TreeHouse Grill 723 NORTH ST W
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Family friendly restaurant that is famous for our pan seared steaks and fried shrimp. We also serve Sweet Vidalia Onion Petals when in season. We have something on the menu for any appetite in your family or group.
Location
723 NORTH ST W, Vidalia, GA 30474
Gallery
