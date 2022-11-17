Rialto Restaurant

- Home
588 Westbury Avenue
Carle Place, NY 11514
N/A Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Shirley Temple
Coffee
Tea
Cappuccino
Espresso
DBL Espresso
Iced Cappuccino
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Seltzer
Sparkling Water Bottle
Still Water Bottle
Iced tea
Virgin Mary
Milk
Ginger Beer
White By the Glass
Rose/Sparkling By the Glass
Red By the Glass
American White
Italian White
White Wines from Around the World
American Reds
Austin Hope
Caymus Cabernet
Charles Krug Cabernet
Cork fee
Ferrari Carano Cabernet
Freemark Abby Cabernet
Julia James Pinot Noir
Kith and kiln
Merlot, Expedition
Napa Cellars Cabernet
Pinot Noir, Belle Gloss
Pinot Noir, Meiomi
Raymond Generations
Rutherford Cabernet
Scattered Peaks Cabernet
The Crusher Cabernet
Zinfandel, Seghesio
Italian Reds
Antiche Terre Amoarone
Villa Antinori Chianti
Amarone, Bertani | Veneto
Banfi Brunelloo
Carpineto Brunello
Chiant Campobello
Emilia-riserva
Farnito Cabernet
Gattinara, Travaglini Tre Vigne | Piedmont
Ruffino Tan Label
Spezieri Col D’ocia
Red Wines from Around the World
Large Format
Champagne & Sparkling
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Scotch
Whiskey/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
10 Year Tawny Port
20 Year Tawny Port
40 Year Tawny Port
Ameretto Di Soranno
Aperol
Apricot Brandy
Averna
B & B
Bailey's
Chambord
Compari
Drambuie
Frangelico
Gran Marnier
Hennesey Vs
Irish Mist
Kahlua
Limencello
Marie Bizzard
Red Dubonnet
Remy
Ruby Port
Sambucca Ramano
Remy Martin Vsop
Black Sambuca
Specialty Cocktails
818 Blanco, Kendall Jenner
Absolut Martini
Apple Martini
Black Russian
Blood Orange Cosmopolitan
Blood Orange Margarita
Classic Mojito
Cosmopolitan
Dos Hombres Mezcal, Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston
Double Dutch Martini
Espresso Martini
French Martini
Hendricks Negroni
Homemade Sangria
Limoncello Martini
Lychee Martini
Mitch's Dirty Martini
Moscow Mule
Old Fashion
Passion Fruit Martini
Pear Martini
Pomegranate Martini
Pumpkin Martini
Rainbow Cookie Martini
Sweet & Spicy Martini
Teremana Reposado, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
The Boulevardier
Pinneapple martini
Aperol Spritz
Sangria Pitcher
Coconut Martini
Watermelon Martini
Martini Sampler
1/2 Orders
1/2 Black Linguini
1/2 Homemaid Ravioli
1/2 Lobster and Crab Salad
1/2 Lobster Ravioli
1/2 Orechiette
1/2 Pappardelle Bolgenese
1/2 Pasta Special
1/2 Penne Vodka
1/2 Penne with Butter
1/2 Rigatoni Bolognese
1/2 Rigatoni Vodka
1/2 Risotto Mushroom
1/2 Risotto Seafood
1/2 Salad
1/2 Seafood Risotto
1/2 Short Rib Pasta
1/2 Shrimp & String Bean Salad
1/2 Soup
1/2 Spaghetti Carbonara
1/2 Spaghetti Meatballs
1/2 Spinach Salad
1/2 Tortellini Bolognese
1/2 Zucchini Linguini Marinara
1/2 Zucchini Linguine
1\2 Capellini Marinara
Chef Special Appetizers
Cauliflower Oregenta
Eggplant Tower
Grilled Calamari
Italian Eggroll
Lobster Ravioli App
MINNESTRONE Soup
Octopus
Stuffed mushroom
Watermelon & Beet Salad
Tuna Tartar
Soft Shell Crab Appetizer
Seefood Risoto Appetizer
Fried Burrata With Peach
Tuna Carpaccio
Starters
Appetizer Homemade Gnocchi Pesto
In a pesto cream sauce.
Appetizer Homemade Gnocchi Pomodoro
Blue Point Oysters Bacon & Spinach
With spinach, bacon, seasoned breadcumbs and scampi sauce.
Blue Point Oysters Raw-(6)
Clams Casino
Clams Cocktail -(6)
Clams Oreganata
Classic Shrimp Cocktail
Fresh Burrata Cheese
Prosciutto di Parma, sundried tomato and beefsteak tomato drizzled with balsamic reduction.
Grilled Vegetable Platter
Seasoned and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette, Served with horseradish mayonnaise.
Minnestrone
Mussels Di Mario
Mussels sauteed with chorizo sausage in a pomodoro sauce.
Romano Crusted Stuffed Artichoke
Soup of the Day
Stratetella Soup
Tuna Carpaccio
Veal Meatball Sliders
Meatballs Order
Cold Antipati
Pizza Bread
Salads
Cestino Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, almonds, and goat cheese served in a cheese basket.
Fresh Kale Salad
Dried Cranberries, sliced green apples, pumpkin seeds, and feta cheese tossed with yogurt vinaigrette.
Grilled Shrimp & String Bean Salad
Grilled shrimp, portobello mushrooms, arugula, with string beans tossed with raspberry vinaigrette.
House Salad
The Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce with, crumbled bacon, red onion, and ceci beans tossed in a blue cheese vinaigrette.
Traditional Caesar Salad
Hearts of crisp romaine, garlic baked croutons, with homemade caesar dressing.
Mediterian Salad
Chef Special Entrees
Bucatini Pasta
Halibut
Horseradish Crusted Tuna
Lobster Ravioli Entree
NY Shell Steak
Pistachio Cod Special
Seafood Risotto
Sole Special
Swordfish
Tuna Special
Veal Chop Voldastano
Monkfish
Fig Ravioli
Veal Chop Marsalla
Pork Chop Caprichosa
Soft Shelled Crab
Cod With Crabmeat
From The Sea
House Specialties
Almond Crusted Chicken Breast
Chicken stuffed with spinach, artichoke, and asiago cheese served with sweet mashed potato in a wild cherry brandy.
Berkshire Pork Chop Alla Catherine
Pounded, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and cherry peppers in a lemon white wine sauce.
Chicken Scarpariello
Off the bone chicken, sweet sausage, roasted peppers sauteed in a garlic white wine sauce.
Grilled Veal Chop
Topped with sauteed mushroom and onions.
New Zealand Rack of Lamb
Herb crusted with rosemary brandy sauce.
NY Sirloin Steak
Oven Roasted Long Island Duckling
Served with orange demi glaze.
Veal Scaloppine Alla Bolognese
Topped with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella in a tomato brandy sauce.
Chicken Rialto
Braised Pork Osso Buco
Served over Rialto Risotto.
Veal
Italian Favorites/Pasta
Chicken Franchese
Chicken Parmigiana
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant Rollatine
Shrimp Francaise
Shrimp Parmigiana
Veal Parmigiana
Chicken Picatta
Chicken Marsalla
Arborio Rice
Arborio Rice Risotto
Black Linguini Special
Fuzzi Istriana w/ Veal Sauce
Gnocchi Pesto Entree
Gnocchi Pomodoro Entree
Homemade Ravioli
Linguini Red Clam Sauce
Linguini w/Mixed Seafood
Orecchiette Pasta
Pansotti w/Vodka Sauce
Pappadella Bolognese
Pasta w/Chicken
Rigatoni alla Vodka
Rigatoni w/Bolognese Sauce
Rigatoni w/Carbonara Sauce
Rigatoni w/Marinara Sauce
Risotto Mushroom
Risotto Seafood
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti w/Bolognese
Tagliatelle Pasta
Tortellini w/Bolognese Sauce
Tortellini w/Marinara Sauce
Tortellini w/Vodka Sauce
Zucchini Linguini w/Chicken
Zucchini Lasagna
Penne Marinara
Pasta
Fresh Orecchiette Pasta
Crumbled Sausage, broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, crushed tomatoes, ceci beans, garlic and oil.
Fresh Squid Ink Linguine
With shrimp, bay scallops, and asparagus in a basil marinara sauce.
Homemade Ravioli
Ricotta cheese and mozzarella in a fresh marinara sauce.
Linguine in White Clam Sauce
Linguini Red Clam Sauce
Pappardelle Alla Bolognese
Topped with a dollop of ricotta cheese
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Tagliatelle Pasta
Shrimp and spinach in a basil pomodoro sauce.
Zucchini Linguine
Grilled chicken, lima beans, artichokes, and oven roasted tomato sauce.