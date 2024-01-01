Go
A map showing the location of Mur - 310 Central AveView gallery

Mur - 310 Central Ave

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

310 Central Ave

Lawrence, NY 11559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

310 Central Ave, Lawrence NY 11559

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Very Juice - Five Towns - 292 Central Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
292 Central Avenue Lawrence, NY 11559
View restaurantnext
AKIMORI - Five Towns
orange starNo Reviews
310 Central Avenue Lawrence, NY 11559
View restaurantnext
Lollibop
orange star4.4 • 193
398 Central Ave Lawrence, NY 11559
View restaurantnext
Carlos & Gabbys / Mexikosher
orange star4.3 • 760
143 Washington Ave Lawrence, NY 11559
View restaurantnext
The Upper Crust - Cedarhurst
orange star4.5 • 1,112
442 Central Ave Cedarhurst, NY 11516
View restaurantnext
Anju - Cedarhurst
orange starNo Reviews
128 Cedarhurst Ave Cedarhurst, NY 11516
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawrence

Carlos & Gabbys / Mexikosher
orange star4.3 • 760
143 Washington Ave Lawrence, NY 11559
View restaurantnext
Lollibop
orange star4.4 • 193
398 Central Ave Lawrence, NY 11559
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lawrence

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Island Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lynbrook

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet

Far Rockaway

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rockville Centre

No reviews yet

Jamaica

Avg 3.6 (34 restaurants)

Elmont

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mur - 310 Central Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston