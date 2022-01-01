Albertson restaurants you'll love
Da Angelo
815 Willis Ave., Albertson
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.25
Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.
|Pinwheel
|$2.50
Meat, veggie or chicken.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$19.75
Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
Grill Mark
1008 Willis Ave, Albertson