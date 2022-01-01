UM.MA
3 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1220 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Comensoli's Italian Bistro - Downtown Kalamazoo
No Reviews
762 W. Main St. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurant