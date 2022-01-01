Da Angelo
815 Willis Ave.
Albertson, NY 11507
Popular Items
Pizza
Neapolitan Pie
Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Marinara Pie
Sicilian Pie
Square with cheese and tomato sauce
Grandma Pie
Our specialty thin crust pie with fresh plum tomato sauce & mozzarella
Grandpa Pie Sfincione
Cheese & tomato sauce. Old fashion Sicilian pie with tomato sauce, pecorino cheese, breadcrumb, & onion.
Specialty & Personal Pies
Da-Angelo Special Neapolitan Pie
A hearty combination of sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce & mozzarella.
Da-Angelo Special Sicilian Pie
A hearty combination of sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce & mozzarella.
Mini Margherita Pizza
Round pie made with homemade fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil & EVOO.
18in Margherita Pizza
Round pie made with homemade fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil & EVOO.
Mini White Pizza
Round pie with mozzarella cheese, whole milk ricotta & grated romano cheese.
18in White Pizza
Round pie with mozzarella cheese, whole milk ricotta & grated romano cheese.
Mini Primavera Pizza
A combination of broccoli, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, onions, garlic, sauce & mozzarella.
18in Primavera Pizza
A combination of broccoli, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, onions, garlic, sauce & mozzarella.
Primavera Sicilian Pizza
A combination of broccoli, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, onions, garlic, sauce & mozzarella.
Mini Salad Pizza
Square thin crust topped with mixed greens pignoli nuts, mushrooms, fresh & sun dried tomatoes, creamy balsamic dressing.
18in Salad Pizza
Square thin crust topped with mixed greens pignoli nuts, mushrooms, fresh & sun dried tomatoes, creamy balsamic dressing.
Mini Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza
Round pie topped with romaine lettuce, toasted croutons, grilled chicken & pecorino cheese.
18in Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza
Round pie topped with romaine lettuce, toasted croutons, grilled chicken & pecorino cheese.
Crispino Pizza
Thin crust pie topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, fresh garlic, basil & EVOO.
Eggplant & Zucchini Crispino Pizza
Thin crust pie topped with grilled eggplant and zucchini, diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onions, basil & EVOO.
Mini Chicken Pizza
Chicken parmigiana, spicy buffalo, chicken bacon ranch or tangy BBQ.
Mini Capricciosa Pizza
Pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage, broccoli, sauce & mozzarella.
18in Capricciosa Pizza
Pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage, broccoli, sauce & mozzarella.
Mini Quattro Gusti Pizza
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, ham, fresh plum tomato sauce & mozzarella.
18in Quattro Gusti Pizza
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, ham, fresh plum tomato sauce & mozzarella.
Mini Pescatore Pizza
Shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, plum tomato sauce & mozzarella.
18in Pescatore Pizza
Shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, plum tomato sauce & mozzarella.
Arrabiata Pizza
Thin crust square pie with crumbled sausage, caramelized onions, jalapeno peppers, special sauce & mozzarella.
Mini Cauliflower Pizza
Mini Arrabiata Pizza
Stuffed Pizza
Pizza by the Slice
Regular Slice
Cheese & tomato sauce.
Margherita Slice
Round pie made with homemade fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil & EVOO.
White Slice
Round pie with mozzarella cheese, whole milk ricotta & grated romano cheese.
Sicilian Slice
Square with cheese & tomato sauce
Salad Slice
Square thin crust topped with mixed greens pignoli nuts, mushrooms, fresh & sun dried tomatoes, creamy balsamic dressing.
Marinara Slice
Grandma Slice
Thin crust pie topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, fresh garlic, basil & EVOO.
Appetizers
Sm Cold Antipasto
Prosciutto, salami, soppressata, provolone, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms & roasted peppers over iceberg lettuce.
Lg Cold Antipasto
Prosciutto, salami, soppressata, provolone, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms & roasted peppers over iceberg lettuce.
Sm Hot Antipasto
Baked clam, shrimp oregenata, eggplant rollatini, stuffed mushroom & fried zucchini.
Lg Hot Antipasto
Baked clam, shrimp oregenata, eggplant rollatini, stuffed mushroom & fried zucchini.
Baked Clams
Chicken Wings
Chicken wings breaded and fried, then tossed in buffalo sauce.
Clams Cocktail
Little necks.
Fried Calamari
Fried squid (calamari) is quickly deep fried, keeping it crunchy on the outside and simply perfect on the inside. Kick it up a notch with a squeeze of lemon.
Fried Zucchini Sticks
Zucchini sticks dipped in an egg mixture with bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, baking powder, & salt, fried until golden brown.
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Mussels
Pepate or marinara.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp and cocktail sauce make for the ultimate appetizer.
Soups
Chicken Noodle Soup
Clear chicken broth with pieces of chicken and noodles.
Escarole & Beans Soup
Minestrone Soup
All vegetables.
Pasta E Fagioli Soup
Classic Italian soup with beans and pasta.
Stracciatella alla Romana Soup
Egg drop soup in chicken broth with spinach.
Tortellini in Brodo Soup
Cheese tortellini in a chicken broth.
Salads
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, toasted croutons & pecorino cheese.
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, toasted croutons & pecorino cheese.
Sm Chef Salad
Chopped tossed salad with prosciutto, salami, soppressata, provolone & fresh mozzarella.
Lg Chef Salad
Chopped tossed salad with prosciutto, salami, soppressata, provolone & fresh mozzarella.
Sm Da-Angelo Salad
Mesclun salad topped with walnuts, dried cranberries, fresh oranges, tomatoes, olives & gorgonzola cheese; creamy balsamic dressing.
Lg Da-Angelo Salad
Mesclun salad topped with walnuts, dried cranberries, fresh oranges, tomatoes, olives & gorgonzola cheese; creamy balsamic dressing.
Sm Mozzarella Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil & olives drizzled with EVOO.
Lg Mozzarella Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil & olives drizzled with EVOO.
Sm Seafood Salad
Shrimp, calamari, scungilli, mussels, clams, celery, roasted peppers, onions, lemon & EVOO.
Lg Seafood Salad
Shrimp, calamari, scungilli, mussels, clams, celery, roasted peppers, onions, lemon & EVOO.
Sm Spinach Salad
Fresh baby leaf spinach topped with bacon bits, red onion & hardboiled egg; balsamic & EVOO dressing.
Lg Spinach Salad
Fresh baby leaf spinach topped with bacon bits, red onion & hardboiled egg; balsamic & EVOO dressing.
Sm The 'Pizza' Salad
Mixed greens with pignoli nuts, mushrooms, fresh & sundried tomatoes; creamy balsamic dressing.
Lg The 'Pizza' Salad
Mixed greens with pignoli nuts, mushrooms, fresh & sundried tomatoes; creamy balsamic dressing.
Sm Tossed Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & mushrooms.
Lg Tossed Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & mushrooms.
Sm Tri-Color Salad
Endive, radicchio, arugala, tomatoes & olives.
Lg Tri-Color Salad
Endive, radicchio, arugala, tomatoes & olives.
Sides
Broccoli
Sauteed in garlic & oil or steamed.
Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed in garlic & oil or steamed.
Escarole
Sauteed in garlic & oil or steamed.
French Fries
Garlic Bread Hero
Grilled Chicken
Meatballs in Tomato Sauce
Primavera Assorted Veggies
Sauteed in garlic & oil or steamed.
Sausage in Tomato Sauce
Spinach
Sauteed in garlic & oil or steamed.
Extras
Calzone & Rolls
Calzone
Ricotta & mozzarella.
Broccoli Calzone
Broccoli, ricotta, mozzarella
Ham Calzone
Ham, ricotta, mozzarella
Meatball Calzone
Meatball, ricotta, mozzarella
Pepperoni Calzone
Pepperoni, ricotta, mozzarella
Sausage Calzone
Sausage, ricotta, mozzarella
Spinach Calzone
Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella
Chicken Roll
Chicken cutlet, sauce & cheese.
Pinwheel
Meat, veggie or chicken.
Pizza Pops
Sausage, pepper & onion roll.
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Heros
Chicken Cutlet Hero
Breaded cutlet topped with sauce and cheese.
Eggplant Hero
Gr Chicken & B.Rabe Hero
Grilled Chicken Hero
Italian Hero
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, oil and vinegar.
Meatball Hero
With marinara sauce and meatballs.
Peppers & Eggs Hero
Potato & Eggs Hero
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Hero
Sausage & Peppers Hero
Sausage Hero
Shrimp Hero
Veal & Peppers Hero
Veal Cutlet Hero
Pasta
Baked Lasagna
Sausage, ground beef, ricotta & mozzarella.
Baked Stuffed Shells
Baked Ziti
Ziti with mozzarella and tomato sauce baked to perfection in our oven.
Baked Ziti Siciliana
Fried eggplant, tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella.
Capellini Puttanesca
Marinara sauce with black olives, capers & anchovies.
Baked Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini Carbonara
Caramelized onions & bacon in cream sauce.
Gnocchi Creamy Bolognese Sauce
Freshly made gnocchi in a creamy meat sauce with mushrooms & peas.
Linguini with Red Clam Sauce
Linguini with White Clam Sauce
Penne alla Vodka
Sauteed onions & prosciutto in a pink vodka cream sauce.
Penne with Broccoli
In garlic & oil or marinara sauce.
Penne with Broccoli Rabe
In garlic & oil.
Penne with Garlic & Oil Sauce
Penne with Marinara Sauce
Penne with Tomato Sauce
Rigatoni Cardinali
Cream sauce with shrimp, pimentos & onions.
Rigatoni Filletto di Pomodoro
Plum tomato sauce with prosciutto & onions.
Rigatoni in a Traditional Bolognese Meatsauce wtih Peas
Rigatoni Primavera
A light pink cream sauce with assorted vegetables.
Spaghetti Pescatore
Shrimp, calamari & clams in a light marinara sauce.
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Sausage
Entrees
Chicken Capricciosa
Diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onions & EVOO.
Chicken Francese
Battered & pan fried and sauteed in a lemon butter sauce.
Chicken Marsala
Lightly floured & pan fried and sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with prosciutto & onions.
Chicken Milanese
Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce.
Chicken Paillard
Grilled chicken breast marinated with fresh herbs.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
Chicken Piccata
Lightly floured & pan fried and sauteed in a white wine, lemon, butter sauce with capers & onions.
Chicken Pizzaiola
Topped with sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions & marinara sauces.
Chicken Scarpariello
Oven roasted pieces of chicken on or of the bone with vinegar peppers, mushrooms & sausage in brown sauce.
Eggplant Milanese
Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
Eggplant Rollatini
Grilled Shell Steak
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Sausage & Peppers Parmigiana
Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
Sausage Parmigiana
Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
Shrimp Francese
Battered & pan fried and sauteed in a lemon butter sauce.
Shrimp Parmigiana
Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
Veal Capricciosa
Diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onions & EVOO.
Veal Francese
Battered & pan fried and sauteed in a lemon butter sauce.
Veal Marsala
Lightly floured & pan fried and sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with prosciutto & onions.
Veal Milanese
Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce.
Veal Paillard
Tender veal marinated with fresh herbs and grilled.
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
Veal Piccata
Lightly floured & pan fried and sauteed in a white wine, lemon, butter sauce with capers & onions.
Veal Pizzaiola
Topped with sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions & marinara sauces.
Seafood
Calamari Fra Diavlo
Calamari Marinara
Clams Posillipo
Whole little neck clams steamed in their own juices with a touch of marinara sauce.
Fried Calamari
Mussels Pepate
Steamed in broth with fresh lemon & black pepper.
Mussels Marinara
Seafood Combo
Scungilli, mussels & clams in a light marinara sauce.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp Monachina
Fried shrimp in sherry wine sauce with mushrooms, raisins and pignoli topped with melted mozzarella.
Shrimp Oreganata
Sauteed in a lemon, white wine & garlic sauce with a sprinkle of breadcrumb.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed in a white wine, butter & garlic sauce.
Shrimp Veneziana
Shrimp with peppers, mushrooms and onions in a light marinara sauce and served over linguini.
Tilapia
Broiled, Francese or oreganata.
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
