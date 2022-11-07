  • Home
A map showing the location of Towerhouse 2021 233 S Wacker Drive, 33rd FloorView gallery

Towerhouse 2021 233 S Wacker Drive, 33rd Floor

No reviews yet

233 S Wacker Drive, 33rd Floor

Chicago, IL 60606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Big Trouble

$1.95+

Forty-Six

$1.95+

Cold Brew

$3.99+

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.25+

+ shot

$1.50

Espresso

$2.00

Latte

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Americano

$2.50+

Cortado

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Matcha Shot

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$4.20+

Matcha Cortado

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.30+

Iced Tea

$2.30+

Kombucha

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Cup of Milk

$1.99

Add Syrup

$0.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.99+

Green Apple Matcha

$4.99+

Orange-Cinnamon Mocha

$4.99+

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$4.99+

Hot Apple Cider

$2.49+

Food

Scrambled Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Chicken Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Red Rocks Buritto

$7.29

South by Southwest Salad

$9.99

Cauliflower Shawarma Salad

$9.99

'All Kale' Caesar Salad

$8.99

Turkey and Havarti Sandwich

$10.99

Salmon BLT

$11.99

Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Overnight Oats

$5.99

Matcha Chia Pudding

$5.99

Hard-Boiled Eggs

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Chips & Guac

$3.99

Veggies & Hummus

$4.99

Donut

$2.49

Apple Turnover

$5.99

Danish

$3.99

Muffin

$3.49

Butter Croissant

$3.99

Chocolate Croissant

$4.49

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$6.99

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.99

Bagel

$2.99

Retail

Apple Juice

$2.99

Bai Tea

$3.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Employee Red Bull

$2.25

Esse

$5.99

Glass Coke Bottle

$2.49

Glass Sprite Bottle

$2.49

Grapefruit Juice

$2.49

Harney Tea

$3.49

Kombucha

$4.99

La Colombe Draft Latte

$4.99

Orange Juice

$2.49

Perrier

$2.49

Red Bull

$2.99

Sprite

$1.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Vybes CBD

$6.99

LaCoix

$2.49

Collagen Water

$3.99

Kefir

$2.99

'That's It' Bar

$3.49

Brownie

$2.99

Chobani Yogurt

$3.49

Chocolate Almonds

$2.99

Clif Bar

$2.49

Cookie

$2.99

Fruit Snacks

$2.99

Justin's PeanutButter Cup

$3.99

Kashi Granola Bar

$1.99

Kettle Chips

$2.49

Meat/Cheese Tray

$5.99

Orbit Gum

$1.99

Peanut Butter Spread

$2.99

Popcorn

$3.49

Pretzels

$1.99

Raaka Bars

$5.99

Raaka Mini

$0.99

RX Bar

$3.49

Think Jerky

$5.49

Trail Mix

$2.49

Yes Bar

$3.49

Vermints

$2.99

Simply Gum

$2.99

Apple

$1.50

Banana

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Cocktails

Cloud Potion No. 9

$14.00

Loop Juice

$14.00

Lake Breeze

$14.00

Shift Drink

$14.00

Literally... Pumpkin

$12.00

Apple A Day

$12.00

Fall Sangria

$12.00

Blood & Sand

$12.00

Abuelas Canela

$12.00

Oktoberfest

$5.00

Pumpkin Cider

$5.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Aviation

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Corpse Reviver

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Painkiller

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$5.00

Daisy Cutter

$6.00

Anti-hero

$7.00

Gumball Head

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Apex Predator

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Nitro Milk Stout

$7.00

Pony Pilsner

$7.00

Right Bee Cider

$7.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Zombie Dust

$7.00

Wine

House Red

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Malbec

$12.00+

Cabernet

$12.00+

Bordeaux

$12.00+

Garnacha

$12.00+

House White

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Chardonnay

$12.00+

Mont Gravet Cinsault

$10.00

Rose Bottle

$45.00

House Sparkling

$8.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Brut Rose

$12.00

Spirits

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Angel's Envy

$18.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Michters

$14.00

Old Grand-Dad

$10.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Well - Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Goslings

$10.00

D'usse

$12.00

B&B

$12.00

Dewars

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Glenlevit 12

$12.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Oban 14

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$11.00

Midori

$8.00

Lillet

$9.00

Gran Marnier

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth

$9.00

Dry Vermouth

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Creme de Cacao

$7.00

Maraschino

$10.00

Pimms

$9.00

Malort

$7.00

Creme de Violet

$9.00

N/A

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Tonic

$2.00

Soda water

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Squirt

$2.00

Limonata Pellegrino

$3.00

Grapefruit

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Mocktail

$9.00

Small Bites

Marinated Olive Plate

$7.99

Blended olives with feta cheese

Pub Mix

$7.99

Seasoned house blend of mixed nuts

Giardiniera Whipped Deviled Eggs

$7.99

Giardiniera whipped deviled eggs with Sriracha aioli

Chips and Guacamole

$9.99

tortilla chips, radish, house made guac and salsa

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

seasonal meats and cheeses, cornichons, fig jam, grain mustard, toast

Vegetable Crudite

$16.00

carrots, cucumber, celery, radish, cauliflower, olive tapenade, toasted garlic hummus

Chips

$5.00

Pub Mix

$5.00

Spanish Almonds

$7.00

Olives

$7.00

Hummus Plate

$8.00

Chips N Guac

$8.00

Refill Chips

Refill Pita

$1.00

Loaded Nacho

$10.00+

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Pretzel and Cheese

$9.00

Snack Sample

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$10.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Italian Sliders

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Salami Flatbread

$10.00

Meat and Cheese Boards

$18.00

Queso

$11.00

Street Tacos

$12.00

Flatbread - Caprese

$12.00

Artichoke Bruschetta

$12.00

Artisan Cheese Plate

$12.00

Happy Hour

HH Wine glass

$5.00

HH Draft Beer

$4.00

HH Cocktail

-$3.00

Specials

Margarita Special

$8.00

Paloma Special

$8.00

Chips & Guac Special

$7.00

Wine Glass Special

$5.00

Wine Bottle Special

$20.00

Sparkling Glass Special

$5.00

Charcuterie Special

$9.00

Draft Beer Special

$5.00

Seltzer Special

$4.00

Pub Mix Special

$5.00

Room Rentals

Space A

$250.00

Space C

$200.00

Space B

$500.00

Open Bar

$30/per Open Bar

$30.00

$40/per Open Bar

$40.00

Drink Tickets

Drink Ticket

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

233 S Wacker Drive, 33rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60606

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

