Pizza
Italian
John Anthony Pizzeria
149 Reviews
$$
1056 Franklin ave
Valley stream, NY 11580
Popular Items
Pizza
Slice
$3.00
Slice w/ topping
$3.00
Specialty Slice
$4.75
Sicilian Slice
$3.50
Upside Down Sicilian Slice
$3.50
Grandma Slice
$3.75
Vodka Slice
$3.75
Pizza Wrap
$7.00
Beef Patty
$3.25
Beef Patty W Cheese
$4.25
Beef Patty With Cheese & Roni
$4.75
Spinich Pinwheel
$3.50
Pepperoni Pinwheels
$3.50
Pizza Dough
$4.00
Meat Lovers
$4.75
10" Neapolitan
$11.95
10" Margherita
$14.95
10" Alla Vodka
$14.95
10" Balsamic Chicken & Tomato
$14.95
10" Buffalo Chicken (Hot)
$14.95
10" Baked Ziti
$14.95
10" BBQ Chicken
$14.95
10" Crispina
$14.95
10" Chicken Caesar
$14.95
10" Chicken Marsala
$14.95
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
$14.95
10" Philly Cheesesteak
$14.95
10" Pomodoro
$14.95
10" Meat Lovers
$14.95
10" Primavera
$14.95
10" Super Deluxe
$14.95
10" White Pizza
$14.95
$14.95
10" Cauliflower
$11.95
10" White Pizza
$14.95
Oreo 10"
$11.95
Gluten Free Pizza
$11.95
16" Neapolitan
$18.95
16" Margherita
$26.95
16" Alla Vodka
$26.95
16" Balsamic Chicken & Tomato
$26.95
16" Buffalo Chicken (Hot)
$26.95
16" Baked Ziti
$26.95
16" BBQ Chicken
$26.95
16" Crispina
$26.95
16" Chicken Caesar
$26.95
16" Chicken Marsala
$26.95
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
$26.95
16" Philly Cheesesteak
$26.95
16" Pomodoro
$26.95
16" Meat Lovers
$26.95
16" Primavera
$26.95
16" Super Deluxe
$26.95
16" White Pizza
$26.95
Eggplant Delight
$26.95
16" Eggplant Delight
$26.95
18' Chicken Parm
$26.95
Neapolitan Sicilian
$20.95
Margherita Sicilian
$25.95
Alla Vodka Square
$22.95
Balsamic Chicken & Tomato Sicilian
$25.95
Buffalo Chicken (Hot) Sicilian
$25.95
Baked Ziti Sicilian
$25.95
BBQ Chicken Sicilian
$25.95
Crispina Sicilian
$25.95
Chicken Caesar Sicilian
$25.95
Chicken Marsala Sicilian
$25.95
Chicken Ranch Sicilian
$25.95
Grandma Pie
$19.95
Philly Cheesesteak Sicilian
$25.95
Pomodoro Sicilian
$25.95
Meat Lovers Sicilian
$25.95
Primavera Sicilian
$25.95
Super Deluxe Sicilian
$25.95
White Sicilian
$22.95
Upside Down
$21.00
Spinash Artichoke Sicilian
$25.95
Spinach Artichoke Sicilian
$25.95
Grandma Pie
$19.95
Vodka Grandma Pie
$22.95
Crispina Grandma
$25.95
Spinach Artichoke
$25.95
Appetizers
Baked Clams
$10.95
Wings
$12.95
Fried Calamari
$13.95
Chicken Strips
$11.95
Fried Calamari Arrabbiata
$14.95
Fried Ravioli
$11.95
Garlic Bread
$4.00
Garlic Bread W/ Melted Mozzarella
$5.50
Garlic Knot Sliders
$3.50
Mac & Cheese Bites
$11.95
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.95
Zucchini Sticks
$7.95
Hot Antipasto For 2
$18.95
Rice Ball
$7.95
Eggplant Rollaini Appetizer
$9.95
Pepperoni Pinwheels
$3.00
Spinach Pinwheels
$3.00
Salads
Pasta
Pasta W/ Meatballs
$13.95
Pasta W/ Sausage
$13.95
Pasta Pomodoro
$10.95
Pasta W/ Garlic & Oil
$10.95
Pasta W/ Marinara Sauce
$11.95
Pasta W/ Broccoli
$14.95
Pasta W/ Spinach
$14.95
Alfredo
$14.95
Alla Bolognese
$15.95
Alla Vodka
$14.95
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
$15.95
Alla Palermo
$15.95
Primavera
$14.95
Con Vongole
$16.95
Frutti de Mare
$22.95
Baked Pasta
Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana
$18.95
Chicken Bruschetta
$18.50
Chicken Marsala
$18.95
Chicken Francese
$18.95
Chicken Scarpariello
$19.95
Chicken Sorrentino
$19.95
Sausage And Peppers
$17.95
Chicken Picatta
$19.95
Veal Parmigiana
$19.95
Veal Bruschetta
$19.50
Veal Marsala
$19.95
Veal Francese
$20.95
Veal Scarpariello
$20.95
Veal Sorrentino
$20.95
Shrimp Parmigiana
$21.95
Shrimp Francese
$22.95
Shrimp Scampi
$22.95
Shrimp Oreganata
$22.95
Grilled Salmon
$23.95Out of stock
Eggplant Parmigiana
$15.95
Eggplant Rollatini
$16.95
Meat Ball Parmigiana
$16.95
Specialty Rolls
Broccoli Roll
$8.00
Chicken Roll
$8.00
Eggplant Roll
$8.00
Pepperoni Roll
$8.00
Sausage & Peppers Roll
$8.00
Spinach Roll
$8.00
Cheese Calzone
$8.00
Meat Stromboli
$8.00
Bufflao Roll
$8.00
Bbq Chicken Roll
$8.00
Paninis/ Wraps
Hot Heroes
Potato & Egg Parm Hero
$11.95
Pepper & Egg Parm Hero
$11.95
Sausage & Peppers Parm Hero
$11.75
Meatball Parm Hero
$11.75
Eggplant Parm Hero
$11.75
Chicken Parm Hero
$12.95
Veal Cutlet Parm Hero
$13.95
Shrimp Parm Hero
$13.95
Chicken Francese Hero
$13.95
Philly Cheese Steak Hero
$13.95
Club Hero Fried Chicken
$12.95
Grilled Chicken Hero
$12.95
Chicken Marsala Hero
$13.95
Sides
French Fries
$4.00+
Garlic Knots
$1.50+
Pizza Dough
$4.00
Sautéed Broccoli
$9.95
Sautéed Broccoli Rabe
$12.95
Sautéed Spinach
$9.95
Side Avocado
$3.00
Side Grilled Chicken (2)
$12.95
Side Of Meatballs
$9.95
Side Of Sausage
$9.95
Side of Marinara Sauce
$1.00
Side of Tomato Sauce
$1.00
Side of Vodka Sauce
$1.00
Side Parmesan Cheese
$1.00
Side Red Pepper Flakes
$0.50
Side Garlic Powder
$0.50
Side Of Blue Cheese
$0.50
Side Of Ranch
$0.50
Side Of Thousand Islands
$0.50
Side Buffalo Sauce
$0.50
Extra Dressing
$0.50
Side Ceaser
$0.50
Side Of BBQ Sauce
$1.00
Lunch Specials
Specials
Chicken Night
Pick 2
Football Special
Appetizers
Pasta
Chicken
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1056 Franklin ave, Valley stream, NY 11580
Gallery
