Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tiger Belly

803 Reviews

$$

9 Mill Pond Rd

Granby, CT 06035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho&Brisket
Darkness Ramen
Bao Buns

Appetizers

Edamame GF

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

House Salad GF

$5.00

***House salad dressing contains peanuts, please select Ponzu Dressing for non-peanut dressing

Kani Salad

$7.00

Crab stick and cucumbers with crunch, Japanese Mayo, masago, and ponzu sauce. Can be made spicy.

Double Fried KFC

$11.00

Marinated chicken deep fried to a crisp perfection served with garlic sesame ponzu coating

9 Spice GF

$11.00

Crispy chicken with special Szechuan spice blend with chili peppers and cilantro. *Gluten Free

Gyoza

$10.00

Teppan grilled house made beef dumplings served with house ponzu dipping sauce.

Bao Buns

$9.00

Steamed buns filled with slow braised pork belly, lettuce, pickled cucumber, and mild spicy mayo. **This does NOT contain peanuts**

Specialties

Pho&Brisket

$8.00+

Vietnamese 16th hour beef bone broth served with our low & slow 13th hour beef brisket. adorned with cilantro, basil, bean sprouts, and green onions (toppings can be served on side). Comes with classic fresh rice noodles (can substitute noodles). Gluten free with rice noodles.

Darkness Ramen

$9.00+

25 plus hour tonkotsu broth topped with flame blistered pork under belly, fried garlic, Ajitama egg, bean sprouts, green onions, bamboo shoots, kikurage earwood, and finished with black garlic oil. Comes with curly ramen noodles (can substitute noodles)

Buddha

$7.50+

Pho No Meat

$6.00+

**Note Broth still made from Beef**

Darkness Only Noodles

$5.00+

**Note Broth still made from Pork**

Darkness No Meat

$6.00+

**Note broth still made from Pork**

Pho Only Noodles

$5.00+

**Note Broth still made from Beef**

Don’buri

Chasu’don

$14.00

Slow braised pork on top of Japanese sticky rice served with our house made pickled vegetables (radish, bean sprouts, cucumbers), Chinese broccoli, cured soft boiled egg, fried garlic, scallions, and sesame. Served with our house made spicy miso bomb to mix into the rice. **Braised Pork Is Not Gluten Free

Gyu’don

$15.00

Slow cooked brisket on top of Japanese sticky rice served with our house made pickled vegetables (radish, bean sprouts, cucumbers), Chinese broccoli, cured soft boiled egg, fried garlic, scallions, and sesame. Served with our house made spicy miso bomb to mix into the rice.

Okku’don

$17.00

Veggie’don

$13.00

Tofu and stir fried veggies on top of Japanese sticky rice served with, Chinese broccoli, fried garlic, scallions, and sesame. Served with our house made spicy miso bomb to mix into the rice. (No Egg)

Maki / Temaki

California Roll

$6.00

Philadelphia Roll GF

$6.00

Smoked salmon, scallions & cream cheese

Salmon Roll GF

$6.00

Tuna Roll GF

$6.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll GF

$6.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Triple Roll

$7.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes & wasabi mayo

Boston Roll GF

$6.00

Shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, and mayo

Alaskan Roll GF

$6.00

Salmon, avocado, and cucumber

Eel Avocado

$7.00

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$5.50

Broiled Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00

Oshinko Roll GF

$4.50Out of stock

Japanese pickled radish

Avocado GF

$5.00

Cucumber Roll GF

$5.00

Shrimp Asperagus Roll GF

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$5.00

Honey Peanut Avocado Roll GF

$5.00

Cream Cheese, Avocado, And Honey Peanuts

$6.00

Cream Cheese, Sweet Potato, And Honey Peanuts

$7.00

Veggie Roll GF

$5.50

Lettuce, avocado, asparagus & cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Lettuce, avocado, cucumber, masago & eel sauce

Eel Cucumber

$7.00

Nigiri Sushi

Tuna Nigiri GF

$6.00

Yellowtail Nigiri GF

$6.50

Salmon Nigiri GF

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri GF

$6.00

White Tuna Nigiri GF

$5.00

Uni Nigiri GF

$8.00Out of stock

Tako Nigiri GF

$6.00

Scallop Nigiri GF

$8.00

Kani Nigiri

$5.50

Pepper Tuna Nigiri GF

$6.00

Striped Sea Bass Nigiri GF

$6.00

Fluke Nigiri GF

$6.00Out of stock

Tobiko Nigiri GF

$5.00

Ikura Nigiri GF

$7.00Out of stock

Shrimp Nigiri GF

$6.00

Masago Nigiri GF

$5.50

Unagi Nigiri

$6.50

Sashimi Sushi

Tuna Sashimi GF

$7.00

Yellowtail Sashimi GF

$7.50

Salmon Sashimi GF

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi GF

$7.00

White Tuna Sashimi GF

$6.00

Uni Sashimi GF

$10.00Out of stock

Tako Sashimi GF

$7.00

Scallop Sashimi GF

$8.00

Kani Sashimi

$6.50

Pepper Tuna Sashimi GF

$7.00

Striped Sea Bass Sashimi GF

$7.00

Fluke Sashimi GF

$7.00Out of stock

Tobiko Sashimi GF

$7.00

Ikura Sashimi GF

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp Sashimi GF

$7.00

Masago Sashimi GF

$6.50

Unagi Sashimi

$7.50

Specialty Rolls

Mei-Tzu Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and mango inside, topped with eel and avocado, topped with masago (fully cooked if Masago is omitted)

Golden Dragon

$14.00

Spicy yellowtail, tuna & cucumber roll with fresh mango and wasabi Tobiko on top

East Windsor Roll

$16.00

Crab meat mix and avocado inside, topped with pepper tuna & avocado

Double Dragon’s Fire

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with spicy blue crab mix, Masago, and tempura flakes (fully cooked if Masago is omitted)

Spider Roll

$12.00

Deep fried soft shell crab with lettuce and Masago (fully cooked if Masago is omitted)

Red Hot Dragon

$14.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado roll with crunchy spicy tuna on top and red tobiko

Fuji-Ya’mama Roll

$14.00

Seared pepper tuna and avocado topped with spicy tuna

Angry Mr. Mike

$16.00

Crisp shrimp tempura laced with spicy tuna on the inside, topped with seafood lobster mix, kani & avocado. Drizzled w yuzo ponzu, bbq eel sauce, spicy mayo & crunch

Hangover

$15.00

Crunchy spicy tuna & jalapeños topped with seared super white tuna, salmon, more jalapeños & wasabi tobiko drizzled with wasabi aoili & sweet eel soy

Tempura Fish Roll

$12.00

White fish, spicy tuna, kani, and avocado rolled in seaweed and tempura fried. Drizzled with chef's special sauce & masago (fully cooked if massage is omitted)

Rainbow Haana

$12.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, and eel over California roll with different topping sauces

Philly Love Roll

$16.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallions, cilantro, and asparagus tempura fried, topped with spicy salmon and wasabi tobiko

Sushi Entree

Sushi & Sashimi

$30.00

6 pieces of sushi & 9 pieces of sashimi, served with a crunchy spicy salmon roll. Served with fresh house salad.

Sushi Deluxe

$25.00

9 pieces of sushi with spicy tuna roll. Served with fresh house salad.

Sashimi Deluxe

$28.00

18 pieces of sashimi, chef’s inspiration. Served with fresh house salad.

Chirashi

$26.00

Select raw fish, pickle veggie & sushi rice (chef’s creation). Served with fresh house salad.

Sides

Egg

$2.00

Brisket GF

$4.00

Chinese Broccoli

$7.00

Fresh Rice Noodle

$2.00

KaeDama

$3.00

Oxtail

$6.00

Pork Belly

$3.00

Pork Chasu

$3.00

Shanghai Bok Choy

$6.50

Wonton

$4.00Out of stock

White Rice

$2.50

Side Sauces

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Side of Eel Sauce

$0.75

Side of Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Side of Chili Oil

Side of Spice Bomb

$0.75

Organic Juices & Iced Tea

Butterfly Flower Lemonade

$3.50

Organic Green Iced Tea

$3.50

Organic Green With Coconut Iced Tea

$3.50

White Peach Matcha Iced Tea

$3.50

Organic Orange Mango Juice

$3.50

Organic Lemonade & Tea

$3.50

Organic Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Organice Peach Black Tea

$3.50

Matcha Iri Genmaicha

$3.50

Sparkling

Found Cucumber Mint Infused Sparkling Water 11.2 Oz

$3.50Out of stock

Dram Citrus & Blossoms Herbal Sparkling Water 12oz

$2.50Out of stock

Kimino Sparkling Yuzu

$4.50

Something & Nothing Seltzer 12oz

$3.00

Others

Bruce Cost Un‑filtered Ginger Ale Blood Orange

$3.25

Bruce Cost Un‑filtered Ginger Ale Jasmine Tea

$3.25

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Blackberry Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ramune Strawberry

$2.00Out of stock

Ramune Lychee

$2.00Out of stock

Bottled Water 16.9 fl oz

$1.25

Taste Nirvana Thai Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Lunch Menu

Sushi Lunch

$12.00

Sashimi Lunch

$13.50

Sushi & Sashimi Lunch

$15.00

Two Roll - Lunch

$10.50

Three Rolls - Lunch

$13.50

Maki Lunch

Two Roll - Lunch

$10.50

Three Rolls - Lunch

$13.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are currently not offering curbside service. Kindly enter restaurant to pick up any orders. Also once again please call in any special orders or orders with allergies. Thank you!

Location

9 Mill Pond Rd, Granby, CT 06035

Directions

Gallery
Tiger Belly image
Tiger Belly image

Similar restaurants in your area

Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food
orange star4.1 • 176
83 Salmon Brook St Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
orange star4.4 • 612
10 Hartford Ave Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Four Dads Pub
orange starNo Reviews
18 R Hartford Granby, CT 06060
View restaurantnext
At The Barn
orange starNo Reviews
17R E Granby Rd Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Grassroots Ice Cream & Deep Roots Street Food
orange star4.7 • 162
4 Park Place Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Lox Stock & Bagels of Granby
orange star4.3 • 186
10 Hartford Avenue Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Granby

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
orange star4.4 • 612
10 Hartford Ave Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
La Figata
orange star4.5 • 581
9 Bank Street Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Lox Stock & Bagels of Granby
orange star4.3 • 186
10 Hartford Avenue Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food
orange star4.1 • 176
83 Salmon Brook St Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Grassroots Ice Cream & Deep Roots Street Food
orange star4.7 • 162
4 Park Place Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Grassroots Ice Cream - Grassroots Ice Cream
orange star5.0 • 101
4 Park Pl,Granby Town Green Granby, CT 06035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Granby
Simsbury
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Southwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston