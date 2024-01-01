Mur - 310 Central Ave
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
310 Central Ave, Lawrence NY 11559
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Very Juice - Five Towns - 292 Central Avenue
No Reviews
292 Central Avenue Lawrence, NY 11559
View restaurant