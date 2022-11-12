Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
American

Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

107-23 Metropolitan Avenue

Forest Hills, NY 11375

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

Mac and Cheese Fritters

$15.00Out of stock

Mezze Platter

$15.00

Burrata and Prosciutto

$15.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00

Calamari

$17.00

Jalapeno BBQ Wings

$16.00

Mini Meatballs

$16.00

Spinach Dip

$16.00

Focaccia Bread

$13.00

Mussels Frites

$16.00

Extra bread

SALADS

Dees Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Greek Salad

$15.00

PIZZA

CLASSICO

$18.00

PEPPERONI

$20.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$24.00

TRUFFLE DELIGHT

$22.00

FOREST HILLS

$24.00

BBQ CHICKEN

$24.00

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

$24.00

DIY PIZZA KIT

$16.00

THAI SHRIMP

$24.00

PASTA

Give Me Five

$27.00

Rigatoni And Eggplant

$24.00

Legendary Lasagna

$27.00

Penne and Shrimp

$26.00

Fettucini Chicken Pesto

$26.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$26.00

Cavatelli Brocolli Rabe and Sausage

$28.00

Dees Fettucini

$27.00

Penne Pomodoro

$22.00

Rosemary Shrimp and Gnocchi

$29.00

MAINS

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Angus Skirt Steak

$40.00

Salmon By Dees

$29.00

Salmon and Lentil

$29.00

Beef Short Ribs

$29.00

Bacon Jam Burger

$20.00

Rosemary Turkey Burger

$20.00

DESSERTS

COOKIES

$6.00

ALMOND TIRAMISU

$8.00

BOMBA

$8.00

NUTELLA PIZZA

$13.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Salted Caramel Crunch

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$8.00

1 Cannoli

$5.00

2 Cannoli

$9.00

SIDES

Brocolli

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Risotto

$8.00

Onion Tanglers

$8.00

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$15.00

KIDS PENNE BUTTER

$15.00

KIDS RIGATONI & BROCCOLI

$15.00

KIDS PENNE & TOMATO SAUCE

$15.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$15.00

KIDS CLASSICO

$15.00

KIDS PEPPERONI

$15.00

KIDS SODA

KIDS PEPSI

$3.00

KIDS GINGER

$3.00

KIDS DIET PEPSI

$3.00

KIDS SELZTER

$3.00

KIDS OJ

$1.00

KIDS PINEAPPLE

$1.00

KIDS CRANBERRY

$3.00

KIDS WATER

$3.00

KIDS SPRITE

$3.00

KIDS LEMONADE

$3.00

KIDS ICED TEA

$3.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$3.00

SPECIALS

Gino Loves Pesto

$20.00

Tacos

$16.00

Thanksgiving Chicken dinner

$25.00

Via Armenia

$22.00

Tortillini

$25.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$22.00

Cauliflower Sausage Pizza

$24.00

Brunch Sides

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

2 Extra Eggs

$6.00

1/2 Mixed green salad

$5.00

Bacon

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

BRUNCH

3 EGGS

$15.00

WAFFLES

$15.00

STEAK AND EGGS

$22.00

GREEK PIZZA

$19.00

HAM PIZZA

$19.00

BULL BURGER

$18.00

RIGATONI EGGPLANT & HUEVOS

$18.00

SHORT RIB BENEDICT

$18.00

CHICKEN FRITTATA

$18.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come experience the beautiful all new Dee's interior and incredible new menu items!

Website

Location

107-23 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills, NY 11375

Directions

Gallery
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen image
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen image
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

7149 Austin Street - NY, Forest Hills [9]
orange starNo Reviews
7149 Austin Street Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Neirs Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
87-48 78th street Woodhaven, NY 11421
View restaurantnext
The Upper Crust - Flushing
orange starNo Reviews
67-11 main street flushing, NY 11367
View restaurantnext
Enzo's Ristorante - Pizzeria - 81-02 Rockaway Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
81-02 Rockaway Blvd Ozone Park, NY 11416
View restaurantnext
Rolo's - NYC
orange starNo Reviews
853 Onderdonk Avenue Ridgewood, NY 11385
View restaurantnext
Cream Ridgewood
orange starNo Reviews
59-09 71st Ave Ridgewood, NY 11385
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Forest Hills

Nick's Bistro
orange star4.7 • 1,502
104-20 Metropolitan Ave Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills
orange star4.5 • 1,125
107-18 70th Rd Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Mojo
orange star4.5 • 504
70-20 Austin St Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Metro Taco
orange star4.5 • 453
102-15 Metropolitan Ave Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Alberto - 98-31 Metropolitan Avenue
orange star4.5 • 252
98-31 Metropolitan Avenue Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
IL POETA
orange star4.6 • 170
98-04 Metropolitan Ave Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston