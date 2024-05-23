Umami Sushi And Grill
1162 Willis ave
Albertson, NY 11507
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizer / Sushi Bar
- Anikimo Ap.$16.00
- Carpaccio Sashimi$18.00
Thinly sliced raw fish with ginger, chive, sesame seed, and yuzu soy, finished in hot oil
- Crispy Rice with Creamy Spicy Sauce$18.00
- Hamachi Jalapeño$20.00
Thinly sliced Yellowtail yuzu soy chili cilantro
- Kumamoto Oyster (3 pcs)$18.00
Fresh oyster with special sauce
- Sashimi Shooter$12.00
Kumamoto oyster or sea urchin with umami dashi and quail egg
- Sashimi Tacos (3 pcs)$18.00
Mini corn tortilla shells stuffed with a choice of tuna, salmon, or crab with tomato salsa on the side
- Sashimi Tuna Salad$24.00
Lightly seared tuna with mixed greens, onion soy dressing
- Seafood Ceviche$18.00
Shrimp, white fish, squid, cherry tomato, cucumber, and cilantro with ceviche sauce
- Shima Aji Special$28.00
Jalapeño dressing with chili garlic
- Shiromi Usuzukuri$18.00
Thinly sliced white fish with ponzu sauce
- Tako Sunomono$16.00
Octopus with cucumber, wakame seaweed, sesame, and ponzu sauce
- Tiradito Sashimi$20.00
Thinly sliced raw fish with cilantro, black sea salt, chili paste, and yuzu lemon sauce
- Toro Tartar$25.00
Chopped fatty tuna with oshinko, avocado, scallion, and wasabi soy sauce
- Tuna Tataki$20.00
Rare-grilled tuna served with scallion, garlic, spicy daikon, and ponzu sauce
- Yaki Salmon Salad$18.00
Seared salmon, avocado, and mixed greens wrapped in radish, with miso dressing
Appetizer / Kitchen
- Agedashi Tofu$10.00
Fried organic tofu with bonito flakes and tempura sauce
- Black Cod Lettuce Wrap (4 pcs)$25.00
Broiled miso black cod and crispy shallots wrapped in lettuce
- Edamame$8.00
Boiled soybeans with sea salt
- Hamachi Kama$22.00
Broiled Yellowtail collar
- Homemade Shrimp Shumai (5 pcs)$12.00
Steam homemade shrimp dumplings
- Lobster Salad$35.00
Fresh lobster, fresh mushroom, and mixed greens with spicy lemon dressing
- Miso Black Cod$28.00
Broiled Alaska black cod marinated in miso sauce
- Mushroom Salad$18.00
Sautéed seasonal mushroom with yuzu dressing
- Nasu with Miso$10.00
Broiled Japanese eggplant with saikyo miso sauce
- Pork Gyoza (5pcs)$10.00
- Rock Shrimp Tempura Bites$18.00
Rock shrimp battered and lightly fried served with yuzu creamy spicy aioli sauce
- Shishito Pepper$11.00
Japanese pepper with sea salt or miso sauce
- Soft Shell Crab Amazu-Ponzu$20.00
Crispy fried soft shell crab served with red onion, cilantro, and sweet vinegar sauce
- Tatsuta Age$12.00
Fried marinated chicken thigh
- Vegetable Gyoza (5pcs)$10.00
- Wagyu Beef Tataki (2 oz.)$60.00
Rare-grilled Japanese Kobe beef with ponzu sauce
Special Rolls
- Albertson Roll$22.00
Salmon and mango inside, topped with yellowtail and pickled jalapeño
- Black Dragon Roll$20.00
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with eel and avocado
- Chirashi Maki$22.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani, white fish, avocado, masago, and tamago
- I Love Salmon Roll$20.00
Crunchy spicy salmon inside topped with seared salmon miso sauce
- Lobster Roll$24.00
Lobster tempura, avocado, masago, wrapped with soybean paper, topped with truffle aioli
- Lollipop Roll$18.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado wrapped in cucumber (no rice)
- Pink Paradise Roll$22.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado wrapped with soy paper, topped with scallop and mayo
- Red Dragon Roll$18.00
Eel with avocado inside, topped with chopped spicy tuna, and crunch
- Shaggy Dog Roll$18.00
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with crab meat, crunchy, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
- Sushi Sandwich$22.00
Crunchy spicy tuna, eel, avocado, truffle aioli, and eel sauce
- Sweet Hot Roll$24.00
Shrimp tempura and mango wrapped with soybean paper, topped with tuna and spicy miso sauce
- Toro Rosa Roll$22.00
Seared toro with mixed greens, fried shallots, and gochujang spicy miso sauce
- Umami Roll$40.00
Snow crab, avocado inside, topped with seared Kobe beef & toro
- Vegan Roll$14.00
Cucumber, spinach, asparagus, yamagobo and shiso leaf inside topped with avocado and sesame sauce
- Volcano Roll$20.00
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with chopped spicy tuna, and crunch
- Yankee Roll$18.00
Deep fried roll - crab meat, white fish, and salmon inside, topped with scallion, fish egg, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Yellow Mango Roll$22.00
Crunchy spicy yellowtail inside, topped with tuna and mango, jalapeño and chili sauce
Sushi Rolls
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- California Roll$7.00
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Dragon Roll$15.00
- Eel Avocado Roll$10.00
- Eel Cucumber Roll$10.00
- Philadelphia Roll$9.00
- Pumpkin Tempura Roll$7.00
- Rainbow Roll$15.00
- Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
- Salmon Roll$8.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$9.00
- Shrimp Asparagus Roll$10.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
- Snow Crab Avocado Roll$15.00
- Soft Shell Crab Roll$16.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$7.00
- Toro Scallion Oshinko Roll$18.00
- Tuna Roll$9.00
- Ume Shiso Fluke Roll$9.00
- Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll$9.00
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$9.00
Sushi & Sashimi / A La Carte
- Kampachi (Amberjack)$7.00
- Eel (Unagi)$4.50
- Egg Omelet (Tamago)$4.00
- Fatty Tuna (Toro)$12.00
- Fluke (Hirame)$4.50
- Gin Mackerel (Gin Saba)$7.00
- Japanese Sea Bream (Madai)$7.00
- King Crab$12.00
- King Salmon$7.00
- Kinmedai$9.00
- Kobe Beef$14.00
- Masago$4.00
- Octopus (Tako)$4.00
- Salmon (Sake)$4.00
- Salmon Roe (Ikura)$6.00
- Scallop (Hotate)$5.00
- Sea Eel (Anago)$6.00
- Sea Urchin (Uni)$12.00
- Shrimp (Ebi)$4.50
- Smoked Salmon$4.50
- Snow Crab$7.00
- Spanish Mackerel (Sawara)$4.00
- Squid (Ika)$5.00
- Surf Clam (Hokkigai)$4.00
- Sweet Shrimp (Botan Ebi)$9.00
- Tuna (Maguro)$5.00
- Yaki Salmon (Seared Salmon)$5.00
- Yellowtail (Hamachi)$5.00
- Shima Aji$7.00
Tempura
Kushiyaki
Ramen Noodle
Sautéed Noodle
- Chicken Sautéed Udon$20.00
Sautéed Japanese thick noodles with chicken, onion, and mushrooms
- Kimchi Beef Sautéed Udon$24.00
Sautéed Japanese thick noodles with beef, kimchi, onion, and mushrooms
- Lobster Sautéed Udon$40.00
Sautéed Japanese thick noodles with lobster, onion, and mushrooms
- Seafood Sautéed Udon$35.00
Sautéed Japanese thick noodle with shrimp, scallion, squid, fish cake, onion, and mushrooms
- Shrimp Sautéed Udon$26.00
Sautéed Japanese thick noodles with shrimp, onion, and mushrooms
Japanese Fried Rice
Noodle Soup
Kitchen Entrees
- Angus Steak$40.00
Grilled beef & seasonal vegetables with teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Katsu Dinner$26.00
Deep-fried crispy chicken cutlet, served with tonkatsu sauce
- Dinner Tempura$28.00
4 pcs of shrimp and 8 pcs of vegetables served with miso soup and rice
- Grilled Chicken$28.00
Half chicken with skin served with hijiki seaweed, seasonal vegetables, and teriyaki sauce
- Grilled Salmon$30.00
filet salmon served with hijiki seaweed, seasonal vegetables, and teriyaki sauce
- Jumbo Shrimp Teriyaki$32.00
Grilled shrimp served with seasonal vegetables and teriyaki sauce
- Tofu Teriyaki$25.00
Sushi Entrees
- Chirashi$30.00
Assorted fish on a bed of sushi rice
- Maki Combination$26.00
3 rolls of spicy tuna, salmon avocado, and shrimp tempura
- Sashimi Deluxe$36.00
16 pcs assorted fish and a bowl of rice
- Sashimi with Soft Shell Crab Roll$36.00
10 pcs sashimi and a soft shell crab roll
- Signature Sashimi$68.00
Chef's choice of 9 kinds premium assorted sashimi with special sauce
- Super Deluxe$58.00
Chef's choice of 8 pcs premium assorted sushi with a toro scallion and oshinko roll
- Sushi & Sashimi Combination$38.00
5 pcs sushi, 7 pcs sashimi, and a spicy tuna roll
- Sushi Deluxe$32.00
8 pcs assorted sushi with a tuna roll
- Unagi Don$30.00
Broiled eel on a bed of rice
- Yaki Salmon Donburi$30.00
Seared salmon, avocado and salmon egg on a bed of sushi rice
Soup
Salad
- Avocado Salad$12.00
Avocado, mixed greens with onion soy dressing
- Cucumber Sunomono$10.00
Cucumber, with wakame seaweed, sesame, and ponzu sauce
- Field Greens$8.00
Mixed greens with onion soy dressing
- Hijiki Seaweed$10.00
Simmered dried black seaweed, tofu skin, shredded carrot, and sesame seeds
- Kani Salad$12.00
- Oshitashi$10.00
Boiled baby spinach with bonito flakes and tosazu sauce
- Seaweed Salad$9.00
Marinated sesame seaweed
Side order / Rice
Side Order / Sauce
Daily Special / Sushi Bar
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1162 Willis ave, Albertson, NY 11507