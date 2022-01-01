Main picView gallery
Pizza
Italian

John Anthony Pizzeria

149 Reviews

$$

1056 Franklin ave

Valley stream, NY 11580

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Ravioli
Wings
Upside Down Sicilian Slice

Pizza

Slice

$3.00

Slice w/ topping

$3.00

Specialty Slice

$4.75

Sicilian Slice

$3.50

Upside Down Sicilian Slice

$3.50

Grandma Slice

$3.75

Vodka Slice

$3.75

Pizza Wrap

$7.00

Beef Patty

$3.25

Beef Patty W Cheese

$4.25

Beef Patty With Cheese & Roni

$4.75

Spinich Pinwheel

$3.50

Pepperoni Pinwheels

$3.50

Pizza Dough

$4.00

Meat Lovers

$4.75

10" Neapolitan

$11.95

10" Margherita

$14.95

10" Alla Vodka

$14.95

10" Balsamic Chicken & Tomato

$14.95

10" Buffalo Chicken (Hot)

$14.95

10" Baked Ziti

$14.95

10" BBQ Chicken

$14.95

10" Crispina

$14.95

10" Chicken Caesar

$14.95

10" Chicken Marsala

$14.95

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.95

10" Philly Cheesesteak

$14.95

10" Pomodoro

$14.95

10" Meat Lovers

$14.95

10" Primavera

$14.95

10" Super Deluxe

$14.95

10" White Pizza

$14.95

10" Cauliflower

$11.95

10" White Pizza

$14.95

Oreo 10"

$11.95

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.95

16" Neapolitan

$18.95

16" Margherita

$26.95

16" Alla Vodka

$26.95

16" Balsamic Chicken & Tomato

$26.95

16" Buffalo Chicken (Hot)

$26.95

16" Baked Ziti

$26.95

16" BBQ Chicken

$26.95

16" Crispina

$26.95

16" Chicken Caesar

$26.95

16" Chicken Marsala

$26.95

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.95

16" Philly Cheesesteak

$26.95

16" Pomodoro

$26.95

16" Meat Lovers

$26.95

16" Primavera

$26.95

16" Super Deluxe

$26.95

16" White Pizza

$26.95

Eggplant Delight

$26.95

16" Eggplant Delight

$26.95

18' Chicken Parm

$26.95

Neapolitan Sicilian

$20.95

Margherita Sicilian

$25.95

Alla Vodka Square

$22.95

Balsamic Chicken & Tomato Sicilian

$25.95

Buffalo Chicken (Hot) Sicilian

$25.95

Baked Ziti Sicilian

$25.95

BBQ Chicken Sicilian

$25.95

Crispina Sicilian

$25.95

Chicken Caesar Sicilian

$25.95

Chicken Marsala Sicilian

$25.95

Chicken Ranch Sicilian

$25.95

Grandma Pie

$19.95

Philly Cheesesteak Sicilian

$25.95

Pomodoro Sicilian

$25.95

Meat Lovers Sicilian

$25.95

Primavera Sicilian

$25.95

Super Deluxe Sicilian

$25.95

White Sicilian

$22.95

Upside Down

$21.00

Spinash Artichoke Sicilian

$25.95

Spinach Artichoke Sicilian

$25.95

Grandma Pie

$19.95

Vodka Grandma Pie

$22.95

Crispina Grandma

$25.95

Spinach Artichoke

$25.95

Appetizers

Baked Clams

$10.95

Wings

$12.95

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Chicken Strips

$11.95

Fried Calamari Arrabbiata

$14.95

Fried Ravioli

$11.95

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread W/ Melted Mozzarella

$5.50

Garlic Knot Sliders

$3.50

Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Zucchini Sticks

$7.95

Hot Antipasto For 2

$18.95

Rice Ball

$7.95

Eggplant Rollaini Appetizer

$9.95

Broccoli Roll - Family Style

$25.95

Chicken Roll - Family Style

$25.95

Eggplant Roll - Family Style

$25.95

Pepperoni Roll - Family Style

$25.95

Sausage & Peppers Roll - Family Style

$25.95

Spinach Roll - Family Style

$25.95

Cheese Calzone - Family Style

$25.95

Meat Stromboli - Family Style

$25.95

Pepperoni Pinwheels

$3.00

Spinach Pinwheels

$3.00

Soup

Chicken Soup

$5.50

Minestrone Soup

$5.50

Pasta e Fagioli

$5.50

Tortellini Soup

$5.50

Salads

House Salad

$9.95

Franco Salad

$11.95

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$11.95

Hollywood Salad

$12.95

Pear Balsamic Salad

$13.95

Caprese Salad

$11.95

Gorgonzola Salad

$11.95

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Pasta

Pasta W/ Meatballs

$13.95

Pasta W/ Sausage

$13.95

Pasta Pomodoro

$10.95

Pasta W/ Garlic & Oil

$10.95

Pasta W/ Marinara Sauce

$11.95

Pasta W/ Broccoli

$14.95

Pasta W/ Spinach

$14.95

Alfredo

$14.95

Alla Bolognese

$15.95

Alla Vodka

$14.95

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$15.95

Alla Palermo

$15.95

Primavera

$14.95

Con Vongole

$16.95

Frutti de Mare

$22.95

Baked Pasta

Baked Ziti

$12.95

Lasagna

$14.95

Baked Ravioli

$13.45

Stuffed Shells

$13.95

Manicotti

$13.95

Gnocchi Parmigiana

$14.95

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95

Chicken Bruschetta

$18.50

Chicken Marsala

$18.95

Chicken Francese

$18.95

Chicken Scarpariello

$19.95

Chicken Sorrentino

$19.95

Sausage And Peppers

$17.95

Chicken Picatta

$19.95

Veal Parmigiana

$19.95

Veal Bruschetta

$19.50

Veal Marsala

$19.95

Veal Francese

$20.95

Veal Scarpariello

$20.95

Veal Sorrentino

$20.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$21.95

Shrimp Francese

$22.95

Shrimp Scampi

$22.95

Shrimp Oreganata

$22.95

Grilled Salmon

$23.95Out of stock

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.95

Meat Ball Parmigiana

$16.95

Specialty Rolls

Broccoli Roll

$8.00

Chicken Roll

$8.00

Eggplant Roll

$8.00

Pepperoni Roll

$8.00

Sausage & Peppers Roll

$8.00

Spinach Roll

$8.00

Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Meat Stromboli

$8.00

Bufflao Roll

$8.00

Bbq Chicken Roll

$8.00

Broccoli Roll - Family Style

$25.95

Chicken Roll - Family Style

$25.95

Eggplant Roll - Family Style

$25.95

Pepperoni Roll - Family Style

$25.95

Sausage & Peppers Roll - Family Style

$25.95

Spinach Roll - Family Style

$25.95

Cheese Calzone - Family Style

$25.95

Meat Stromboli - Family Style

$25.95

Paninis/ Wraps

Chicken Caesar

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken

$11.95

California

$11.95

Caribbean

$11.95

West Coast

$11.95

Mozzarella Di Casa

$10.95

Hot Heroes

Potato & Egg Parm Hero

$11.95

Pepper & Egg Parm Hero

$11.95

Sausage & Peppers Parm Hero

$11.75

Meatball Parm Hero

$11.75

Eggplant Parm Hero

$11.75

Chicken Parm Hero

$12.95

Veal Cutlet Parm Hero

$13.95

Shrimp Parm Hero

$13.95

Chicken Francese Hero

$13.95

Philly Cheese Steak Hero

$13.95

Club Hero Fried Chicken

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Hero

$12.95

Chicken Marsala Hero

$13.95

Sides

French Fries

$4.00+

Garlic Knots

$1.50+

Pizza Dough

$4.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$9.95

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$12.95

Sautéed Spinach

$9.95

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken (2)

$12.95

Side Of Meatballs

$9.95

Side Of Sausage

$9.95

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side of Tomato Sauce

$1.00

Side of Vodka Sauce

$1.00

Side Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Side Red Pepper Flakes

$0.50

Side Garlic Powder

$0.50

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Thousand Islands

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side Ceaser

$0.50

Side Of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.50

NY Cheesecake Slice

$4.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Oreo 10"

$11.95

Tiramisu

$4.75

Lunch Specials

Lunch Chicken Parm Over Pasta

$7.50Out of stock

Lunch Baked Ziti

$5.95Out of stock

Lunch Baked Ziti With Meatballs

$6.95Out of stock

Lunch Sausage & Peppers Over Pasta

$6.95Out of stock

Lunch Eggplant Parm Over Pasta

$7.50Out of stock

Drinks

20 oz. Soda

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Large Fountain Drink

$2.75

Small Fountain Drink

$2.00

Cup With Ice

$1.00

Plates And Cups

Specials

Lg Cheese Pizza, House Salad, Baked Ziti & 12 Garlic Knots

$34.95

2 Lg Cheese Pies & 12 Garlic Knots

$32.95

Family Style

$65.00

Sic Gma

Upside Down Sicillian

$18.95

Grandma Style Vodka

$18.95

Grandma Pie

$18.95

Chicken Night

Any 2 Chicken Dishes with small salad

$30.95

Pick 2

Wednesday Pick 2

$20.95

Football Special

2 Lg Cheese Pies & 10 Wings/ Family Style Stromboli

$59.95

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$50.00+

BBQ Wings

$50.00+

Baked Clams

$60.00+

Fried Calamari

$60.00+

Calamari Arrabbiata

$65.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$45.00+

Stuffed Mushrooms

$55.00+

Salads

House Salad

$30.00+

Caesar Salad

$30.00+

Greek Salad

$40.00+

Pear Balsamic Salad

$60.00+

Pasta

Alla Vodka

$50.00+

Bolognese

$60.00+

Baked Ziti

$50.00+

Primavera

$50.00+

Alfredo

$60.00+

Frutti Di Mare

$75.00+

Con Vongole (Clam Sauce)

$65.00+

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$65.00+

Lasagna

$60.00+

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$60.00+

Chicken Marsala

$75.00+

Chicken Francese

$75.00+

Chicken Bruschetta Grilled

$60.00+

Chicken Bruschetta Fried

$60.00+

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$70.00+

Veal Marsala

$85.00+

Veal Francese

$85.00+

Seafood/ Eggplant

Shrimp Parmigiana

$80.00+

Shrimp Francese

$90.00+

Shrimp Scampi

$90.00+

Shrimp Oreganata

$90.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$60.00+

Sausage & Peppers

$65.00+

Meatballs

$60.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1056 Franklin ave, Valley stream, NY 11580

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Capo Ristorante Panino e Vino
orange starNo Reviews
700A Franklin Avenue 700a Franklin Avenue, NY 11010
View restaurantnext
Ruffino
orange starNo Reviews
139 Lakeview Avenue Lynbrook, NY 11563
View restaurantnext
D'Anna's of Elmont
orange star4.7 • 2,487
1743 Hempstead Tpke Elmont, NY 11003
View restaurantnext
Lia's Pizzeria Oceanside
orange starNo Reviews
60 Atlantic Avenue Oceanside, NY 11572
View restaurantnext
The Upper Crust - Cedarhurst
orange star4.5 • 1,112
442 Central Ave Cedarhurst, NY 11516
View restaurantnext
The Davenport Press
orange starNo Reviews
70 MAIN ST Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Valley stream
Lynbrook
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springfield Gardens
review star
No reviews yet
Elmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Cedarhurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Floral Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Jamaica
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston