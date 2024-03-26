Scotchies Caribbean 147-04 Foch Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
147-04 Foch Boulevard, Queens, NY 11436
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
G's Eatery & Bakery - 13536 Rockaway Blvd
No Reviews
13536 Rockaway Blvd South Ozone Park, NY 11420
View restaurant
One Bar & Lounge - 125-17 Rockaway Blvd
No Reviews
125-17 Rockaway Blvd South Ozone Park, NY 11420
View restaurant
Oasis Caribbean Kitchen - 110-16 Merrick Boulevard
No Reviews
110-16 Merrick Boulevard Queens, NY 11433
View restaurant