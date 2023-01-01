A map showing the location of Uptown Pizza - Boardman 6041 Market StView gallery

Uptown Pizza - Boardman 6041 Market St

review star

No reviews yet

6041 Market St

Youngstown, OH 44512

Food

Daily Special

6" Little Joe Pizza & Salad

$8.00

Plain Little Joe Pizza and a side garden salad

6" Little Joe Pizza & Soup

$8.20

Plain Little Joe Pizza and a cup of wedding soup

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra BBQ

$0.75

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Extra French

$0.75

Extra 75¢ Dressing

$0.75

Pint Of Dressing

$5.00

Cup Of Dressing

$2.50

Side Of Sauce

$0.75

Pizza

12" Pizza

Little Joe

Make any pizza a 6" personal pizza!

Sandwiches

Uptown Club

$6.85

Smoked ham, turkey, bacon, melted cheese, tomato, lettuce & mayo.

Super Submarine

$6.50

Double portions of smoked ham, and salami, melted cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced garden tomatoes, and our own very tasty dressing!

Submarine

$5.95

Delicious ham, and salami with melted cheese, shredded lettuce and our own very tasty dressing!

Steak Hoagie

$6.85

Served with melted cheese & onions - mushrooms

Meatball Sand

$6.50

Classic meatballs and provolone cheese covered in marinara sauce on a hoagie roll.

Hot Sausage

$6.75

Topped with our own sauce, cheese, peppers & onions.

Turkey Sub

$6.50

Order hot or cold - swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce & mayo

Chicken Parmesan Sand

$6.85

Breaded chicken and provolone cheese covered in marinara sauce on a hoagie roll

Dinner

Rigatoni & Meatballs

$11.00

Served with salad & garlic bread.

Half Order Rigatoni

$7.00

with 1 meatball. Served with salad & garlic bread.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.00

Our delicious recipe. Served with salad & garlic bread.

Half Order Spaghetti

$7.00

with 1 meatball. Served with salad & garlic bread.

Ravioli & Meatballs

$11.00

Pasta pies filled with ricotta cheese and our own fresh sauce. Served with salad & garlic bread.

Chicken Parm Dinner

$13.00

Salads & Soup

Small Garden Fresh Salad

$4.30

Iceberg lettuce with beets, chickpeas, pepperoncini and black olives.

Large Garden Fresh Salad

$5.40

Iceberg lettuce with beets, chickpeas, pepperoncini and black olives.

Small Chef Salad

$7.00

Crisp greens, ham, turkey, provolone cheese, garlic bread, and your choice of dressing.

Large Chef Salad

$8.00

Crisp greens, ham, turkey, provolone cheese, garlic bread, and your choice of dressing.

Small Grilled Marinated Chicken Salad

$8.00

Our garden salad with grilled chicken, hard boil egg, and cheese

Large Grilled Marinated Chicken Salad

$10.00

Our garden salad with grilled chicken, hard boil egg, and cheese

Small Cajun Chicken Salad

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, pepperoncini, black olives, tomatoes, onion ring, jalepeno popper, popcorn chicken, cheddar cheese and cajun seasoning

Large Cajun Chicken Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, pepperoncini, black olives, tomatoes, onion ring, jalepeno popper, popcorn chicken, cheddar cheese and cajun seasoning

Cup of Wedding Soup

$4.50

A classic Youngstown favorite!

Bowl Of Wedding Soup

$6.95

A classic Youngstown favorite!

Pint Of Dressing

$5.00

Sides

Fried Cheese

$5.25

with sauce

Fried Veggies

$5.95

with ranch dressing

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.95

Onion Rings

$4.50

Popcorn Chicken

$6.30

Wings

$7.00

Qty 6 served with a side of dipping sauce

Fries

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$0.65

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$1.25

Meatballs

$1.00

Chips

$2.29

Beverages

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Nestle Hot cocoa

$1.50

Free Water

2 liter

$2.75

Canned Pop

$1.50

Fountain Drink

$1.60

20 oz

$2.10

Thursday Special

Lg Rigatoni Dinner with Salad & Garlic Bread

$9.50

Lg Spag Dinner With Salad & garlic Bread

$9.50

Small Rig Dinner W Salad & Garlic Bread

$6.00

Small Spag Dinner W Salad & Garlic Bread

$6.00

Catering

Garden Salad-Catering

$35.20

A tray of Garden Salad. Feeds 10-15 people

Chef Salad-Catering

$56.00

A tray of Chef Salad. Feeds 10-15 people

Chicken Parm-Catering

$99.00

Served with Spaghetti. Feeds 10-15 people

Chicken Salad-Catering

$64.00

A tray of Chicken Salad. Feeds 10-15 people

Rigatoni/Spaghetti-Catering

$56.00

Pasta trays include salad and bread. Feeds 10-15 people

Gallon of Wedding Soup

$55.00

Gallon of Dressing

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Extra Steak Patty

$3.95

Extra Large Salad (9x9)

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6041 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

