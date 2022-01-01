Restaurant header imageView gallery

Intelligentsia Coffee TWA Hotel

JFK international airport

Jamaica, NY 11430

Brew

Cold Coffee - 16 oz

$5.00

A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!

Barista's Choice - 12 oz

$4.50

Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.

Box of Coffee

$28.00
Mexico Finca Chelín Hydronatural Geisha Brewed to Order 12 oz

Mexico Finca Chelín Hydronatural Geisha Brewed to Order 12 oz

$5.75

Look for pear, honey, floral. Wild imagination, tireless innovation, and elegant genetics make this Geisha lot truly extraordinary.

Decaf Brewed to Order

$4.50

Guatemala Las Moritas Pacamara Brewed to Order (12 oz)

$5.75

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. Our first single-origin release from the Sierra de las Minas region of Guatemala in more than five years.

Ethiopia Metad Buku Natural Brewed to Order (12 oz)

$5.75

Notes of plum, orange, blueberry. This natural-process coffee was dried inside the fruit to create intense aromatics and berry flavors.

Hot

Espresso

$3.50

A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Colombia.

Macchiato

$4.00

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.

Latte

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.

Mocha

$5.75

Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Flat White

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk, served a few degrees hotter and with less foam than a cappuccino.

Cortado

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.

Americano

$3.75

A double shot of espresso with hot water.

Avena Latte

$5.75

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Iced

Iced Espresso

$3.50

A double shot of our Black Cat Classic Espresso served over ice.

Iced Angeleno

$6.25

Four shots of espresso shaken with milk and homemade vanilla syrup. A sweet treat.

Iced Latte

$5.00

Our classic latte served over ice.

Iced Mocha

$5.75

Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Iced Americano

$3.75

A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.

Iced Avena Latte

$5.75

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Black Cat Fizz

$5.75

Welcome Spring with our take on an espresso tonic. Black Cat Classic espresso, Fever Tree tonic water, and Fee Brothers orange bitters.

Other

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Steamed milk with our house-made Askinosie ganache.

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk (Steamed)

$2.75

Milk (Cold)

$2.50

Iced Spiced Apple Chai

$5.50

The perfect balance of spicy and sweet to celebrate autumn, made with our own Kilogram chai and freshly pressed local apple cider with no added sugar.

Spiced Apple Chai

$5.50

The perfect balance of spicy and sweet to celebrate autumn, made with our own Kilogram chai and freshly pressed local apple cider with no added sugar.

Steeped

Organic Earl Grey Brewed

$4.25

Organic English Breakfast Brewed

$4.25

Organic Emerald Spring Brewed

$4.25

Organic Jasmine Green Brewed

$4.25

Organic Turmeric Tonic Brewed

$4.25

Organic King Crimson Brewed

$4.25

Herbal Iced Tea

$4.25

Black Iced Tea

$4.25

Green Iced Tea

$4.50

Organic Ginger Peach Brewed

$4.50

Matcha

Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte

$6.75

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.

Matcha Latte

$6.75

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.

Matcha Sticks 12 Pack Box

Matcha Sticks 12 Pack Box

$9.00

Matcha Lemonade

$6.50Out of stock

Pastries

Sans Bakery GF Classic Brownie

$5.00

Sans Bakery GF Chai Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Good Batch Vegan Banana Walnut Muffin

$5.00

Good Batch Vegan Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.50

Good Batch Vegan Pumpkin Bread

$5.00

Good Batch Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$5.00

Good Batch Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Snacks

La Fermiere Berry Yogurt

$5.50

La Fermiere Orange Blossom Honey Yogurt

$5.50Out of stock

La Fermiere Mango Passionfruit Yogurt

$5.50

Snickerdoodle Glonut

$9.00

Powdered Glonut

$9.00

Big Spoon Cranberry Cashew

$3.50

Big Spoon Apricot Pepita

$3.50

Milk & Honey Oatmeal

$4.00

Rolled oats, almonds, organic coconut, organic brown sugar, dried cherries, cinnamon, vanilla extract (water, alcohol, cane sugar), salt.

La Fermiere Pumpkin Spice Yogurt

$5.50Out of stock

Single Origin

Honduras Caballero Family Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$20.00

In the 18th year of our collaboration with the Caballero family, and things just keep getting better. Look for: milk chocolate, raw sugar, raisin.

Colombia La Pelota Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for plum, orange, cola. This small lot from grower Rovira Muñoz was among the best coffees we tasted last season from Huila.

Guatemala Las Moritas Pacamara Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$31.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. Our first single-origin release from the Sierra de las Minas region of Guatemala in more than five years.

Kenya Sisters Of Mary Immaculate

Blends/Decaf

Illumination Blend Whole Bean (12oz bag)

Illumination Blend Whole Bean (12oz bag)

$18.50

A shade-grown organic blend designed to enlighten, anchored by a luminous Ethiopian single-origin lot.

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$17.50
House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50Out of stock
Otoño Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Otoño Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for: plum, orange, and dried cherry. Otoño is our celebration of autumn. This year's edition evokes the flavors of the season by combining coffees from the three most celebrated coffee-growing countries in Africa: Ethiopia, Kenya, and Rwanda.

Espresso

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50

This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

Website

Location

JFK international airport, Jamaica, NY 11430

Directions

