Tong 321 Starr street
292 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tong is Brooklyn’s hottest new Thai spot specializing in kub klaem, small dishes—such as goi neu, Isaan style spicy beef tartare with toasted rice and gai tod hat yai, shatteringly crunchy fried chicken thighs topped with crispy shallots, a specialty of the city Hat Yai. They’re meant to be enjoyed while sipping on drinks with friends and family. We can’t wait for you to come to our neighborhood and savor a wealth of authentic Thai flavors!
Location
321 Starr street B1B2, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Gran Tejano Tex Mex Cantina - 942 Flushing Ave
No Reviews
942 Flushing Ave Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurant