Vicinos Local Italian
No reviews yet
10999 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Order Again
Salads
Add SM Caesar to Entree
Add SM Garden to Entree
Bib Salad - Large
bib lettuce & red onions tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with grated gorgonzola cheese
Bib Salad - Small
bib lettuce & red onions tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with grated gorgonzola cheese
Caesar Salad - Large
romaine, caesar dressing, romano cheese and housemade croutons
Caesar Salad - Small
romaine, caesar dressing, romano cheese and housemade croutons
Crab Cake Insalata
light, crisp crab cakes topped with roasted bell pepper aioli on a bed of spring mix, craisins, pine nuts, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Insalata di Pollo
walnut and panko-crusted chicken, spring mix, apples, feta cheese, tomato wedges and candied walnuts with apple cider vinaigrette
Garden Salad - Large
mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and housemade croutons
Garden Salad - Small
mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and housemade croutons
Mozzarella Caprese
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil, micro basil
Insalata Super Cibo
spinach and romaine blend, roasted brussel sprouts, goat cheese, craisins, pine nuts with balsamic dressing
Insalata Di Cuneo - Large
iceberg lettuce wedge, housemade gorgonzola dressing, crispy pancetta, grape tomatoes and balsamic glace
Insalata Di Cuneo - Small
iceberg lettuce wedge, housemade gorgonzola dressing, crispy pancetta, grape tomatoes and balsamic glace
Appetizers
Bruschetta Burrata
burrata cheese, pesto, marinated grape tomatoes, micro basil
Bruschetta Feta
marinated Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic glaze, micro basil
Bruschetta Misto
Bruschetta Pepe
goat cheese spread, marinated roasted red bell peppers, micro basil
Bruschetta Prosciutto
fig jam mascarpone, prosciutto, micro basil
Calamari Fritti
dusted with seasoned flour, served with roasted bell pepper aioli
Charcuterie Board
Italian meats & cheeses, fig jam, assorted nuts and fresh fruit
Cheese Board
assorted cheeses, fig jam, assorted nuts, and fresh fruit
Cheesy Garlic Bread
housemade garlic butter, parmesan cheese, mozarella cheese on ciabatta bread
Crab Cakes
crisp crab cakes served with roasted bell pepper aioli
Garlic Bread
housemade garlic butter, parmesan cheese on ciabatta bread
Polpetta Apertivo
housemade meatballs with ricotta cheese, marinara and ciabatta crostinis
Mozzarella Fritti
marinated and lightly fried fresh mozzarella breaded with panko bread crumbs and parmesan, served with marinara
New Zealand Mussels
green-lipped mussels sauteed with tomatoes and garlic lemon butter sauce
Chef's Soup of the Day - Bowl
hand crafted by our chef daily
Chef's Soup of the Day - Cup
hand crafted by our chef daily
Garlic Knots
Entrees
Salmone alla Griglia
with sundried tomato and spinach orzo
Pan Seared Pork Chop
pan seared 12oz pork chop topped with rosemary butter with asparagus and roasted rosemary potatoes
Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass
pan seared chilean sea bass drizzled with pesto, lightly sauteed spinach with garlic, roasted rosemary potatoes
Filet di Manzo - 4oz
aged a minimum of 21 days, with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, crispy onions
Filet di Manzo - 8oz
aged a minimum of 21 days, with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, crispy onions
Angus Ribeye
14oz ribeye served with asparagus and roasted rosemary potatoes
Vicinos Branzino
mediterranean seabass filet lightly breaded and sauteed with capers, grape tomatoes, basil and lemon butter wine sauce with spaghettini
Salsiccia alla Griglia
Italian sausage topped with sauteed red and green bell peppers, onions with roasted rosemary potatoes
Pollo alla Griglia Caprese
grilled marinated chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, balsamic glaze with broccolini and roasted rosemary potatoes
Pollo alla Griglia
grilled marinated chicken breast with roasted rosemary potatoes and broccolini
Pasta
Capellini Pomodoro Burrata
fresh, light tomato sauce, grape tomatoes, burrata cheese, evoo, basil
Fettuccine Alfredo
housemade alfredo sauce
Fettuccine alla Bolognese
housemade bolognese tossed with Reggiano parmesan cheese
Frutti di Mare au Gratin
cream sauce, shrimp, scallops, crab, pancetta, four cheese blend, with penne
Lasagna alla Bolognese
layered with bolognese sauce and Italian cheeses
Linguine Pescatore
mussels, squid, shrimp, scallops, fresh basil and housemade marinara
Parmigiana di Eggplant
housemade marinara, parmesan breaded eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, spaghettini
Parmigiana di Pollo
housemade marinara, parmesan breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, spaghettini
Pasta Verona
mushroom, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, rigatoni, herb cream sauce
Penne Arrabbiata
spicy tomato sauce, basil, penne pasta, topped with fresh romano cheese
Piccata di Pollo
lightly floured chicken, spaghettini, capers, white wine lemon butter sauce
Piccata di Salmone
lightly floured salmon, spaghettini, capers, white wine lemon butter sauce
Piccata di Vitello
lightly floured veal, spaghettini, capers, white wine lemon butter sauce
Pollo al Marsala
lightly floured chicken breast, spaghettini, mushrooms, marsala wine sauce
Ravioli ai Funghi
marsala cream sauce, caramelized onions, fresh basil, mushrooms, grape tomatoes
Rigatoni alla Vodka
classic vodka sauce, shrimp, pancetta, rigatoni pasta
Risotto alla Capesante
creamy risotto with asparagus, sundried tomatoes and pan seared scallops
Shrimp Scampi
large shrimp, tomatoes, garlic butter, spaghettini
Spaghettini with Marinara
spaghettini served with housemade marinara
Spaghettini with Meat Sauce
spaghettini served with housemade meat sauce
Tagliatelle Pollo
Vitello al Marsala
lightly floured veal, spaghettini, mushrooms, marsala wine sauce
Sandwich
Caprese Burger
grilled certified angus beef with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted bell peppers, micro basil, balsamic glaze, basil aioli on a brioche bun / choice of french fries or fresh fruit
Meatball Sandwich
housemade meatballs, peppers, onions, marinara, provolone on a hoagie roll. Choice of fries or fresh fruit
Italian Beef
sliced beef giardiniera, provolone on a hoagie roll served with au jus Choice of fries or fresh fruit
Prosciutto & Fontina Panini
prosciutto di parma, fontina cheese, tomato, arugula, evoo, roasted bell pepper aioli on ciabatta bread. Choice of fries or fresh fruit
Chicken Caesar Panini
grilled chicken breast, tomato, spinach, provolone cheese, caesar dressing on ciabatta bread. Choice of fries or fresh fruit
Caprese Panini
fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, basil aioli on focaccia bread. Choice of fries or fresh fruit
Sides
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Arrabbiata Sauce
Side Asparagus
Side Bolognese Sauce
Side Broccoli
Side Broccolini
Side Brussel Sprouts
Side Crostinis
Side Fettuccine Alfredo
Side French Fries
Side Fruit
Side Marinara
Side Marsala Sauce
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Meat Sauce
Side Meatballs
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Rig Vodka Sc
Side Roasted Potatoes
Side Spaghettini Marinara
Side Spaghettini with Meat Sauce
Desserts
5 Layer Chocolate Cake
rich, dark chocolate cake with strawberry puree
Birthday Celebration
Cannoli (2)
two flaky shells filled with cannoli cream, dipped in chocolate chips, pistachios
Cannoli (single)
flaky shell filled with cannoli cream, dipped in chocolate chips, pistachios
Italian Butter Cake
warm, moist butter cake made with mascarpone cheese with strawberry puree, fresh berries and topped with vanilla bean ice cream
Spumoni
traditional 3-flavor italian gelato
Tiramisu
lady fingers dipped in rum, espresso, layered with mascarpone cheese, topped with cocoa
Warm Cookie & Ice Cream
baked 1/2 lb chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce
Kid's Menu
Ala Carte/Add On's
NA Bev
