The Green Zone
2226 18th St. NW
Washington, DC 20009
Popular Items
Food
Al Rifai Mixed Nuts & Seeds
$6.00
Carrots with Lemon and Salt
$6.00
Cheese Boureg
$9.00
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
$13.00
Falafel Wrap
$10.00
Just The Balls
$8.00
Fries
$9.00
Hummus Bi Tahina
$9.00
Iraqi "Guss" Sandwich
$15.00Out of stock
Kubbat Halab
$10.00
Labneh with Garlic
$12.00
Lebanese Olives
$6.00
Muhammara
$12.00
Pastilla
$15.00
Pistachio Baklava
$6.00
Saj Mana'ish
Wings
$14.00
Za'tar Pita Chips
$5.00
Side Sauce
Add Chicken
$7.00
Pita Chips to go
$0.50
Cake Fee/Head
$2.00
Fresh Saj Bread
$3.00
Pita Bread
$1.00
Pickled Veggie Plate
$4.00
Fresh Veggie Plate
$4.00
Side Fries
$5.00
Liquor
Absolut Elyx 1.5oz
$10.00
Wodka 1.5oz
$8.00
Barr Hill 2 oz
$16.00
Hayman London Dry 1.5oz
$8.00
Hayman Old Tom 2 oz
$10.00
Jun Lebanese Gin 2 oz
$12.00
Linie Aquavit 83
$8.00
McClintock Forager Gin 2oz
$10.00
McClintock Reserve Gin 2 oz
$18.00
Aged Clairin Casimir 1.5 oz
$15.00
Aged Clairin Sajous 1.5 oz
$15.00
Aged Clairin Vaval 1.5 oz
$15.00
Appleton Rum 12yr Rare Casks 1.5oz
$11.00
Appleton Rum 15yr Black Cask 1.5oz
$15.00
Appleton Rum Velier Hearts 2003 18 Year 1 oz
$50.00
Barbosa Amado & Vincente Grogue Rum 1 oz
$9.00
Black Tot 50th Anniversary 1 oz
$21.00
Black Tot Finest Caribbean 1 oz
$10.00
Black Tot Last Consignment 1 oz
$114.00
Chairman's Reserve 1931 Rum 1 oz
$15.00
Chairman's Reserve Legacy 1.5 oz
$9.00
Chairman's Reserve Single Cask Rum 1 oz
$20.00
Clairin Casimir 1.5 oz
$10.00
Clairin GZ Pick Aged Sajous 1 oz
$12.00
Clairin Le Rocher 1.5 oz
$10.00
Clairin Sajous 1.5 oz
$10.00Out of stock
Clairin Sonson 1.5oz
$10.00
Denizen Merchant's Reserve 1.5 oz
$8.00
Denizen White 1.5oz
$7.00
Doctor Bird 1.5 oz
$6.00
Don Q Anejo 1.5 oz
$6.00
Don Q Gran Reserve Anejo XO 1.5oz
$15.00
Don Q Reserva 7 1.5 oz
$7.00
Don Q Sherry Cask 1.5 oz
$13.00
Don Q Signature Release 2009 1.5oz
$12.00
Don Q Vermouth Cask 1.5oz
$15.00
El Dorado 15 Rum 1.5 oz
$13.00
El Dorado Albion 2004 Rum
$53.00
El Dorado Single Still Enmore 1 oz
$20.00
El Dorado Single Still Port Mourant 1 oz
$20.00
El Dorado Single Still Versailles 1 oz
$20.00
Equiano Light 1.5 oz
$8.00
Equiano Rum 1.5 oz
$11.00
Foursquare 2008 1 oz
$13.00
Foursquare 2009 1 oz
$15.00
Foursquare Detente 1 oz
$10.00
Foursquare Doorly's X-O 1.5 oz
$7.00
Foursquare Empery 1 oz
$17.00
Foursquare Indelible 1 oz
$13.00
Foursquare Isonomy 1oz
$25.00
Foursquare Nobiliary 1 oz
$17.00
Foursquare Patrimonio 1 oz
$44.00
Foursquare Plenipotenziario 1 oz
$28.00
Foursquare Principia 1 oz
$36.00
Foursquare Shibboleth 1 oz
$23.00
Foursquare Sovereignty 1 oz
$20.00
Foursquare Triptych 1 oz
$41.00
Habitation Velier Hampden HLCF Rum 1oz
$27.00
Habitation Velier Hampden LROK 2010 1 oz
$20.00
Habitation Velier Hampden LROK White 1.5 oz
$15.00
Habitation Velier Privateer 2017 1 oz
$12.00
Habitation Velier Privateer Unaged 1.5oz
$13.00
Habitation Velier Savanna HERR 1 oz
$17.00
Habitation Velier Worthy Park 2009 1 oz
$14.00
Habitation Velier WP 2005 1oz
$15.00
Habitation Velier WP 502 1.5 oz
$10.00Out of stock
Hamilton Demerara 1.5oz
$8.00
Hampden 46 1.5 oz
$12.00
Hampden Endemic Birds OWH Rum 1 oz
$22.00
Hampden Estate 1.5 oz
$12.00
Hampden Estate LROK 2010 11 year
$25.00
Hampden Great House Rum 2019 1oz
$21.00
Hampden Great House Rum 2020 1oz
$15.00
Hampden Great House Rum 2021 1oz
$15.00
Holmes Cay Belize 2006 1oz
$19.00
Holmes Cay Belize 2006 bottle
$95.00
Holmes Cay Clarendon 2014 1 oz
$13.00
Holmes Cay Clarendon 2014 Bottle
$61.00
Holmes Cay Fiji Single Origin 1 oz
$7.00
Holmes Cay Fiji Single Origin Bottle
$32.00
Holmes Cay Guyana 2003 1 oz
$22.00
Holmes Cay Guyana 2003 Bottle
$109.00
Holmes Cay Hampden C<>H 2007 1 oz
$33.00
Holmes Cay Hampden C<>H 2007 Bottle
$165.00
Holmes Cay Hampden C<>H Rumchester Cask
$33.00
Holmes Cay Long Pond 2007 1 oz
$22.00
Holmes Cay Long Pond 2007 Bottle
$109.00
Holmes Cay Ten Cane 10 Yr Rum 1 oz
$26.00
Holmes Cay Trinidad 2012
$33.00
Holmes Cay Trinidad 2012 Bottle
$165.00
Lemon Hart .5oz Float
$2.00
Lyon Queen's Share 1.5 oz
$12.00
Lyon Sailor's Reserve 1.5 oz
$11.00
Mount Gay Andean Cask 1 oz
$15.00
Paranubes 1.5 oz
$7.00
Privateer Killjoy's Last Cut 1 oz
$12.00
Privateer When in Rhum 1.5 oz
$12.00
Probitas White 1.5oz
$10.00
Providence Rhum 1.5 oz
$11.00
Père Labat 2009 12 Year 1 oz
$40.00
Père Labat 8 Year 1 oz
$17.00
Père Labat Blanc 59º 1.5 oz
$7.00
Rhum Barbancourt 5 Star 1.5 oz
$7.00
Rhum JM XO 1 oz
$11.00
River Antoine Rum 1 oz
$12.00
Rum Fire 1.5 oz
$8.00
Rum-Bar Gold 1.5oz
$7.00
Rum-Bar Overproof 1.5 oz
$8.00
Samaroli Jamaica 1992 Rum 1oz
$58.00
Scarlet Iibs 1.5oz
$8.00
Smith & Cross 1.5oz
$9.00
Ten To One 1.5oz
$6.00
Transcontinental Fiji Rum 1.5 oz
$16.00
Velho Barreiro Cachaça 1.5oz
$8.00
Velier Caroni Kevon Slippery Moreno 1 oz
$127.00
Velier Hampden HLCF/DOK Rum 1oz
$109.00
Worthy Park 109 1.5 oz
$7.00
Worthy Park Single Estate Reserve 1 oz
$11.00
Worthy Park 2006 1 oz
$22.00
Wray & Nephew 1.5 oz
$6.00
Pal’alma Cupreata Joven Michoacán 1oz
$20.00
Montelobos Espadin Mezcal 1.5 oz
$11.00
Montelobos Pechuga Mezcal 1 oz
$20.00
Siete Misterios Coyote Mezcal Ancestral 1 oz
$25.00
Banhez Arroqueño Mezcal 1 oz
$16.00
Cinco Sentidos Tobalá 1 oz
$19.00
Banhez Joven Mezcal 1.5 oz
$7.00
Del Maguey Chichicapa 1.5oz
$16.00
Del Maguey Minero 1oz
$18.00
Del Maguey Las Milpas 1.5oz
$16.00
La Gritona Tequila 1.5 oz
$10.00
El Velo Tequila 1.5oz
$5.00
Espolon Repo 1.5 oz
$6.00Out of stock
Fortaleza Still Blanco 1.5oz
$15.00
Ilegal Mezcal 1.5oz
$9.00
Montelobos Mezcal 1.5oz
$10.00
Powers Gold Label Irish Whiskey 1.5oz
$7.00
Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye 1.5oz
$12.00
Green Hat Rye 1.5oz
$15.00
Old Forester 1.5oz
$8.00
Whistlepig Piggy Back 1.5oz
$9.00
Aberlour 12 1oz
$11.00
Ardbeg 10 1oz
$12.00
Bank Note 1.5oz
$8.00
Compass Box Artist Blend 1.5oz
$8.00
Compass Box Peat Monster 1 oz
$14.00
Highland Park 18 1oz
$25.00
Jane Walker 1.5oz
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Black 1.5oz
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Blue Label btl
$36.00
Johnnie Walker Double Black 1.5oz
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Green 1.5oz
$13.00
Lagavulin 8 1oz
$13.00
Bardstown Bourbon Fusion #5 1.5oz
$10.00
Michters Sour Mash 1.5 oz
$12.00
Wild Turkey 101 1.5oz
$8.00
Amaro Lucano Liqueur 1.5oz
$8.00
Santa Maria Al Monte Amaro 1.5oz
$7.00
Aperol 1.5oz
$8.00
Averna 1.5oz
$8.00
Bonal 1.5oz
$8.00
Braulio 1.5oz
$9.00
Campari 1.5oz
$9.00
Cocchi Di Torino 1.5oz
$7.00
Cocchi Americano 1.5oz
$7.00
Cynar 1oz Pop
$4.54
Cynar 1.5oz
$7.00
Dolin Blanc 1.5oz
$7.00
Dolin Dry 1.5oz
$7.00
Don Ciccio Fernet 1.5oz
$8.00
Fernet Branca 1.5oz
$10.00
Montenegro Amaro 1.5oz
$8.00
Nonino 1.5oz
$13.00
Pasubio Vino Amaro 1.5oz
$7.00
Ramazzoti Amaro 1.5oz
$7.00
Arak Le Brun
$10.00
Efe Klasik Raki Blue
$10.00
Efe Green Raki
$11.00
Ksarak Arak
$10.00
Ramallah Golden Arak
$9.00
Muaddi Arak
$19.00
Ararat 3yr Brandy 1.5 oz
$6.00
Ararat Brandy 10yr 1.5 oz
$10.00
Arton Blanche Armagnac 1.5oz
$10.00
Arton Vielle Prune 1.5oz
$12.00
Asbach Selections 21 Yr Brandy 1 oz.
$25.00
Bozics Apricot Brandy 1.5 oz
$7.00
Bozics Pear Brandy 1.5 oz
$7.00
Bozics Quince Brandy 1.5 oz
$7.00
Claque Pepin Calvados 1.5 oz
$9.00
Cobrafire 1.5 oz
$9.00
Cremisan Brandy 35yr 1 oz
$14.00
Domaine D'Esperance 2000 Armagnac 1 oz
$23.00
Double Zero
$13.00
Floodwall Apple Brandy 1.5 oz
$8.00
Guillon-Painturaud VSOP Cognac 1.5 oz
$15.00
Hennessy XO
$32.00
Macchu Pisco 1.5oz
$7.00
Maison Rouge Cognac VSOP 1.5 oz
$7.00
Ming River Baijiu 1.5oz
$8.00
Monnet VS
$7.00
PM Spirits Armagnac VS 1.5 oz
$9.00
Roger Groult 12 Yr Calvados 1.5 oz
$19.00
Roger Groult 8 Yr Calvados 1.5 oz
$14.00
Rujero Singani 1.5 oz
$8.00
Lazzaroni Amaretto 1.5oz
$6.00
Apologue Saffron 1.5oz
$9.00
Benedictine 1.5oz
$9.00
Callicounis Mastiha 1.5oz
$8.00
Chartreuse Green 1.5oz
$13.00
Chartreuse Yellow 1.5oz
$13.00
Clement Mahina Coconut 1.5oz
$8.00
Clement Creole Shrub 1.5oz
$8.00
Cointreau 1.5oz
$8.00
Giffard Banane du Bresil 1.5oz
$8.00
Giffard Creme de Menthe 1.5oz
$8.00
Giffard Caribbean Pineapple 1.5oz
$8.00
Hamilton Pimento Dram 1.5oz
$6.00
Luxardo Cherry Sangue 1.5oz
$8.00
JD Taylor's Velvet Falernum 1.5oz
$6.00
Pernod Anise 1.5oz
$9.00
Rothman & Winter Apricot 1.5oz
$8.00
Rothman & Winter Peach 1.5oz
$8.00
Rothman & Winter Creme de Violette 1.5oz
$8.00
Suze 1.5oz
$7.00
Eaux de Vie Flight
$15.00
Aged Haitian Cane Spirits Flight
$16.00
Clairin Flight
$14.00
Cane Juice Rum Flight
$13.00
Classic French Brandy Flight
$23.00
Don Q, Puerto Rico's Finest Flight
$14.00
Foursquare Exceptional Cask Selection Flight
$23.00
Jamaican Favorites Flight
$17.00
Keep Walking Flight
$20.00
Rye Whisky Flight
$23.00
Angostura Bitters BTL
$20.00
Arak Le Brun BTL
$25.00
Arak Muaddi BTL
$72.00
Arak Ramallah BTL
$23.00
Ararat 3yr Armenian Brandy BTL
$24.00
Barbosa Amado & Vincente Grogue Rum BTL
$48.00
Barr Hill Gin BTL
$37.00
Efe Klasik Raki BTL
$25.00
El Velo Tequila 1L BTL
$27.00
Equiano Dark Rum BTL
$44.00
Equiano Light Rum BTL
$35.00
Hamilton 86 Rum BTL
$26.00
Haymans Gin 1L BTL
$25.00
Ilegal Mezcal BTL
$29.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch BTL
$61.00
Jun Gin BTL
$32.00
Ksara Arak BTL
$24.00
Old Forester 100 Rye BTL
$25.00
Peychaud's Bitters BTL
$14.00
Probitas Rum BTL
$30.00
Regans Orange Bitters BTL
$14.00
River Antoine Rivers Royale Grenadian Rum BTL
$68.00
Rujero Singani BTL
$32.00
Velho Barreiro Cachaca BTL
$20.00
Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon 1L BTL
$30.00
Wodka Vodka 1L BTL
$20.00
Beer
Crooked Run "Motorhead" Schwarzbier
$9.00
Coven Brewing "River of Ferns" Saison
$11.00
Drowned Lands "Wander" Pilsner
$9.00
Good Word "Ojos Ahumados" English Porter
$9.00
Good Word "Digital Comforts" Session
$9.00
Good Word "Analog Life" Dark Mild
$9.00
Almaza
$7.00
Coniston “BlueBird Bitter” English Ale
$15.00
Fonteinen Oude Geuze
$20.00
Weihenstephaner Festbier
$8.00
Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier
$10.00
Rodenbach "Grand Cru" Sour Red Ale
$13.00
Narragansett
$4.00
Drekker "Brace for G's" Hazy IPA
$13.00Out of stock
Wild Farm Fermentory "Super Dry" Cider
$10.00
Back Home Beer "Sumac" Gose
$12.00
Back Home Beer "Persian Blue" Lager
$12.00Out of stock
Casa Agria "Plain Tiger" West Coast IPA
$12.00
Wine by Bottle
Ksara Carignan BTL
$50.00
Couvent Rouge "Red" Winery BTL
$60.00
DoReMi "Takveri" BTL
$60.00
Ksara Merwah BTL
$50.00
DoReMi BTL
$60.00
Ksara "Sunset" Rosé BTL
$50.00
Mersel Leb-Nat Gold BTL
$45.00
Mersel Leb-Nat Rosé BTL
$45.00
Salasar Maison Fondée Brut BTL
$40.00
Charles Orban Carte Noire Champagne BTL
$90.00
Leb Nat Ruby BTL
$45.00
Leb Nat Gold BTL
$45.00
NA Beverages
0% Garibaldi
$9.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Stappi Red Bitter
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Mexican Coke
$4.00
Mexican Sprite
$4.00
Non-Alcoholic Lemonade Frozen
$9.00
OJ
$5.00
Qamareddin and a Half
$9.00
Royal Jallab
$9.00
Turkish Coffee
$3.00
Fresh Pomegranate Juice
$9.00
Cocktail
Arak a La Cubanita
$14.00
Beachcomber Negroni
$13.00
Clear Karak Chai
$15.00
The Crafty and Elusive Elk
$15.00
Daiquirí No. 4
$15.00
Desert Falcon
$13.00
Dry Daiquiri
$15.00
El Presidente
$15.00
Faloodeh Swizzle
$15.00
A Few of my Favorite Things
$15.00
FUCK TRUMP! Punch
$15.00
Hotel Nacional Special
$15.00
Janissary Corps
$15.00
Killer Queen
$30.00
Lebanese No. 1
$15.00
Mai Tai
$15.00
Mint Lemonade & More
$15.00
Ottoman Times
$15.00
Paper Plane
$15.00
Penicillin
$15.00
Raouché ao Rio
$14.00
Rihan Smash
$15.00Out of stock
Saz'iraq
$15.00
Shi Salbeh
$15.00
Toufan
$15.00
Turc Noir
$15.00
Za'tar Swizzle
$15.00
Zombie Punch
$15.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2226 18th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009
