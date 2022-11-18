Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tiny's Burger Barn

637 Reviews

$

503 W Broadway St

Tatum, NM 88267

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger
French Fries
Burger Combo

Appetizers

Appetizer Plate

$15.95

Mix and Match Any 4 Appetizers

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Cheese Sticks

$5.95

Creamy Mozzarella Cheese Coated in a Crispy,Flavorful Batter.

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95

Chips and Guacamole

$6.95

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Fried Mushrooms

$5.95

Whole Mushrooms Coated in a Flavorful Batter

Fried Okra

$4.95

Breaded Crispy Okra

Fried Pickles

$4.95

Pickle Chips Coated in a Crispy Batter

Fried Zucchini

$5.95

Zucchini in a Crispy Batter

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.95

Zesty Jalpeno Peppers Filled with Cheddar Cheese and Covered with a Crispy Flavorful Batter.

Munchers

$4.95Out of stock

Potato Nuggets with Jalapeno and Cheddar

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$6.95Out of stock

Steak Quesadilla

$7.95

Wings Double Order ( 16 Boneless)

$12.95

Wings Double Order (12 Bone-In)

$12.95

Wings

Wings Single Order (8 Boneless)

$6.95

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

Build Your Own Burrito with Homemade Flour Tortilla.

Breakfast Plate

$8.95

2 Eggs, 1 Meat (Bacon, Chorizo, Sausage or Ham), Refried Beans and Hash Browns. Served with Tortillas or Toast

Big Breakfast Plate

$9.95

2 Eggs, 1 Meat (Bacon, Chorizo, Sausage or Ham), Refried Beans, Hash Browns and 2 Pancakes. Served with Tortillas or Toast.

Sirloin Steak and Eggs

$12.95

8 Oz Sirloin, 2 Eggs, Refried Beans and Hash Browns. Served with Tortillas or Toast.

Omelet

$7.95

3 Scrambled Eggs with Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Cheese. Refried Beans and Hash Browns. Served with Tortillas or Toast.

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Toasted Organic Bread with your Style of Egg and All Natural Meats and Cheese

Crossaint

$5.95

Flakey and Buttery, Toasted Crossaint with your Style of Egg and All Natural Meats and Cheese.

English Muffin

$4.95

Toasted English Muffin with your Style of Egg and All Natural Meats and Cheese

Breakfast Burrito SPECIAL

$7.00

Pancakes

$3.95

2 Pancakes

Burgers

Burger Combo

$11.95

Hamburger with French Fries or Tater Tots and a Medium Drink.

Hamburger

$7.95

A Good Old Tatum Classic Made with Angus Beef and Put Together by Hand. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Mustard

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.95

Angus Beef Patty Put Together by Hand. Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Mayo on Brioche Bun

Spicy BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.95

This Burger will Heat up your Taste Buds! Patties Formed with BBQ Sauce, Habanero and Poblano Peppers. Served on a Sweet Jalapeno Bun Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and French Fried Onions.

French Fries

$3.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Curly Fries

$4.95

Potato Chips

$1.95

Specialty Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$8.95

3 Slices of Organic Multi-Grain or Organic White Bread with Mayo, Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and American Cheese.

Southwestern Turkey Sandwich

$8.95

Organic White or Organic Multi-Grain Bread, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos, Lime Juice and Banana Pepper.

Toasted Italian Sandwich

$7.95+

White or Wheat Sub Toasted. Served with Pesto, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Black Olives.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$8.95

Buttered and Toasted White Baguette with Grilled Bell Pepper and Onion, Philly Steak and Monterey Jack Cheese.

French Dip

$8.95

Buttered and Toasted White Baguette with Grilled Roast Beef, Onion and Swiss Cheese. Served with Au Jus.

Ham Croissant

$6.95

Flakey and Buttery, Toasted Croissant with Grilled Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.

BLT

$4.95

Organic Multi-Grain or Organic White Bread with Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Organic Multi-Grain or Organic White Bread with your Choice of Cheese: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Monterey Jack or Pepper Jack

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$4.95

Organic Multi-Grain or Organic White Bread with your Choice of Cheese: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Monterey Jack or Pepper Jack

Pizza and Wings

16" Pizza

$14.95

16" Pizza with 2 Toppings

Wings

Salads

Pine Hab Chick Salad

$9.95

This Delicios and Unique Salad Comes with All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast Marinated in Pineapple and Habanero Sauce, Organic Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado and last and not least Mango.

Cobb Salad

$9.95

All Natural Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Avocado, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Tomato, Served on Organic Mixed Greens

Garden Salad

$8.95

Just a Good Garden Salad Made with Organic Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Baby Carrots and Croutons

Chef Salad

$9.95

Organic Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Baby Carrots, Boiled Egg and Cheddar Cheese

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Strips

$12.95

Steak Fingers

$13.95

Sirloin Steak

$15.95

8 Oz Seasoned and Grilled to Perfection

Fried Catfish

$12.95

A La Carte

16 Oz Asado Brisket Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef

$12.95

16 Oz Beans or Rice

$4.95

16 Oz Enchilada Sauce or Salsa

$7.95

16 Oz Guacamole

$8.95

24 Oz Asado Brisket Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef

$14.95

24 Oz Beans or Rice

$5.95

24 Oz Enchilada Sauce or Salsa

$9.95

24 Oz Guacamole

$11.95

32 Oz Asado Brisket Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef

$17.95

32 Oz Beans or Rice

$7.95

32 Oz Enchilada Sauce or Salsa

$11.95

32 Oz Guacamole

$14.95

Brisket Taco

$2.95

Chile Relleno

$2.95

Corn

$1.95

Egg

$1.95

Enchilada

$1.95

Flauta

$1.95

Fried Okra

$4.95

Gravy

$1.95

Green Beans

$1.95

Grilled Vegetables

$2.95

Hamburger Pattie

$3.95

Hushpuppies

$3.95

Mac N Cheese

$2.95

Mash Potatoes

$2.95

Side of Enchilada Sauce

$1.95

Side of Guacamole

$2.95

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Taco

$2.95

Taco de Carne Asada

$2.95

Soups

Broccoli and Cheese Soup

$5.95

Looking for something warm and light? Try one of our 16 oz hot delicious soup.

Ultimate Baked Potato

$5.95

Looking for something warm and light? Try one of our 16 oz hot delicious soup.

Creamy Savory Chicken Soup

$5.95

Looking for something warm and light? Try one of our 16 oz hot delicious soup.

Menudo

$8.95+

Served Only on Weekends. Served with White Bread, Saltine Crackers or Tortilla

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

Special Tomato Juice, Large Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Lime Juice and Salt

Kid's Section

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.95

3 Chicken Strips, Gravy and French Fries

Corn Dog

$2.95

Hot Dog

$2.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.95

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.95

Made From Scratch

German Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Carrot Cake

$4.95

Made From Scratch

Coconut Meringue Pie

$3.95

Pecan Pie

$3.95

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cone

$2.95

Waffle Cone

$3.95

Ice Cream Cup

$2.95+

Sundae

$2.95

Shakes

$4.95+

Banana Split

$4.95

Root Beer Float

$3.95+

Brain Freeze

$5.95+

Mexican Plates

Asado Plate

$10.95

Pork Meat in a Red Chile Sauce. Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas

Brisket Taco Plate

$10.95

3 Soft Corn Tortillas Filled with Brisket and Topped with Fresh Jalapeno, Tomato, Onion and Cilantro

Chile Relleno Plate

$10.95

2 Chile Rellenos Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas

Combination Plate

$11.95

1 Chile Relleno, 1 Enchilada and 1 Crispy Taco. Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Enchilada Plate

$10.95

3 Chicken, Ground Beef or Cheese Enchiladas Covered with Red or Green Sauce and Topped with Cheese and Onions

Flauta Plate

$10.95

3 Shredded Beef or Chicken Flautas. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Steak Ranchero Plate

$11.95

Diced Steak Grilled with Onion, Fresh Jalapeno and Tomato. Choice of Flour or Corn Tortilla.

