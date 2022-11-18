Tiny's Burger Barn
503 W Broadway St
Tatum, NM 88267
Popular Items
Appetizers
Appetizer Plate
Mix and Match Any 4 Appetizers
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Sticks
Creamy Mozzarella Cheese Coated in a Crispy,Flavorful Batter.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chips and Guacamole
Chips and Salsa
Fried Mushrooms
Whole Mushrooms Coated in a Flavorful Batter
Fried Okra
Breaded Crispy Okra
Fried Pickles
Pickle Chips Coated in a Crispy Batter
Fried Zucchini
Zucchini in a Crispy Batter
Jalapeno Poppers
Zesty Jalpeno Peppers Filled with Cheddar Cheese and Covered with a Crispy Flavorful Batter.
Munchers
Potato Nuggets with Jalapeno and Cheddar
Southwestern Egg Rolls
Steak Quesadilla
Wings Double Order ( 16 Boneless)
Wings Double Order (12 Bone-In)
Wings
Wings Single Order (8 Boneless)
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Build Your Own Burrito with Homemade Flour Tortilla.
Breakfast Plate
2 Eggs, 1 Meat (Bacon, Chorizo, Sausage or Ham), Refried Beans and Hash Browns. Served with Tortillas or Toast
Big Breakfast Plate
2 Eggs, 1 Meat (Bacon, Chorizo, Sausage or Ham), Refried Beans, Hash Browns and 2 Pancakes. Served with Tortillas or Toast.
Sirloin Steak and Eggs
8 Oz Sirloin, 2 Eggs, Refried Beans and Hash Browns. Served with Tortillas or Toast.
Omelet
3 Scrambled Eggs with Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Cheese. Refried Beans and Hash Browns. Served with Tortillas or Toast.
Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted Organic Bread with your Style of Egg and All Natural Meats and Cheese
Crossaint
Flakey and Buttery, Toasted Crossaint with your Style of Egg and All Natural Meats and Cheese.
English Muffin
Toasted English Muffin with your Style of Egg and All Natural Meats and Cheese
Breakfast Burrito SPECIAL
Pancakes
2 Pancakes
Burgers
Burger Combo
Hamburger with French Fries or Tater Tots and a Medium Drink.
Hamburger
A Good Old Tatum Classic Made with Angus Beef and Put Together by Hand. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Mustard
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Angus Beef Patty Put Together by Hand. Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Mayo on Brioche Bun
Spicy BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger
This Burger will Heat up your Taste Buds! Patties Formed with BBQ Sauce, Habanero and Poblano Peppers. Served on a Sweet Jalapeno Bun Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and French Fried Onions.
French Fries
Tater Tots
Onion Rings
Curly Fries
Potato Chips
Specialty Sandwiches
Club Sandwich
3 Slices of Organic Multi-Grain or Organic White Bread with Mayo, Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and American Cheese.
Southwestern Turkey Sandwich
Organic White or Organic Multi-Grain Bread, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos, Lime Juice and Banana Pepper.
Toasted Italian Sandwich
White or Wheat Sub Toasted. Served with Pesto, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Black Olives.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Buttered and Toasted White Baguette with Grilled Bell Pepper and Onion, Philly Steak and Monterey Jack Cheese.
French Dip
Buttered and Toasted White Baguette with Grilled Roast Beef, Onion and Swiss Cheese. Served with Au Jus.
Ham Croissant
Flakey and Buttery, Toasted Croissant with Grilled Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
BLT
Organic Multi-Grain or Organic White Bread with Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Grilled Cheese
Organic Multi-Grain or Organic White Bread with your Choice of Cheese: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Monterey Jack or Pepper Jack
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Organic Multi-Grain or Organic White Bread with your Choice of Cheese: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Monterey Jack or Pepper Jack
Pizza and Wings
Salads
Pine Hab Chick Salad
This Delicios and Unique Salad Comes with All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast Marinated in Pineapple and Habanero Sauce, Organic Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado and last and not least Mango.
Cobb Salad
All Natural Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Avocado, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Tomato, Served on Organic Mixed Greens
Garden Salad
Just a Good Garden Salad Made with Organic Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Baby Carrots and Croutons
Chef Salad
Organic Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Baby Carrots, Boiled Egg and Cheddar Cheese
Entrees
A La Carte
16 Oz Asado Brisket Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef
16 Oz Beans or Rice
16 Oz Enchilada Sauce or Salsa
16 Oz Guacamole
24 Oz Asado Brisket Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef
24 Oz Beans or Rice
24 Oz Enchilada Sauce or Salsa
24 Oz Guacamole
32 Oz Asado Brisket Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef
32 Oz Beans or Rice
32 Oz Enchilada Sauce or Salsa
32 Oz Guacamole
Brisket Taco
Chile Relleno
Corn
Egg
Enchilada
Flauta
Fried Okra
Gravy
Green Beans
Grilled Vegetables
Hamburger Pattie
Hushpuppies
Mac N Cheese
Mash Potatoes
Side of Enchilada Sauce
Side of Guacamole
Side of Shredded Cheese
Side Salad
Taco
Taco de Carne Asada
Soups
Broccoli and Cheese Soup
Looking for something warm and light? Try one of our 16 oz hot delicious soup.
Ultimate Baked Potato
Looking for something warm and light? Try one of our 16 oz hot delicious soup.
Creamy Savory Chicken Soup
Looking for something warm and light? Try one of our 16 oz hot delicious soup.
Menudo
Served Only on Weekends. Served with White Bread, Saltine Crackers or Tortilla
Shrimp Cocktail
Special Tomato Juice, Large Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Lime Juice and Salt
Kid's Section
Desserts
Ice Cream
Mexican Plates
Asado Plate
Pork Meat in a Red Chile Sauce. Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas
Brisket Taco Plate
3 Soft Corn Tortillas Filled with Brisket and Topped with Fresh Jalapeno, Tomato, Onion and Cilantro
Chile Relleno Plate
2 Chile Rellenos Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas
Combination Plate
1 Chile Relleno, 1 Enchilada and 1 Crispy Taco. Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Enchilada Plate
3 Chicken, Ground Beef or Cheese Enchiladas Covered with Red or Green Sauce and Topped with Cheese and Onions
Flauta Plate
3 Shredded Beef or Chicken Flautas. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.
Steak Ranchero Plate
Diced Steak Grilled with Onion, Fresh Jalapeno and Tomato. Choice of Flour or Corn Tortilla.
Taco Plate
3 Crispy or Soft Tacos Filled with Ground Beef and Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese.
Tacos de Carne Asada Plate
3 Corn Tortillas Filled with Marinated Steak and Topped with Fresh Onion and Cilantro.
Torta Plate
Torta Bread with Mayo, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and your Choice of Meat (Brisket, Carne Asada, Ground Beef, Turkey or Ham).
Burritos
Asado Burrito
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Beef Fajita Burrito
Brisket Burrito
Carne Asada Burrito
Diced Steak, Fresh Onion and Cilantro
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Chile Relleno Burrito
Combination Burrito
Ground Beef, Green Chile, Refried Beans and Cheese
Ground Beef Burrito
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Steak Ranchero Burrito
Diced Steak Grilled with Fresh Jalapenos, Onion and Tomato
Sizzling Fajitas
Beef Fajita Plate
Plates are Served with Beans and Rice and Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese and Tortillas
Chicken Fajita Plate
Plates are Served with Beans and Rice and Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese and Tortillas
Beef and Chicken Fajita Plate
Plates are Served with Beans and Rice and Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese and Tortillas
Trio Fajita Plate
Plates are Served with Beans and Rice and Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese and Tortillas
Soft Drinks
Tea/Waters
Frappes/Smoothies
Espresso
Juices/Milk
Apparel
Fragrance Oil
Green Daffodil-Gift Set
Hand Sanitizer
Heart of the Desert
Chocolate Pistachio Bark
Dark Chocolate Pecans
GC Pistachio Brittle
Honey Toasted Pecans
Pistachio Brittle
Pistachio Caramel Popcorn
Pistachio Garlic/GC Plastic Bag
Pistachio GC Kernels Burlap Bag
Pistachio Red Chile/Lime Plastic Bag
Pistachio Salted/Roasted Burlap Bag
Pistachio Salted/Roasted Plastic Bag
Pistachio Toffee
SF Chocolate Pecans
Tortugas
Vanilla Praline Pistachios
White Chocolate Pistachio Cookie
Yogurt Pecans
Home Decor
A Journey of a Lifetime
Be a Pineapple
Dreams Don't Have an Expiration Date
Farm to Fork
Forever Be Wild & Free
Let's Go on an Adventure
Love Lives Here
Options Wear Dirty Clothes
Rooster
The Best things in Life
Write the Book You Want to Read
You Can't Expect to be Old
Jewelry
Los Poblanos
Purses
Satchets
Tumblers/Mugs
Wallets
Wax Melts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
503 W Broadway St, Tatum, NM 88267