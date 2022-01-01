Lawrence restaurants you'll love

Go
Lawrence restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lawrence

Lawrence's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Scroll right

Must-try Lawrence restaurants

Ahuva’s Grill Express image

 

Ahuva’s Grill Express

480 Rockaway turnpike, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Side Tehina$0.50
Mixed Shawarma
Grilled Chicken
More about Ahuva’s Grill Express
Lollibop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lollibop

398 Central Ave, Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale Caesar Salad$15.50
Kale, home made croutons, carrots, roasted chickpeas, parmaesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Salmon Rice Bowl$24.95
Yellow rice, avocado,kale, lemon wedge, cherry Tomatoes, Grilled salmon with teriyaki or Chimichurri sauce
Lolli Salad$16.50
Arugula , mango, pomegranate, avocado, cucumber, sunflower seed, radish, carrot, tomato, kohlrabi, lemon vinaigrette
More about Lollibop
Carlos and Gabby's image

PIZZA • BBQ • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Carlos and Gabby's

143 Washington Ave, Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (760 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chunky Chicken Noodle$6.95
Poppers & Fries$9.95
POP CORN CHICKEN
More about Carlos and Gabby's
Map

More near Lawrence to explore

Rockville Centre

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lynbrook

No reviews yet

Far Rockaway

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Jamaica

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Island Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet

Elmont

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston