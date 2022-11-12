Pizza
Italian
American
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come experience the beautiful all new Dee's interior and incredible new menu items!
Location
107-23 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills, NY 11375
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
7149 Austin Street - NY, Forest Hills [9]
No Reviews
7149 Austin Street Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurant
Enzo's Ristorante - Pizzeria - 81-02 Rockaway Blvd
No Reviews
81-02 Rockaway Blvd Ozone Park, NY 11416
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Forest Hills
Alberto - 98-31 Metropolitan Avenue
4.5 • 252
98-31 Metropolitan Avenue Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurant