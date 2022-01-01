A map showing the location of V LiveView gallery

V Live

review star

No reviews yet

2501 S Kedzie

Chicago, IL 60623

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SUSHI

LA PLAYA

$22.99

EL PATRON

$22.99

BRISAS DEL MAR

$22.99

QUESITO

$22.99

CALIENTE

$22.99

VALIENTE

$22.99

EL SOLECITO

$22.99

PARAISO

$22.99

EL VALLARTA

$22.99

CANCUN

$22.99

COCTELES

Sm COCTEL DE CAMARON

$12.99

Lg COCTEL DE CAMARON

$24.99

Sm COCTEL CAMARON Y PULPO

$13.99

Lg COCTEL CAMARON Y PULPO

$26.99

VUELVE A LA VIDA

$29.99

CEVICHES

Sm CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$14.99

Lg CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$28.99

Sm CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$14.99

Lg CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$28.99

Sm CEVICHE MIXTO

$15.99

Lg CEVICHE MIXTO

$29.99

TORRE DE MARISCO

$29.99

OSTIONES

(6) OSTIONES EN SU CONCHA

$11.99

(12) OSTIONES EN SU CONCHA

$23.99

(6) OSTIONES PREPARADOS

$21.99

(12) OSTIONES PREPARADOS

$42.99

TOSTADAS FRIAS

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$10.99

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$10.99

TOSTADA DE PULPO

$10.99

CAMARONES AGUACHILES

Camarones Aguachiles Rojos

$22.99

Camarones Aguachiles Verdes

$22.99

Camarones Aguachiles mixtos

$22.99

Camarones Aguachiles Mango Habanero

$22.99

BOTANA VALLARTA

Botana Vallarta Fria

$77.99

Appetizers

Guacamole

$9.99

Postres

Churros

$9.99

Churros Vallarta

$14.99

N/A BEVERAGES

Refrescos Mexicanos

$3.99

Aguas Frescas

$2.99

Coca Cola

$3.99

Refrescos de Lata

$1.99

Agua Embotellada

$3.55

Agua Mineral Preparada

$7.99

Agua Mineral

$3.99

Refrescos de Maquina

$2.99

Limonada

$2.99

Caraf Michelada Mix 22 onz

$29.99

Caraf Para Servicios

$9.99

Chelada Mix

$8.99

Michelada Mix 4 onz

$5.99

Michelada Virgen

$7.99

Pitcher de Refresco de la Fuente

$10.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Virgin Margarita

$8.99

Virgin Mojito

$8.99

Jugo de Naranja

$2.99

Cafe

$2.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.99

Te

$2.50

Bebida a 14

$13.79

BEER

Modelo

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

XX Lager

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stell Cidre

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Tecate Light

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Pachanga

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

MGD

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Pachanga

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

Revolution IPA

$5.00

Revolution Rosa

$5.00

Goose Island IPA

$5.00

Goose Island Midway

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Tocayo

$5.00

Tocayo IPA

$5.00

Goose Island 312

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bells Two Hearted

$5.00

Bells Oberion

$5.00

Bucket

$35.00

BTL Corona

$7.00

BTL Corona Light

$7.00

BTL Corona Familiar

$7.00

BTL Caguama Corona

$12.00

BTL Victoria

$7.00

BTL Pacifico

$7.00

BTL XX Lager

$7.00

BTL Estrella Jalisco

$7.00

BTL Bohemia

$7.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL Blue Moon

$7.00

Caguama Corona 32oz

$16.99

Caguama Victoria 32oz

$16.99

BTL Negra Modelo

$7.00

BTL Modelo

$7.00

BTL Tecate

$7.00

Modelo Can

$7.00

BTL Coronitas

$4.00

BTL Corona Priemer

$7.00

BTL Heineken 0.0%

$6.00

BTL Hienken

$7.00

Bucket Coronitas (6)

$20.00

Domestic Bucket

$25.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Miller Lite

$5.00

Michelob ultra

$5.00

Michelada Regular

$11.99

Las Estacas

$20.99

El Anclote

$22.99

El Atracadero

$54.99

Bloody Mary

$13.99

Imported Pitcher

$24.99

Domestic Pitcher

$19.99

TEQUILA

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00

Patron Blanco

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

1800 Blanco

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

1800 Anejo

$12.00

Corralejo Blanco

$8.00

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00

Corralejo Anejo

$10.00

Gran Centenario Blanco

$8.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$9.00

Gran Centenario Anejo

$10.00

Tapatio Blanco

$7.00

Tapatio Reposado

$8.00

Tapatio Anejo

$9.00

Herradura Blanco

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00

3 Generaciones Blanco

$8.00

3 Generaciones Reposado

$9.00

3 Generaciones Anejo

$10.00

Jimador Blanco

$7.00

Jimador Reposado

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Olla Guadalajara

$169.99

Banderita

$14.99

Patron Roca

$12.00

Botellita Don Juluio

$19.99

Cincoro Reposado

$27.00

1800 Cristalino

$16.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$27.00

Don Julio 1942

$27.00

Don Julio Real

$45.00

Rey Sol Extra Anejo

$54.00

Gran Patron Platinum

$55.00

Gran Patron Burdeos Anejo

$60.00

Gran Patron Piedra

$60.00

Herradura Seleccion Suprema

$72.00

Tequila Clase Azul

$45.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia

$35.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.99

Paloma

$11.99

Charro Negro

$11.99

Cazuela

$19.99

Cazuela Premium

$24.99

House Cantarito

$14.99

Premium Cantarito

$20.99

Cantarito Vallarta

$20.99

Tarro Tropical

$19.99

Los Cuatro Amigos

$39.99

Birthday Shot

$6.99

LIQUOR

Buchanan's 12

$12.00

Buchanan's Master

$14.00

Buchanan's 18

$15.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Chivas Regal 12

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

J&B

$7.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Buchanan's Red Seal

$35.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$35.00

Grand old parr

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.99

Jager Bomb

$10.99

Absolut

$9.99

Belvedere

$9.99

Ciroc

$9.99

Effen

$9.99

Effen Cucumber

$9.99

Grey Goose

$9.99

Ketel One

$9.99

Sky

$9.99

Smirnoff

$9.99

Svedka Citron

$9.99

Titos

$9.99

Amaretto Disaronno

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Midori Melon

$9.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Patron Cafe Dark

$9.00

Patron Citronge

$9.00

Azteca de Oro

$9.00

Don Pedro

$9.00

Presidente

$9.00

Torres 10

$9.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Hennessy XO

$29.00

Martell VSOP

$12.00

Martell XO

$29.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Remy Martin XO

$29.00

Captain Morgan

$9.99

Myers

$9.99

Malibu

$9.99

Bacardi Superior

$9.99

Bacardi Solera

$9.99

MOJITOS

Classic Mojito

$12.99

Berries Mojito

$12.99

Strawberry Mojito

$12.99

Mango Mojito

$12.99

Pina Colada Mojito

$12.99

WINE

Glass Merlot

$9.99

Glass White Zinfandel

$9.99

Bottle Merlot

$49.99

Bottle White Zinfandel

$49.99

MARTINI

APPLE MARTINI

$13.99

LYCHEE MARTINI

$13.99

COSMOPOLITAN

$13.99

COCKTAILS

Amaretto Sweet & Sour

$11.99

B.M.F.

$11.99

Blue Hawaiian

$11.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.99

Mai Tai

$11.99

Paraiso

$11.99

Pepino Loco

$11.99

Pina Colada

$11.99

Screw Driver

$11.99

Sex on the Beach

$11.99

Vampiro

$11.99

White Sangria

$10.99+

Red Sangria

$10.99+

Vallarta Sangria

$10.99+

Tres Generaciones Margarita

$7.99

Tres Generaciones Tequila Sunrise

$7.99

Tres Generaciones Shot

$5.00

FLAVOR MARGARITAS

House Margarita

$11.99

Premium Margarita

$16.99

Pitcher House Margarita

$49.99

SPECIALTY MARGARITAS

House Specialty Margarita

$13.99

Premium Specialty Margarita

$18.99

Margarita Mangonada

$14.99

Margarita Mangonada Vallarta

$21.99

Margarita Las Gemelas

$29.99

Pitcher Premium Margarita

$75.99

Mezcal-Rita

$11.99

BOTTLE SERVICE

Don Julio Blanco Bottle

$250.00

Don Julio Reposado Bottle

$280.00

Don Julio Anejo Bottle

$290.00

Don Julio 70 Bottle

$359.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle

$499.00

Don Julio Real Bottle

$1,200.00

Patron Silver Bottle

$250.00

Patron Reposado Bottle

$260.00

Patron Anejo Bottle

$290.00

Gran Patron Platinum Bottle

$999.00

Gran Patron Burdeos Anejo Bottle

$1,200.00

Gran Patron Piedra Bottle

$1,199.00

Gran Centenario Extra Añejo

$499.00

1800 Reposado Bottle

$199.00

1800 Anejo Bottle

$350.00

1800 cristalino Bottle

$299.00

Corrajelo 1821 Reserva Bottle

$395.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia Bottle

$499.00

Jose Cuervo Regular Bottle

$250.00

Patron Roca Bottle

$250.00

clase azul Reposado Bottle

$799.00

Cincoro Anejo Bottle

$479.00

Cincoro Reposado Bottle

$449.00

Cincoro Blanco Bottle

$299.00

Casa Amigos Blanco Bottle

$200.00

Casa Amigos Rep Bottle

$250.00

Casa Amigos Anejo Bottle

$270.00

7 Leguas Blanca Bottle

$200.00

7 LeguAS Reo Bottle

$250.00

7 Leguas Anejo Bottle

$270.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$499.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut Bottle

$250.00

Dom Perignon Vintage 2009 Bottle

$399.00

Moscato Bottle

$55.00

Merlot Bottle

$29.95

White Zinfandel Bottle

$29.95

Papi

$99.99

cabernet

$35.00

moscato

$55.00

Buchanan's 12 Bottle

$250.00

Buchanan's 15 Bottle

$270.00

Buchanan's 18 Bottle

$359.00

Buchanan's Select Bottle

$280.00

Buchanan's Master Bottle

$250.00

Buchanan's Red Seal Bottle

$499.00

Crown Royal Bottle

$199.00

Johnny Walker Black Bottle

$199.00

Jhonny Walker Gold Bottle

$199.00

Jhonny Walker Blue Bottle

$799.00

Chivas Regal 12 Bottle Bottle

$180.00

Remy Martin VSOP Bottle

$250.00

Remy Martin XO Bottle

$499.00

Martell VSOP Bottle

$250.00

Martell XO Bottle

$550.00

Hennessy VSOP Bottle

$250.00

Hennessy XO Bottle

$550.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$199.00

Belvedere Bottle

$199.00

Ketel One Bottle

$199.00

Absolut Bottle

$199.00

Tito's Vodka Bottle

$199.00

Union

$199.00

casamigos

$249.00

clase azul

$999.00

MEZCAL

Wild Shot

$16.00

Puntgave

$11.00

Scorpion

$27.00

Union

$12.00

PULQUE

Natural

$11.00

Flavors

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2501 S Kedzie, Chicago, IL 60623

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Vista Hermosa Mexican Restaurant - 2147 S California Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2147 S California Ave Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Little Village
orange star4.3 • 453
3435 1/2 w 26th st. Chicago, IL 60623
View restaurantnext
Don Pepe - Little Village - 3616 W 26th st
orange starNo Reviews
3616 W 26th st Chicago, IL 60623
View restaurantnext
Taquerias Atotonilco #1 - 3916 W. 26th St
orange starNo Reviews
3916 W. 26th St Chicago, IL 60623
View restaurantnext
Star Gyros
orange starNo Reviews
3400 Roosevelt Rd. Chicago, IL 60624
View restaurantnext
Mole Village Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 143
2302 S Blue Island Ave Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Slice Factory - Little Village
orange star4.3 • 453
3435 1/2 w 26th st. Chicago, IL 60623
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
Near Southside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Andersonville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Portage Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Garfield Ridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston