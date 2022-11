Big Papa (Feeds 12-15)

$120.00

***48 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ALL PARTY TRAY ORDERS*** If you need it sooner than 48 hours from now, please call us directly at 937-723-9261. This package is designed to feed 12-15 people and includes: -Eighteen 3 inch cold cut sandwiches (choose up to three options from our cold cut menu) -Two Family sized bags of potato chips -One 8oz container of homemade Giardiniera -One 8oz container of Spicy Spread -Your choice of two 32oz sides. Options include: Potato Salad, Spicy Pasta Salad, Couscous Salad Looking for a bit more to feed your group? Check out our Ala Carte options!