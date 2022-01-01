Da Angelo imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Neapolitan Pie
Grandma Pie
Chicken Roll

Pizza

Neapolitan Pie

Neapolitan Pie

$17.50

Cheese & Tomato Sauce

Marinara Pie

Marinara Pie

$20.50
Sicilian Pie

Sicilian Pie

$20.50

Square with cheese and tomato sauce

Grandma Pie

Grandma Pie

$20.50

Our specialty thin crust pie with fresh plum tomato sauce & mozzarella

Grandpa Pie Sfincione

$21.50

Cheese & tomato sauce. Old fashion Sicilian pie with tomato sauce, pecorino cheese, breadcrumb, & onion.

Specialty & Personal Pies

Da-Angelo Special Neapolitan Pie

Da-Angelo Special Neapolitan Pie

$27.00

A hearty combination of sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce & mozzarella.

Da-Angelo Special Sicilian Pie

$28.50

A hearty combination of sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce & mozzarella.

Mini Margherita Pizza

$10.50

Round pie made with homemade fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil & EVOO.

18in Margherita Pizza

18in Margherita Pizza

$24.50

Round pie made with homemade fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil & EVOO.

Mini White Pizza

$10.50

Round pie with mozzarella cheese, whole milk ricotta & grated romano cheese.

18in White Pizza

18in White Pizza

$23.50

Round pie with mozzarella cheese, whole milk ricotta & grated romano cheese.

Mini Primavera Pizza

$10.50

A combination of broccoli, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, onions, garlic, sauce & mozzarella.

18in Primavera Pizza

$24.50

A combination of broccoli, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, onions, garlic, sauce & mozzarella.

Primavera Sicilian Pizza

$26.50

A combination of broccoli, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, onions, garlic, sauce & mozzarella.

Mini Salad Pizza

$11.50

Square thin crust topped with mixed greens pignoli nuts, mushrooms, fresh & sun dried tomatoes, creamy balsamic dressing.

18in Salad Pizza

$25.50

Square thin crust topped with mixed greens pignoli nuts, mushrooms, fresh & sun dried tomatoes, creamy balsamic dressing.

Mini Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$13.50

Round pie topped with romaine lettuce, toasted croutons, grilled chicken & pecorino cheese.

18in Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$27.50

Round pie topped with romaine lettuce, toasted croutons, grilled chicken & pecorino cheese.

Crispino Pizza

Crispino Pizza

$28.00

Thin crust pie topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, fresh garlic, basil & EVOO.

Eggplant & Zucchini Crispino Pizza

$32.50

Thin crust pie topped with grilled eggplant and zucchini, diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onions, basil & EVOO.

Mini Chicken Pizza

$11.50

Chicken parmigiana, spicy buffalo, chicken bacon ranch or tangy BBQ.

Mini Capricciosa Pizza

$11.50

Pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage, broccoli, sauce & mozzarella.

18in Capricciosa Pizza

18in Capricciosa Pizza

$27.50

Pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage, broccoli, sauce & mozzarella.

Mini Quattro Gusti Pizza

$11.50

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, ham, fresh plum tomato sauce & mozzarella.

18in Quattro Gusti Pizza

$27.50

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, ham, fresh plum tomato sauce & mozzarella.

Mini Pescatore Pizza

$14.95

Shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, plum tomato sauce & mozzarella.

18in Pescatore Pizza

$31.50

Shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, plum tomato sauce & mozzarella.

Arrabiata Pizza

$28.00

Thin crust square pie with crumbled sausage, caramelized onions, jalapeno peppers, special sauce & mozzarella.

Mini Cauliflower Pizza

$15.95

Mini Arrabiata Pizza

$12.95

Stuffed Pizza

Mixed Meat Stuffed Pizza

Mixed Meat Stuffed Pizza

$7.50

Spinach & Broccoli Stuffed Pizza

$7.50
Baked Ziti Stuffed Pizza

Baked Ziti Stuffed Pizza

$7.50
Eggplant Parm Stuffed Pizza

Eggplant Parm Stuffed Pizza

$7.50

Pizza by the Slice

Regular Slice

$3.00

Cheese & tomato sauce.

Margherita Slice

$4.00

Round pie made with homemade fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil & EVOO.

White Slice

$4.00

Round pie with mozzarella cheese, whole milk ricotta & grated romano cheese.

Sicilian Slice

$3.00

Square with cheese & tomato sauce

Salad Slice

$5.95

Square thin crust topped with mixed greens pignoli nuts, mushrooms, fresh & sun dried tomatoes, creamy balsamic dressing.

Marinara Slice

$3.00

Grandma Slice

$3.00

Thin crust pie topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, fresh garlic, basil & EVOO.

Appetizers

Sm Cold Antipasto

Sm Cold Antipasto

$12.75

Prosciutto, salami, soppressata, provolone, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms & roasted peppers over iceberg lettuce.

Lg Cold Antipasto

Lg Cold Antipasto

$21.50

Prosciutto, salami, soppressata, provolone, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms & roasted peppers over iceberg lettuce.

Sm Hot Antipasto

Sm Hot Antipasto

$13.75

Baked clam, shrimp oregenata, eggplant rollatini, stuffed mushroom & fried zucchini.

Lg Hot Antipasto

Lg Hot Antipasto

$21.95

Baked clam, shrimp oregenata, eggplant rollatini, stuffed mushroom & fried zucchini.

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$15.50
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.50

Chicken wings breaded and fried, then tossed in buffalo sauce.

Clams Cocktail

$15.50

Little necks.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Fried squid (calamari) is quickly deep fried, keeping it crunchy on the outside and simply perfect on the inside. Kick it up a notch with a squeeze of lemon.

Fried Zucchini Sticks

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$9.25

Zucchini sticks dipped in an egg mixture with bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, baking powder, & salt, fried until golden brown.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.25

Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Mussels

Mussels

$14.95

Pepate or marinara.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.50

Shrimp and cocktail sauce make for the ultimate appetizer.

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.95

Clear chicken broth with pieces of chicken and noodles.

Escarole & Beans Soup

Escarole & Beans Soup

$6.95
Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$6.95

All vegetables.

Pasta E Fagioli Soup

$6.95

Classic Italian soup with beans and pasta.

Stracciatella alla Romana Soup

Stracciatella alla Romana Soup

$6.95

Egg drop soup in chicken broth with spinach.

Tortellini in Brodo Soup

Tortellini in Brodo Soup

$6.95

Cheese tortellini in a chicken broth.

Salads

Sm Caesar Salad

Sm Caesar Salad

$9.25

Romaine lettuce, toasted croutons & pecorino cheese.

Lg Caesar Salad

Lg Caesar Salad

$14.25

Romaine lettuce, toasted croutons & pecorino cheese.

Sm Chef Salad

$13.50

Chopped tossed salad with prosciutto, salami, soppressata, provolone & fresh mozzarella.

Lg Chef Salad

$18.75

Chopped tossed salad with prosciutto, salami, soppressata, provolone & fresh mozzarella.

Sm Da-Angelo Salad

Sm Da-Angelo Salad

$11.95

Mesclun salad topped with walnuts, dried cranberries, fresh oranges, tomatoes, olives & gorgonzola cheese; creamy balsamic dressing.

Lg Da-Angelo Salad

Lg Da-Angelo Salad

$18.25

Mesclun salad topped with walnuts, dried cranberries, fresh oranges, tomatoes, olives & gorgonzola cheese; creamy balsamic dressing.

Sm Mozzarella Caprese Salad

Sm Mozzarella Caprese Salad

$10.95

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil & olives drizzled with EVOO.

Lg Mozzarella Caprese Salad

Lg Mozzarella Caprese Salad

$16.50

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil & olives drizzled with EVOO.

Sm Seafood Salad

Sm Seafood Salad

$17.50

Shrimp, calamari, scungilli, mussels, clams, celery, roasted peppers, onions, lemon & EVOO.

Lg Seafood Salad

Lg Seafood Salad

$25.50

Shrimp, calamari, scungilli, mussels, clams, celery, roasted peppers, onions, lemon & EVOO.

Sm Spinach Salad

Sm Spinach Salad

$9.75

Fresh baby leaf spinach topped with bacon bits, red onion & hardboiled egg; balsamic & EVOO dressing.

Lg Spinach Salad

Lg Spinach Salad

$14.25

Fresh baby leaf spinach topped with bacon bits, red onion & hardboiled egg; balsamic & EVOO dressing.

Sm The 'Pizza' Salad

Sm The 'Pizza' Salad

$9.75

Mixed greens with pignoli nuts, mushrooms, fresh & sundried tomatoes; creamy balsamic dressing.

Lg The 'Pizza' Salad

Lg The 'Pizza' Salad

$14.25

Mixed greens with pignoli nuts, mushrooms, fresh & sundried tomatoes; creamy balsamic dressing.

Sm Tossed Salad

Sm Tossed Salad

$7.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & mushrooms.

Lg Tossed Salad

Lg Tossed Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & mushrooms.

Sm Tri-Color Salad

Sm Tri-Color Salad

$9.25

Endive, radicchio, arugala, tomatoes & olives.

Lg Tri-Color Salad

Lg Tri-Color Salad

$14.25

Endive, radicchio, arugala, tomatoes & olives.

Sides

Broccoli

Broccoli

$8.50

Sauteed in garlic & oil or steamed.

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$10.50

Sauteed in garlic & oil or steamed.

Escarole

Escarole

$8.50

Sauteed in garlic & oil or steamed.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50
Garlic Bread Hero

Garlic Bread Hero

$3.95

Grilled Chicken

$3.95
Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

$6.50

Primavera Assorted Veggies

$8.50

Sauteed in garlic & oil or steamed.

Sausage in Tomato Sauce

Sausage in Tomato Sauce

$5.50
Spinach

Spinach

$7.95

Sauteed in garlic & oil or steamed.

Extras

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$2.00

Bread, topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection. Melts in your mouth and arouses the taste buds.

Panini

Panini

$7.50

Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers.

Rice Balls

Rice Balls

$4.50

Rice with ground beef, peas & onions.

Calzone & Rolls

Calzone

Calzone

$7.50

Ricotta & mozzarella.

Broccoli Calzone

Broccoli Calzone

$8.50

Broccoli, ricotta, mozzarella

Ham Calzone

Ham Calzone

$8.50

Ham, ricotta, mozzarella

Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$8.50

Meatball, ricotta, mozzarella

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$8.50

Pepperoni, ricotta, mozzarella

Sausage Calzone

Sausage Calzone

$8.50

Sausage, ricotta, mozzarella

Spinach Calzone

Spinach Calzone

$8.50

Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella

Chicken Roll

Chicken Roll

$7.50

Chicken cutlet, sauce & cheese.

Pinwheel

Pinwheel

$2.50

Meat, veggie or chicken.

Pizza Pops

Pizza Pops

$7.50

Sausage, pepper & onion roll.

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$8.00

Heros

Chicken Cutlet Hero

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$9.75

Breaded cutlet topped with sauce and cheese.

Eggplant Hero

$9.75

Gr Chicken & B.Rabe Hero

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Hero

$9.75

Italian Hero

$10.95

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, oil and vinegar.

Meatball Hero

Meatball Hero

$9.75

With marinara sauce and meatballs.

Peppers & Eggs Hero

Peppers & Eggs Hero

$9.25
Potato & Eggs Hero

Potato & Eggs Hero

$9.25

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Hero

$11.95
Sausage & Peppers Hero

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$10.50

Sausage Hero

$9.75

Shrimp Hero

$13.75

Veal & Peppers Hero

$14.25
Veal Cutlet Hero

Veal Cutlet Hero

$13.75

Pasta

Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$14.25

Sausage, ground beef, ricotta & mozzarella.

Baked Stuffed Shells

Baked Stuffed Shells

$14.25
Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Ziti with mozzarella and tomato sauce baked to perfection in our oven.

Baked Ziti Siciliana

$14.45

Fried eggplant, tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella.

Capellini Puttanesca

Capellini Puttanesca

$15.50

Marinara sauce with black olives, capers & anchovies.

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$13.75
Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$12.95
Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.50
Fettuccini Carbonara

Fettuccini Carbonara

$16.50

Caramelized onions & bacon in cream sauce.

Gnocchi Creamy Bolognese Sauce

Gnocchi Creamy Bolognese Sauce

$15.50

Freshly made gnocchi in a creamy meat sauce with mushrooms & peas.

Linguini with Red Clam Sauce

$17.50
Linguini with White Clam Sauce

Linguini with White Clam Sauce

$17.50
Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla Vodka

$15.50

Sauteed onions & prosciutto in a pink vodka cream sauce.

Penne with Broccoli

Penne with Broccoli

$15.50

In garlic & oil or marinara sauce.

Penne with Broccoli Rabe

Penne with Broccoli Rabe

$18.50

In garlic & oil.

Penne with Garlic & Oil Sauce

$11.95

Penne with Marinara Sauce

$11.95

Penne with Tomato Sauce

$11.95

Rigatoni Cardinali

$20.95

Cream sauce with shrimp, pimentos & onions.

Rigatoni Filletto di Pomodoro

$15.50

Plum tomato sauce with prosciutto & onions.

Rigatoni in a Traditional Bolognese Meatsauce wtih Peas

$14.25

Rigatoni Primavera

$15.50

A light pink cream sauce with assorted vegetables.

Spaghetti Pescatore

$20.95

Shrimp, calamari & clams in a light marinara sauce.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$14.25

Spaghetti with Sausage

$14.25

Entrees

Chicken Capricciosa

Chicken Capricciosa

$19.50

Diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onions & EVOO.

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$20.95

Battered & pan fried and sauteed in a lemon butter sauce.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

Lightly floured & pan fried and sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with prosciutto & onions.

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$16.50

Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce.

Chicken Paillard

Chicken Paillard

$20.95

Grilled chicken breast marinated with fresh herbs.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.75

Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$20.95

Lightly floured & pan fried and sauteed in a white wine, lemon, butter sauce with capers & onions.

Chicken Pizzaiola

$20.95

Topped with sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions & marinara sauces.

Chicken Scarpariello

Chicken Scarpariello

$21.95

Oven roasted pieces of chicken on or of the bone with vinegar peppers, mushrooms & sausage in brown sauce.

Eggplant Milanese

$16.50

Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.50

Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.

Eggplant Rollatini

$20.50
Grilled Shell Steak

Grilled Shell Steak

$32.95
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$20.95

Sausage & Peppers Parmigiana

$19.50

Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.

Sausage Parmigiana

$18.50

Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.

Shrimp Francese

$21.95

Battered & pan fried and sauteed in a lemon butter sauce.

Shrimp Parmigiana

$21.95

Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.

Veal Capricciosa

Veal Capricciosa

$26.50

Diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onions & EVOO.

Veal Francese

Veal Francese

$22.50

Battered & pan fried and sauteed in a lemon butter sauce.

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$22.50

Lightly floured & pan fried and sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with prosciutto & onions.

Veal Milanese

Veal Milanese

$20.95

Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce.

Veal Paillard

Veal Paillard

$26.50

Tender veal marinated with fresh herbs and grilled.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$21.95

Breaded, fried & topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.

Veal Piccata

Veal Piccata

$22.50

Lightly floured & pan fried and sauteed in a white wine, lemon, butter sauce with capers & onions.

Veal Pizzaiola

$22.50

Topped with sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions & marinara sauces.

Seafood

Calamari Fra Diavlo

Calamari Fra Diavlo

$20.95
Calamari Marinara

Calamari Marinara

$20.95

Clams Posillipo

$21.50

Whole little neck clams steamed in their own juices with a touch of marinara sauce.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$20.95

Mussels Pepate

$17.50

Steamed in broth with fresh lemon & black pepper.

Mussels Marinara

Mussels Marinara

$17.50
Seafood Combo

Seafood Combo

$26.95

Scungilli, mussels & clams in a light marinara sauce.

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$21.95
Shrimp Marinara

Shrimp Marinara

$21.95

Shrimp Monachina

$22.95

Fried shrimp in sherry wine sauce with mushrooms, raisins and pignoli topped with melted mozzarella.

Shrimp Oreganata

Shrimp Oreganata

$21.95

Sauteed in a lemon, white wine & garlic sauce with a sprinkle of breadcrumb.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Sauteed in a white wine, butter & garlic sauce.

Shrimp Veneziana

$22.95

Shrimp with peppers, mushrooms and onions in a light marinara sauce and served over linguini.

Tilapia

Tilapia

$20.95

Broiled, Francese or oreganata.

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$9.50

Kids Personal Neapolitan Pie

$8.95

Kids Ravioli with Butter Sauce

$8.95
Kids Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

Kids Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$8.95
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$9.25

Kids Ziti with Butter Sauce

$7.95

Kids Ziti with Tomato Sauce

$7.95

NA Beverages

20oz Soda

$2.75+

1L Soda

$4.00+

Dasani Water

$2.00

Juice

$3.00+

Sm Sparkling Water

$2.95

Lg Sparkling Water

$7.50

Aranciata Sparkling Water

$3.50

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Limonata Sparkling Water

$3.50
Da Angelo image

