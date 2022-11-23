Carlos and Gabby's Lawrence
760 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
In 2006, Carlos & Gabby's opened their original Lawrence location - a modest shop on Rockaway Turnpike near the Long Island Rail Road crossing. We managed to combine a delicious and extensive menu of Mexican favorites, fused with a handful of American classics... not to mention all those great sauces (Tangy BBQ, Avocado Ranch, Creamy Caesar, Mmmm!) and to top it off, everything is Kosher! In fact, it has now become a landmark on the map of Kosher eateries in the Kosher restaurant capital of suburbia.
Location
143 Washington Ave, Lawrence, NY 11559
Gallery