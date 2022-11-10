Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tilted Loon Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

1969 County Highway L

Tomahawk, WI 54487

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tilted Burger
Kids' Chicken Tenders
Spin Dippers

APPETIZERS

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$6.99

A hearty helping of lightly breaded cheddar cheese curds. Served with homemade ranch dressing. Welcome to Wisconsin!

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Made fresh in house. Served with your choice of toasted Naan bread or warm tortilla chips

Deep-Fried Garlic Bread

Deep-Fried Garlic Bread

$6.99

French baguettes sliced thin, fried, and served with premium monterey jack cheese sauce and marinara for dipping.

Hand-Battered Mushrooms

Hand-Battered Mushrooms

$8.99

A generous portion of tasty mushrooms, hand battered fresh in-house! Served with homemade ranch dressing.

Tilted Bruschetta

Tilted Bruschetta

$10.49

Pesto, tomato, garlic, and shredded parmesan on toasted sliced baguettes. Finished with balsamic glaze.

Spin Dippers

Spin Dippers

$10.49

Our homemade Spinach Artichoke Dip, tucked in a wonton wrapper, then deep fried, and served with a sweet chile sauce!

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$12.99

Cheese topped pizza crust, cut into "easy to pull apart fries." Served with warm marinara for dipping! Gluten-Free crust available only for the 12 inch size.

Cherry Bomb Shrimp

Cherry Bomb Shrimp

$10.49

6 shrimp char-grilled in our signature cherry bomb seasoning. Spicy chipotle and a hint of cherry for a tasty zing!

Wings Appetizer

Wings Appetizer

$10.49

8 Wings smothered in your favorite sauce. Garnished with celery and homemade ranch dressing. Choose from: Garlic Parmesan, Maple BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chile, Teriyaki, or Hot.

(5) Boneless Dippers

(5) Boneless Dippers

$10.49

A generous portion of Boneless Chicken Dippers smothered in your favorite sauce. Garnished with celery and homemade ranch dressing.

Flat Fries Basket

Flat Fries Basket

$5.49

Lightly seasoned golden brown basket of flat fries. Try them with any of our delicious dipping sauces.

Tilted Combo Basket

Tilted Combo Basket

$14.99

Onion Pedals, Cheese Curds, Flat Fries, and Chicken Dippers with your choice of sauce and served with homemade ranch dressing.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

WEDNESDAY'S SPECIALS

Chicken Alfredo Meal

$8.99

Shrimp Scampi Meal

$8.99

Spaghetti Meal

$8.99

Chicken Alfredo KIDS

$3.99

Shrimp Scampi KIDS

$3.99

Spaghetti KIDS

$3.99

Butter Noodles KIDS

$3.99

FISH & CHICKEN

7oz Fried Haddock

7oz Fried Haddock

$11.99

One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.

14oz Fried Haddock

14oz Fried Haddock

$15.99

One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.

7 oz Fried Haddock & Shrimp Combo

7 oz Fried Haddock & Shrimp Combo

$16.99

One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.

14 oz Fried Haddock & Shrimp Combo

14 oz Fried Haddock & Shrimp Combo

$20.99

One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.

7oz Baked Haddock

7oz Baked Haddock

$11.99

One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.

14oz Baked Haddock

14oz Baked Haddock

$15.99

One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.

7oz Baked Haddock & Shrimp Combo

7oz Baked Haddock & Shrimp Combo

$16.99

One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.

14oz Baked Haddock & Shrimp Combo

14oz Baked Haddock & Shrimp Combo

$20.99

Two wild-caught Haddock fillets available broiled 3 different ways

(6) Hand-Battered Jumbo Shrimp

(6) Hand-Battered Jumbo Shrimp

$12.99

Succulent jumbo shrimp, hand dipped in our signature beer batter.

(10) Hand-Battered Jumbo Shrimp

(10) Hand-Battered Jumbo Shrimp

$15.99

Succulent jumbo shrimp, hand dipped in our signature beer batter.

Wings Dinner

Wings Dinner

$12.49

8 Wings garnished with celery and homemade ranch dressing.

Chicken Dipper Dinner

Chicken Dipper Dinner

$12.49

Generous portion of Boneless Chicken Dippers smothered in your favorite sauce. Garnished with celery and homemade ranch dressing.

Key West Chicken And Shrimp

Key West Chicken And Shrimp

$15.99

Grilled key west season chicken breast served on coconut rice and sauteed veggies, topped with pineapple bruschetta and blackened shrimp.

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$15.99

8 Shrimps on skewers grilled on a bed of coconut rice and sauteed veggies. Can make the shrimp stingin' honey garlic.

BURGERS

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$9.99

Start with a 1/3lb patty and tilt it your own way.

Tilted Burger

Tilted Burger

$10.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion pedals, and our signature bistro sauce.

Mega Tilt

Mega Tilt

$17.99

A triple tilted burger for the serious appetite! One pound of beef, layers of cheddar cheese, bacon, onion pedals, and our signature bistro sauce.

Tiki Burger

Tiki Burger

$10.99

Bacon, grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce. For your tropical taste buds.

St. Patties Melt

St. Patties Melt

$10.99

Sautéed onions, cheddar and swiss cheese on toasted marble rye, with a side of our homemade thousand island dressing.

Marinated Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Marinated Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$10.99

Marinated mushrooms, and melted Swiss layered on a premium burger patty served on a toasted brioche bun.

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$11.99

Sautéed onion and green pepper, bacon, cheddar cheese and an over-easy egg.

Volcano Burger

Volcano Burger

$11.99

Sliced jalapenos, sweet chile sauce, tortilla strips, and pepper jack cheese.

Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$10.99

The original meatless option, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

SANDWICHES

Tilted Philly

Tilted Philly

$12.99

Thinly sliced slow roasted beef topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers topped with premium Monterey jack cheese sauce and served on a toasted hoagie.

Chick'n Parm Sandwich

Chick'n Parm Sandwich

$10.99

Hand tossed crispy chicken tenderloin strips, marinara, and meltedparmesan and mozzarella cheeses on a toasted brioche bun.

French Dip

French Dip

$12.99

Thinly sliced slow roasted beef and melted mozzarella with warm au jus for dipping.

Chick'n Malibu

Chick'n Malibu

$10.99

Thinly sliced roasted chicken, Canadian bacon, Swiss cheese, and pesto mayo.

Tuna Steak Sandwich

Tuna Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Lightly seasoned and grilled Tuna garnished with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a lemon wedge.

Fully Loaded Grilled Cheese on Rye

Fully Loaded Grilled Cheese on Rye

$9.99

Grilled cheese on marbled rye over-loaded with both Swiss and cheddar cheese, bacon, and tomatoes.

Fisherman's Sandwich

Fisherman's Sandwich

$11.99

7oz Wild-caught Haddock lightly dusted in our house breading. Served on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tarter, and a lemon wedge.

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.99

In-house slow roasted pulled pork piled high with crispy onion pedals.

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo layered on wheat berry bread for a classic taste.

Hawaiian Pulled Pork

Hawaiian Pulled Pork

$10.99

In-house slow roasted pulled pork tossed in sweet chili sauce an topped with grilled pineapple

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onion, green peppers, and mushrooms and then smothered in melted swiss cheese and mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

The classic chicken sandwich. Lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun

WRAPS & FLATS

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Thinly sliced roasted chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar cheese & our homemade ranch dressing.

Thai Chicken Wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenderloin strips, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and tortilla strips, served with sweet & spicy Thai dressing.

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Wrap

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken wrapped with tomato, lettuce, avocado, red onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of potato.

Tilted Chicken Flat

Tilted Chicken Flat

$10.99

Thinly sliced roasted chicken, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on our tasty flat bread.

Steak & Cheese Flat

Steak & Cheese Flat

$12.99

Shaved slowly roasted beef, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and premium Monterey jack cheese sauce on tasty flat bread.

Oriental Chicken Wrap

Oriental Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken breast, lettuce, mandarin oranges and cabbage with fat free sesame dressing in a flour tortilla

SOUPS & SALADS

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cheddar, and croutons

Pecan Chicken Salad

Pecan Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, roasted chicken, finely shredded parmesan, pecans, and cranberries served with our house pineapple poppy seed dressing.

Grilled Tuna Steak Salad

Grilled Tuna Steak Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, grilled tuna steak, tomato, lemon wedges, homemade croutons, finely shredded parmesan, and fat free sesame dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, ham, chicken, tomato, red onion, egg, cheddar, and croutons.

Southwest Salad With Chicken

Southwest Salad With Chicken

$11.99

Blackened chicken atop mixed greens, fire roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese served with house-made southwest dressing.

Blackened Salmon Salad

Blackened Salmon Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, blackened salmon with balsamic glaze, tomato, red onion, and croutons

Oriental Chicken Salad

Oriental Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, cabbage, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, and fat free sesame dressing.

PIZZA

12" Meat Lovers

12" Meat Lovers

$17.99
12" Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

$16.99
12" Vegetarian

12" Vegetarian

$17.99
12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.99
12" Deluxe

12" Deluxe

$17.99
12" Caprese

12" Caprese

$17.99
12" Build Your Own

12" Build Your Own

$12.99
12" Pizza Fries

12" Pizza Fries

$10.00

GF Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.98

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$17.98

GF Vegetarian Pizza

$18.98

GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.98

GF Deluxe Pizza

$18.98

GF Caprese Pizza

$18.98

GF Build Your Own Pizza

$13.98

GF Pizza Fries

$11.00
16" Meat Lovers

16" Meat Lovers

$22.99
16" Hawaiian

16" Hawaiian

$21.99
16" Vegetarian

16" Vegetarian

$22.99
16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.99
16" Deluxe

16" Deluxe

$22.99
16" Caprese

16" Caprese

$22.99
16" Build Your Own

16" Build Your Own

$17.99
16" Pizza Fries

16" Pizza Fries

$15.99

KIDS' MENU

Kids' Cheeseburger

Kids' Cheeseburger

$6.99

Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.

Kids' Hamburger

Kids' Hamburger

$6.99

Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.

Kids' Peanut Butter & Jelly

Kids' Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.99

Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.

Kids' Chicken Tenders

Kids' Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.

Kids' Grilled Cheese

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.

Kids' Mac n Cheese

Kids' Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.

Kids' Cheese Quesadilla

Kids' Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:10 pm, 9:30 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:10 pm, 9:30 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:10 pm, 9:30 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:10 pm, 9:30 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:10 pm, 9:30 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:10 pm, 9:30 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:10 pm, 9:30 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casual Bar and Grill on the shore of Lake Nokomis. The Loon is calling...

Location

1969 County Highway L, Tomahawk, WI 54487

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bootleggers Lodge LLC - 2001 Indian Pine Point Road
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Indian Pine Point Road Tomahawk, WI 54487
View restaurantnext
The Thirsty Giraffe
orange star4.3 • 339
2200 County Road L Tomahawk, WI 54487
View restaurantnext
Pickles Bar & Grill - 5507 County Y
orange starNo Reviews
5507 Cth Y Hazelhurst, WI 54531
View restaurantnext
Casa Mexicana
orange star4.8 • 2
1180 Lincoln St Rhinelander, WI 54504
View restaurantnext
Mad Subs
orange starNo Reviews
2141 Lincoln St Rhinelander, WI 54501
View restaurantnext
Saint Germain Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
8000 Hwy 70E Saint Germain, WI 54558
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tomahawk

The Thirsty Giraffe
orange star4.3 • 339
2200 County Road L Tomahawk, WI 54487
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tomahawk
Wausau
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Stevens Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Eau Claire
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston