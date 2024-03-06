Tops Pizza & Grill 14533 Dodd Blvd
Full Menu
Pizza Specials
- Medium 12" Tops Special$18.95
Double cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, beef, green peppers, onions, and sausage
- Large 14" Tops Special$22.95
Double cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, beef, green peppers, onions, and sausage
- XLarge 16" Tops Special$26.95
Double cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, beef, green peppers, onions, and sausage
- Medium 12" Combo Special$18.95
Double cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onions, and Canadian bacon
- Large 14" Combo Special$22.95
Double cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onions, and Canadian bacon
- XLarge 16" Combo Special$25.95
Double cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onions, and Canadian bacon
- Medium 12" Taco Pizza$19.95
Spiced beef and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and onions
- Large 14" Taco Pizza$22.95
Spiced beef and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and onions
- XLarge 16" Taco Pizza$25.95
Spiced beef and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and onions
- Medium 12" Hawaiian$18.95
Double cheese, pineapple, and Canadian bacon
- Large 14" Hawaiian$22.50
Double cheese, pineapple, and Canadian bacon
- XLarge 16" Hawaiian$24.95
Double cheese, pineapple, and Canadian bacon
- Medium 12" Veggie Special$18.95
Double cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
- Large 14" Veggie Special$21.95
Double cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
- XLarge 16" Veggie Special$25.95
Double cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
- Medium 12" Grecian Special$18.50
Double cheese, gyros, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese, cucumber sauce on the side
- Large 14" Grecian Special$21.95
Double cheese, gyros, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese, cucumber sauce on the side
- XLarge 16" Grecian Special$25.95
Double cheese, gyros, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese, cucumber sauce on the side
- Medium 12" Kevin's Special$18.50
Double cheese, sausage, Canadian bacon, and onions
- Large 14" Kevin's Special$20.95
Double cheese, sausage, Canadian bacon, and onions
- XLarge 16" Kevin's Special$24.95
Double cheese, sausage, Canadian bacon, and onions
- Medium 12" Dylan's Special$18.50
Double cheese, steak, pepperoni, and onions
- Large 14" Dylan's Special$21.95
Double cheese, steak, pepperoni, and onions
- XLarge 16" Dylan's Special$26.95
Double cheese, steak, pepperoni, and onions
- Medium 12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$19.95
Double cheese, ground beef, and bacon. Sliced pickles on the side
- Large 14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$22.95
Double cheese, ground beef, and bacon. Sliced pickles on the side
- XLarge 16" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$25.95
Double cheese, ground beef, and bacon. Sliced pickles on the side
- Medium 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.95
Chicken, barbecue sauce, green olives, and onions
- Large 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.95
Chicken, barbecue sauce, green olives, and onions
- XLarge 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$26.95
Chicken, barbecue sauce, green olives, and onions
Build Your Own
Dinners
- Gyros Plate$9.95
Our traditional gyros topped with tzatziki sauce, onions and tomatoes
- Chicken Gyros Plate$9.95
Grilled ans sliced Greek-style chicken topped with tzatziki sauce, onions, and tomatoes
- Spanakopita$14.50
Delicate layers of spinach, feta cheese, chives, onions, and Greek seasoning wrapped in smooth phyllo and baked until golden brown. Accompanied by Greek salad and pita bread
- Chicken Breast Greek Style$14.95
Tendered grilled chicken breast marinated in our secret blend of Greek herbs and spices. Served with french fries or salad with choice of dressing
- Combo Plate$17.50
Spanakopita, Greek salad, and pita bread
Pastas
- Spaghetti with Red Sauce$11.50
Topped with our special spaghetti in sauce
- Cheese Steak Spaghetti Bake$16.50
Loaded with cheese steak meat, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and pepperoni. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese
- Cajun Pasta$16.45
Fettuccine pasta with Italian sausage, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, jalapeños and Cajun sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$12.50
Alfredo house sauce, served with fettuccine pasta. Topped with Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley
- Tortellini$14.50
Cheese-filled tortellini, alfredo sauce, topped with sauteed chicken, Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley
- Taverns Mac N Cheese$16.50
Cavatappi noodles, bacon, cheese sauce, topped with chicken breast
Cheese Steaks
- 18" Whole The Works$17.50
Prepared to the order with green peppers, mushrooms, and pepperoni
- 9" Half The Works$10.95
Prepared to the order with green peppers, mushrooms, and pepperoni
- 18" Whole Pepperoni Mushroom Combo$16.50
- 9" Half Pepperoni Mushroom Combo$10.45
- 18" Whole Mushroom & Green Pepper Combo$15.95
- 9" Half Mushroom & Green Pepper Combo$10.50
- 18" Whole Cheese Steak$14.95
- 9" Half Cheese Steak$9.95
- 18" Whole Cheese & Mushroom Steak$14.95
- 9" Half Cheese & Mushroom Steak$9.95
- 18" Whole Cheese & Pepperoni Steak$15.95
- 9" Half Cheese & Pepperoni Steak$10.45
- 18" Whole Pizza Cheese Steak$16.95
Our regular cheese steak, topped with red sauce, pizza cheese and toasted in the oven
- 9" Half Pizza Cheese Steak$10.45
Our regular cheese steak, topped with red sauce, pizza cheese and toasted in the oven
- 18" Whole Hoagie Cheese Steak$16.95
Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and peppers
- 9" Half Hoagie Cheese Steak$10.95
Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and peppers