Taco Plate

$10.95

3 Crispy or Soft Tacos Filled with Ground Beef and Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese.

Tacos de Carne Asada Plate

$10.95

3 Corn Tortillas Filled with Marinated Steak and Topped with Fresh Onion and Cilantro.

Torta Plate

$10.95

Torta Bread with Mayo, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and your Choice of Meat (Brisket, Carne Asada, Ground Beef, Turkey or Ham).

Burritos

Asado Burrito

$7.95

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.95

Beef Fajita Burrito

$8.95

Brisket Burrito

$7.95

Carne Asada Burrito

$8.95

Diced Steak, Fresh Onion and Cilantro

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$8.95

Chile Relleno Burrito

$7.95

Combination Burrito

$8.95

Ground Beef, Green Chile, Refried Beans and Cheese

Ground Beef Burrito

$7.95

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$7.95

Steak Ranchero Burrito

$8.95

Diced Steak Grilled with Fresh Jalapenos, Onion and Tomato

Sizzling Fajitas

Beef Fajita Plate

$13.95

Plates are Served with Beans and Rice and Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese and Tortillas

Chicken Fajita Plate

$13.95

Plates are Served with Beans and Rice and Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese and Tortillas

Beef and Chicken Fajita Plate

$14.95

Plates are Served with Beans and Rice and Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese and Tortillas

Trio Fajita Plate

$15.95

Plates are Served with Beans and Rice and Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese and Tortillas

Soft Drinks

Dr Pepper

$1.95+

Coke

$1.95+

Diet Coke

$1.95+

Sprite

$1.95+

Fanta Orange

$1.95+

Lemonade

$1.95+

Root Beer

$1.95+

Tea/Waters

Iced Tea

$1.95+

Unsweet or Sweet

Flavored Water

$0.75+

Bottled Water

$1.95

Ocean Water

$2.25+

Ice Water

$0.75+

Limeades

Cherry Limeade

$2.25+

Strawberry Limeade

$2.25+

Frappes/Smoothies

Frappe

$3.95+

Blended Ice Drink

Smoothies

$3.95+

Espresso

Americano

$3.95

Espresso Double Shot

$2.95

Latte

$3.95+

Enjoy Iced or Hot

Macchiato

$3.95+

Enjoy Iced or Hot

Mocha

$3.95+

Enjoy Iced or Hot

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$1.95+

Hot Tea

$1.95

Coffee

$1.95+

Enjoy Iced or Hot

Juices/Milk

Orange Juice

$2.95

Milk

$1.95+

Apparel

Scarf

$15.00

T-Shirt

Caps

$16.00

Bags

Brown Paris

$64.00

Denium (1559)

$36.00

Land of Enchantment

$12.99

Candles

Small Candle

$18.00

Large Candle

$26.00

Candy Bars

3 Musketeers

$1.95

Butterfinger

$1.95

Milky Way

$1.95

Reese's Cups

$1.95

Snickers

$1.95

Twix

$1.95

Car Clips

Afternoon Retreat

$5.00

Free Spirit

$5.00

Kiss in the Rain

$5.00

Open Road

$5.00

Tickled Pink

$5.00

CBD

NuLeaf CBD Oil

Bath Bombs

Fragrance Oil

Reed Diffuser Christmas Bliss

$18.00

Reed Diffuser Kiss in the Rain

$18.00

Reed Diffuser Open Road

$18.00

Reed Diffuser Remember When

$18.00

Reed Diffuser Spring Dress

$18.00

Reed Diffuser Sweet Magnolia

$18.00

Reed Diffuser Tickled Pink

$18.00

Reed Diffuser Welcome Home

$18.00

Sweet Grace- Small Bottle

$7.00

Green Daffodil-Gift Set

Green Daffodil-Gift Set

$25.00

Gum

Cinnamon

$1.95

Original

$1.95

Spearmint

$1.95

Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer

$9.00

Heart of the Desert

Chocolate Pistachio Bark

$5.95

Dark Chocolate Pecans

$5.95

GC Pistachio Brittle

$5.95

Honey Toasted Pecans

$5.95

Honey Toasted Pecans

Pistachio Brittle

$5.95

Pistachio Brittle

Pistachio Caramel Popcorn

$9.95

Pistachio Caramel Popcorn

Pistachio Garlic/GC Plastic Bag

$5.95

Pistachio GC Kernels Burlap Bag

$11.95

Pistachio Red Chile/Lime Plastic Bag

$5.95

Pistachio Salted/Roasted Burlap Bag

$9.95

Pistachio Salted/Roasted Plastic Bag

$5.95

Pistachio Toffee

$5.95

SF Chocolate Pecans

$5.95

Tortugas

$5.95

Vanilla Praline Pistachios

$6.95

Vanilla Praline Pistachios

White Chocolate Pistachio Cookie

$3.95

White Chocolate Pistachio Cookie

Yogurt Pecans

$5.95

Home Decor

A Journey of a Lifetime

$22.95

Be a Pineapple

$34.95

Dreams Don't Have an Expiration Date

$22.95

Farm to Fork

$24.95

Forever Be Wild & Free

$21.00

Let's Go on an Adventure

$22.95

Love Lives Here

$24.95

Options Wear Dirty Clothes

$23.95

Rooster

$33.95

The Best things in Life

$20.95

Write the Book You Want to Read

$22.95

You Can't Expect to be Old

$9.75

Jewelry

Montana Silversmith

Novica

Los Poblanos

Bar Soap

$12.00

Bath Salt

$12.00

Beard Box

$20.00

Body Lotion 2 Oz

$4.00

Body Lotion 8 Oz

$16.00

Body Oil

$36.00

Gift Set

$60.00

Hand Soap

$18.00

Lip Salve

$5.00

Mist

$12.00

Lotions

Large Bottle- Orange Vanilla Body Milk

$22.00

Purses

Brown with Turquoise Studs

$37.95

Crossbody Maroon with Buckle

$37.95

Mini Crossbody with Cross

$21.55

Mini Crossbody with Turquoise Studs

$21.55

Turquoise Crossbody

$37.95

Satchets

Blue Door

$3.00

Christmas Bliss

$3.00

Kiss in the Rain

$3.00

Let's Celebrate

$3.00

Nantucket Coast

$3.00

Noteables

$3.00

Sweet Grace

$3.00

Sweet Magnolia

$3.00

Tickled Pink

$3.00

Time After Time

$3.00

Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Welcome Home

$3.00

White Cotton

$3.00

Souvenirs

Drinking Glasses

$6.99

Mugs

$6.99

Short Shot Glasses

$3.99

Tall Shot Glasses

$2.99

Tumblers/Mugs

Baseball Tumbler

$18.00

Black Positive Mug

$6.55

Food Family Love Mug

$5.55

Pink Amazing Grace Tumbler

$18.00

Relationship Mug

$6.55

Seas the Day Tumbler

$18.00

Teal Aztec Tumbler

$18.00

Teal Striped

$18.00

Wallets

Black and Green with Belt Buckle

$49.95

Black with Belt Buckle

$29.95

Brown with Horse

$24.95

Brown with Studs

$29.95

Olive with Stars

$35.95

Purple with Studs

$19.95

Red with Belt Buckle

$49.95

Simple Brown and Tan

$29.95

Wax Melts

Wax Melts

$6.00
Come in and enjoy!

Location

503 W Broadway St, Tatum, NM 88267

Directions

