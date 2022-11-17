Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Rialto Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

588 Westbury Avenue

Carle Place, NY 11514

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Espresso

$4.50

DBL Espresso

$6.50

Iced Cappuccino

$6.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Seltzer

$3.50

Sparkling Water Bottle

$8.50

Still Water Bottle

$8.50

Iced tea

$3.50

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Milk

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

White By the Glass

Angeline Chardonnay

$11.50

Ferrari Carono Chardonnay

$14.50

La Crema Chardonay

$14.50

Moscato Glase

$11.00

S.A Prum Riesling

$11.50

Stella Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Twin Island Sauvignon Blanc

$11.50

White Sangria

$12.50

Rose/Sparkling By the Glass

Ame Du Vin Rose

$11.50

Aperal Spritz

$15.50

Moscato D’asti

$10.00

Prosecco, Bartolin

$11.50

White Zinfandel

$9.50

Red By the Glass

Amarone

$16.50

Amarone

$16.50

Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford| Napa Valley

$16.50

Chianti Classico

$10.50

Crusher Cabernet

$11.50

Malbec

$12.50

Merlot, Expedition|

$11.00

Moltepuciano

$12.50

Napa Cellars

$16.50

Pinot Noir, Meiomi

$17.00

Pinot Noir,julia James

$11.50

Red Sangria

$12.50

Maddalena Cabernet

$16.50

American White

Chardonnay, True Myth | Edna Valley

$46.00

Chardonnay, Ferrari-Carano | Sonama

$44.00

Chardonnay, La Crema | Russian River 53

$53.00

Chardonnay, Angeline | Monterey

$38.00

Sangria

$48.00

Italian White

Falanghina, Vinosia Luciano Ercolino | Campania

$36.00

Gavi di Gavi 20 20, Villa Rosa | Piedmont

$39.00

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita | Trentino

$56.00

Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc Blend, Bertani Due Uve| Venezia

$44.00

Pinot Grigio, Stella | Sicily

$38.00

White Wines from Around the World

Albarino Blend, Terras Gauda | Spain

$42.00

Cork fee

$35.00

Falanghina 2020, Vinosia | Campania

$38.00

Rose, Ame du Vin, Cotes de Provence | France

$46.00

S.A. Prum Reisling, Essence | Germany

$46.00

Sancerre, Maison Nicholas | France

$46.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Twin Island | New Zealand

$42.00

American Reds

Austin Hope

$118.00

Caymus Cabernet

$172.00

Charles Krug Cabernet

$68.00

Cork fee

$35.00

Ferrari Carano Cabernet

$52.00

Freemark Abby Cabernet

$86.00

Julia James Pinot Noir

$44.00

Kith and kiln

$78.00

Merlot, Expedition

$44.00

Napa Cellars Cabernet

$64.00

Pinot Noir, Belle Gloss

$120.00

Pinot Noir, Meiomi

$62.00

Raymond Generations

$250.00

Rutherford Cabernet

$64.00

Scattered Peaks Cabernet

$62.00

The Crusher Cabernet

$42.00

Zinfandel, Seghesio

$58.00

Italian Reds

Antiche Terre Amoarone

$62.00

Villa Antinori Chianti

$56.00

Amarone, Bertani | Veneto

$220.00

Banfi Brunelloo

$130.00

Carpineto Brunello

$120.00

Chiant Campobello

$38.00

Cork fee

$35.00

Emilia-riserva

$44.00

Farnito Cabernet

$64.00

Gattinara, Travaglini Tre Vigne | Piedmont

$70.00

Ruffino Tan Label

$55.00

Spezieri Col D’ocia

$39.00

Red Wines from Around the World

Malbec Classico, Sottano | Argentina

$42.00

Monastrall, Cabernet Blend, Clio El Nido | Spain

$88.00

Rioja Reserva 50th Anniversary, El Coto | Spain

$88.00

Cork fee

$35.00

Large Format

Barolo, Fontana Fredda Serra Lunga D’alba | Italy

$151.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Ferrari-Carano | Napa Valley

$160.00

Monastrall, Cabernet Blend, Clio El Nido | Spain

$144.00

Champagne & Sparkling

Brachetto D’aqui, Villa Rosa | Piedmont

$36.00

Korbel | Sonoma

$42.00

Lambrusco “Regiano” Demisec, Donelli | Emilia-Romagna

$44.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial | France

$85.00

Prosecco Brut, Lunetta | Italy

$36.00

Vueve Cliquot Yellow Label | France

$110.00

Beer

Amstel Light

$7.50

Bud Light

$6.50

Budweiser

$7.50

Coors Light

$6.50

Corona

$7.50

Heineken

$7.50

Heineken Na

$6.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

O'Douls

$6.50

Peroni

$7.50

Vodka

Absolut

$14.50

Bloody Mary

$12.50

Grey Goose

$15.50

Kettle

$15.50

Stoli

$15.50

Tito's Rocks

$15.50

Tito's

$12.50

Vodka

$12.50

Vodka martini

$15.50

Vodka rocks

$15.50

Belvedere

$16.50

Chopin

$16.50

Stoli Orange

$12.50

Stoli Vanilla

$12.50

Stoli Raspberry

$12.50

Happy Hour Martini

$10.00

Gin

Beefeater

$14.50

Bombay

$14.50

Bombay Shapphie

$15.50

Gin on the rocks

$15.50

Hendricks

$16.50

Tanquery

$14.50

Gin Martini

$15.50

Rum

Mount Gay

$14.50

Captain Morgan

$12.50

Myers

$12.50

Malibu

$12.50

Bacardi

$11.50

Rum On The Rocks

$15.50

Tequila

818 Blanco

$16.50

Casamigos Reposado

$16.50

Don Julio Anejo

$16.50

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$16.50

Margarita

$16.50

Patron Cafe

$15.50

Patron Silver

$14.50

Teremana Reposado

$16.50

Scotch

Chivas Regal 12

$17.50

Chivas Regal 18

$28.00

Dewers

$14.50

Glenfiddich 12

$15.50

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Jameson

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$16.50

Johnny Walker Blue

$49.00

Johnny Walker Red

$13.50

Lagavulin 16

$22.00

Louis X111

$100.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 18

$48.00

Scotch rocks

$15.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Jack Daniels

$12.50

Knob Creek

$16.50

Makers Mark

$16.50

Manahattan

$16.50

Whiskey rocks

$15.50

Wild Turkey

$14.50

Woodford Reserve

$16.50

Olf Fashion

$15.50

Crown Royal

$16.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

10 Year Tawny Port

$12.50

20 Year Tawny Port

$22.00

40 Year Tawny Port

$28.00

Ameretto Di Soranno

$12.50

Aperol

$12.50

Apricot Brandy

$10.50

Averna

$12.50

B & B

$14.50

Bailey's

$12.50

Chambord

$12.50

Compari

$12.50

Drambuie

$11.50

Frangelico

$11.50

Gran Marnier

$12.50

Hennesey Vs

$14.50

Irish Mist

$12.50

Kahlua

$11.50

Limencello

$11.50

Marie Bizzard

$12.50

Red Dubonnet

$12.50

Remy

$15.50

Ruby Port

$11.50

Sambucca Ramano

$11.50

Remy Martin Vsop

$18.50

Black Sambuca

$11.50

Specialty Cocktails

818 Blanco, Kendall Jenner

$15.50

Absolut Martini

$14.50

Apple Martini

$15.50

Black Russian

$15.50

Blood Orange Cosmopolitan

$15.50

Blood Orange Margarita

$15.50

Classic Mojito

$15.50

Cosmopolitan

$15.50

Dos Hombres Mezcal, Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston

$15.50

Double Dutch Martini

$15.50

Espresso Martini

$16.50

French Martini

$15.50

Hendricks Negroni

$15.50

Homemade Sangria

$12.50

Limoncello Martini

$15.50

Lychee Martini

$15.50

Mitch's Dirty Martini

$15.50

Moscow Mule

$14.50

Old Fashion

$15.50

Passion Fruit Martini

$14.50

Pear Martini

$15.50

Pomegranate Martini

$15.50

Pumpkin Martini

$14.50

Rainbow Cookie Martini

$15.50

Sweet & Spicy Martini

$15.50

Teremana Reposado, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

$15.50

The Boulevardier

$16.00

Pinneapple martini

$15.50

Aperol Spritz

$15.50

Sangria Pitcher

$56.00

Coconut Martini

$15.50

Watermelon Martini

$15.50

Martini Sampler

$32.00

Specialty Coffees

818 Blanco Coffee

$12.50

Cafe Rialto

$12.50

Irish Coffee

$12.50

Mexican Coffee

$12.50

1/2 Orders

1/2 Black Linguini

$17.00

1/2 Homemaid Ravioli

$14.00

1/2 Lobster and Crab Salad

1/2 Lobster Ravioli

$17.00

1/2 Orechiette

$14.50

1/2 Pappardelle Bolgenese

$14.50

1/2 Pasta Special

$16.50

1/2 Penne Vodka

$14.50

1/2 Penne with Butter

$11.50

1/2 Rigatoni Bolognese

$14.50

1/2 Rigatoni Vodka

$14.50

1/2 Risotto Mushroom

$14.50

1/2 Risotto Seafood

$16.50

1/2 Salad

$12.50

1/2 Seafood Risotto

$16.50

1/2 Short Rib Pasta

$16.50

1/2 Shrimp & String Bean Salad

$16.50

1/2 Soup

$8.00

1/2 Spaghetti Carbonara

$13.50

1/2 Spaghetti Meatballs

$14.50

1/2 Spinach Salad

$12.50

1/2 Tortellini Bolognese

$14.00

1/2 Zucchini Linguini Marinara

$14.00

1/2 Zucchini Linguine

$14.50

1\2 Capellini Marinara

$14.50

Chef Special Appetizers

Cauliflower Oregenta

$17.00

Eggplant Tower

$22.00

Grilled Calamari

$18.00

Italian Eggroll

$17.00

Lobster Ravioli App

$16.95

MINNESTRONE Soup

$12.00

Octopus

$27.00

Stuffed mushroom

$17.00

Watermelon & Beet Salad

$16.50

Tuna Tartar

$22.00

Soft Shell Crab Appetizer

$28.00

Seefood Risoto Appetizer

$18.00

Fried Burrata With Peach

$18.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$22.00

Starters

Appetizer Homemade Gnocchi Pesto

$14.00

In a pesto cream sauce.

Appetizer Homemade Gnocchi Pomodoro

$14.00

Blue Point Oysters Bacon & Spinach

$19.00

With spinach, bacon, seasoned breadcumbs and scampi sauce.

Blue Point Oysters Raw-(6)

$19.00

Clams Casino

$17.00

Clams Cocktail -(6)

$18.00

Clams Oreganata

$17.00

Classic Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Fresh Burrata Cheese

$18.00

Prosciutto di Parma, sundried tomato and beefsteak tomato drizzled with balsamic reduction.

Grilled Vegetable Platter

$17.00

Seasoned and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette, Served with horseradish mayonnaise.

Minnestrone

$10.50

Mussels Di Mario

$17.00

Mussels sauteed with chorizo sausage in a pomodoro sauce.

Romano Crusted Stuffed Artichoke

$16.00

Soup of the Day

$10.50

Stratetella Soup

$10.50

Tuna Carpaccio

$22.00

Veal Meatball Sliders

$16.00

Meatballs Order

$16.00

Cold Antipati

$14.95

Pizza Bread

$16.00

Salads

Cestino Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, almonds, and goat cheese served in a cheese basket.

Fresh Kale Salad

$15.00

Dried Cranberries, sliced green apples, pumpkin seeds, and feta cheese tossed with yogurt vinaigrette.

Grilled Shrimp & String Bean Salad

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, portobello mushrooms, arugula, with string beans tossed with raspberry vinaigrette.

House Salad

$13.00

The Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce with, crumbled bacon, red onion, and ceci beans tossed in a blue cheese vinaigrette.

Traditional Caesar Salad

$14.00

Hearts of crisp romaine, garlic baked croutons, with homemade caesar dressing.

Mediterian Salad

$16.00

Chef Special Entrees

Bucatini Pasta

$25.00

Halibut

$42.00Out of stock

Horseradish Crusted Tuna

$42.00

Lobster Ravioli Entree

$32.00

NY Shell Steak

$41.00

Pistachio Cod Special

$42.00

Seafood Risotto

$35.00

Sole Special

$42.00

Swordfish

$42.00

Tuna Special

$42.00

Veal Chop Voldastano

$49.50

Monkfish

$37.00

Fig Ravioli

$25.00

Veal Chop Marsalla

$49.50

Pork Chop Caprichosa

$36.00

Soft Shelled Crab

$36.00

Cod With Crabmeat

$38.00

From The Sea

Filet of Branzino with Shrimp

$33.00

Filet of Lemon Sole Toscana

$36.00

Sauteed in a lemon white sauce with artichokes and capers.

Pan Seared Salmon

$32.00

Served with Dijon Mustard Sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$33.00

Whole Branzino

$52.00

House Specialties

Almond Crusted Chicken Breast

$27.00

Chicken stuffed with spinach, artichoke, and asiago cheese served with sweet mashed potato in a wild cherry brandy.

Berkshire Pork Chop Alla Catherine

$36.00

Pounded, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and cherry peppers in a lemon white wine sauce.

Chicken Scarpariello

$28.00

Off the bone chicken, sweet sausage, roasted peppers sauteed in a garlic white wine sauce.

Grilled Veal Chop

$49.00

Topped with sauteed mushroom and onions.

New Zealand Rack of Lamb

$43.00

Herb crusted with rosemary brandy sauce.

NY Sirloin Steak

$39.50

Oven Roasted Long Island Duckling

$32.00

Served with orange demi glaze.

Veal Scaloppine Alla Bolognese

$27.00

Topped with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella in a tomato brandy sauce.

Chicken Rialto

$29.50

Braised Pork Osso Buco

$36.00

Served over Rialto Risotto.

Veal

Grilled Veal Chop

$49.00

Veal Chop Caprese

$49.50

Veal Chop Capricsio

$49.50

Veal Chop Special

$49.50

Veal Chop Voldastano

$49.50

Veal Milenese

$29.50

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana

$29.50

Veal Picatta

$29.50

Veal Scallopini Bolognese

$27.00

Veal Sorrento

$29.50

Veal Chop Valdastono

$49.50

Italian Favorites/Pasta

Chicken Franchese

$29.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$29.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$25.00

Eggplant Rollatine

$26.00

Shrimp Francaise

$34.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$34.00

Veal Parmigiana

$29.00

Chicken Picatta

$29.00

Chicken Marsalla

$29.00

Arborio Rice

$25.50

Arborio Rice Risotto

$25.50

Black Linguini Special

$29.50

Fuzzi Istriana w/ Veal Sauce

$25.50

Gnocchi Pesto Entree

$25.00

Gnocchi Pomodoro Entree

$25.00

Homemade Ravioli

$23.00

Linguini Red Clam Sauce

$26.00

Linguini w/Mixed Seafood

$29.50

Orecchiette Pasta

$24.00

Pansotti w/Vodka Sauce

$23.50

Pappadella Bolognese

$25.00

Pasta w/Chicken

$28.50

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$25.00

Rigatoni w/Bolognese Sauce

$25.00

Rigatoni w/Carbonara Sauce

$25.50

Rigatoni w/Marinara Sauce

$25.00

Risotto Mushroom

$28.00

Risotto Seafood

$32.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$24.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$25.00

Spaghetti w/Bolognese

$25.00

Tagliatelle Pasta

$26.00

Tortellini w/Bolognese Sauce

$26.00

Tortellini w/Marinara Sauce

$25.00

Tortellini w/Vodka Sauce

$25.00

Zucchini Linguini w/Chicken

$24.00

Zucchini Lasagna

$35.00

Penne Marinara

$25.00

Pasta

Fresh Orecchiette Pasta

$29.50

Crumbled Sausage, broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, crushed tomatoes, ceci beans, garlic and oil.

Fresh Squid Ink Linguine

$29.50

With shrimp, bay scallops, and asparagus in a basil marinara sauce.

Homemade Ravioli

$23.00

Ricotta cheese and mozzarella in a fresh marinara sauce.

Linguine in White Clam Sauce

$26.00

Linguini Red Clam Sauce

$26.00

Pappardelle Alla Bolognese

$25.00

Topped with a dollop of ricotta cheese

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$24.00

Tagliatelle Pasta

$26.00

Shrimp and spinach in a basil pomodoro sauce.

Zucchini Linguine

$24.00

Grilled chicken, lima beans, artichokes, and oven roasted tomato sauce.

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$24.00

Penne Vodka

$24.00

Pasta Carbonara

$24.00

Sides

Broccoli

$9.00

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Potato

$9.00

String Beans

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Sweet Mashed

$9.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Seasoned Veggies

$9.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$16.95

Chicken Fingers and Pasta

$17.95

Child Pasta

$14.95

Kids Chicken Parmesean

$16.95

Chicken Fingers No Fries

$12.95

Desserts

Affogato

$14.50

Biscotto

$9.00

Cannoli

$10.50

Chocalate Lava

$10.50

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.50

Flan

$11.00

Happy Birthday Dessert

Ice Cream

$10.50

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$10.50

NY Cheesecake

$10.50

Rainbow Cake

$10.50

Samplers Dessert

$32.00

Specialty Dessert of the Day

$11.00

Tartufo

$10.50

Tiramisu

$11.00

Zuccotto

$11.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$7.00

Cake Fee

$2.00

Whole Zucotto Cake

$65.00

Creme Burlee

$11.00

Take Out Family Deal

Family Meal

$59.95

Prix Fixe Dinner

3 Course Prix Fix

$41.95

Half Tray Appetizers

Half Baked Clams

$60.00

Half Meatball Sliders (16)

$55.00

Half Hot Antipasta

$50.00

Half Stuffed Mushrooms

$50.00

Half Chicken Fingers

$65.00

Half Grilled Panini Platter

$65.00

Half Fresh Wraps

$70.00

Half Tray Meatballs

$55.00

Half Meatballs (24)

$75.00

Mussles Di Mario

$55.00

1/2 Tray Grilled Chicken

$55.00

Full Tray Appetizers

Full Baked Clams

$115.00

Full Meatball Sliders (24)

$105.00

Full Hot Antipasta

$95.00

Full Stuffed Mushrooms

$90.00

Full Chicken Fingers

$115.00

Full Grilled Panini Platter

$125.00

Full Fresh Wraps

$125.00

Half Tray Pasta

Half Pasta Al Pomodoro

$50.00

Half Pasta Marinara

$45.00

Half Pasta with Garlic and Oil

$45.00

Half Pasta Pesto

$50.00

Half Pasta Alfredo

$50.00

Half Pasta Primavera

$50.00

Half Pasta alla Vodka

$55.00

Half Pasta alla Vodka with Chicken

$70.00

Half Pasta Bologenese

$55.00

Half Tortellini Bologenese

$50.00

Half Gnocchi Pesto

$60.00

Half Gnocchi Pomodoro

$60.00

Half Tortellini Marinara

$60.00

Half Ravioli Marinara

$60.00

Half Spaghetti Pescatore

$70.00

Half Zucchini Linguini with Chicken

$55.00

Half Zucchini Lasagna

$60.00

Half Baked Ziti

$55.00

Half Baked Cheese Ravioli

$50.00

Half Seasonal Ravioli

$50.00

Half Spaghetti with Meatballs

$60.00

Half Meatballs and MARIOnara Sauce

$60.00

Quart Of Marinaria

$14.00

Half Oriecctia

$60.00

Full Tray Pasta

Full Pasta Al Pomodoro

$95.00

Full Pasta Marinara

$85.00

Full Pasta with Garlic and Oil

$85.00

Full Pasta Pesto

$90.00

Full Pasta Alfredo

$90.00

Full Pasta Primavera

$90.00

Full Pasta alla Vodka

$90.00

Full Pasta alla Vodka with Chicken

$115.00

Full Pasta Bolognese

$95.00

Full Tortellini Bolognese

$90.00

Full Gnocchi Pesto

$100.00

Full Gnocchi Pomodoro

$100.00

Full Tortellini Marinara

$85.00

Full Ravioli Marinara

$85.00

Full Spaghetti Pescatore

$125.00

Full Zucchini Linguini with Chicken

$95.00

Full Zucchini Lasagna

$110.00

Full Baked Ziti

$80.00

Full Baked Cheese Ravioli

$95.00

Full Seasonal Ravioli

$95.00

Full Spaghetti with Meatballs

$100.00

Full Meatballs and MARIOnara Sauce

$110.00

Half Salads

Half Arugula Salad

$45.00

Half Beefsteak Tomato and Mozzarella

$60.00

Half Caesar Salad

$45.00

Half Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$60.00

Half Cold Antipasta

$55.00

Half Fresh Garden Salad

$45.00

Half Grilled Chicken Salad

$60.00

Half Grilled String Bean & Shrimp Salad

$60.00

Half Grilled Vegetable Platter

$65.00

Half Kale Salad

$45.00

Half Red Beet Salad

$45.00

Full Salads

Full Garden Salad

$80.00

Full Grilled Chicken Salad

$90.00

Full Arugula Salad

$70.00

Full Red Beet Salad

$85.00

Full Kale Salad

$85.00

Full Caesar Salad

$70.00

Full Caesar Salad with Chicken

$90.00

Full Grilled Vegetable Platter

$105.00

Full Beefsteak Tomato and Mozzarella

$105.00

Full Cold Antipasta

$100.00

Full Grilled String Bean and Shrimp Salad

$115.00

Half Specialty Dishes

Half Almond Crusted Chicken

<