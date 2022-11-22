Restaurant header imageView gallery

Union Pasadena

4,568 Reviews

$$$

37 East Union St.

Pasadena, CA 91103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Torchetti Family
Torchetti
Local Wild Mushrooms

Start

Endive, Chicory, Green Apples, Murray's Grapes, Walnuts, Picante Blue Cheese, Fennel Seed Vinaigrette
Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$16.00

Pecorino Romano, lemon, olive oil.

Pork Meatballs

Pork Meatballs

$20.00

DiNapoli San Marzano tomato, caper berries, chile.

Local Wild Mushrooms

Local Wild Mushrooms

$23.00

Polenta, Pedro Ximenez sherry vinegar, truffle butter.

Bread & Giardiniere

Bread & Giardiniere

$14.00

House made cultured butter, sea salt.

Charred Octopus

Charred Octopus

$28.00

salmoriglio, ceci, fennel, herb salad, meyer lemon

Beets

$17.00

Extra Bread

$5.00

Side Garlic Bread

$5.00

Roasted Market Carrots

$19.00

Labneh, sumac, cashews, aleppo, honey, dill

Pasta

Pecorino Romano, black pepper, 63°C egg.
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$22.00

San Marzano tomato, garlic, Fresno chili, Parmigiano.

Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

$24.00

Pecorino Romano, black pepper, 63ºc egg

Squid Ink Lumache

Squid Ink Lumache

$32.00

Maine lobster, fennel, lemon, truffle butter.

Torchetti

Torchetti

$28.00

Calabrese pork ragu, house ricotta, fried rosemary, peperoncini.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$32.00

Pork Meatballs, Amatriciana Sauce, garlic bread

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Pappardelle

$29.00

Smoked duck ragu, porcini, pecorino

Main

Pork

$48.00

roasted persimmons, thyme butter, puntarelle, black garlic

Family Meals - Serves 4

Spaghetti & Meatball Family Meal

Spaghetti & Meatball Family Meal

$64.00
Torchetti Family

Torchetti Family

$58.00

Calabrese pork ragu, house ricotta, fried rosemary, peperoncini

Chitarra Family

Chitarra Family

$54.00

San Marzano tomato, garlic, Fresno chili, Parmigiano

Carbonara Family

Carbonara Family

$58.00Out of stock

Bucatini, smoked guanciale, Parmesan Reggiano, egg yolk

Dessert

VALRHONA CHOCOLATE, BUTTER CREAM, NUTELA, HAZELNUT CRUMBLE, RUM
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$11.00Out of stock

Ricotta Pana Cotta, Lace Cookies, Local Honey

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Tart

$11.00Out of stock

J.J.'s Blood Orange, whipped creme fraiche

Beverage

Sparkling Water - Lauretana

$7.00

Still Water - Lauretana

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

UNION is a restaurant and wine bar in Old Pasadena featuring a deeply personal, seasonally Californian interpretation of Northern Italian cuisine. Owner Marie Petulla and Executive Chef Chris Keyser have curated a rustic yet elegant menu that brings the farmer and guest together, to celebrate the beauty of simplicity, seasonal ingredients, and the delight of a meal with friends. We look forward to serving you soon.

Website

Location

37 East Union St., Pasadena, CA 91103

Directions

Gallery
Union Restaurant image
Union Restaurant image
Union Restaurant image
Union Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Santorini
orange star4.0 • 6,092
64 W Union Street Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Tacos 1986 Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
20 Union Street #140 Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
U Street Pizza
orange star3.5 • 74
33 E Union St Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
OneZo - Pasadena
orange star4.0 • 353
14 S Fair Oaks Ave Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
Perle
orange starNo Reviews
43 East Union St. Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
MAMA M SUSHI
orange starNo Reviews
29 East Holly Street Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pasadena

Cafe Santorini
orange star4.0 • 6,092
64 W Union Street Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 6,028
1076 E Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Pinocchio's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 3,907
1449 N Lake Ave Pasadena, CA 91104
View restaurantnext
CELESTINO RISTORANTE
orange star4.3 • 3,849
141 South Lake Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 3,831
1001 E. Green St Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Amara Cafe "Chocolate & Coffee"
orange star4.6 • 2,208
55 S Raymond Ave Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pasadena
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston