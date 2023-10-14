Tosh's Ramen Tosh's Ramen Holladay
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tosh's Ramen located in Holladay.
Location
1963 E Murray Holladay road, Holladay, UT 84117
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pig Kitchen Venue / WB's Coffee, Cocktails & Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop / Senpai - Holladay
No Reviews
1968 E Murray Holladay Holladay, UT 84117
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Holladay
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant