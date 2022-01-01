Go
Lollibop

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

398 Central Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (193 reviews)

Popular Items

Santorini$15.50
Baguette with feta cheese, tomato, fresh mozzarella, avocado and pesto
Penne Ala Vodka$15.95
Lolli Salad$16.50
Arugula , mango, pomegranate, avocado, cucumber, sunflower seed, radish, carrot, tomato, kohlrabi, lemon vinaigrette
Create Your Own salad$10.00
Summer Loving Salad$16.50
Arugula, spinach, mango, Green apple, craisins, cucumber, sunflower seed , radish, tomato , feta with a Citrus vinaigrette
Salmon Rice Bowl$28.00
Yellow rice, avocado,kale, lemon wedge, cherry Tomatoes, Grilled salmon with teriyaki or Chimichurri sauce
Tuna Melt$17.50
Tuna and cheddar cheese on Ww sourdough
Soup$7.50
Kale Caesar Salad$15.50
Kale, home made croutons, carrots, roasted chickpeas, parmaesan cheese, Caesar dressing
The Bop Salad$16.50
Quinoa, tomato, carrot, cucumber, radish guacamole, chickpeas, arugula
With Citrus vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Business Services
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

398 Central Ave

Lawrence NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
