Holy Cow - JFK 125 JFK Travel Plaza

125 JFK Plaza

Jamaica, NY 11430

SIGNATURES

CLASSIC BURGER

$8.00

Smashed 1/4 lb. Chuck patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

HOLY BURGER

$12.00

6 oz. Special blend patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

HOLY CHICKEN

$8.00

Fried or grilled chicken breast. Topped with Peri-Peri mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

HOLY DOG

$3.50

Served with choice of onion, relish, ketchup, mustard, Peri-Peri or Holy Sauce.

HOLY TENDERS

HOLY TENDERS

Strips of juicy fried chicken, your choice of sauce on the side.

SPECIALTIES

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$12.00

Vegetarian patty, topped with American cheese, Holy Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

CHOPPED CHEESE

Chuck patty chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.

N.Y.C. CHEESESTEAK

$17.00

8 oz. shaved Premium Ribeye, grilled onion, American and Cheddar cheese, and hot sauce, on the side.

HOLY CHICKEN SLIDERS

Snack-sized fried chicken sandwich, with Peri-Peri mayo, and lettuce.

HOLY BEEF SLIDERS

Snack-sized chuck patty, with American cheese, Holy Sauce, and onion.

MIX & MATCH SLIDERS

$16.00

CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS

$16.00

N.Y.C. CHEESESTEAK SLIDERS

$21.00

IMPOSSIBLE SLIDERS

Snack-sized Vegetarian patty, with Holy Sauce, lettuce, and onion.

IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE

Chuck vegetarian patty chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.

VEGAN

VEGAN CHICKEN TENDERS

VEGAN HOLY CHICKEN

$9.00

Fried chicken pattie. Topped with VEGAN PERI PERI SAUCE, Lettuce, and Tomato.

VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$13.00

Vegetarian patty, topped with Vegan American Cheese, Vegan Holy Sauce, lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.

VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE

Vegetarian Patty chopped with grilled onion and vegan American cheese topped with lettuce and vegan holy sauce.

GLUTEN-FREE

G/F HOLY TENDER

G/F HOLY DOG

$5.00

G/F HOLY CHICKEN

$9.00

G/F CLASSIC BURGER

$9.00

G/F HOLY BURGER

$13.00

G/F CHOPPED CHEESE ROLL

$9.00

G/F IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$13.00

G/F IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE ROLL

$13.00

HOLY COW SPECIAL

LUNCH SPECIAL

$7.00Out of stock

HOLY SAMPLER

$30.00

Holy Burger Holy Chicken Holy dog Fries Onion rings

HOLY SLIDERS SAMPLER

$40.00

3 Slider Each Chicken Spicy Chicken Beef Chopped Cheese Fries Onion RIngs

HOLY COW BOX

$50.00

6 Holy Chicken Large Fries

BREAKFAST

HASH BROWN

$3.00Out of stock

EGG & CHEESE

$4.00Out of stock

BACON EGG & CHEESE

$5.00Out of stock

PANCAKES & EGG

$7.00Out of stock

PROPELLER WRAP

$7.00Out of stock

A wrap consisting of eggs, hash browns, cheese, avocado and beef bacon accompanied by our secret propeller sauce!

SIDES

SEASONED FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

ONION RINGS

SWEET POTATO TOTS

CHICKEN NUGGETS

Out of stock

G/F CHICKEN NUGGETS

Out of stock

VEGAN CHICKEN NUGGETS

Impossible Chicken Nuggets are made with soy protein to deliver that meaty bite. Soy protein is packed with plant-based protein and is a good source of amino acids and essential minerals like potassium. Sunflower oil gives Impossible Chicken Nuggets their juiciness. Methylcellulose (a binder in ice cream, sauces, and jams) and food starch (a carbohydrate in foods like canned soup) hold it all together. A blend of herbs and seasoning give these nuggets a delicious, savory flavor. Wheat flour creates golden-brown breadcrumbs that give Impossible Chicken Nuggets a crispy coating.

CORN DOG

$6.00Out of stock

MOZZARELLA CORN DOG

$6.00Out of stock

BOTTLED DRINKS

SMART WATER

$2.50

MEXICAN PEPSI

$2.50

MEXICAN COKE

$2.50

MEXICAN SPRITE

$2.50

MEXICAN FANTA

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

BOYLAN ORANGE SODA

$2.50

BOYLAN GINGER-ALE

$2.50

BOYLAN BLACK CHERRY

$2.50

SCHWEPPES GINGER ALE

$2.50

PURE LEAF LEMON

$2.50

PURE LEAF SWEET TEA

$2.50

PURE LEAF RASPBERRY

$2.50

VAN LEEUWEN ICE CREAM & VEGAN ICE CREAM

VANILLA

$9.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE

$9.00Out of stock

PRALINE BUTTER CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

PISTACHIO

$9.00Out of stock

HONEYCOMB

$9.00Out of stock

STRAWBERRY

$9.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE

$9.00Out of stock

MINT CHIP

$9.00Out of stock

HAZELNUT FUDGE COOKIE

$9.00Out of stock

EARL GREY TEA

$9.00Out of stock

PAPPERMINT STICK

$9.00Out of stock

BROOKLYN BROWN SUGAR CHUNK

$9.00Out of stock

COOKIES & CREAM

$9.00Out of stock

CHOC CHIP COOKIE DOUGH

$9.00Out of stock

MARIONBERRY CHEESECAKE

$9.00Out of stock

BLACK CHERRY CHIP

$9.00Out of stock

RASPBERRY LAYER CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

VEGAN VANILLA

$9.00Out of stock

VEGAN PISTACHIO

$9.00Out of stock

VEGAN CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE

$9.00Out of stock

EXTRA SAUCE

HOLY SAUCE

$1.00

PERI PERI SAUCE

$1.00

VEAGN HOLY SAUCE

$1.00

VEGAN PERI PERI SAUCE

$1.00

MAMBO SAUCE

$1.00

BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

CHOLULA SAUCE

$1.00

HOT SAUCE

$1.00

HOT HONEY SAUCE

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125 JFK Plaza, Jamaica, NY 11430

Directions

