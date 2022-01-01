UM.MA imageView gallery

3 Reviews

$$

1220 9th Ave

San Francisco, CA 94112

Order Again

Rice bowls

Not served with side of Rice or banchan.
BIBIMBAP

BIBIMBAP

$19.00

Seasonal vegetables, citrus gochujang, soft poached egg

KIMCHI FRIED RICE

KIMCHI FRIED RICE

$16.00

kimchi, soft poached egg, scallions

ROCKN' ROE

ROCKN' ROE

$26.00

Salmon roe, flying fish roe, seaweed, house-made furikake.

Fried Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$19.00

Citrus Gochujang | Honey Butter | Ginger Sesame Soy

5 Chicken Wings

$10.00

Citrus Gochujang | Honey Butter | Ginger Sesame Soy

Pancakes

Not served with Rice or Banchan
SEAFOOD

SEAFOOD

$22.00

Shrimp, scallops, scallions, seasoned soy dip

KIMCHI SCALLION

$17.00

Braised kimchi, scallions, seasoned soy dip

SCALLION

$15.00

Korean Soup

Each soup order is served with a side of rice and banchan.

SOONDUBU-JJIGAE

$18.00

Silken tofu, anchovy broth, smoked pork belly, enoki mushrooms

SUL LUNG TANG

SUL LUNG TANG

$19.00

Bone marrow broth, sliced brisket, somen noodles

KIMCHI JJIGAE

$18.00

Braised kimchi, pork belly, anchovy broth and tofu

VEGAN SOONDUBU-JJIGAE

$18.00

Kogi

Each grilled item is served with rice and banchan

BULGOGI

$30.00

Prime ribeye, garlic soy marinade, scallions

PORK BELLY

$27.00

Kurobuta pork, citrus gochujang sauce, Korean miso, apple

LA STYLE KALBI

LA STYLE KALBI

$40.00

Certified Angus Beef short rib, sweet garlic soy marinade, scallions

MACKEREL

MACKEREL

$26.00

Crispy skinned mackerel served with lemon and seasoned soy dip

BONE MARROW

$18.00

KOREAN RIBS

$26.00Out of stock

KIMCHEE PRAWNS

$24.00

DAK GALBI

$27.00

Umma sides

Charred Gai-lon

$14.00

Charred Gai-lon (Chinese broccoli) sautéed with king oyster mushrooms in ssamjang dressing, topped with fried shallots.

Braised Potatoes

$14.00

Fingerling Potatoes, Garlic, Citrus Gochujang Glaze. Topped With mozzarella Cheese & Green Onions

Jap Chae

$15.00

Tteok-Bokki

$14.00

Soju

Original

$15.00

Strawberry

$15.00

GREEN APPLE

$15.00

PEACH

$15.00

CITRUS

$15.00

YOGURT

$15.00

APPLE MANGO

$15.00

Soju Cocktail Carafe

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hanlabong Orange Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Water Big

$5.00

Dokkaebier

Mosaic IPA

$10.00Out of stock

Kimchi Sour

$10.00Out of stock

OG Witbier

$10.00

Bamboo Pilsner - Can

$10.00

Dalgona Amber

$10.00Out of stock

Mango Wheat

$10.00Out of stock

Yuzu Blonde

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry IPA

$10.00Out of stock

Bamboo Pilsner - Draft

$12.00

Beer

Kloud 21oz

$13.00

Sapporo

$13.00

Asahi

$13.00

Nectar Hard Seltzer

Asian Pear

$7.00

Yuzu

$7.00

Lychee

$7.00

Milkis

Original

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Banana

$3.00

Melon

$3.00

Peach

$3.00

Barley Tea

Hot Barley Tea

$1.00

Iced Barley Tea

$1.00

Lg Iced Barley Tea

$4.00

RED

Carneros Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Umma House Red

$7.00

Portlandia // Cabernet Suavignon

$12.00+

WHITE

Carneros Highway // Chardonnay

$13.00+

Pinot Grigio

$13.00

PROSECCO

Corvezzo // Prosecco

$13.00+

NON-ALCOHOLIC

OPIA CHARDONNAY

$11.00+

KBBQ

Soy Marinated Slices of Rib-Eye

KBBQ single meat (1lb)

$50.00

Lettuce

$5.00

Sauces

$3.00

Vegetables

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1220 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112

Directions

Gallery
UM.MA image

