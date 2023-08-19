LUNCH & DINNER

GOURMET WRAPS

Honey Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Grilled chicken marinated in our house made honey teriyaki sauce, red & green leaf lettuce, Sauteed peppers & onions wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla with your choice of dressing.

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Grilled jerk chicken marinated in our signature jerk sauce, lettuce, peppers, onions, blend of asiago, parmesean, provolone and fontina cheese and tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.79
Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Chopped grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, grated 4 cheese blend of asiago, parmesean, provolone and fontina wrapped in a 14 inch flour tortilla.

California Wrap

$12.50
Veggie Wrap

$9.99

We toss spinach, kale, red & green leaf lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, sauteed peppers and onions in your choice of dressing. Wrapped in a 14 inch flour tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Pinwheel Platter Assorted

$65.00

GOURMET RICE BOWL

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$13.50

Honey Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$13.50

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$13.50

Veggie Bowl

$10.50
Jerk Chicken Bowl

$13.50

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$14.99Out of stock

Our delicious lime rice, topped with tender shrimp, black beans and corn adorned with our creamy, zingy chipotle ranch dressing

SALADS

Walnut Cranberry Salad

$11.99

Create Your Own Salad

$12.29

Fiesta Lime Chicken Salad

$12.29

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

Garden Salad

$9.79

Jerk Chicken Salad

$12.49

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh crisp Romaine lettuce, liberated with a blend of 4 cheeses and croutons

BELGIAN WAFFLES

Plain Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Maple Bacon Belgian Waffle

$13.99

Mixed Berry Belgian Waffle

$10.99

Strawberries and Cream Belgian Waffle

$10.99

Red Velvet Belgian Waffle

$8.99

RASTA PASTA

Vegetable Rasta Pasta

$12.99

Chicken Rasta Pasta

$15.99

Our Delicious creamy Rasta Pasta Topped with Grilled Jerk chicken

GELATO & SORBET

Sorbet

$5.50+

Gelato

$5.50+

DESSERT

SLICED CAKE

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$7.50
CARROT CAKE

$7.50
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$7.50
LEMON COCONUT CAKE

$7.50
RED VELVET CAKE

$7.50
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$7.50

CHEESECAKE

OREO CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$8.00
RED VELVET CHEESE CAKE

$8.00
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.00
BERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

COOKIES

Dozen

$15.00+

BROWNIES

Chocolate Brownie

$5.50

Oreo Brownie

$5.50

BREAD PUDDING

Bread Pudding

$5.75

COLD DRINKS

LUXURY ICED TEA

Strawberry Kiwi Iced tea

$3.50

Mango Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Bella Coola Iced Tea

$3.50

Cold Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Iced Cafe Americano

$3.50

Iced Cappucino

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.75

Iced Oatmilk Hazelnut Latte

$5.75

SHAKES

GELATO SHAKES

OREO MADNESS

$8.00+

Cookies and cream Gelato blended with your choice of almond, oat, or whole milk. Topped with whip cream, oreo cookies and chocolate drizzle.

HENNYTHING GOES

$8.00+

CAKE MAN SPECIAL

$8.00+

CLASSIC VANILLA

$8.00+

CLASSIC CHOCOLATE

$8.00+

STRAWBERRY DELIGHT

$8.00+

THE BULLY

$8.00+

CANDY CRUSH

$8.00+

DULCE

$8.00+

ITS YOUR BIRTHDAY

$8.00+

SMOOTHIES

Smoothie

$10.40+

COFFEE & TEA

COFFEE

Caffeelatte

$5.20+

Cappuccino

$3.90+

Coffee

$2.60+

Espresso

$3.58+

Macchiato

$4.23

TEA

Tea

$1.95

WHOLE CAKE 10 INCH

Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$75.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$80.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$75.00

New York Cheesecake

$75.00

Berry Cheesecake

$75.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$75.00

Cake

Birthday Cake

$65.00

Carrot Cake

$65.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$65.00

Lemon Coconut Cake

$65.00

Red Velvet Cake

$65.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$65.00