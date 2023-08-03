Food

Trust the Chef

$70.00

Chef's choice of seasonal sashimi (8pcs), nigiri (8pcs) , and maki roll (8pcs)

Trust the Chef Lite

$40.00

Chef's choice of seasonal sashimi (4pcs), nigiri (4pcs), and a maki roll (4pcs).

Trust Five

$50.00

Chef's Choice of 5 maki rolls

Bluefin Tuna Flight

$45.00

All 3 parts of the Bluefin Tuna. Otoro Nigiri (2pc), Chutoro Nigiri (2pc), Akami Nigiri (2pc) & a Negi Toro Roll.

Akami Crispy Rice

$20.00

Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Lean Bluefin Tuna with guacamole and truffle paste.

Sake Crispy Rice

$20.00

Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Salmon with guacamole and truffle paste.

HAND ROLL KIT

$95.00

This kit contains all you need to make handrolls at home. Includes Nori (seaweed), rice, and fish- Toro, Akami, Sake and Hamachi. Complete with instructions, this kit is perfect for date night, family dinner, a night with friends, or just for an indulgent sushi experience at home. Makes 10-14 handrolls.

Hamachi Jalapeno Sashimi

$18.00

Yellowtail with Jalapeno and Yuzu Soy Dressing.

Maki Rolls (5pc)

Negi Toro

$22.00

Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Scallions

Akami

$12.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil

Akami Avocado

$12.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with freshly Sliced Avocado & White Truffle Oil

Akami Cucumber

$12.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Cucumber & White Truffle Oil

Akami Jalapeno (Spicy Tuna)

$12.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna with Jalapeno & Truffle Oil

Saki

$12.00

Salmon (Norway)

Saki Avocado

$12.00

Salmon (Norway) with Avocado

Saki Cucumber

$12.00

Salmon (Norway) with Cucumber.

Sake Jalapeno (Spicy Salmon)

$12.00

Salmon with Fresh Jalapeno

Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa

$12.00

Yellowtail (Japan) with fresh house-made Jalapeño Salsa

Hamachi w/ Fresh Jalapeno

$12.00

Yellowtail (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Jalapeno.

Cucumber

$8.00
Avocado

$8.00
Cucumber Avocado

$8.00
Shiitake Mushroom

$8.00

Seared Mushrooms with Truffle Oil

Cucumber Avocado Carrot

$8.00

Specialty Rolls

Jerry Roll

$26.00Out of stock

Black Cod, Shiso, Avocado, Miso glaze & Crispy Potato

Sam Roll

$26.00

Cucumber Avocado, Pepper Crusted Tuna & Mango Salsa.

Gino Roll

$26.00

Toro, Mushrooms, King Salmon, Torched Tomato & Truffle Salt

Nigiri & Sashimi

Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)

$36.00

Chef's Choice of Nigiri

Akami Nigiri (8pc)

$36.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) over Rice

Saki Nigiri (8pc)

$36.00

Salmon (Norway) over Rice

Hamachi Nigiri (8pc)

$36.00

Yellowtail (Japan) over Rice

Toro Nigiri (8pc)

$64.00

Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) over Rice

Chef's Choice Sashimi (12pc)

$32.00

Chef's Choice of Sashimi (12pc)

Akami Sashimi (12pc)

$32.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (12pc)

Saki Sashimi (12pc)

$32.00

Salmon Sashimi (12pc)

Hamachi Sashimi (12pc)

$32.00

Yellowtail Sashimi (12pc)

Toro Sashimi (12pc)

$72.00

Fatty Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (12pc)

Party Platters

Maki Party

$100.00

Platter of fish & vegetable rolls, 10 rolls

Maki Party (Vegetable only)

$75.00

Platter of vegetable rolls only, 10 rolls

Maki Nigiri Party

$150.00

Platter of 6 Maki fish rolls & 25 Nigiri pieces

Nigiri Party

$175.00

50 pieces of nigiri (assorted)

Specialty Party

$250.00

Chef's Choice Specialty Rolls, 10 Rolls

Sides & Salads

Edamame

$8.00Out of stock
Cucumber Salad

$8.00Out of stock
Seaweed Salad

$8.00Out of stock
Bowl of Rice

$5.00
Miso Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Naruto Rolls

Naruto Maki Rolls (5pc)

Negi Toro Naruto

$22.00

Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Scallions

Akami Naruto

$14.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil

Akami Avocado Naruto

$14.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with freshly Sliced Avocado & White Truffle Oil

Akami Cucumber Naruto

$14.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Cucumber & White Truffle Oil

Akami Jalapeno Naruto (Spicy Tuna)

$14.00

Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil

Saki Naruto

$14.00

Salmon wrapped in Cucumber

Saki Avocado Naruto

$14.00

Salmon (Norway) with Avocado

Saki Cucumber Naruto

$14.00

Salmon (Norway) with Cucumber

Sake Jalapeno Naruto

$10.00

Salmon with Fresh Jalapeno wrapped in Cucumber.

Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa Naruto

$14.00

Yellowtail (Japan) with fresh house-made Jalapeño Salsa

Hamachi w/ Fresh Jalapeno Naruto

$14.00

Yellowtail (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Jalapeno.

Avocado Naruto

$10.00

Cucumber Avocado Naruto

$10.00
Shiitake Mushroom Naruto

$10.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

12oz Can

Sprite

$3.00