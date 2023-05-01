Ubon Thai Kitchen
24631 Crenshaw Blvd. Suite J
Torrance, CA 90505
Popular Items
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried flat noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg in black sweet soy sauce and white pepper powder.
Spicy Eggplant
Spicy. Sauteed meat with eggplant, bell peppers and sweet basil in a garlic-black bean sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
Thai FR
Classic fried rice with peas, carrots, egg and scallions.
Main Menu
Appetizers
Fresh Roll
Rice paper stuffed with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, sweet basil, and rice noodles served with peanut dipping sauce.
Egg Rolls
Crispy egg roll stuffed with cabbage, carrots and glass noodles.
Crispy Rolls
Deep fried Rice paper stuffed with shrimp, crab, grounded chicken, grounded pork. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Curry fried wonton
Fried wonton skin stuffed with ground chicken and purple yam seasoned with curry powder.
Fried Tofu
Fried Tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and peanut
Satay
Grilled chicken marinated with coconut milk and Thai spices served with cucumber salad and homemade peanut sauce.
Crying Tiger
Grilled tender steak served with a unique spicy Thai dipping sauce.
Muyang
Grilled marinated pork served with a unique spicy Thai dipping sauce.
Pork Jerky
Deep fried sweet pork jerky marinate with Thai spices and herbs served with sriracha sauce
Fish Cake
Curried fish cake mixed with long bean, served with sweet cucumber sauce.
Soup
Tom Kha Soup (S)
Spicy. Light cream coconut milk lemongrass broth, fresh mushrooms, cilantro and Thai herbs.
Tom Kha Soup (L)
Spicy. Light cream coconut milk lemongrass broth, fresh mushrooms, cilantro and Thai herbs.
Tom Yum Soup (S)
Spicy. Fresh mushrooms, cilantro and Thai herbs in a hot and sour lemongrass broth.
Tom Yum Soup (L)
Spicy. Fresh mushrooms, cilantro and Thai herbs in a hot and sour lemongrass broth.
Wonton Soup (S)
Ground chicken and shrimp wonton in a clear broth flavored with baby bok choy, garlic and scallions.
Wonton Soup (L)
Ground chicken and shrimp wonton in a clear broth flavored with baby bok choy, garlic and scallions.
Vegetable Soup (S)
Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, fresh mushrooms, celery, onions and zucchini in clear broth.
Vegetable Soup (L)
Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, fresh mushrooms, celery, onions and zucchini in clear broth.
Noodle Soup
Ubon
Braised beef, sliced beef, meatball (beef), Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions in beef broth.
Boat
Spicy. Sliced beef, beef meatballs, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts and scallion in intense beef broth.
Tom Yum ND Soup
Spicy. Ground chicken, shrimp, squid balls, fish cake, peanut, bean sprouts and crispy wonton in a spicy and sour broth.
Clear Broth ND Soup
Sliced chicken, shrimp, squid balls, fish cake, bean sprouts and scallions.
Duck ND Soup
Roasted duck, bean sprouts, baby bok choy and scallions in brown herb soup.
BBQ Wonton ND Soup
BBQ pork, wontons, sprout, bok choy in chicken broth.
Khao Soi
Tender chicken drumsticks in Northern Style Thai curry served with egg noodle, sliced red onion, pickle mustard, green onion, lime wedge, and crispy wonton.
Salads
Thai's Papaya
Spicy Papaya salad. Fresh julienne green papaya, green beans, carrots, tomatoes, grilled shrimp and peanuts mixed with homemade spicy and sweet Thai lime dressing.
Lao's Papaya
Green papaya, green bean, tomatoes mixed with fermented fish sauce, and lime dressing. This dish has stinky smell. Please make sure you can handle it before ordering.
Larb
Spicy. Ground chicken, onions, roasted rice powder, scallions and mint leaves mixed with fresh lime dressing and served with Romaine lettuce leaves.
Beef Salad
Spicy. Sliced grilled beef, mixed greens, lemongrass, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and mint leaves mixed with spicy lime dressing.
Yum Woon Sen
Spicy. Glass noodles with ground chicken, shrimp, celery, carrots, tomatoes, onions and cilantro mixed with Thai chili lime dressing.
Noodle Wok
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts and scallions served with crushed peanuts and a lime wedge.
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried flat noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg in black sweet soy sauce and white pepper powder.
Kee Mao
Spicy. Flat noodles, chili, garlic, onions, bell peppers and scallions.
Chow Mein
Spicy. Chili, garlic, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, celery, zucchini and bean sprouts.
Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodles stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, cabbage, celery and carrot.
Rad Nah
Thai gravy sauce over stir-fried smoky flat noodles and Chinese broccoli.
Chicken Noodle
Flat noodles, chicken, bean sprouts, peppers and scallions over chopped lettuce.
Specialties
Sizzling Seafood
Spicy. Sauteed tilapia, shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels, bell peppers, onions and sweet basil in chili garlic sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
Lemongrass
Deep-fried marinated chicken with lemongrass served with a side of mixed green salad. Served with jasmine rice.
Catfish
Main Entrees
Crispy Pork Ka Prow
Green beans, bell peppers, sweet basil and crispy pork belly. Served with jasmine rice.
Crispy Pork with Chinese Broccoli
Stir-fried crispy pork belly with Chinese broccoli. Served with jasmine rice.
Spicy Basil
Spicy. Stir-fried meat with green beans, bell peppers and sweet basil. Served with jasmine rice.
Cashew Nut
Sauteed meat with onions, carrots, bell peppers, cashews and roasted chili in Thai chili paste. Served with jasmine rice.
Garlic & Pepper
Sauteed meat with black pepper, mushrooms, onion and garlic. Served with jasmine rice.
Spicy Eggplant
Spicy. Sauteed meat with eggplant, bell peppers and sweet basil in a garlic-black bean sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
Ginger & Mushroom
Sauteed meat with mushroom, ginger, onions and scallions. Served with jasmine rice.
Prik Khing
Green bean stir-fry with chili paste and Kaffir lime leaves.
Mixed Vegetable
Zucchini, onions, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, mushrooms, celery, broccoli and bamboo shoot. Served with jasmine rice.
A La Carte Curry (24oz)
(A La Carte) Green Curry
Spicy. Sauteed coconut green curry with zucchini, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and sweet basil. Not included rice, bigger portion.
(A La Carte) Panang Curry
Spicy. Creamy coconut Panage curry with bell peppers and kaffir-lime leaf. Not included rice, bigger portion.
(A La Carte) Yellow Curry
Spicy. Thai coconut yellow curry with potatoes, carrots and onions. Not included rice, bigger portion.
(A La Carte) Rasted Duck Curry
Spicy. Roasted boneless duck, pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers and sweet basil in coconut red curry. Not included rice, bigger portion.
A La Carte Main Entrees
(A La Carte) Crispy Pork Ka Prow
Green beans, bell peppers, sweet basil and crispy pork belly. Not included rice, bigger portion.
(A La Carte) Crispy Pork with Chinese Broccoli
Stir-fried crispy pork belly with Chinese broccoli. Not included rice, bigger portion.
(A La Carte) Spicy Basil
Spicy. Stir-fried meat with green beans, bell peppers and sweet basil. Not included rice, bigger portion.
(A La Carte) Cashew Nut
Sauteed meat with onions, carrots, bell peppers, cashews and roasted chili in Thai chili paste. Not included rice, bigger portion.
(A La Carte) Garlic
Sauteed meat with black pepper, mushrooms, onion and garlic. Not included rice, bigger portion.
(A La Carte) Spicy Eggplant
Spicy. Sauteed meat with eggplant, bell peppers and sweet basil in a garlic-black bean sauce. Not included rice, bigger portion.
(A La Carte) Prik Khing
Stir-fried green bean with chili paste.
(A La Carte) Ginger
Sauteed meat with mushroom, ginger, onions and scallions. Not included rice, bigger portion.
(A La Carte) Mixed Vegetable
Zucchini, onions, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, mushrooms, celery, broccoli and bamboo shoot. Not included rice, bigger portion.
Fried Rice
Thai FR
Classic fried rice with peas, carrots, egg and scallions.
Spicy Thai FR
Spicy. Hot chilies, garlic, bell peppers, onions, green beans and sweet basil.
Pineapple FR
Chicken, shrimp, egg, curry powder, bell peppers, pineapple, onions, cashews and raisins.
Crab FR
Real crabmeat, egg, onions and scallions.
Curry
Green Curry
Spicy. Sauteed coconut green curry with zucchini, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and sweet basil. Served with jasmine rice.
Panang Curry
Spicy. Creamy coconut Panage curry with bell peppers and kaffir-lime leaf. Served with jasmine rice.
Yellow Curry
Spicy. Thai coconut yellow curry with potatoes, carrots and onions. Served with jasmine rice.
Roasted Duck Curry
Sides
Dessert
Catering Menu
Catering Appetizers
Catering crying tiger
Grilled marinated beef. Comes with salad, and spicy sauce on the side. Small tray serves for 4-6 people, medium tray serves for 8-10 people, and large tray serves for 10-15 people)
Catering Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken with curry based herbs on skewers. Comes with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce on the side.
Catering egg rolls
Vegetables egg rolls. Comes with sweet and sour sauce on the side.
Catering fish cake
Catering fresh roll
Fresh rolls wrapped with spring mixed, rice noodle, cucumber, basil, carrot, lettuce. Comes with peanut onion sauce on the side.
Catering fried wonton
Fried wonton stuffed with curry grounded chicken with purple yam. Comes with sweet and sour sauce on the side.
Catering Mu Yang
Grilled marinated pork. Comes with salad and spicy sauce on the side. Small tray serves for 4-6 people, medium tray serves for 8-10 people, and large tray serves for 10-15 people.
Catering Crispy Rolls
Deep fried rice paper wraps stuffed with grounded pork, crab, and shrimp. Serves with Sweet and Sour sauce on the side.
Catering fried tofu
Catering Pork Jerky
Catering Curry
Catering Green Curry
Green curry sauce with bamboo shoot, zucchini, bell peppers, and choice of meat. Comes with a tray of jasmine rice.
Catering Panang Curry
Panang curry with bell peppers, kiffer lime leave, and choice of meat. Comes with a tray of Jasmine rice.
Catering Yellow Curry
Yellow curry sauce with onion, potatoes, and carrot. Comes with a tray of Jasmine rice.
Catering Soup
Catering Tom Kha soup (Coconut milk)
Coconut based soup with lemongrass, chili, and mushroom. Small tray serves 4-6 people, medium tray serves (8-10 people), large tray serves (10-15 people)
Catering Tom Yum soup
Lemongrass based soup with mushroom, and chili (no coconut milk). Small tray (4-6 people), medium tray (8-10 people), and large (10-15 people).
Catering Vegetables Soup
Chicken broth with mixed vegetables, onion, and garlic.
Catering Wonton Soup
Wonton stuffed with chicken and shrimp, sliced chicken, Bok Choy, onion, cilantro, and fried garlic in chicken broth.
Catering Salad
Catering Chicken Larb
Grounded chicken mixed with onion, mint, roasted rice, and spicy lime sauce.
Catering Mixed Green Salad
Spring mixed, tomatoes, carrot, and lettuce. Sesame salad dressing is on the side.
Catering Spicy Beef Salad
Grilled sliced beef mixed with onion, tomatoes, lemongrass, mint, cucumber, and spicy lime sauce.
Catering Thai’s Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
Green papaya, carrot, tomatoes, green bean, peanut mixed with spicy lime sauce. Small tray serves 4-6 people, medium tray serves 8-10 people, large tray serves 10-15 people.
Catering Yum Woon Sen (Glass noodle salad)
Glass noodle, grounded chicken, shrimp, celery, onion, tomatoes, in spicy lime sauce.
Catering Fried Rice
Catering Crab Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onion, garlic, and crab meat.
Catering Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with curry powder, garlic, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, onion, egg, and bell pepper.
Catering Spicy Fried Rice
Thai’ style spicy fried rice with garlic, chili, bell pepper, green bean, onion, basil, and choice of meat.
Catering Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with meat, pea, carrot, garlic, onion, and pepper powder.
Catering Entree
Catering Cashew Nut
Stir-fried chili paste with meat, bell pepper, carrot, onion, and cashew nut. Rice is not included.
Catering Crispy Pork Ka Prow
Stir-fried crispy pork with green bean, bell pepper, and basil. Rice is not included.
Catering Crispy Pork with Chinese Broccoli
Stir-fried crispy pork with Chinese broccoli, garlic, and chili. Rice is not included.
Catering Garlic & Pepper
Stir-fried meat with garlic, pepper, mushroom, onion in black sauce. Rice is not included.
Catering Ginger and Mushroom
Stir-fried meat with ginger, mushroom, onion, and garlic. Rice is not included.
Catering Mixed Vegetables
Stir-fried mixed vegetables, garlic, and meat. Rice is not included.
Catering Spicy Basil (Ka Prow)
Stir-fried meat with bell pepper, green bean, garlic, chili, and basil. Rice is not included.
Catering Spicy Eggplant
Stir-fried meat with eggplant, garlic, chili, onion, bell pepper, and basil. Rice is not included.
Catering Prik Khing
Catering Noodle Wok
Catering Chow Mein
Stir-fried Chow Mein with meat, and mixed vegetables.
Catering Kee Mao
Stri-fried flat noodle with spicy sauce, garlic, chili, bell pepper, onion, green bean, and basil.
Catering Pad See Ew
Stir-fried flat noodle with meat, garlic, chili, and Chinese broccoli.
Catering Pad Thai
Stir-fried small flat noodle with bean sprout, onion, garlic with sweet and sour sauce. Comes with crushed peanut on the side.
Catering Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried glass noodle with meat, tomatoes, onion, garlic, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, cabbage, and egg.
Catering Chicken Noodle
Stir-fried flat noodle with chicken, egg, onion, and bean sprout.
Catering Specialty Menu
Catering Catfish
Stir fried catfish (bone-in) with chili paste sauce.
Catering Lemongrass Chicken
Deep fried battered chicken breast. Comes with Sweet and Sour sauce, and Ranch dressing on the side.
Catering Sizzling Seafood
Stir-fried shrimp, mussel, scallop, fish fillet, and squid in chili paste sauce with bell peppers, carrots, onions, and basil leaves.
Catering Rice
Beverages
Thai Tea
Thai Coffee
Ice Blended
Soda
Fresh Coconut
Hot Green Tea
Hot Jasmine Tea
Thai sunset
Special Thai Tea blended with soda and lime.
Milk Tea (S)
Mlk Tea (L)
Taro Milk (S)
Taro Milk (L)
Matcha Milk (S)
Matcha Milk (L)
Regular Tea
Refreshing Soda
Refreshing Tea
No Ice
Add Boba
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
