Tong 321 Starr street

Order Again

Popular Items

THAI ICED TEA

KUB KLAEM

Small plates, good with a drink or three

HOY JOR

$16.00Out of stock
PORK JOWL

PORK JOWL

$15.00

succulent grilled pork jowl with spicy tamarind jaew dipping sauce

YUM NAEM

YUM NAEM

$13.00

laotian crispy rice with fermented pork sausage, chilli, roasted peanuts, shallot, scallion, cilantro, and ginger *Spicy *Gluten Free

GAI TOD

GAI TOD

$13.00

our favorite fried crunchy chicken thigh from hat yai topped with crispy shallot served with sweet chili sauce

TARO FRITTER

TARO FRITTER

$11.00

vegan snack, savory sweet crunchy fritters of taro, sweet potato and black bean with sweet chili sauce

CHIVE DUMPLING

$12.00

VEG DUMPLING

$12.00
SOM TUM THAI

SOM TUM THAI

$13.00

green papaya salad with peanut, tomato, lime, long beans, dried shrimp *Spicy *Gluten Free

SOM TUM CRAB

SOM TUM CRAB

$14.00

green papaya salad with fermented anchovy sauce,long beans, tomato, lime, thai eggplant, salted field crab *Spicy *Gluten Free

CORN SALAD

$12.00

Sweet corn, long bean, cherry tomato, garlic, and chili. Vegan.

KUB KHAO

Bigger plates for bigger appetites, good after drinking
PAD MHEE KORAD

PAD MHEE KORAD

$18.00

chef signature isaan style wok fried noodles with tao-chio (thai soybean paste), shrimp, chives, and sweet pickled radish *CAN NOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE*

KHAO SOI

KHAO SOI

$16.00

northern style curry with egg noodle,chicken drumstick, shallot, preserved mustard green, cilantro

PAD CHA SEAFOOD

PAD CHA SEAFOOD

$24.00

an aromatic stir fry shrimp, squid, mussel singing with the flavor of bird’s eye chili, garlic, green peppercorn, kaffir lime leaf, basil and fingerroot *Spicy*

CRAB FRIED RICE

CRAB FRIED RICE

$21.00

crab meat fried rice, with onion, scallion, and egg *CAN NOT BEEN MAKE WITHOUT EGG*

GANG PU (CRAB CURRY)

GANG PU (CRAB CURRY)

$23.00

Southern turmeric curry, crab meat, shrimp paste, betel leaf *GULTEN FREE* *SPICY CAN NOT BE ADJUESTED*

PAD PAK

$15.00

rainbow carrots, bok choi, string bean, and oyster mushroom *GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN*

PLA TOD

PLA TOD

$35.00

Fried filet bronzino, mixed thai herbs, green grape, cashew nut, chili lime dressing

PLA YANG

$35.00

GOONG GAREE

$23.00

TOM ZAAB

$21.00

WOK

BASIL

BASIL

$15.00

string bean, onion, long hot chilli, garlic, thai basil served with jasmine rice *CAN BE MADE GULTEN FREE UPON REQUEST*

PAD SEE EW

PAD SEE EW

$15.00

broad rice noodle, egg, chinese broccoli *CAN BE MADE GULTEN FREE UPON REQUEST*

DRUNKEN

DRUNKEN

$15.00

broad rice noodle, garlic, string bean, long hot chili, basil, green peppercorn *CAN BE MADE GULTEN FREE UPON REQUEST* *SPICY*

FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

$15.00

thai fired rice with onion, scallion, egg *CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE* *CAN NOT BE MADE WITHOUT EGG*

GREEN CURRY

GREEN CURRY

$16.00

thai eggplant, bamboo shoot, long hot chilli, basil served with jasmine rice *GULTEN FREE* *SPICY CAN NOT BE ADJUESTED*

SOUP

TOM ZAAB

$21.00

SPICY AND SOUR BROTH BABY PORK SPARE RIB, OYSTER MUSHROOM, TOMATO, SHALLOT, CILANTRO, CULAANTRO, CHILI, LIME

SIDE

JASMINE RICE

$3.00

STICKY RICE

$3.00

BEVERAGE TO-GO

THAI ICED TEA

$6.00

THAI ICED COFFEE

$6.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SELTZER WATER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tong is Brooklyn’s hottest new Thai spot specializing in kub klaem, small dishes—such as goi neu, Isaan style spicy beef tartare with toasted rice and gai tod hat yai, shatteringly crunchy fried chicken thighs topped with crispy shallots, a specialty of the city Hat Yai. They’re meant to be enjoyed while sipping on drinks with friends and family. We can’t wait for you to come to our neighborhood and savor a wealth of authentic Thai flavors!

Website

Location

321 Starr street B1B2, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Directions

Gallery
Tong image
Tong image
Tong image

