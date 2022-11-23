Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carlos and Gabby's Lawrence

760 Reviews

$$

143 Washington Ave

Lawrence, NY 11559

Popular Items

Buffalo Fingers
The Cedarhurst
BBQ Chicken Salad

Starters

Buffalo Fingers

$9.95

Chunky Guacamole

$8.95

5 Alarm Chili

$8.95

Wild Wings

$8.49

Cauliflower Poppers

$10.95

Chili & Creamy Queso Fries

$8.49

Piquante Wontons

$8.95

House-Made Onion Rings

$6.95

Margarita Skewers

$8.95

Truffle Fries

$6.95

Flame-Grilled Burgers

Classic Single

$9.95

Classic Double

$13.95

Beyond Burger

$12.95

Texas Wrangler

$13.45

Bronx Bomber

$13.45

Magic Mushroom

$12.45

Blackened Chicken Burger

$10.95

Subs & Wraps

Philly Steak

$14.95

Gabby’s Favorite

$14.95

Chopped BBQ Beef

$15.95

Chimichurri

$15.95

The Cedarhurst

$13.95

Captain Crunch

$12.95

Buffalo Crisp

$10.95

California Club

$14.95

Main & Melbourne

$14.95

Tasty Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Soups

Chunky Chicken Noodle

$6.95

Butternut Squash

$6.95

Kansas City Steak

$6.95

Ensalada

Crispy Sweet Potato Salad

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

Cedarhurst Salad

$14.95

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Crispy Cauliflower Salad

$16.95

Teriyaki Crunch Salad

$13.95

Baja Salad

$13.95

Taquitos / Eggrolls

Philly Steak Eggroll

$8.95

Pastrami King Eggroll

$8.95

Beef Baconator Eggroll

$8.95

Platters

Grilled Chicken

$16.95

Baby Chicken Steak

$17.95

Boneless Short Ribs

$21.95

Popcorn Chicken

$15.95

Southern Fried Chicken

3 Piece Dinner

$13.95

Whole Fried Chicken

$23.95

Party Bucket

$36.95

The Dog House

Hot Dog

$4.29

Chili Dog

$5.95

Texas Hound

$7.50

Coney ‘n’ J

$7.50

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$7.95

Kids Menu

Jr. Burger & Fries

$9.95

2 Hot Dogs & Fries

$9.50

Poppers & Fries

$9.95

Sides

American Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Spicy Fries

$5.49

Mexican Rice

$3.95

Mexican Beans

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Garden Salad

$6.95

Cole Slaw

$4.95

Sautéed Veggies

$6.95

Sautéed Green Beans

$5.95

Beverages

Soda Can

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.25

Snapple

$2.50

Build Your Own

5 Alarm Chili Burrito

$10.99

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.99

Carnitas Burrito

$14.99

Chopped BBQ Beef Burrito

$13.99

Fajita Grilled Vegetables Burrito

$9.99

Crispy Mexican Schnitzel Burrito

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Burrito

$11.99

Grilled Baby Chicken Burrito

$13.99

Seasoned Beef Burrito

$10.99

5 Alarm Chili Taco

$10.99

Carne Asada Taco

$12.99

Carnitas Taco

$14.99

Chopped BBQ Beef Taco

$13.99

Fajita Grilled Vegetables Taco

$9.99

Crispy Mexican Schnitzel Taco

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Taco

$11.99

Grilled Baby Chicken Taco

$13.99

Taco Seasoned Beef Taco

$10.99

5 Alarm Chili Nachos

$10.99

Carne Asada Nachos

$12.99

Carnitas Nachos

$14.99

Chopped BBQ Beef Nachos

$13.99

Fajita Grilled Vegetables Nachos

$9.99

Crispy Mexican Schnitzel Nachos

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Nachos

$11.99

Grilled Baby Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Taco Seasoned Beef Nachos

$10.99

5 Alarm Chili Rice Bowl

$10.99

Carne Asada Rice Bowl

$12.99

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$14.99

Chopped BBQ Beef Rice Bowl

$13.99

Fajita Grilled Vegetables Rice Bowl

$9.99

Crispy Mexican Schnitzel Rice Bowl

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Rice Bowl

$11.99

Grilled Baby Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.99

Taco Seasoned Beef Rice Bowl

$10.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

In 2006, Carlos & Gabby's opened their original Lawrence location - a modest shop on Rockaway Turnpike near the Long Island Rail Road crossing. We managed to combine a delicious and extensive menu of Mexican favorites, fused with a handful of American classics... not to mention all those great sauces (Tangy BBQ, Avocado Ranch, Creamy Caesar, Mmmm!) and to top it off, everything is Kosher! In fact, it has now become a landmark on the map of Kosher eateries in the Kosher restaurant capital of suburbia.

Website

Location

143 Washington Ave, Lawrence, NY 11559

Directions

