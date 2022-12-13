Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

The Phoenician Restaurant

364 Reviews

$$

12 Alpha st

Haverhill, MA 01832

Popular Items

Large Grape Leaves
Baked Stuffed Mushrooms
Hummus bi Tahini

Appetizers

Hummus bi Tahini

Hummus bi Tahini

$9.00

A combination of blended chick peas, tahini (sesame seed paste), lemon and garlic. Served with a side of sliced onions.

Small Hummus

$6.00

A smaller portion of our hummus appetizer. Served with sliced onions.

Tabouli

Tabouli

$10.00

A Middle Eastern salad consisting of chopped parsley, wheat and finely cut tomatoes and onions, mixed with oil, lemon juice and spices.

Small Tabouli

$6.00

A smaller version of our tabouli appetizer.

Baba Ghannouj

Baba Ghannouj

$10.00

A combination of blended smoked eggplant, tahini (sesame seed paste), lemon and garlic, served with sliced onions.

Small Baba Ghannouj

$6.00

A smaller version of our baba ghannouj appetizer. Served with sliced onions.

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$18.00

Enjoy all three! Tabouli, Baba Ghannouj & Hummus bi Tahini.

Raw Kibbee

Raw Kibbee

$22.00

Ground sirloin with wheat and seasonings. Served with a side of red onion.

Small Raw Kibbee

$12.00

A smaller version of our raw kibbee appetizer. Served with a side of red onions.

Baked Stuffed Clams

Baked Stuffed Clams

$19.00

Five shells stuffed with fresh New England clams, topped with crackers, walnuts, crisp bacon and cheese, baked until golden brown.

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Eight mushroom caps stuffed with crackers and walnuts, baked until golden brown.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Five chilled jumbo shrimp, served on a bed of crisp lettuce, with cocktail sauce.

Phoenician Shrimp

Phoenician Shrimp

$19.00

Five jumbo shrimp, sautéed with garlic butter and paprika.

Entrée Salads

Dinner House Salad

Dinner House Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives and onion. Served with your choice of dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, diced tomato, cucumber, red pepper, olives, feta cheese and Zatar (wild oregano and sesame).

Fattoosh Salad

Fattoosh Salad

$13.00

Chopped lettuce, parsley, tomatoes, cucumbers, and sumac. Topped with toasted pita bread.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Hearts of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon and crumbled blue cheese along with our blue cheese dressing.

Village Salad

Village Salad

$14.00

Sliced tomato, cucmber, olives, and feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Arabic

Small Assortment

$26.00

Consisting of 1 stuffed pepper, 3 grape leaves, 3 rolled cabbage, lima beans, white rice, and baked kibbee. Serves 1-2 guests.

Medium Assortment

$46.00

Consisting of 2 stuffed peppers, 6 grape leaves, 6 rolled cabbage, lima beans, white rice, and baked kibbee. Serves 2-3 guests.

Large Assortment

Large Assortment

$65.00

Consisting of 3 stuffed peppers, 9 grape leaves, 9 rolled cabbage, lima beans, white rice, and baked kibbee. Serves 3-4 guests.

Small Grape Leaves

$12.00

9 Rolled Meat Grape Leaves. A mix of ground beef, rice and seasonings.

Large Grape Leaves

$23.00

18 Rolled Meat Grape Leaves. A mix of ground beef, rice and seasonings.

Small Rolled Cabbage

$12.00

9 of our Cabbage Rolls. A mix of ground beef, rice and seasonings.

Large Rolled Cabbage

$23.00

18 of our Cabbage Rolls. A mix of ground beef, rice and seasonings.

Small Stuffed Pepper

$10.00

1 Stuffed Pepper. Stuffed with a mix of ground beef, rice and seasonings, cooked in a tomato based sauce.

Large Stuffed Pepper

$19.00

2 Stuffed Peppers. Stuffed with a mix of ground beef, rice and seasonings, cooked in a tomato based sauce.

Small Stuffed Squash

$10.00

2 Stuffed Squash. Stuffed with a mix of ground beef, rice and seasonings, cooked in a tomato based sauce.

Large Stuffed Squash

$19.00

4 Stuffed Squash. Stuffed with a mix of ground beef, rice and seasonings, cooked in a tomato based sauce.

Small Baked Kibbee

$12.00

A small portion of our baked kibbee. Two layers of ground beef mixed with wheat, separated by a seasoned mix of onions and beef baked in oil.

Large Baked Kibbee

$23.00

A large portion of our baked kibbee. Two layers of ground beef mixed with wheat, separated by a seasoned mix of onions and beef baked in oil.

Small Lima Beans

$10.00

A small portion of our lima beans cooked in a tomato sauce with meat, served with white rice .

Large Lima Beans

$18.00

A large portion of our lima beans cooked in a tomato sauce with meat, served with white rice .

Small String Beans

$10.00

A small portion of our string beans cooked in a tomato sauce with meat, served with white rice .

Large String Beans

$18.00

A large portion of our string beans cooked in a tomato sauce with meat, served with white rice .

Laban (Yogurt)

$6.00

Chicken

Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$26.00

Boneless tender chicken skewered and broiled, served on a bed of rice pilaf and mixed vegetables.

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

Tender chicken breast, breaded and pan-fried in olive oil, baked until golden brown. Served with a lemon mushroom sauce.

Stuffed Chicken

$28.00

Two skin-on chicken breasts stuffed with a bread crumb stuffing topped with our supreme sauce.

Meat

Lamb on the Stick

$29.00Out of stock

Freshly hand-cut Spring lamb, skewered and broiled over an open flame, served on a bed of rice pilaf and mixed veggies.

Tenderloin on the Stick

Tenderloin on the Stick

$29.00

Freshly hand-cut tenderloin steak, skewered and broiled over an open flame, served on a bed of rice pilaf and mixed veggies.

Sirloin Steak

$36.00

A prime cut of sirloin steak, broiled to your specifications.

Rib Eye Steak

$37.00

Choice cut of rib eye steak, broiled to your specifications.

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Choice 10 oz center cut filet mignon, broiled to your specifications.

2 Lamb Chops

$36.00

We hand-cut our own spring lamb chops, broiled to your specifications.

3 Lamb Chops

$46.00

We hand-cut our own spring lamb chops, broiled to your specifications.

4 Lamb Chops

4 Lamb Chops

$56.00

We hand-cut our own spring lamb chops, broiled to your specifications.

Queen Prime Rib

Queen Prime Rib

$39.00

20 ounces of slowly roasted prime rib, hand-cut and served with au jus.

King Prime Rib

King Prime Rib

$49.00

32 ounces of slowly roasted prime rib, hand-cut and served bone-in with au jus.

Seafood

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00Out of stock

Four baked jumbo shrimp, stuffed with our own special walnut dressing.

Shrimp Sautée

Shrimp Sautée

$31.00

Eight jumbo shrimp, sautéed in a butter sauce.

Haddock Meunier

Haddock Meunier

$29.00

Fresh native Atlantic Haddock. Baked in a lemon butter sauce.

Salmon Princess

$33.00

Grilled fresh salmon topped with a creamy dill sauce.

Swordfish

$38.00

Broiled prime cut fresh native swordfish, topped with a lemon garlic butter.

Surf & Turf

Shrimp and Prime Rib

$42.00Out of stock

Two jumbo shrimp, stuffed with our own special walnut dressing, and a hand cut portion of our slowly roasted prime rib. Served with au jus.

Shrimp and Tenderloin Skewer

$40.00Out of stock

Two jumbo shrimp, stuffed with our own special walnut dressing, and a prime cut of tenderloin steak, skewered and broiled over an open flame.

Shrimp and Lamb Chops

$45.00Out of stock

Two jumbo shrimp, stuffed with our own special walnut dressing, and a whole broiled prime-cut lamb chop, split in two.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$6.50

Our famous hand cut french fries!

Baked Potato

$4.50

Mashed Potato

$4.50

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.75

Soup du Jour

$6.00

White Rice

$4.00

Yogurt

$6.00

Extra Bread

$1.00

An extra round of pita bread.

Store

Stuffing Order

$19.00

2 of our famous walnut stuffing balls

Bread Package

$6.00

Dessert

Regular Baked Alaska

$10.00

A slice of our famous homemade Baked Alaska! Three layers of sponge cake separated by Frozen Pudding, Strawberry Ice Cream, and Butter Crunch Ice Cream, topped with a whipped meringue, torched until golden brown, and topped with strawberries.

Half Baked Alaska

$6.00

A smaller portion of our famous homemade Baked Alaska!

Kids

Chicken Fingers and French Fries

$10.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Middle Eastern/American Restaurant specializing in traditional Lebanese cuisine along with Steaks, Seafood, and other American favorites.

Website

Location

12 Alpha st, Haverhill, MA 01832

Directions

