Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.95

Silky tonkotsu (pork) broth served with wheat noodles, chashu (pork slice), onsen tamago (soft boiled egg), moyashi (bean sprouts), and Negi (spring onion).

Karai Ramen

$15.55

Spicy tonkotsu pork broth ramen. Silky tonkotsu (pork) broth served with niku miso (spicy ground pork, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts), onsen tamago (soft boiled egg), sweet shiitake mushroom, moyashi (bean sprouts), and Negi (spring onion).

Curry Ramen

$16.55

Japanese beef curry flavored tonkotsu broth. Japanese style pork cutlet, onsen tamago (soft boiled egg), bok choy, Negi (spring onion), and wheat noodles.

Kurumi Black Shoyu Ramen

$15.25

Blend of tonkotsu pork broth and shoyu ramen. Chashu (pork slice), onsen tamago (soft boiled egg), moyashi (bean sprouts), Negi (spring onions), and wheat noodles.

Vegetarian Ramen

$14.55

Shiitake, Eringi mushroom and kombu based broth with bok choy, sweet shiitake mushroom, sesame ra-yu, bean sprouts, spring onion, and wheat noodles

Miso Ramen

$15.25

Japanese fermented soybean paste. Served with pork (chashu), onsen tamago (egg), moyashi (bean sprouts), sweetcorn, and Negi (spring onions).

Fried Tofu Udon Ramen

$14.55

Soy-dashi broth. Udon noodles with fried tofu, bok choy, eringi and sweet shiitake mushroom, sesame ra-yu, bean sprouts, and spring onion.

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$14.55

Soy-Dashi broth with Udon noodles, Fried Shrimp Tempura, Fried bok choy, wheat noodles and topped with spring onion.

Tom Yum Ramen

$16.55

Hot and sour Thai soup, with shrimp, green onion, bean sprouts squid and steamed Bok Choy served with wheat noodles and a soft boiled egg.

Plain Ramen

$10.00

Just Pork Broth and Noodles

Rice Dishes

Katsu Curry Rice

$15.95

Japanese style curry, pork cutlet and Japanese radish pickles over rice

Katsudon Rice

$15.95

A pork cutlet with eggs and onions, cooked in a savory soy sauce and served over rice

Crispy Teriyaki Tofu Rice

$15.95

Fried tofu with veggies in teriyaki sauce, served with rice

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.55

Steamed and salted soybeans

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.55

Pork dumplings pan seared and served with our signature sauce. 6 pieces

Deep Fried Shrimp

$8.55

Breaded and deep fried shrimp tails

Tokyo Wings

$8.55

Sweet and slightly spicy chicken wings Toshs Ramen style

Chicken Karaage

$8.55

Japanese fried chicken

Kushikatsu

$8.55

Hand breaded and deep fried pork tenderloin garnished with lettuce.

Takoyaki

$8.55

Savory Pancake Balls with Octopus, 4Pieces

Vegetable Crispy Rolls (vegetarian)

$8.55

Cabbage, carrots, sweet shiitake mushroom, sweet potato noodles deep fried (5 pc.)

Kids Ramen

Kids Karai Ramen

$9.95

Spicy tonkotsu pork broth ramen

Kids Blend Ramen

$9.95

Blend of tonkotsu pork broth & shoyu ramen

Kids Vegetarian Ramen

$9.95

Shiitake, eringi mushroom and konbu broth ramen

Kids Tonkotsu Ramen

$9.95

Classic silky pork ramen

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.95

Sticky rice with fresh mango slices, topped with creamy coconut milk.

Drink Menu

Beverages

Diet Coke

$2.60

Dr. Pepper

$2.60

Coke

$2.60

Sprite

$2.60

Ramune Soda

$4.50

Ramune is both a drink and a candy. The drink is one of Japan's most popular carbonated drinks and it was introduced in 1884. It's pretty much like the Coca-Cola of Japan but it comes in a special codd-neck bottle that keeps the drink fizzy.

Perrier

$2.60