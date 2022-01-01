Jamaica restaurants you'll love

Go
Jamaica restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Jamaica

Jamaica's top cuisines

Hummus
Mediterranean
Takeout box
Chinese
Scroll right

Must-try Jamaica restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine

83-34 Parsons Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
California$5.50
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Miso Soup$3.25
Soybean paste w. tofu, seaweed
Fortune Cat
Free gift with purchase of $30 or more
More about Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine
Sangria Tapas Bar and Restaurant image

SOUPS • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Sangria Tapas Bar and Restaurant

95-41 Sutphin Blvd, Jamaica

Avg 4.4 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pechuga de Pollo a la Parmagiana/Chicke Parm$18.00
Bifinhos de Cebolada Special$14.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
More about Sangria Tapas Bar and Restaurant
BBQ Village image

BBQ

BBQ Village

18112 Hillside Ave, Jamaica

Avg 3.6 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Boneless (6 PCS)$9.99
Chicken Biryani$8.99
More about BBQ Village
Restaurant banner

 

Sunny Rivers

170-07 Jamaica Avenue, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sunny Rivers
Restaurant banner

 

Holy Cow - JFK

125 JFK Plaza, Jamaica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Holy Cow - JFK
Map

More near Jamaica to explore

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Queens Village

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet

Elmont

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston