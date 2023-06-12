Main picView gallery

Tropical Bay LLC Broadview Heights

No reviews yet

8130 Broadview Road

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

Bowl

Fried Pork

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Stuff

$11.99

Sides

Mofongo Traditional

$5.99

Sweet Plantin

$3.99

Fried Plantin

$3.99

Mofongo Yuca

$6.50

Mofongo Sweet

$6.50

Three Fongo

$6.50

Batata

$4.99

Yuca

$4.99

Hispanic Eggroll 2ea

$4.49

French Fries

$2.49

Drink

Coca-cola

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Canada Dry

$1.00

Mtn Dew

$1.00

Crush Orange

$1.00

Dr.Pepper

$1.00

Orange Juice

Snapples

Apple Juice

Fiji Water

Panna Water

S.Pellegrino

Aquafina

Dessert

Three Milk Cake

Vanilla Flan

Cheese Flan

Chocolate Cake

Add On

Yuca

$1.75

Batata

$1.75

Sweet Plantin

$1.75

Fried Plantin

$1.75

Green Plantin Salad

$1.75

Fries

$1.75

Yellow Rice with Pigeon Peas

White Rice

Brown Rice

Black Beans

Pink Beans

Family Combo

Family Combo 1

Family Combo 2

$40.00

Family Combo 3

$55.00

Family Combo 1 Drink

Coca Cola

Sprite

Pepsi

Canada Dry

Mtn Dew

Crush

Dr.Pepper

Family Combo 2 & 3 Drink

Pepsi

Sprite

Diet Pepsi

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Our Latin cuisine

8130 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights, OH 44147

Main pic

