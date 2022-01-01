- Home
V Live
No reviews yet
2501 S Kedzie
Chicago, IL 60623
SUSHI
COCTELES
CEVICHES
OSTIONES
TOSTADAS FRIAS
CAMARONES AGUACHILES
BOTANA VALLARTA
Appetizers
N/A BEVERAGES
Refrescos Mexicanos
$3.99
Aguas Frescas
$2.99
Coca Cola
$3.99
Refrescos de Lata
$1.99
Agua Embotellada
$3.55
Agua Mineral Preparada
$7.99
Agua Mineral
$3.99
Refrescos de Maquina
$2.99
Limonada
$2.99
Caraf Michelada Mix 22 onz
$29.99
Caraf Para Servicios
$9.99
Chelada Mix
$8.99
Michelada Mix 4 onz
$5.99
Michelada Virgen
$7.99
Pitcher de Refresco de la Fuente
$10.99
Red Bull
$4.99
Virgin Margarita
$8.99
Virgin Mojito
$8.99
Jugo de Naranja
$2.99
Cafe
$2.50
Virgin Pina Colada
$7.99
Te
$2.50
Bebida a 14
$13.79
BEER
Modelo
$6.00
Negra Modelo
$6.00
Pacifico
$6.00
Corona
$6.00
XX Lager
$6.00
Victoria
$6.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Stell Cidre
$6.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Tecate Light
$6.00
Corona Light
$6.00
Heineken
$6.00
Pachanga
$6.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
MGD
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Pachanga
$5.00
Summer Shandy
$5.00
Revolution IPA
$5.00
Revolution Rosa
$5.00
Goose Island IPA
$5.00
Goose Island Midway
$5.00
Angry Orchard
$5.00
Tocayo
$5.00
Tocayo IPA
$5.00
Goose Island 312
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Bells Two Hearted
$5.00
Bells Oberion
$5.00
Bucket
$35.00
BTL Corona
$7.00
BTL Corona Light
$7.00
BTL Corona Familiar
$7.00
BTL Caguama Corona
$12.00
BTL Victoria
$7.00
BTL Pacifico
$7.00
BTL XX Lager
$7.00
BTL Estrella Jalisco
$7.00
BTL Bohemia
$7.00
BTL Michelob Ultra
$5.00
BTL Blue Moon
$7.00
Caguama Corona 32oz
$16.99
Caguama Victoria 32oz
$16.99
BTL Negra Modelo
$7.00
BTL Modelo
$7.00
BTL Tecate
$7.00
Modelo Can
$7.00
BTL Coronitas
$4.00
BTL Corona Priemer
$7.00
BTL Heineken 0.0%
$6.00
BTL Hienken
$7.00
Bucket Coronitas (6)
$20.00
Domestic Bucket
$25.00
BTL Bud Light
$5.00
BTL Miller Lite
$5.00
Michelob ultra
$5.00
Michelada Regular
$11.99
Las Estacas
$20.99
El Anclote
$22.99
El Atracadero
$54.99
Bloody Mary
$13.99
Imported Pitcher
$24.99
Domestic Pitcher
$19.99
TEQUILA
Don Julio Blanco
$10.00
Don Julio Reposado
$11.00
Don Julio Anejo
$12.00
Don Julio 70
$16.00
Patron Blanco
$10.00
Patron Reposado
$11.00
Patron Anejo
$12.00
1800 Blanco
$10.00
1800 Reposado
$11.00
1800 Anejo
$12.00
Corralejo Blanco
$8.00
Corralejo Reposado
$9.00
Corralejo Anejo
$10.00
Gran Centenario Blanco
$8.00
Gran Centenario Reposado
$9.00
Gran Centenario Anejo
$10.00
Tapatio Blanco
$7.00
Tapatio Reposado
$8.00
Tapatio Anejo
$9.00
Herradura Blanco
$8.00
Herradura Reposado
$9.00
Herradura Anejo
$10.00
3 Generaciones Blanco
$8.00
3 Generaciones Reposado
$9.00
3 Generaciones Anejo
$10.00
Jimador Blanco
$7.00
Jimador Reposado
$8.00
Cazadores Reposado
$9.00
Hornitos Reposado
$9.00
Olla Guadalajara
$169.99
Banderita
$14.99
Patron Roca
$12.00
Botellita Don Juluio
$19.99
Cincoro Reposado
$27.00
1800 Cristalino
$16.00
Maestro Dobel Cristalino
$27.00
Don Julio 1942
$27.00
Don Julio Real
$45.00
Rey Sol Extra Anejo
$54.00
Gran Patron Platinum
$55.00
Gran Patron Burdeos Anejo
$60.00
Gran Patron Piedra
$60.00
Herradura Seleccion Suprema
$72.00
Tequila Clase Azul
$45.00
Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia
$35.00
Tequila Sunrise
$11.99
Paloma
$11.99
Charro Negro
$11.99
Cazuela
$19.99
Cazuela Premium
$24.99
House Cantarito
$14.99
Premium Cantarito
$20.99
Cantarito Vallarta
$20.99
Tarro Tropical
$19.99
Los Cuatro Amigos
$39.99
Birthday Shot
$6.99
LIQUOR
Buchanan's 12
$12.00
Buchanan's Master
$14.00
Buchanan's 18
$15.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Chivas Regal 12
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Fireball
$9.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$10.00
Jameson
$10.00
J&B
$7.00
Seagrams
$7.00
Buchanan's Red Seal
$35.00
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
$35.00
Grand old parr
$10.00
Vegas Bomb
$10.99
Jager Bomb
$10.99
Absolut
$9.99
Belvedere
$9.99
Ciroc
$9.99
Effen
$9.99
Effen Cucumber
$9.99
Grey Goose
$9.99
Ketel One
$9.99
Sky
$9.99
Smirnoff
$9.99
Svedka Citron
$9.99
Titos
$9.99
Amaretto Disaronno
$9.00
Sambuca
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Godiva Chocolate
$9.00
Midori Melon
$9.00
Rumchata
$9.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Patron Cafe Dark
$9.00
Patron Citronge
$9.00
Azteca de Oro
$9.00
Don Pedro
$9.00
Presidente
$9.00
Torres 10
$9.00
Hennessy
$12.00
Hennessy XO
$29.00
Martell VSOP
$12.00
Martell XO
$29.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$12.00
Remy Martin XO
$29.00
Captain Morgan
$9.99
Myers
$9.99
Malibu
$9.99
Bacardi Superior
$9.99
Bacardi Solera
$9.99
MOJITOS
COCKTAILS
Amaretto Sweet & Sour
$11.99
B.M.F.
$11.99
Blue Hawaiian
$11.99
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.99
Mai Tai
$11.99
Paraiso
$11.99
Pepino Loco
$11.99
Pina Colada
$11.99
Screw Driver
$11.99
Sex on the Beach
$11.99
Vampiro
$11.99
White Sangria
$10.99+
Red Sangria
$10.99+
Vallarta Sangria
$10.99+
Tres Generaciones Margarita
$7.99
Tres Generaciones Tequila Sunrise
$7.99
Tres Generaciones Shot
$5.00
SPECIALTY MARGARITAS
BOTTLE SERVICE
Don Julio Blanco Bottle
$250.00
Don Julio Reposado Bottle
$280.00
Don Julio Anejo Bottle
$290.00
Don Julio 70 Bottle
$359.00
Don Julio 1942 Bottle
$499.00
Don Julio Real Bottle
$1,200.00
Patron Silver Bottle
$250.00
Patron Reposado Bottle
$260.00
Patron Anejo Bottle
$290.00
Gran Patron Platinum Bottle
$999.00
Gran Patron Burdeos Anejo Bottle
$1,200.00
Gran Patron Piedra Bottle
$1,199.00
Gran Centenario Extra Añejo
$499.00
1800 Reposado Bottle
$199.00
1800 Anejo Bottle
$350.00
1800 cristalino Bottle
$299.00
Corrajelo 1821 Reserva Bottle
$395.00
Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia Bottle
$499.00
Jose Cuervo Regular Bottle
$250.00
Patron Roca Bottle
$250.00
clase azul Reposado Bottle
$799.00
Cincoro Anejo Bottle
$479.00
Cincoro Reposado Bottle
$449.00
Cincoro Blanco Bottle
$299.00
Casa Amigos Blanco Bottle
$200.00
Casa Amigos Rep Bottle
$250.00
Casa Amigos Anejo Bottle
$270.00
7 Leguas Blanca Bottle
$200.00
7 LeguAS Reo Bottle
$250.00
7 Leguas Anejo Bottle
$270.00
Maestro Dobel Cristalino
$499.00
Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut Bottle
$250.00
Dom Perignon Vintage 2009 Bottle
$399.00
Moscato Bottle
$55.00
Merlot Bottle
$29.95
White Zinfandel Bottle
$29.95
Papi
$99.99
cabernet
$35.00
moscato
$55.00
Buchanan's 12 Bottle
$250.00
Buchanan's 15 Bottle
$270.00
Buchanan's 18 Bottle
$359.00
Buchanan's Select Bottle
$280.00
Buchanan's Master Bottle
$250.00
Buchanan's Red Seal Bottle
$499.00
Crown Royal Bottle
$199.00
Johnny Walker Black Bottle
$199.00
Jhonny Walker Gold Bottle
$199.00
Jhonny Walker Blue Bottle
$799.00
Chivas Regal 12 Bottle Bottle
$180.00
Remy Martin VSOP Bottle
$250.00
Remy Martin XO Bottle
$499.00
Martell VSOP Bottle
$250.00
Martell XO Bottle
$550.00
Hennessy VSOP Bottle
$250.00
Hennessy XO Bottle
$550.00
Grey Goose Bottle
$199.00
Belvedere Bottle
$199.00
Ketel One Bottle
$199.00
Absolut Bottle
$199.00
Tito's Vodka Bottle
$199.00
Union
$199.00
casamigos
$249.00
clase azul
$999.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2501 S Kedzie, Chicago, IL 60623
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
