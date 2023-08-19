Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Glacé
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
138-10 farmers Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11434
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Island Provisions - 96-13 Springfield Blvd
4.0 • 4
96-13 Springfield Blvd Queens Village, NY 11429
View restaurant
Cooked Klean - 18816 Union Turnpike
No Reviews
18816 Union Turnpike Fresh Meadows, NY 11366
View restaurant
Cuisine By Claudette - Arverne
4.6 • 61
190 Beach 69th St Unit 117 ("C") Arverne, NY 11692
View restaurant