- 18" Whole Green Pepper Cheese Steak$14.95
- 9" Half Green Pepper Cheese Steak$9.95
Hot Sandwiches
Kids Menu
Burgers
- California Burger$11.95
Classic juicy hamburger piled high with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and pickles
- Mushroom-Swiss Burger$13.95
Mouthwatering mushrooms and delicious American Swiss cheese piled high
- Hawaiian Burger$14.95
Bring out the big kahuna in you with this burger behemoth! Built with pineapple, Canadian bacon, and white American cheese
- Philly Burger$15.95
Get a-philly-ated with our classic burger topped with fried red onions, white American cheese, and Philly steak
- BBQ Burger$14.95
Crispy bacon, onion rings, white American cheese, topped with barbecue sauce
- Zeus Burger$15.95
The king of all burgers, stacked high with gyro meat and feta cheese with a slice of tzatziki sauce
Sandwich Wraps
- Greek Chicken$13.50
Marinated in Greek herbs and spices, stuffed with our signature Greek salad
- Buffalo Blue Chicken$13.50
Crunchy fried chicken with blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
- Crispy Chicken$13.50
Deep-fried chicken with a delicious crumb coating, topped with creamy blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Chicken Sandwiches
- Athenian Chicken$12.95
Our famous Greek chicken breast marinated in our secret blend of herbs and spices, garnished with lettuce and sliced tomatoes
- Aloha Chicken$13.95
Island-style chicken breast, pineapples, Canadian bacon, and American swiss cheese
- Chicken Parmesan$12.95
Savor this American twist on an old world classic, covered in our zesty marinara sauce
- BBQ Chicken$14.95
Trimmed with crispy bacon, onion rings, white American cheese and a hearty helping of barbecue sauce
Sundays
Breakfast
- Breakfast Classic$11.50
Two eggs, choice of bacon or sausage patty, hashbrowns or tater tots and choice of toast
- Mexican Skillet$13.95
Hashbrowns, chorizo sausage, bell peppers, onions, topped with cheddar cheese and two eggs
- Country Fried Steak$14.50
Beef steak smothered in country gravy. Served with two eggs, hashbrowns or tater tots and choice of toast
- Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns or tater tots
- Ham Omelet$10.95
Scrambled eggs, diced grilled ham, and cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns or tater tots and choice of toast
- Classic Veggie Omelet$13.95
Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns or tater tots and your choice of toast
- Buttermilk Pancakes$8.95
3 buttermilk pancakes with butter and syrup
- French Toast$9.95
3 fresh french toast, sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with bacon
- Biscuits and Gravy$11.95
2 buttermilk biscuits topped with house made country sausage gravy and your choice of eggs
- Classic Benedict$11.95
2 eggs, Canadian bacon or bacon, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns or tater tots
Beverages
Appetizers
- Cheese Fries$6.95
Golden french fries smothered in melted pizza cheese
- Small Cheese Bread$4.95
Garlic butter french bread with pizza cheese melted to perfection
- Large Cheese Bread$7.50
Garlic butter french bread with pizza cheese melted to perfection
- Tops Tater Kegs$10.50
Tots stuffed with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with house sauce
- Onion Rings$9.25
Steak cut and breaded
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.25
Mozzarella cheese centers in lightly breaded, golden brown shells. Served with marinara sauce
- Cheese Curds$9.95
Lightly breaded and deep fried cheese curds served with ranch
- Popcorn Chicken$9.95
Small bites of breaded deep fried chicken served with choice of sauce
- Fried Chicken Strips$10.95
Breaded chicken strips deep fried and served with choice of sauce
- 8 Pieces Traditional Bone-in Wings$10.95
Drizzled with buffalo, BBQ sauce or Cajun seasoning. Served with blue cheese or ranch
- 12 Pieces Traditional Bone-in Wings$14.95
Drizzled with buffalo, BBQ sauce or Cajun seasoning. Served with blue cheese or ranch
- 16 Pieces Traditional Bone-in Wings$18.95
Drizzled with buffalo, BBQ sauce or Cajun seasoning. Served with blue cheese or ranch
- Small French Fries Basket$3.50
- Large French Fries Basket$8.25
Salads
- Garden Salad$6.75
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheese, eggs and croutons. Served with choice of dressing
- Baja Salad$13.95
Iceberg lettuce, chopped tomatoes, black beans, fresh avocado, corn, grilled chicken, and oil and vinegar dressing
- Small Greek Salad$8.50
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and feta cheese hand-tossed with our secret Greek dressing. Sprinkled with kalamata olives and Greek peppers. Served with pita bread
- Large Greek Salad$13.45
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and feta cheese hand-tossed with our secret Greek dressing. Sprinkled with kalamata olives and Greek peppers. Served with pita bread
- Antipasto Salad$14.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, spirals stuffed with pepperoni, salami, ham, and cheese. Drizzled with oil and vinegar dressing
Homemade Soups
Sundays Specials
Sunday Appetizers
Sunday Beverages
Sunday Ecuadorian Entrees
- Churrasco$16.95
Fresh sirloin sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, peppers and served with rice, fries, fried egg and avocado
- Chaulafan$17.95
Fried rice mixed with chicken, pork, shrimp, chopped red pepper, greens peas, carrots, green onions, scrambled eggs, and served with avocado
- Carne Asada$15.95
Grilled steak served with rice, Ecuadorian curtido, avocado
- Encebollado$17.95
Ecuadorian tuna soup with red onions, and yuca. Served with toasted corn and a side of rice
- Ceviche Ecuatoriano$15.95
Traditional Ecuadorian shrimp ceviche, white fish, and toasted corn
- Hornado$17.95
Roasted pork served with white corn, fried potato stuffed with cheese, and Ecuadorian curtido
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tops Pizza & Grill Come and enjoy some delicious food
14533 Dodd Blvd, Rosemount, MN 55068