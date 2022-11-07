Towerhouse 2021 233 S Wacker Drive, 33rd Floor
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
233 S Wacker Drive, 33rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60606
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Familiar Bakery - From Here On - Familiar Bakery - FHO
No Reviews
433 W Van Buren St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurant
TenGoku - West Loop, Chicago
No Reviews
651 West Washington Boulevard Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurant
Canal Street Eatery & Market - Canal Street Eatery & Market
No Reviews
314 South Canal Street Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurant
Hot Chi Chicken - FHO - Hot Chi Chicken - FHO
No Reviews
433 W Van Buren St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurant