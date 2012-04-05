Tu Taco imageView gallery

Tu Taco

834 Reviews

$

309 E Randol Mill Rd

Arlington, TX 76011

Popular Items

#3 Burrito Supremo
#1 Taco Plate
Bean and Cheese

Starters

Chips and Salsa

$1.99

LG. Chips and Salsa

$3.49

Chips and White Queso

$3.75

Chips and Guacamole

$3.75

Chips, WQ, and Guacamole

$6.99

Chips

$1.69

Guacamole

$2.99

White Queso

$2.99

Salsa 4oz

$1.00

Platillos

Three street/soft tacos, rice, and beans.
#1 Taco Plate

#1 Taco Plate

$8.49

Three street/soft tacos, rice, and beans.

#2 Huarache

#2 Huarache

$7.99

Thick, ogling corn tortilla topped with beans, rice, your choice of meat and garnished with shredded cheese, fresh cilantro, Mexican fresh crema and cotija cheese.

#3 Burrito Supremo

#3 Burrito Supremo

$7.99

Meat, rice, beans, potatoes, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

#4 Quesadilla Plate

#4 Quesadilla Plate

$8.99

Two homemade 7 inch flour tortillas stuffed with a delicious blend of Oaxaca and shredded mozzarella cheese and of course, your choice of fajita meat. Served with rice, refried beans and 1 ounce of guacamole

#5 Flautas Plate

#5 Flautas Plate

$9.99
#6 Torta

#6 Torta

$8.99

The classic Mexican sandwich! A Telera bread, 6 inch white sandwich roll, toasted on the grill. A layer of grilled cheese, a layer of beans and stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, Mexican fresh crema, guacamole and jalapeños. Served with French fries or beans and rice. Choose your favorite meat!

#7 Crispy Taco Plate

#7 Crispy Taco Plate

$8.99

Three crispy or hard shell tacos, rice, beans, and drink.

#8 Tamales Plate

#8 Tamales Plate

$8.99

Two fluffy corn tamales stuffed with either chicken in salsa verde or pork in guajillo sauce. Topped with your choice of homemade salsa and garnished with Mexican fresh crema, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and refried beans.

#9 Enchilada Plate

#9 Enchilada Plate

$7.99

Two enchiladas, rice, and beans.

#10 Nachos

#10 Nachos

$7.99

Crunchy tortilla chips, topped with beans, our homemade white queso, and your choice of meat. Garnished with Mexican fresh crema, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeños and a scoop of guacamole.

#11 Tostadas Plate

#11 Tostadas Plate

$8.49

Two crispy corn tortillas topped with beans and your choice of topping. Garnished with fresh Romain lettuce, Mexican fresh crema and cotija cheese.

A La Carte

Tacos

$1.99

Soft tortilla or street taco with meat, cilantro, and onions.

Crispy Taco

$1.99

Hard shell or crispy taco with meat, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Tostadas

$2.99

Tostadas are served with beans, meat, lettuce, and queso fresco.

Tamal

$2.75

Tostada

$2.49

Quesadilla

$6.50

Echilada

$2.49

Flauta

$2.99

Sides

Rice & Beans

$3.25

Rice

$1.99

Beans

$1.75

Fries

$1.99

Avocado Slices (4)

$1.00

Cilantro

$0.50

Onions

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.79

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Tortillas

$1.25

Cheese

$0.75

Burritos

Bean and Cheese

$2.25

Three flour tortilla tacos (egg, meat, and cheese).

Papa and Egg

$2.99

Breakfast burrito (egg, meat, and cheese).

Chorizo & Egg

$3.25

Bacon and Egg

$3.25

Steak & Egg

$3.95

Chilaquiles, beans, and papas rancheras. You may add your favorite topping.

Steak

$3.50

Fajita Chicken

$3.25

Beans

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Mexican Breakfast Plates

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Two fried eggs on a crispy corn tortilla covered with our mild ranchera salsa. Served with beans, breakfast papas and three homemade tortillas.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.99

Scrambled eggs mixed in with chopped onions, green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with beans, breakfast papas and three homemade tortillas.

Migas & Huevo

$8.99

Scrambled eggs mixed in with onions, tomatoes, and corn tortilla strips, Served with beans, breakfast papas and three homemade tortillas.

Huevos con Machaca

$9.99

Scrambled eggs mixed in with chopped onions, tomatoes and dry shredded beef meat. Served with beans, breakfast papas and three homemade tortillas.

Huevos al Gusto

$8.99

Choose from scrambled eggs with chorizo, ham or just two over easy eggs. Served with beans, breakfast papas and three homemade tortillas.

Breakfast Tacos Plate

B Taco Plate Bacon & Egg

$6.49

B Taco Plate Chorizo & Egg

$6.49

B Taco Plate Papa & Egg

$6.49

B Taco Plate Steak, Egg & Cheese

$6.99

B Taco Plate Chicken Fajita Egg & Cheese

Chilakiles

Chilaquiles One Egg

$8.50

Chilaquiles Two Eggs

$8.49

Chilaquiles Chorizo & Egg

$9.99

Chilaquiles Fajita Chicken

$9.99

Chilaquiles Fajita Beef

$10.99

Chilaquiles Barbacoa

$10.99

Chilaquiles No Egg No Meat

$7.00

Chilaquiles Pastor

$9.99

Chilaquiles Shreeded Chicken

$8.99

Chilaquiles Soychorizo & Egg

$9.99

Chilaquiles Chorizo NO Egg

$9.49

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.99+

Coke Zero

$1.99+

Diet Coke

$1.99+

Dr Pepper

$1.99+

Fanta Orange

$1.99+

Lemonade

$1.99+

Sprite

$1.99+

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Aguas Frescas

Agua de Horchata

$2.99+

Agua de Melon

$2.99+

Agua de Piña

$2.99+

Agua de Limon

$2.99+

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Mexican Fanta

$2.99

Water

$1.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.49

Sangria

$2.25

Jarrito

$2.25

Monster

$2.99

Capri Sun

$0.99

Powerade

$2.25

Sidral

$2.25

Coffe and Tea

Coffee

$2.99

Cafe de Olla

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Ice Tea

$1.99

Water

Water

Soups

Pozole

$9.99

Menudo

$9.99

Miscellaneous

Chile Relleno

$9.99

Fajita Plate

$10.99

Fajita Salad

$7.99

Desserts

Flan

$3.49

Cheese Cake

$3.49

Arroz con Leche

$2.99

Small Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

309 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76011

Tu Taco image

