Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad
Pizza

The Upper Crust - Flushing

67-11 main street

flushing, NY 11367

Popular Items

Penne Alla Vodka
Caesar Salad
Avocado Crisp Salad

Antipasti

3 Cheese Ravioli Crisp

$12.00

Baby Burrata

$16.00

Baked Italian Nachos

$17.00

Blue Fin Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Buffalo Poppers & Fries

$14.00

Cali Poppers

$15.00

Cauliflower Mac 'N Cheese

$15.00

Cauliflower & Broccoli Duo

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Cheese Romano

$13.00

Guacamole

$14.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$13.00

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$15.00

Mini ahi Tuna Tacos

$14.00

Mini Cheese Calzones

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$15.00

Nachos Veracruz

$17.00

Poke Tuna Nachos

$18.00

Pretzilla

$12.00

Quesadilla Formaggio

$13.00

Roasted Broccoli & Cheddar Melt

$16.00

Skinny FF

$8.00

Spicy French Fries

$10.00

Spicy Salmon Spring Rolls

$13.00

Spinach & Ricotta Cigars

$14.00

Sweet Potato French Fries

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Vidalia Onion Rings

$11.00

Salads

Ahi Tuna Nicoise

$24.00

Avocado Crisp Salad

$20.00

Beet Carpaccio

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$21.00

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Cara Mia Salad

$19.00

Crispy Cauliflower Salad

$20.00

Halloumi & Mushroom Salad

$19.00

Mediterranean Salad

$18.00

Panzanella

$18.00

Pecan & Pear Salad

$20.00

Poke Tuna Bowl

$24.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$19.00

Sweet Potato Salad

$18.00

Taco Supreme Salad

$19.00

Teriyaki Crunch

$23.00

Upper Crust Salad

$19.00

Za'atar Salad

$19.00

Chicken & Broccoli Quinoa Bowl

$24.00

Mamilla Quinoa Bowl

$22.00

Blackened Salmon & Avocado Quinoa Bowl

$26.00

Southwest Quinoa Bowl

$24.00

Pepper Crusted Tuna Quinoa Bowl

$25.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Italian Onion Soup

$9.00

Sides

Asian Ginger Green Beans

$10.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$10.00

French Bean Almondine

$9.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$11.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$10.00

Seasoned Fries

$8.00

Truffle Whipped Potatoes

$9.00Out of stock

Vegetable Medley

$10.00

Zucchini Spirals (Side Dish)

$10.00

Pasta Al Forno

Baked Ziti

$21.00

Chicken Fajita

$26.00

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$23.00

Fusilli Quattro Formaggio

$18.00

Lasagne Formaggio

$26.00

Spaghetti Squash

Spaghetti Squash

$24.00

Pasta

Blackened Tuna Scampi

$22.00

Caprese Pasta

$19.00

Cheese Tortellini Tricolore

$22.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Fusilli Dell Ortelano

$19.00

Gnocchi Di Mamma

$22.00

Pappardelle

$22.00

Pasta Ragu

$18.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$19.00

Rigatoni

$22.00

Spaghetti Homestyle

$16.00

Three Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

Whole Wheat Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Zucchini Spirals

$20.00

Fish

Bronzino

$32.00

Sole Francese

$27.00

Crispy Fish & Chips

$23.00

Mahi Mahi

$28.00

Oreganata

$27.00

Gulf Red Snapper

$29.00

Blackened Tilapia

$26.00

Fresh Pacific Salmon

$27.00

Grilled Tuna Steak

$32.00

Tuna Steak Fajita

$28.00

Brick Oven Pizza

Build Your Pie

$17.00

Alla Vodka Pizza

$19.00

Aloha Pizza

$20.00

Caprese Pizza

$18.00

Carnita Pizza

$21.00

Broccoli Flower Pizza

$21.00

Jerusalem Pizza

$20.00

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Melanzana Pizza

$18.00

Merguez Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

Plain Pizza

$17.00

Santa Fe Pizza

$18.00

Spicy Chipotle Pizza

$20.00

Tuscan Bbq Pizza

$19.00

California Pizza

$23.00

Caesar's Favorite Pizza

$19.00

Aglio Pizza

$18.00

Bonta Verde Pizza

$18.00

Quattro Formaggio Pizza

$17.00

Spinaci Pizza

$18.00

Funghi Pizza

$19.00

Kalamata Pizza

$19.00

Buffallo Pollo Pizza

$19.00

Sunrise Pizza

$20.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Quinoa Burger

$21.00

Americana Burger

$21.00

Cheddar Mushroom Burger

$24.00

Salmon Burger

$22.00

Roadhouse Burger

$24.00

New Englander

$22.00

Roasted Broccoli Burger

$21.00

Paninos

Caprese Panino

$16.00

Chello Spinach Panino

$16.00

Eggplant Parm Panino

$16.00

Broccolini Panino

$16.00

Pesto Panino

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta Fusilli

$11.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.00

Cheese Fries

$10.00

Pizza Fries

$12.00

Desserts

Nutella Pizza

$16.00

Cookies N Cream Pizza

$16.00

S'mores Pizza

$16.00

Apple Strudel Pizza

$16.00

Apple Cobbler

$9.00

Banana Bash

$10.00

Birthday Candle Sparkler

$3.00

Cake Fee

$10.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Caramel Churros

$12.00

Chocolate Churros

$12.00

Chocolate Souffle

$9.00

Classic Churros

$12.00

Cookies and Cream Cheesecake

$12.00

Fried Oreos

$9.00

Strawberry Rosette Cheesecake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Vanilla Cheesecake

$9.00

Vanilla Bean Sundae

$5.00

Chocolate Sundae

$5.00

Drinks

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.00

Cookies n Cream Milkshake

$8.00

Espresso Milkshake

$8.00

S'mores Milkshake

$8.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.00

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Cafe Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Choco Extreme

$4.50

Tea

$3.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Mochaccino

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Iced Cappuccino

$6.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$7.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Iced Mochaccino

$7.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fresca

$2.50Out of stock

Gingerale

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Zero

$2.50

Sunkist Orange

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Diet Lemon Snapple

$3.00

Diet Peach Snapple

$3.00

Diet Raspberry Snapple

$3.00

Large Pellegrino

$6.00

Lemon Snapple

$3.00

Peach Snapple

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Raspberry Snapple

$3.00

Small Pellegrino

$3.00

Barkan Chardonnay Bottle

$12.00

Barkan Cabernet Bottle

$12.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Bartenura Moscato Can

$7.00

Bartenura Rosato Can

$7.00

Baron Herzog Cabernet Bottle

$22.00

Baron Herzog Chardonnay Bottle

$22.00

Light Rose Can

$7.00

Baron Herzog Variations Cabernet

$32.00

Baron Herzog Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Bartenura Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Dry Rose Can

$7.00

Party

Party

$40.00

Blended Ice Coffee

Butter Pecan Blended Ice Coffee

$7.00

Caramel Blended Ice Coffee

$7.00

Hazelnut Blended Ice Coffee

$7.00

Mocha Blended Ice Coffee

$7.00

Sugar Free Caramel Blended Ice Coffee

$7.00

Sugar Free Vanilla Blended Ice Coffee

$7.00

Vanilla Bean Blended Ice Coffee

$7.00

Frappes

Butter Pecan Frappe

$9.00

Caramel Frappe

$9.00

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$9.00

Mocha Frappe

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frappe

$9.00

Smores Frappe

$9.00

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Frappe

$9.00

Hazelnut Frappe

$9.00

Frozen Cocktails

Margarita

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Mango Passion

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Fruit Shakes

Tropical Fruit Shake

$9.00

Granola Berry Shake

$9.00

Sunrise Shake

$9.00

Fruit Shake

$9.00

Lemonanas

Classic Lemonana

$9.00

Passionfruit Lemonana

$9.00

Cherry Lemonana

$9.00

Wild Berry Lemonana

$9.00Out of stock

Red Raspberry Lemonana

$9.00

Blue Raspberry Lemonana

$9.00Out of stock

Watermelon Lemonana

$9.00

Tropical Lemonana

$9.00Out of stock

Citrus Lemonana

$9.00Out of stock

Lychee Lemonana

$9.00

Green Apple Lemonana

$9.00Out of stock

Grape Lemonana

$9.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Lemonana

$9.00Out of stock

Guava Lemonana

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Kiwi Lemonana

$9.00Out of stock

Premium Milkshakes

Dulce De Leche Milkshake

$9.00

Cinnamon Cookie Crunch Milkshake

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Milkshake

$9.00

Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake

$9.00

Banana Nutella Milkshake

$9.00

Tropical Milkshake

$9.00

Vanilla Berry Milkshake

$9.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We take our food very seriously and put our heart and soul in every dish we make. From our pan seared mahi mahi or our famous roasted beat salad to our signature appetizers, our menu is chock full of choices that will tantalize your imagination. It’s no wonder that so many people return again and again, just to get a taste of all of our carefully-crafted foods.

Website

Location

67-11 main street, flushing, NY 11367

Directions

