Brewpubs & Breweries

Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton

701 Reviews

$

5203 Hatcher St

Richmond, VA 23223

Popular Items

Falcon Smash IPA
Mosaic Triangles
Pathway Pils

CANS & BOTTLES

Buttercup Grisette

Buttercup Grisette

$15.00

One of our favorite saisons returns at the peak of summer. Fermented in our coolship with our favorite Saison strain and our house mixed culture, from a grist of Pils, wheat, flaked barley and spelt, our take on the Grisette style is inherently dry and drinkable. Grisette was usually consumed by miners along the French and Belgian border. Grisette means "Little Grey One", as it is rumored to come from either the local grey colored stones or the grey dresses worn by the women who served the beer in local pubs. After primary fermentation, Buttercup was conditioned in oak for 7 months before being transferred to stainless steel and dry hopped with Tettnang and Strisselspalt. We notice aromas of lemon pith, fresh cut grass, dill, ripened cheese rind, and oak. Flavors of peach skin, lemon/lime, oak with a noticeable salinity and dry finishing bottle conditioned derived carbonation tie the whole thing together. 4.5% ABV.

Oxeye

Oxeye

$15.00

Our latest mixed culture grisette was brewed with a simple grist consisting of Pilsner malt, wheat, and oats. We open fermented Oxeye in our Coolship, allowing a natural and elevated temperature based fermentation for several days and then transferred half of the nearly finished beer into stainless steel to finish fermentation right on to a dry hop of Strisselspalt and Sterling. After several months of conditioning, we selected one red wine barrel of a previous mixed fermentation grisette, to provide a touch of acidity, from the fall of 2019 to create what’s been in the bottle patiently carbonating and conditioning under cork and cap for quite some time. We notice deep earthy lemon zest, herbal tea, pink bubblegum, and an overall bright yet drying floral character. The complexity of these beers, gained through fermentation parameters and our own house culture, completely belies its welterweight abv of 4.5%. 750ml bottles for $15

Czech Pale Lager

Czech Pale Lager

$13.00

Our pale Czech Lager returns, for the last 40bbl batch of the year, in all its 10P glory. In the mystique of the astoundingly cool Czech beer culture, nearly every beer on a menu has its starting gravity listed beside it, let alone the fact that some breweries will just name the beer “10P”. Regardless, we brewed this one with floor malted Raven Czech Pilsner via double decoction, hopped with Czech Saaz, and finally fermented with the most heralded of Czech Lager strains. After a lengthy conditioning period, the smaller starting gravity beer showcases a drier, leaner, rustic bready malt, vanilla wafer, with a spicy floral hop character and cleansing bitterness.

Pathway Pils

Pathway Pils

$13.00

Pathway makes its semi-regular return, but this time proudly bolstered by a 100% Epiphany Malt Pilsner grist from our friends in NC. Constructed of the same grain type, albeit North American grown and malted Pilsne, and with our usual blend of expressive noble hop varietals. We’ve been wondering if the same sort of unique character can be found within our own beers by way of utilizing those ingredients closest to us… the jury is still out, but we’re continuing our deep dive into it. Single decocted, providing an extra layer of slightly toasty, bready malt complexity and lagered extensively for the perfect roundness. This Pilsner is pulled together by our house lager strain, providing notes of lavender to accompany flavor characteristics of lemon, hay, and honey, for the ultimate dry and soft bodied Pilsner

Hilltop

Hilltop

$13.00

A definitive house favorite, our Franconian-inspired Kellerbier is back on draft and in 12oz cans. For that extra depth of malt character we seek, we built this one from Epiphany Pilsner and Munich malts, and treated the whole thing to a double decoction mash regimen. Hopped with German Hallertau, and packaged slightly younger than our other lager offerings, this beer is our love letter to the Kellerbier tradition. Orange-amber in color, we taste floral, zesty orange peel, slightly peppery hops and a malt forward deeply toasted, honey-glazed country bread crust base to balance the scales. Also featuring a slightly elevated ABV at 5.8%, for a fuller, rounder drinking experience in the cooler weather.

Mosaic Triangles

Mosaic Triangles

$14.50
Falcon Smash IPA

Falcon Smash IPA

$13.50

Our flagship IPA. Dank hop character from dry hop of Falconer's Flight, and a proprietary blend of rotating hop varietals. Fermented with our house ale strain.

Clever Girl IPA

Clever Girl IPA

$15.00

Clever Girl IPA, our incredibly light bodied, soft and dryer American IPA with impressions of tropical citrus, dark berry, grapefruit pith, and orange soaked pine returns today. This beer, as always, is hopped with our hand selected Citra and Mosaic. This beer continues, even after ~8 years or so, to hold our attention.

Valhalla DIPA

Valhalla DIPA

$18.00

Our expressive and singularly focused 100% Citra DIPA makes its return today. Pungent citrus, and melon like tropical orange apricot all make their presence known via the careful combination of our house ale yeast and multiple Citra only dry hop charges. This beer needs no introduction, but every so often, we wake this beer...when we need it.

CROWLERS

Battle Creek Crowler

$14.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Our tasting room is now open from 12-10pm M-Sat and 12-8pm Sun. For those wishing to avoid crowds, we will also continue to offer delivery. Please see instructions below for delivery options. We’re receiving orders 24hrs a day and to better handle delivery logistics internally, we will be shifting delivery to Fridays only. You can place an order any day but they will go out at 12 PM on Fridays to coincide with weekly new beer releases.

5203 Hatcher St, Richmond, VA 23223

Directions

Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton image

