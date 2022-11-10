Tilted Loon Saloon
1969 County Highway L
Tomahawk, WI 54487
APPETIZERS
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
A hearty helping of lightly breaded cheddar cheese curds. Served with homemade ranch dressing. Welcome to Wisconsin!
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Made fresh in house. Served with your choice of toasted Naan bread or warm tortilla chips
Deep-Fried Garlic Bread
French baguettes sliced thin, fried, and served with premium monterey jack cheese sauce and marinara for dipping.
Hand-Battered Mushrooms
A generous portion of tasty mushrooms, hand battered fresh in-house! Served with homemade ranch dressing.
Tilted Bruschetta
Pesto, tomato, garlic, and shredded parmesan on toasted sliced baguettes. Finished with balsamic glaze.
Spin Dippers
Our homemade Spinach Artichoke Dip, tucked in a wonton wrapper, then deep fried, and served with a sweet chile sauce!
Pizza Fries
Cheese topped pizza crust, cut into "easy to pull apart fries." Served with warm marinara for dipping! Gluten-Free crust available only for the 12 inch size.
Cherry Bomb Shrimp
6 shrimp char-grilled in our signature cherry bomb seasoning. Spicy chipotle and a hint of cherry for a tasty zing!
Wings Appetizer
8 Wings smothered in your favorite sauce. Garnished with celery and homemade ranch dressing. Choose from: Garlic Parmesan, Maple BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chile, Teriyaki, or Hot.
(5) Boneless Dippers
A generous portion of Boneless Chicken Dippers smothered in your favorite sauce. Garnished with celery and homemade ranch dressing.
Flat Fries Basket
Lightly seasoned golden brown basket of flat fries. Try them with any of our delicious dipping sauces.
Tilted Combo Basket
Onion Pedals, Cheese Curds, Flat Fries, and Chicken Dippers with your choice of sauce and served with homemade ranch dressing.
Onion Rings
WEDNESDAY'S SPECIALS
FISH & CHICKEN
7oz Fried Haddock
One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.
14oz Fried Haddock
One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.
7 oz Fried Haddock & Shrimp Combo
One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.
14 oz Fried Haddock & Shrimp Combo
One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.
7oz Baked Haddock
One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.
14oz Baked Haddock
One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.
7oz Baked Haddock & Shrimp Combo
One wild-caught Haddock fillet available lightly breaded or beer battered.
14oz Baked Haddock & Shrimp Combo
Two wild-caught Haddock fillets available broiled 3 different ways
(6) Hand-Battered Jumbo Shrimp
Succulent jumbo shrimp, hand dipped in our signature beer batter.
(10) Hand-Battered Jumbo Shrimp
Succulent jumbo shrimp, hand dipped in our signature beer batter.
Wings Dinner
8 Wings garnished with celery and homemade ranch dressing.
Chicken Dipper Dinner
Generous portion of Boneless Chicken Dippers smothered in your favorite sauce. Garnished with celery and homemade ranch dressing.
Key West Chicken And Shrimp
Grilled key west season chicken breast served on coconut rice and sauteed veggies, topped with pineapple bruschetta and blackened shrimp.
Grilled Shrimp Skewer
8 Shrimps on skewers grilled on a bed of coconut rice and sauteed veggies. Can make the shrimp stingin' honey garlic.
BURGERS
Build Your Own Burger
Start with a 1/3lb patty and tilt it your own way.
Tilted Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion pedals, and our signature bistro sauce.
Mega Tilt
A triple tilted burger for the serious appetite! One pound of beef, layers of cheddar cheese, bacon, onion pedals, and our signature bistro sauce.
Tiki Burger
Bacon, grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce. For your tropical taste buds.
St. Patties Melt
Sautéed onions, cheddar and swiss cheese on toasted marble rye, with a side of our homemade thousand island dressing.
Marinated Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Marinated mushrooms, and melted Swiss layered on a premium burger patty served on a toasted brioche bun.
Hangover Burger
Sautéed onion and green pepper, bacon, cheddar cheese and an over-easy egg.
Volcano Burger
Sliced jalapenos, sweet chile sauce, tortilla strips, and pepper jack cheese.
Garden Burger
The original meatless option, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
SANDWICHES
Tilted Philly
Thinly sliced slow roasted beef topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers topped with premium Monterey jack cheese sauce and served on a toasted hoagie.
Chick'n Parm Sandwich
Hand tossed crispy chicken tenderloin strips, marinara, and meltedparmesan and mozzarella cheeses on a toasted brioche bun.
French Dip
Thinly sliced slow roasted beef and melted mozzarella with warm au jus for dipping.
Chick'n Malibu
Thinly sliced roasted chicken, Canadian bacon, Swiss cheese, and pesto mayo.
Tuna Steak Sandwich
Lightly seasoned and grilled Tuna garnished with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a lemon wedge.
Fully Loaded Grilled Cheese on Rye
Grilled cheese on marbled rye over-loaded with both Swiss and cheddar cheese, bacon, and tomatoes.
Fisherman's Sandwich
7oz Wild-caught Haddock lightly dusted in our house breading. Served on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tarter, and a lemon wedge.
BBQ Pulled Pork
In-house slow roasted pulled pork piled high with crispy onion pedals.
BLT
Apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo layered on wheat berry bread for a classic taste.
Hawaiian Pulled Pork
In-house slow roasted pulled pork tossed in sweet chili sauce an topped with grilled pineapple
Smothered Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onion, green peppers, and mushrooms and then smothered in melted swiss cheese and mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
The classic chicken sandwich. Lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun
WRAPS & FLATS
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Thinly sliced roasted chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar cheese & our homemade ranch dressing.
Thai Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenderloin strips, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and tortilla strips, served with sweet & spicy Thai dressing.
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken wrapped with tomato, lettuce, avocado, red onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of potato.
Tilted Chicken Flat
Thinly sliced roasted chicken, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on our tasty flat bread.
Steak & Cheese Flat
Shaved slowly roasted beef, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and premium Monterey jack cheese sauce on tasty flat bread.
Oriental Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken breast, lettuce, mandarin oranges and cabbage with fat free sesame dressing in a flour tortilla
SOUPS & SALADS
Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cheddar, and croutons
Pecan Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, roasted chicken, finely shredded parmesan, pecans, and cranberries served with our house pineapple poppy seed dressing.
Grilled Tuna Steak Salad
Mixed greens, grilled tuna steak, tomato, lemon wedges, homemade croutons, finely shredded parmesan, and fat free sesame dressing.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, ham, chicken, tomato, red onion, egg, cheddar, and croutons.
Southwest Salad With Chicken
Blackened chicken atop mixed greens, fire roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese served with house-made southwest dressing.
Blackened Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, blackened salmon with balsamic glaze, tomato, red onion, and croutons
Oriental Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, cabbage, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, and fat free sesame dressing.
PIZZA
12" Meat Lovers
12" Hawaiian
12" Vegetarian
12" BBQ Chicken
12" Deluxe
12" Caprese
12" Build Your Own
12" Pizza Fries
GF Meat Lovers Pizza
GF Hawaiian Pizza
GF Vegetarian Pizza
GF BBQ Chicken Pizza
GF Deluxe Pizza
GF Caprese Pizza
GF Build Your Own Pizza
GF Pizza Fries
16" Meat Lovers
16" Hawaiian
16" Vegetarian
16" BBQ Chicken
16" Deluxe
16" Caprese
16" Build Your Own
16" Pizza Fries
KIDS' MENU
Kids' Cheeseburger
Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.
Kids' Hamburger
Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.
Kids' Peanut Butter & Jelly
Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.
Kids' Chicken Tenders
Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.
Kids' Grilled Cheese
Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.
Kids' Mac n Cheese
Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.
Kids' Cheese Quesadilla
Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:10 pm, 9:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:10 pm, 9:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:10 pm, 9:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:10 pm, 9:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:10 pm, 9:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:10 pm, 9:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:10 pm, 9:30 pm - 3:59 am
Casual Bar and Grill on the shore of Lake Nokomis. The Loon is calling...
1969 County Highway L, Tomahawk, WI 54487