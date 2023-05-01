Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ubon Thai Kitchen

24631 Crenshaw Blvd. Suite J

Torrance, CA 90505

Popular Items

Pad See Ew

$13.45

Stir-fried flat noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg in black sweet soy sauce and white pepper powder.

Spicy Eggplant

$13.45

Spicy. Sauteed meat with eggplant, bell peppers and sweet basil in a garlic-black bean sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

Thai FR

$13.45

Classic fried rice with peas, carrots, egg and scallions.

Main Menu

Appetizers

Fresh Roll

$7.95

Rice paper stuffed with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, sweet basil, and rice noodles served with peanut dipping sauce.

Egg Rolls

$6.95

Crispy egg roll stuffed with cabbage, carrots and glass noodles.

Crispy Rolls

$10.95

Deep fried Rice paper stuffed with shrimp, crab, grounded chicken, grounded pork. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Curry fried wonton

$5.95

Fried wonton skin stuffed with ground chicken and purple yam seasoned with curry powder.

Fried Tofu

$5.95

Fried Tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and peanut

Satay

$10.95

Grilled chicken marinated with coconut milk and Thai spices served with cucumber salad and homemade peanut sauce.

Crying Tiger

$12.95

Grilled tender steak served with a unique spicy Thai dipping sauce.

Muyang

$12.95

Grilled marinated pork served with a unique spicy Thai dipping sauce.

Pork Jerky

$12.95

Deep fried sweet pork jerky marinate with Thai spices and herbs served with sriracha sauce

Fish Cake

$9.95

Curried fish cake mixed with long bean, served with sweet cucumber sauce.

----------

Soup

Tom Kha Soup (S)

$9.45

Spicy. Light cream coconut milk lemongrass broth, fresh mushrooms, cilantro and Thai herbs.

Tom Kha Soup (L)

$15.45

Spicy. Light cream coconut milk lemongrass broth, fresh mushrooms, cilantro and Thai herbs.

Tom Yum Soup (S)

$8.45

Spicy. Fresh mushrooms, cilantro and Thai herbs in a hot and sour lemongrass broth.

Tom Yum Soup (L)

$13.45

Spicy. Fresh mushrooms, cilantro and Thai herbs in a hot and sour lemongrass broth.

Wonton Soup (S)

$8.45

Ground chicken and shrimp wonton in a clear broth flavored with baby bok choy, garlic and scallions.

Wonton Soup (L)

$14.45

Ground chicken and shrimp wonton in a clear broth flavored with baby bok choy, garlic and scallions.

Vegetable Soup (S)

$7.45

Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, fresh mushrooms, celery, onions and zucchini in clear broth.

Vegetable Soup (L)

$13.45

Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, fresh mushrooms, celery, onions and zucchini in clear broth.

----------

Noodle Soup

Ubon

$12.45

Braised beef, sliced beef, meatball (beef), Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions in beef broth.

Boat

$12.45

Spicy. Sliced beef, beef meatballs, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts and scallion in intense beef broth.

Tom Yum ND Soup

$12.45

Spicy. Ground chicken, shrimp, squid balls, fish cake, peanut, bean sprouts and crispy wonton in a spicy and sour broth.

Clear Broth ND Soup

$12.45

Sliced chicken, shrimp, squid balls, fish cake, bean sprouts and scallions.

Duck ND Soup

$18.95

Roasted duck, bean sprouts, baby bok choy and scallions in brown herb soup.

BBQ Wonton ND Soup

$12.95

BBQ pork, wontons, sprout, bok choy in chicken broth.

Khao Soi

$16.95

Tender chicken drumsticks in Northern Style Thai curry served with egg noodle, sliced red onion, pickle mustard, green onion, lime wedge, and crispy wonton.

Salads

Thai's Papaya

$12.45

Spicy Papaya salad. Fresh julienne green papaya, green beans, carrots, tomatoes, grilled shrimp and peanuts mixed with homemade spicy and sweet Thai lime dressing.

Lao's Papaya

$12.45

Green papaya, green bean, tomatoes mixed with fermented fish sauce, and lime dressing. This dish has stinky smell. Please make sure you can handle it before ordering.

Larb

$13.95

Spicy. Ground chicken, onions, roasted rice powder, scallions and mint leaves mixed with fresh lime dressing and served with Romaine lettuce leaves.

Beef Salad

$14.95

Spicy. Sliced grilled beef, mixed greens, lemongrass, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and mint leaves mixed with spicy lime dressing.

Yum Woon Sen

$13.95

Spicy. Glass noodles with ground chicken, shrimp, celery, carrots, tomatoes, onions and cilantro mixed with Thai chili lime dressing.

Noodle Wok

Pad Thai

$13.45

Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts and scallions served with crushed peanuts and a lime wedge.

Pad See Ew

$13.45

Stir-fried flat noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg in black sweet soy sauce and white pepper powder.

Kee Mao

$13.45

Spicy. Flat noodles, chili, garlic, onions, bell peppers and scallions.

Chow Mein

$13.45

Spicy. Chili, garlic, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, celery, zucchini and bean sprouts.

Pad Woon Sen

$13.45

Glass noodles stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, cabbage, celery and carrot.

Rad Nah

$15.95

Thai gravy sauce over stir-fried smoky flat noodles and Chinese broccoli.

Chicken Noodle

$13.45

Flat noodles, chicken, bean sprouts, peppers and scallions over chopped lettuce.

Specialties

Sizzling Seafood

$19.95

Spicy. Sauteed tilapia, shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels, bell peppers, onions and sweet basil in chili garlic sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

Lemongrass

$16.95

Deep-fried marinated chicken with lemongrass served with a side of mixed green salad. Served with jasmine rice.

Catfish

$19.95

Main Entrees

Crispy Pork Ka Prow

$15.95

Green beans, bell peppers, sweet basil and crispy pork belly. Served with jasmine rice.

Crispy Pork with Chinese Broccoli

$15.95

Stir-fried crispy pork belly with Chinese broccoli. Served with jasmine rice.

Spicy Basil

$13.45

Spicy. Stir-fried meat with green beans, bell peppers and sweet basil. Served with jasmine rice.

Cashew Nut

$13.45

Sauteed meat with onions, carrots, bell peppers, cashews and roasted chili in Thai chili paste. Served with jasmine rice.

Garlic & Pepper

$13.45

Sauteed meat with black pepper, mushrooms, onion and garlic. Served with jasmine rice.

Spicy Eggplant

$13.45

Spicy. Sauteed meat with eggplant, bell peppers and sweet basil in a garlic-black bean sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

Ginger & Mushroom

$13.45

Sauteed meat with mushroom, ginger, onions and scallions. Served with jasmine rice.

Prik Khing

$13.45

Green bean stir-fry with chili paste and Kaffir lime leaves.

Mixed Vegetable

$13.45

Zucchini, onions, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, mushrooms, celery, broccoli and bamboo shoot. Served with jasmine rice.

A La Carte Curry (24oz)

(A La Carte) Green Curry

$16.45

Spicy. Sauteed coconut green curry with zucchini, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and sweet basil. Not included rice, bigger portion.

(A La Carte) Panang Curry

$16.45

Spicy. Creamy coconut Panage curry with bell peppers and kaffir-lime leaf. Not included rice, bigger portion.

(A La Carte) Yellow Curry

$16.45

Spicy. Thai coconut yellow curry with potatoes, carrots and onions. Not included rice, bigger portion.

(A La Carte) Rasted Duck Curry

$21.45

Spicy. Roasted boneless duck, pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers and sweet basil in coconut red curry. Not included rice, bigger portion.

A La Carte Main Entrees

(A La Carte) Crispy Pork Ka Prow

$17.95

Green beans, bell peppers, sweet basil and crispy pork belly. Not included rice, bigger portion.

(A La Carte) Crispy Pork with Chinese Broccoli

$17.95

Stir-fried crispy pork belly with Chinese broccoli. Not included rice, bigger portion.

(A La Carte) Spicy Basil

$15.45

Spicy. Stir-fried meat with green beans, bell peppers and sweet basil. Not included rice, bigger portion.

(A La Carte) Cashew Nut

$15.45

Sauteed meat with onions, carrots, bell peppers, cashews and roasted chili in Thai chili paste. Not included rice, bigger portion.

(A La Carte) Garlic

$15.45

Sauteed meat with black pepper, mushrooms, onion and garlic. Not included rice, bigger portion.

(A La Carte) Spicy Eggplant

$15.45

Spicy. Sauteed meat with eggplant, bell peppers and sweet basil in a garlic-black bean sauce. Not included rice, bigger portion.

(A La Carte) Prik Khing

$15.45

Stir-fried green bean with chili paste.

(A La Carte) Ginger

$15.45

Sauteed meat with mushroom, ginger, onions and scallions. Not included rice, bigger portion.

(A La Carte) Mixed Vegetable

$15.45

Zucchini, onions, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, mushrooms, celery, broccoli and bamboo shoot. Not included rice, bigger portion.

Fried Rice

Thai FR

$13.45

Classic fried rice with peas, carrots, egg and scallions.

Spicy Thai FR

$13.45

Spicy. Hot chilies, garlic, bell peppers, onions, green beans and sweet basil.

Pineapple FR

$15.95

Chicken, shrimp, egg, curry powder, bell peppers, pineapple, onions, cashews and raisins.

Crab FR

$18.95

Real crabmeat, egg, onions and scallions.

Curry

Green Curry

$13.95

Spicy. Sauteed coconut green curry with zucchini, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and sweet basil. Served with jasmine rice.

Panang Curry

$13.95

Spicy. Creamy coconut Panage curry with bell peppers and kaffir-lime leaf. Served with jasmine rice.

Yellow Curry

$13.95

Spicy. Thai coconut yellow curry with potatoes, carrots and onions. Served with jasmine rice.

Roasted Duck Curry

$18.95

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Black Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice (Plain)

$3.50

Cucumber Sauce

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Curry Sauce

$4.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.50

Steamed Veggie

$3.50

Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Wonton Skin Fried

$3.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.50

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.45

Catering Menu

Catering Appetizers

Catering crying tiger

Grilled marinated beef. Comes with salad, and spicy sauce on the side. Small tray serves for 4-6 people, medium tray serves for 8-10 people, and large tray serves for 10-15 people)

Catering Chicken Satay

Grilled marinated chicken with curry based herbs on skewers. Comes with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce on the side.

Catering egg rolls

Vegetables egg rolls. Comes with sweet and sour sauce on the side.

Catering fish cake

Catering fresh roll

Fresh rolls wrapped with spring mixed, rice noodle, cucumber, basil, carrot, lettuce. Comes with peanut onion sauce on the side.

Catering fried wonton

Fried wonton stuffed with curry grounded chicken with purple yam. Comes with sweet and sour sauce on the side.

Catering Mu Yang

Grilled marinated pork. Comes with salad and spicy sauce on the side. Small tray serves for 4-6 people, medium tray serves for 8-10 people, and large tray serves for 10-15 people.

Catering Crispy Rolls

Deep fried rice paper wraps stuffed with grounded pork, crab, and shrimp. Serves with Sweet and Sour sauce on the side.

Catering fried tofu

Catering Pork Jerky

Catering Curry

Catering Green Curry

Green curry sauce with bamboo shoot, zucchini, bell peppers, and choice of meat. Comes with a tray of jasmine rice.

Catering Panang Curry

Panang curry with bell peppers, kiffer lime leave, and choice of meat. Comes with a tray of Jasmine rice.

Catering Yellow Curry

Yellow curry sauce with onion, potatoes, and carrot. Comes with a tray of Jasmine rice.

Catering Soup

Catering Tom Kha soup (Coconut milk)

Coconut based soup with lemongrass, chili, and mushroom. Small tray serves 4-6 people, medium tray serves (8-10 people), large tray serves (10-15 people)

Catering Tom Yum soup

Lemongrass based soup with mushroom, and chili (no coconut milk). Small tray (4-6 people), medium tray (8-10 people), and large (10-15 people).

Catering Vegetables Soup

Chicken broth with mixed vegetables, onion, and garlic.

Catering Wonton Soup

Wonton stuffed with chicken and shrimp, sliced chicken, Bok Choy, onion, cilantro, and fried garlic in chicken broth.

Catering Salad

Catering Chicken Larb

Grounded chicken mixed with onion, mint, roasted rice, and spicy lime sauce.

Catering Mixed Green Salad

Spring mixed, tomatoes, carrot, and lettuce. Sesame salad dressing is on the side.

Catering Spicy Beef Salad

Grilled sliced beef mixed with onion, tomatoes, lemongrass, mint, cucumber, and spicy lime sauce.

Catering Thai’s Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

Green papaya, carrot, tomatoes, green bean, peanut mixed with spicy lime sauce. Small tray serves 4-6 people, medium tray serves 8-10 people, large tray serves 10-15 people.

Catering Yum Woon Sen (Glass noodle salad)

Glass noodle, grounded chicken, shrimp, celery, onion, tomatoes, in spicy lime sauce.

Catering Fried Rice

Catering Crab Fried Rice

Fried rice with egg, onion, garlic, and crab meat.

Catering Pineapple Fried Rice

Fried rice with curry powder, garlic, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, onion, egg, and bell pepper.

Catering Spicy Fried Rice

Thai’ style spicy fried rice with garlic, chili, bell pepper, green bean, onion, basil, and choice of meat.

Catering Thai Fried Rice

Stir-fried rice with meat, pea, carrot, garlic, onion, and pepper powder.

Catering Entree

Catering Cashew Nut

Stir-fried chili paste with meat, bell pepper, carrot, onion, and cashew nut. Rice is not included.

Catering Crispy Pork Ka Prow

Stir-fried crispy pork with green bean, bell pepper, and basil. Rice is not included.

Catering Crispy Pork with Chinese Broccoli

Stir-fried crispy pork with Chinese broccoli, garlic, and chili. Rice is not included.

Catering Garlic & Pepper

Stir-fried meat with garlic, pepper, mushroom, onion in black sauce. Rice is not included.

Catering Ginger and Mushroom

Stir-fried meat with ginger, mushroom, onion, and garlic. Rice is not included.

Catering Mixed Vegetables

Stir-fried mixed vegetables, garlic, and meat. Rice is not included.

Catering Spicy Basil (Ka Prow)

Stir-fried meat with bell pepper, green bean, garlic, chili, and basil. Rice is not included.

Catering Spicy Eggplant

Stir-fried meat with eggplant, garlic, chili, onion, bell pepper, and basil. Rice is not included.

Catering Prik Khing

Catering Noodle Wok

Catering Chow Mein

Stir-fried Chow Mein with meat, and mixed vegetables.

Catering Kee Mao

Stri-fried flat noodle with spicy sauce, garlic, chili, bell pepper, onion, green bean, and basil.

Catering Pad See Ew

Stir-fried flat noodle with meat, garlic, chili, and Chinese broccoli.

Catering Pad Thai

Stir-fried small flat noodle with bean sprout, onion, garlic with sweet and sour sauce. Comes with crushed peanut on the side.

Catering Pad Woon Sen

Stir-fried glass noodle with meat, tomatoes, onion, garlic, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, cabbage, and egg.

Catering Chicken Noodle

Stir-fried flat noodle with chicken, egg, onion, and bean sprout.

Catering Specialty Menu

Catering Catfish

Stir fried catfish (bone-in) with chili paste sauce.

Catering Lemongrass Chicken

Deep fried battered chicken breast. Comes with Sweet and Sour sauce, and Ranch dressing on the side.

Catering Sizzling Seafood

Stir-fried shrimp, mussel, scallop, fish fillet, and squid in chili paste sauce with bell peppers, carrots, onions, and basil leaves.

Catering Rice

Catering Black Rice

Plain steamed Black rice.

Catering Jasmine Rice

Plain steamed Jasmine rice

Beverages

Thai Tea

$4.50

Thai Coffee

$4.50

Ice Blended

$6.95

Soda

$2.50

Fresh Coconut

$5.25

Hot Green Tea

$3.25

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.25

Thai sunset

$4.95

Special Thai Tea blended with soda and lime.

Milk Tea (S)

$5.50

Mlk Tea (L)

$6.50

Taro Milk (S)

$5.50

Taro Milk (L)

$6.50

Matcha Milk (S)

$5.50

Matcha Milk (L)

$6.50

Regular Tea

$3.50

Refreshing Soda

$3.25

Refreshing Tea

$3.25

No Ice

$0.75

Add Boba

$0.50

Special Request

No utensil

Need utensil

No Straw

Need Straw

Hot sauce on side

Soy sauce on side

Extra charge hot sauce on side

$1.00

Chili vinegar on side

Chili fish sauce on side

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

24631 Crenshaw Blvd. Suite J, Torrance, CA 90505

Directions

