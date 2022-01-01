Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Albertson restaurants you'll love

Go
Albertson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Albertson

Albertson's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Seafood
Seafood
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Albertson restaurants

Da Angelo image

 

Da Angelo

815 Willis Ave., Albertson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$9.25
Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Pinwheel$2.50
Meat, veggie or chicken.
Chicken Parmigiana$19.75
Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
More about Da Angelo
Grill Mark image

WRAPS • SOUPS • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • GYROS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Grill Mark

1008 Willis Ave, Albertson

Avg 4.3 (708 reviews)
Takeout
More about Grill Mark
Consumer pic

 

Orwasher's - Roslyn Heights

377 WILLIS AVE, Rosyln Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Orwasher's - Roslyn Heights
Map

More near Albertson to explore

Garden City

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mineola

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Glen Head

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1773 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (706 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston