Vicinos Local Italian

No reviews yet

10999 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd

Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Salads

Add SM Caesar to Entree

$5.00

Add SM Garden to Entree

$5.00

Bib Salad - Large

$10.00

bib lettuce & red onions tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with grated gorgonzola cheese

Bib Salad - Small

$6.00

bib lettuce & red onions tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with grated gorgonzola cheese

Caesar Salad - Large

$10.00

romaine, caesar dressing, romano cheese and housemade croutons

Caesar Salad - Small

$6.00

romaine, caesar dressing, romano cheese and housemade croutons

Crab Cake Insalata

$24.00

light, crisp crab cakes topped with roasted bell pepper aioli on a bed of spring mix, craisins, pine nuts, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata di Pollo

$19.00

walnut and panko-crusted chicken, spring mix, apples, feta cheese, tomato wedges and candied walnuts with apple cider vinaigrette

Garden Salad - Large

$10.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and housemade croutons

Garden Salad - Small

$6.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and housemade croutons

Mozzarella Caprese

$15.00

tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil, micro basil

Insalata Super Cibo

$14.00

spinach and romaine blend, roasted brussel sprouts, goat cheese, craisins, pine nuts with balsamic dressing

Insalata Di Cuneo - Large

$10.00

iceberg lettuce wedge, housemade gorgonzola dressing, crispy pancetta, grape tomatoes and balsamic glace

Insalata Di Cuneo - Small

$6.00

iceberg lettuce wedge, housemade gorgonzola dressing, crispy pancetta, grape tomatoes and balsamic glace

Appetizers

Bruschetta Burrata

$14.00

burrata cheese, pesto, marinated grape tomatoes, micro basil

Bruschetta Feta

$14.00

marinated Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic glaze, micro basil

Bruschetta Misto

Bruschetta Pepe

$14.00

goat cheese spread, marinated roasted red bell peppers, micro basil

Bruschetta Prosciutto

$14.00

fig jam mascarpone, prosciutto, micro basil

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

dusted with seasoned flour, served with roasted bell pepper aioli

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Italian meats & cheeses, fig jam, assorted nuts and fresh fruit

Cheese Board

$15.00

assorted cheeses, fig jam, assorted nuts, and fresh fruit

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.00

housemade garlic butter, parmesan cheese, mozarella cheese on ciabatta bread

Crab Cakes

$17.00

crisp crab cakes served with roasted bell pepper aioli

Garlic Bread

$6.00

housemade garlic butter, parmesan cheese on ciabatta bread

Polpetta Apertivo

$14.00

housemade meatballs with ricotta cheese, marinara and ciabatta crostinis

Mozzarella Fritti

$12.00

marinated and lightly fried fresh mozzarella breaded with panko bread crumbs and parmesan, served with marinara

New Zealand Mussels

$16.00

green-lipped mussels sauteed with tomatoes and garlic lemon butter sauce

Chef's Soup of the Day - Bowl

$8.00

hand crafted by our chef daily

Chef's Soup of the Day - Cup

$6.00

hand crafted by our chef daily

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Entrees

Salmone alla Griglia

$25.00

with sundried tomato and spinach orzo

Pan Seared Pork Chop

$27.00

pan seared 12oz pork chop topped with rosemary butter with asparagus and roasted rosemary potatoes

Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass

$39.00

pan seared chilean sea bass drizzled with pesto, lightly sauteed spinach with garlic, roasted rosemary potatoes

Filet di Manzo - 4oz

$25.00

aged a minimum of 21 days, with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, crispy onions

Filet di Manzo - 8oz

$39.00

aged a minimum of 21 days, with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, crispy onions

Angus Ribeye

$41.00

14oz ribeye served with asparagus and roasted rosemary potatoes

Vicinos Branzino

$26.00

mediterranean seabass filet lightly breaded and sauteed with capers, grape tomatoes, basil and lemon butter wine sauce with spaghettini

Salsiccia alla Griglia

$22.00

Italian sausage topped with sauteed red and green bell peppers, onions with roasted rosemary potatoes

Pollo alla Griglia Caprese

$22.00

grilled marinated chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, balsamic glaze with broccolini and roasted rosemary potatoes

Pollo alla Griglia

$17.00

grilled marinated chicken breast with roasted rosemary potatoes and broccolini

Pasta

Capellini Pomodoro Burrata

$21.00

fresh, light tomato sauce, grape tomatoes, burrata cheese, evoo, basil

Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.00

housemade alfredo sauce

Fettuccine alla Bolognese

$22.00

housemade bolognese tossed with Reggiano parmesan cheese

Frutti di Mare au Gratin

$26.00

cream sauce, shrimp, scallops, crab, pancetta, four cheese blend, with penne

Lasagna alla Bolognese

$23.00

layered with bolognese sauce and Italian cheeses

Linguine Pescatore

$26.00

mussels, squid, shrimp, scallops, fresh basil and housemade marinara

Parmigiana di Eggplant

$22.00

housemade marinara, parmesan breaded eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, spaghettini

Parmigiana di Pollo

$24.00

housemade marinara, parmesan breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, spaghettini

Pasta Verona

$22.00

mushroom, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, rigatoni, herb cream sauce

Penne Arrabbiata

$20.00

spicy tomato sauce, basil, penne pasta, topped with fresh romano cheese

Piccata di Pollo

$22.00

lightly floured chicken, spaghettini, capers, white wine lemon butter sauce

Piccata di Salmone

$25.00

lightly floured salmon, spaghettini, capers, white wine lemon butter sauce

Piccata di Vitello

$27.00

lightly floured veal, spaghettini, capers, white wine lemon butter sauce

Pollo al Marsala

$22.00

lightly floured chicken breast, spaghettini, mushrooms, marsala wine sauce

Ravioli ai Funghi

$21.00

marsala cream sauce, caramelized onions, fresh basil, mushrooms, grape tomatoes

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$24.00

classic vodka sauce, shrimp, pancetta, rigatoni pasta

Risotto alla Capesante

$36.00

creamy risotto with asparagus, sundried tomatoes and pan seared scallops

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

large shrimp, tomatoes, garlic butter, spaghettini

Spaghettini with Marinara

$18.00

spaghettini served with housemade marinara

Spaghettini with Meat Sauce

$20.00

spaghettini served with housemade meat sauce

Tagliatelle Pollo

$24.00

Vitello al Marsala

$27.00

lightly floured veal, spaghettini, mushrooms, marsala wine sauce

Sandwich

Caprese Burger

$16.00

grilled certified angus beef with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted bell peppers, micro basil, balsamic glaze, basil aioli on a brioche bun / choice of french fries or fresh fruit

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

housemade meatballs, peppers, onions, marinara, provolone on a hoagie roll. Choice of fries or fresh fruit

Italian Beef

$15.00

sliced beef giardiniera, provolone on a hoagie roll served with au jus Choice of fries or fresh fruit

Prosciutto & Fontina Panini

$15.00

prosciutto di parma, fontina cheese, tomato, arugula, evoo, roasted bell pepper aioli on ciabatta bread. Choice of fries or fresh fruit

Chicken Caesar Panini

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, tomato, spinach, provolone cheese, caesar dressing on ciabatta bread. Choice of fries or fresh fruit

Caprese Panini

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, basil aioli on focaccia bread. Choice of fries or fresh fruit

Sides

Side Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Side Arrabbiata Sauce

$2.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Bolognese Sauce

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Broccolini

$5.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Side Crostinis

$2.00

Side Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Marsala Sauce

$2.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Meat Sauce

$4.00

Side Meatballs

$4.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Rig Vodka Sc

$8.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Side Spaghettini Marinara

$5.00

Side Spaghettini with Meat Sauce

$8.00

Desserts

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.00

rich, dark chocolate cake with strawberry puree

Birthday Celebration

Cannoli (2)

$8.00

two flaky shells filled with cannoli cream, dipped in chocolate chips, pistachios

Cannoli (single)

$5.00

flaky shell filled with cannoli cream, dipped in chocolate chips, pistachios

Italian Butter Cake

$12.00

warm, moist butter cake made with mascarpone cheese with strawberry puree, fresh berries and topped with vanilla bean ice cream

Spumoni

$8.00

traditional 3-flavor italian gelato

Tiramisu

$8.00

lady fingers dipped in rum, espresso, layered with mascarpone cheese, topped with cocoa

Warm Cookie & Ice Cream

$10.00

baked 1/2 lb chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

with fries, ranch or bbq sauce

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Kid's Sundae

$2.50

vanilla bean ice cream with chocolate sauce

Kid's Pizza

$6.00

6" Chicago-style pizza with one topping

Kid's Spag Marinara

$5.00

Kid's Spaghetti with Meatball

$6.00

marinara or butter sauce

Emp Food

Emp Fries

$1.00

Emp Pizza Topping

$1.00

Emp SM Garden

$1.00

Emp SM Caesar

$1.00

Emp Cup Soup

$1.00

Emp Veggies

$1.00

Emp Meatball

$1.00

Emp Garlic Bread

$1.00

Emp Cannoli

$1.00

Emp 6

$2.00

Emp Chx Breast

$2.00

Emp Side Spag Marinara

$2.00

Emp Cheesy Garlic Bread

$2.00

Emp Meatball App

$3.00

Emp 9

$3.00

Emp Side Shrimp

$3.00

Emp 1/2 Fett Alf

$4.00

Emp 1/2 Bolognese

$4.00

Emp 1/2 Arrabbiata

$4.00

Emp 1/2 Verona

$4.00

Emp 9

$5.00

Emp Mozz Caprese

$5.00

Emp Panini

$5.00

Emp Meatball Sand

$5.00

Emp Italian Beef Sand

$5.00

Ala Carte/Add On's

Add 4 oz Filet

$11.00

Add Anchovies

$1.50

Add Burrata

$4.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Gorgonzola

$2.00

Add Meat Balls

$4.00

Add Pancetta

$2.00

Add Salmon

$11.00

Add Sausage

$5.00

Add Sausage & Peppers

$3.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Side Fresh Parmesan

Sub Asparagus

Sub Broccolini

Table Bread

$2.00

Soda

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Coke Zero

$3.75

Mr. Pibb

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Coffee

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Espresso

$4.50

Cappucino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

NA Bev

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Club Soda

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

NA Bloody Mary

$5.00

NA Margarita

$5.00

Panna Still

$7.50

Pelligrino

$7.50

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Sasparilla

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Tonic

$3.75

Kid's Beverage

$1.50

