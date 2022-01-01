Intelligentsia Coffee TWA Hotel
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.
Location
JFK international airport, Jamaica, NY 11430
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tics bar and restaurant - 125-17 Rockaway Blvd
5.0 • 6
125-17 Rockaway Blvd South Ozone Park, NY 11420
View restaurant