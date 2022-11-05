Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Victory Park Tavern

1,291 Reviews

$$

21 West River Road

Rumson, NJ 07760

Popular Items

Tavern Burger
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Autumn Salad

Specials

Swordfish

Swordfish

$35.00

Local swordfish, herb-crusted, pan seared with brown butter and crispy capers, blistered heirloom cherry tomatoes, wilted spinach and jasmine rice

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Center cut 8 oz. grilled filet mignon, organic mushroom light cream, roasted Brussels sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes

Dayboat Scallops

$48.00

Pan-seared dayboat scallops, apple cider reduction, roasted beet risotto, Brussel sprouts, sautéed apples, and bacon. Contains a touch of butter. No substitutions on this dish.

Soups and Starters

Cup of fresh crab bisque with lump crab meat on top
Autumn Pumpkin Bisque

Autumn Pumpkin Bisque

$10.00

Autumn Pumpkin Bisque is made with a touch of coconut milk and is garnished with toasted pumpkin seeds. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free. Quart size available (4 servings, 32 oz. for $30).

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Vegetarian onion broth, croutons, Gruyere cheese

Burrata & Figs

$18.00

Buratta & Figs - A large 4 oz portion of creamy burrata, fresh figs and thinly sliced prosciutto. Garnished with pomegranate seeds and balsamic drizzle. Served with toasted baguettes

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Baked Mac & Cheese, brie and Gruyere cheese topped with crispy bread crumbs

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Crispy calamari lightly coated with rice flour, side of spicy tomato sauce

Dumplings

Dumplings

$12.00Out of stock

DC's pork dumplings (4) with a sweet chili-lime dipping sauce (on the side)

Eggplant Meatballs

Eggplant Meatballs

$12.00

Spicy heirloom tomato sauce, shaved asiago cheese - 4 meatballs

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$16.00

Prince Edward Island Mussels, white wine-garlic broth, toasted baguettes

Tuna Tower

Tuna Tower

$18.00

Sushi-grade tuna tartare, avocado, citrus-zest gastrique, waffle chips

Salads

Autumn Salad

Autumn Salad

$16.00

Baby arugula, honey crisp apples, roasted red & golden beets, crumbled goat cheese, dried cranberries, candied-spiced pecans, apple-cider vinaigrette

Fig Salad

Fig Salad

$15.00

Baby arugula, fresh figs, goat cheese, marcona almonds, white-balsamic drizzle

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Baby red romaine, oven-dried plum tomatoes, parmesan crisps, caesar dressing

Romaine Wedge Salad

Romaine Wedge Salad

$15.00

Romaine, praline-pecan bacon, blue cheese crumbles, roasted yellow tomatoes, onions, Russian dressing

Simple Greens

Simple Greens

$6.00

Side-salad portion. Romaine, radicchio, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shaved onions, croutons, red-wine vinaigrette.

Simple Greens Dinner Portion

Simple Greens Dinner Portion

$10.00

Dinner-size portion. Romaine, radicchio, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shaved onions, croutons, red-wine vinaigrette.

Entrées

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$30.00

Salmon, baby greens, chickpeas, ruby-red grapefruit, shaved fennel, blood orange drizzle. Gluten free.

Chicken Under a Brick

Chicken Under a Brick

$28.00

Grilled and crispy - all-natural Frenched chicken breast, lemon-herb butter (will be packed on the side), brussels sprouts and garlic whipped potatoes. Recommended wine pairing Wente Chardonnay.

Lobster Risotto

Lobster Risotto

$38.00

Fresh Maine lobster out of the shell, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, basil

Mushroom Tagliatelle

Mushroom Tagliatelle

$26.00

Fresh pasta, organic mushroom blend, white wine, spring peas, fresh herbs, shaved parmigiana (vegetarian). For dairy free, select 'no cheese'.

NY Strip Steak

NY Strip Steak

$44.00

12 oz. NY Strip Steak with a light peppercorn-brandy sauce (served on the side), fries

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$28.00

Fresh pasta, slow cooked beef, veal and pork ragu, topped with a dollop of fresh burrata

Pork Chop Milanese

Pork Chop Milanese

$28.00

Butterflied pork chop is crispy with baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, onion, shaved parmigiano with a balsamic drizzle

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$18.00

10 oz. beef burgers are a special blend of ground kobe and brisket, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle and sea-salt fries

French Onion Burger

French Onion Burger

$20.00

10 oz. beef burgers are a special blend of ground kobe and brisket, Gruyere cheese, sauteed onions, crispy onions, sea-salt fries

Tavern Burger

Tavern Burger

$20.00

10 oz. beef burgers are a special blend of ground kobe and brisket, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, Russian dressing, pickles, romaine, toasted English muffin, sea-salt fries

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Turkey burger, lettuce, tomato, sea-salt fries

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Impossible Burger - plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, on a bun, sea-salt fries

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, BBQ sauce, cole slaw, pickles and sea-salt fries

Steak and Burrata Sandwich

Steak and Burrata Sandwich

$22.00

Sirloin steak, baby arugula, vine-ripe tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, sea-salt fries

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Crispy chicken fingers and fries

Kids Grilled Chicken & Veg

$15.00
Kids Burger Sliders

Kids Burger Sliders

$10.00

Two beef burger sliders served with sea-salt fries

Kids Steak and Fries

Kids Steak and Fries

$18.00

Kids steak and fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Pasta & Butter

Pasta & Butter

$6.00

Shell- shaped pasta with butter

Pasta & Red Sauce

Pasta & Red Sauce

$6.00

Shell pasta with red sauce

Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$8.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00
Fries

Fries

$6.00

Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Roasted garlic whipped potatoes

Jasmine Rice

$6.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00

Crispy and delicious

Pickles - Quart Housemade

$10.00

Pete's Pickles in a quart size container.

Risotto w Sweet Peas

$8.00

Roasted butternut squash, kale and dried cherry risotto

Risotto w Roasted Beets

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sweet Potato Wedges

$8.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Housemade bourbon bread pudding made with fresh honeycrisp apples and raisins

Brownie

Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate brownie with chocolate chips

Chocolate Pudding

$10.00

Housemade old-fashioned, double-chocolate pudding with fresh whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet and tart, whipped cream, graham cracker crust

Mini Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Handcrafted mini ice cream sandwich, chocolate chip cookies and vanilla ice cream

Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches (3)

$12.00

A trio of handcrafted mini ice cream sandwiches (3), chocolate chip cookies and vanilla ice cream

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Housemade pumpkin cheesecake topped with candied pumpkin seeds (coated with sugar and cinnamon), and topped with housemade whipped cream

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$12.00

Thick, rich cheesecake with a caramel swirl, graham cracker crust and a drizzle of caramel sauce

Specialty Cocktails

Spicy Guava Margarita

$15.00

Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila, guava nectar, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, sugar rim

Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Tanteo Jalapeno Tequilla, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, simple syrup

Bee's Knees

$16.00

Hendrick's Gin, housemade honey-ginger syrup, fresh lemon juice

Blood Orange Margrita

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila, muddled blood oranges, orange liqueur.

Buttered Toffee

Buttered Toffee

$14.00

Bailey's, Kahlua, Amaretto, Cream

Cranberry Cruise

$15.00

Espolon Reposado, cranberry juice, housemade spice syrup, fresh lemon juice

Hint of Mint

Hint of Mint

$12.00

Vodka, muddled cucumbers, lime, plus, a hint of mint

Honeycrisp Mule

$15.00

Maker's Mark, muddled honeycrisp apples, housemade honey syrup, fresh lemon juice, ginger beer

Perfect Margarita

Perfect Margarita

$15.00

Casamigos Silver Tequila, Cointreau, simple syrup, fresh lime juice

Salted Caramel Martini

Salted Caramel Martini

$14.00

Smirnoff Kissed Caramel vodka, RumChata, caramel swirl, salt rim

Spiced Pear Martini

$16.00

Ketel One Vodka, St. Germain, pear nectar, housemade cinnamon harvest syrup, fresh lemon juice

Thyme for Bourbon

Thyme for Bourbon

$15.00

Penelope Bourbon, housemade honey-thyme syrup, pineapple juice, dash of bitters

Wall Street Walnut

$16.00

Bulleit Rye, sweet vermouth, housemade autumn syrup, walnut bitters

Wine by the BOTTLE

Albert Bichot Bottle - Gamay

Albert Bichot Bottle - Gamay

$60.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

Alois Legedar Pinot Grigio BTL

Alois Legedar Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00
Au Bon Climat Chard BTL

Au Bon Climat Chard BTL

$54.00Out of stock

Babich Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$40.00

Cambria Katherine's Vineyard BTL

$54.00

Castello Banfi Chianti BTL

$40.00
Alfred Gratien Brut NV - Champagne

Alfred Gratien Brut NV - Champagne

$85.00
Chappellet Mountain Cuvee - Cabernet Blend

Chappellet Mountain Cuvee - Cabernet Blend

$80.00

Chappellet mountain Cuvee Cabernet Blend Napa Valley, CA 2017

Daou Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00
Garzon Albarino BTL

Garzon Albarino BTL

$40.00

E Guigal - Cote du Rhone

$40.00

Sokol Bosser Evolution

$50.00
Flowers - Pinot Noir

Flowers - Pinot Noir

$100.00

Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast, CA 2017

Jordan - Cabernet Sauvignon

Jordan - Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma, CA 2015

LaLuca Prosecco 750ml

$40.00

Los Vascos - Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Los Vascos, Cabernet Sauvignon, Colchagua Valley Chile 2018

Domaine Bousquet - Malbec

$40.00
Pedroncelli - Cabernet Sauvignon

Pedroncelli - Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Dr Konstantin BTL Riesling

$40.00

Routas Rose Bottle

$40.00

Coteaux Varois en Provence, France 2019

Wente Morning Fog - Chardonnay

$40.00
House - Cabernet Sauvignon - Douglas Hill

House - Cabernet Sauvignon - Douglas Hill

$28.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

House - Chardonnay - Douglas Hill

House - Chardonnay - Douglas Hill

$28.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

House - Merlot - Douglas Hill

House - Merlot - Douglas Hill

$28.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

House - Pinot Grigio - Fox Brook

House - Pinot Grigio - Fox Brook

$28.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

House - Pinot Noir - Montpellier

House - Pinot Noir - Montpellier

$32.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

WINE by the GLASS

Albert Bichot GLS Gamay

$16.00

Alois Lagedar Pinot Grigio GLS

$12.00

Au Bon Chard GLS

$15.00Out of stock

Babich Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$12.00

Cambria Katherine's Vineyard GLS

$15.00

Castello Banfi Chianti GLS

$12.00

Chappellet GLS Cab

$20.00

Daou SB GLS

$14.00

E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone

$12.00

Sokol Blosser Evolution GLS

$14.00

Flowers PN GLS

$20.00
Garzon Albarino GLS

Garzon Albarino GLS

$12.00

Los Vascos GLS Cab Sauv

$12.00

Domaine Bousquet Malbec GLS

$12.00

LaLuca Prosecco Split

$12.00
Pedroncelli GLS Cab

Pedroncelli GLS Cab

$14.00

Dr Konstantin GLS Riesling

$12.00
Segura Viudas Sparkling Rose Split

Segura Viudas Sparkling Rose Split

$8.00Out of stock

Wente Morning Fog Chard GLS

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Spritzer

$9.00

Beer Bottles

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
Bud

Bud

$5.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

Bud Lite

Bud Lite

$5.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

Corona

Corona

$6.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

Corona Light

Corona Light

$6.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

Heinekin

Heinekin

$6.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

Heinekin 0

$6.00
Heinekin Light

Heinekin Light

$6.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

Mich Ultra

Mich Ultra

$5.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

Miller Lite Btl

Miller Lite Btl

$5.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$6.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

Yuengling Lager

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol

Catering Items for Preorder

Eggplant Meatball Platter (24)

$60.00

24 Eggplant Meatballs - Spicy heirloom tomato sauce, shaved asiago cheese. Vegetarian. Advance notice required.

Bruschetta Platter (18)

$45.00

Toasted crostini with melted mozzarella, fresh tomato and basil bruschetta. Advance notice required.

Fried Chicken Slider Platter (10)

$35.00

Burger Sliders (24)

$90.00

24 Burger sliders. Advance notice required.

Chicken Fingers (20)

$55.00

Fries - 1/2 Tray

$26.00
Autumn Salad - 1/2 Tray

Autumn Salad - 1/2 Tray

$52.00

Baby arugula, honey crisp apples, roasted red and golden beets, crumbled goat cheese, dried cranberries, candied-spiced pecans, apple-cider vinaigrette. Dressing will be on the side. Please order 1 day in advance.

Caesar Salad - 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Baby red romaine, oven-dried plum tomatoes, parmesan crisps. Caesar dressing packed on the side. Advance notice required.

Romaine Wedge Salad - 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Romaine, praline-pecan bacon, blue cheese crumbles, roasted yellow tomatoes, onions. Russian dressing will be packed on the side. Advance notice required.

Grilled Chicken, Potatoes, Veggies - 1/2 Tray

Grilled Chicken, Potatoes, Veggies - 1/2 Tray

$75.00

6 grilled chicken breasts (boneless), baby potatoes, mixed spring vegetables, zucchini, onion, peppers. Advance notice required.

Bread Pudding 1/2 Tray

Bread Pudding 1/2 Tray

$110.00

Bourbon Bread Pudding with fresh peaches and local blueberries, topped with salted caramel ice cream (will be packed on the side). Advance notice required.

Salmon Filet

Salmon Filet

$9.50

Scottish Salmon Filet (1 piece approx 8 ounces)

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Seasonal American Cuisine

Website

Location

21 West River Road, Rumson, NJ 07760

Directions

Gallery
Victory Park Tavern image
Victory Park Tavern image
Victory Park Tavern image

