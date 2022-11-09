Town San Carlos imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges

Town San Carlos

716 Laurel Street

San Carlos, CA 94070

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:30 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:30 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:30 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:30 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:30 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for your order! Follow us: @townsancarlos

Location

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA 94070

Directions

