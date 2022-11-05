Victory Park Tavern
1,291 Reviews
$$
21 West River Road
Rumson, NJ 07760
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Swordfish
Local swordfish, herb-crusted, pan seared with brown butter and crispy capers, blistered heirloom cherry tomatoes, wilted spinach and jasmine rice
Filet Mignon
Center cut 8 oz. grilled filet mignon, organic mushroom light cream, roasted Brussels sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes
Dayboat Scallops
Pan-seared dayboat scallops, apple cider reduction, roasted beet risotto, Brussel sprouts, sautéed apples, and bacon. Contains a touch of butter. No substitutions on this dish.
Soups and Starters
Autumn Pumpkin Bisque
Autumn Pumpkin Bisque is made with a touch of coconut milk and is garnished with toasted pumpkin seeds. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free. Quart size available (4 servings, 32 oz. for $30).
French Onion Soup
Vegetarian onion broth, croutons, Gruyere cheese
Burrata & Figs
Buratta & Figs - A large 4 oz portion of creamy burrata, fresh figs and thinly sliced prosciutto. Garnished with pomegranate seeds and balsamic drizzle. Served with toasted baguettes
Baked Mac & Cheese
Baked Mac & Cheese, brie and Gruyere cheese topped with crispy bread crumbs
Calamari
Crispy calamari lightly coated with rice flour, side of spicy tomato sauce
Dumplings
DC's pork dumplings (4) with a sweet chili-lime dipping sauce (on the side)
Eggplant Meatballs
Spicy heirloom tomato sauce, shaved asiago cheese - 4 meatballs
PEI Mussels
Prince Edward Island Mussels, white wine-garlic broth, toasted baguettes
Tuna Tower
Sushi-grade tuna tartare, avocado, citrus-zest gastrique, waffle chips
Salads
Autumn Salad
Baby arugula, honey crisp apples, roasted red & golden beets, crumbled goat cheese, dried cranberries, candied-spiced pecans, apple-cider vinaigrette
Fig Salad
Baby arugula, fresh figs, goat cheese, marcona almonds, white-balsamic drizzle
Caesar Salad
Baby red romaine, oven-dried plum tomatoes, parmesan crisps, caesar dressing
Romaine Wedge Salad
Romaine, praline-pecan bacon, blue cheese crumbles, roasted yellow tomatoes, onions, Russian dressing
Simple Greens
Side-salad portion. Romaine, radicchio, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shaved onions, croutons, red-wine vinaigrette.
Simple Greens Dinner Portion
Dinner-size portion. Romaine, radicchio, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shaved onions, croutons, red-wine vinaigrette.
Entrées
Cedar Plank Salmon
Salmon, baby greens, chickpeas, ruby-red grapefruit, shaved fennel, blood orange drizzle. Gluten free.
Chicken Under a Brick
Grilled and crispy - all-natural Frenched chicken breast, lemon-herb butter (will be packed on the side), brussels sprouts and garlic whipped potatoes. Recommended wine pairing Wente Chardonnay.
Lobster Risotto
Fresh Maine lobster out of the shell, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, basil
Mushroom Tagliatelle
Fresh pasta, organic mushroom blend, white wine, spring peas, fresh herbs, shaved parmigiana (vegetarian). For dairy free, select 'no cheese'.
NY Strip Steak
12 oz. NY Strip Steak with a light peppercorn-brandy sauce (served on the side), fries
Pasta Bolognese
Fresh pasta, slow cooked beef, veal and pork ragu, topped with a dollop of fresh burrata
Pork Chop Milanese
Butterflied pork chop is crispy with baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, onion, shaved parmigiano with a balsamic drizzle
Burgers
Classic Burger
10 oz. beef burgers are a special blend of ground kobe and brisket, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle and sea-salt fries
French Onion Burger
10 oz. beef burgers are a special blend of ground kobe and brisket, Gruyere cheese, sauteed onions, crispy onions, sea-salt fries
Tavern Burger
10 oz. beef burgers are a special blend of ground kobe and brisket, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, Russian dressing, pickles, romaine, toasted English muffin, sea-salt fries
Turkey Burger
Turkey burger, lettuce, tomato, sea-salt fries
Impossible Burger
Impossible Burger - plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, on a bun, sea-salt fries
Sandwiches
Kids
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
Crispy chicken fingers and fries
Kids Grilled Chicken & Veg
Kids Burger Sliders
Two beef burger sliders served with sea-salt fries
Kids Steak and Fries
Kids steak and fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Pasta & Butter
Shell- shaped pasta with butter
Pasta & Red Sauce
Shell pasta with red sauce
Shirley Temple
Sides
Asparagus
Brussels Sprouts
Cole Slaw
Fries
Garlic Whipped Potatoes
Roasted garlic whipped potatoes
Jasmine Rice
Onion Rings
Crispy and delicious
Pickles - Quart Housemade
Pete's Pickles in a quart size container.
Risotto w Sweet Peas
Roasted butternut squash, kale and dried cherry risotto
Risotto w Roasted Beets
Sauteed Spinach
Sweet Potato Wedges
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Housemade bourbon bread pudding made with fresh honeycrisp apples and raisins
Brownie
Chocolate brownie with chocolate chips
Chocolate Pudding
Housemade old-fashioned, double-chocolate pudding with fresh whipped cream
Key Lime Pie
Sweet and tart, whipped cream, graham cracker crust
Mini Ice Cream Sandwich
Handcrafted mini ice cream sandwich, chocolate chip cookies and vanilla ice cream
Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches (3)
A trio of handcrafted mini ice cream sandwiches (3), chocolate chip cookies and vanilla ice cream
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Housemade pumpkin cheesecake topped with candied pumpkin seeds (coated with sugar and cinnamon), and topped with housemade whipped cream
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Thick, rich cheesecake with a caramel swirl, graham cracker crust and a drizzle of caramel sauce
Specialty Cocktails
Spicy Guava Margarita
Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila, guava nectar, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, sugar rim
Spicy Margarita
Tanteo Jalapeno Tequilla, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, simple syrup
Bee's Knees
Hendrick's Gin, housemade honey-ginger syrup, fresh lemon juice
Blood Orange Margrita
Casamigos Blanco Tequila, muddled blood oranges, orange liqueur.
Buttered Toffee
Bailey's, Kahlua, Amaretto, Cream
Cranberry Cruise
Espolon Reposado, cranberry juice, housemade spice syrup, fresh lemon juice
Hint of Mint
Vodka, muddled cucumbers, lime, plus, a hint of mint
Honeycrisp Mule
Maker's Mark, muddled honeycrisp apples, housemade honey syrup, fresh lemon juice, ginger beer
Perfect Margarita
Casamigos Silver Tequila, Cointreau, simple syrup, fresh lime juice
Salted Caramel Martini
Smirnoff Kissed Caramel vodka, RumChata, caramel swirl, salt rim
Spiced Pear Martini
Ketel One Vodka, St. Germain, pear nectar, housemade cinnamon harvest syrup, fresh lemon juice
Thyme for Bourbon
Penelope Bourbon, housemade honey-thyme syrup, pineapple juice, dash of bitters
Wall Street Walnut
Bulleit Rye, sweet vermouth, housemade autumn syrup, walnut bitters
Wine by the BOTTLE
Albert Bichot Bottle - Gamay
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
Alois Legedar Pinot Grigio BTL
Au Bon Climat Chard BTL
Babich Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Cambria Katherine's Vineyard BTL
Castello Banfi Chianti BTL
Alfred Gratien Brut NV - Champagne
Chappellet Mountain Cuvee - Cabernet Blend
Chappellet mountain Cuvee Cabernet Blend Napa Valley, CA 2017
Daou Sauvignon Blanc
Garzon Albarino BTL
E Guigal - Cote du Rhone
Sokol Bosser Evolution
Flowers - Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast, CA 2017
Jordan - Cabernet Sauvignon
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma, CA 2015
LaLuca Prosecco 750ml
Los Vascos - Cabernet Sauvignon
Los Vascos, Cabernet Sauvignon, Colchagua Valley Chile 2018
Domaine Bousquet - Malbec
Pedroncelli - Cabernet Sauvignon
Dr Konstantin BTL Riesling
Routas Rose Bottle
Coteaux Varois en Provence, France 2019
Wente Morning Fog - Chardonnay
House - Cabernet Sauvignon - Douglas Hill
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
House - Chardonnay - Douglas Hill
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
House - Merlot - Douglas Hill
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
House - Pinot Grigio - Fox Brook
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
House - Pinot Noir - Montpellier
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
WINE by the GLASS
Albert Bichot GLS Gamay
Alois Lagedar Pinot Grigio GLS
Au Bon Chard GLS
Babich Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Cambria Katherine's Vineyard GLS
Castello Banfi Chianti GLS
Chappellet GLS Cab
Daou SB GLS
E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone
Sokol Blosser Evolution GLS
Flowers PN GLS
Garzon Albarino GLS
Los Vascos GLS Cab Sauv
Domaine Bousquet Malbec GLS
LaLuca Prosecco Split
Pedroncelli GLS Cab
Dr Konstantin GLS Riesling
Segura Viudas Sparkling Rose Split
Wente Morning Fog Chard GLS
Sangria
Spritzer
Beer Bottles
Bud
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
Bud Lite
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
Corona
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
Corona Light
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
Heinekin
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
Heinekin 0
Heinekin Light
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
Mich Ultra
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
Miller Lite Btl
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
Stella Artois
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
Yuengling Lager
You must be 21 years old to purchase alcohol
Catering Items for Preorder
Eggplant Meatball Platter (24)
24 Eggplant Meatballs - Spicy heirloom tomato sauce, shaved asiago cheese. Vegetarian. Advance notice required.
Bruschetta Platter (18)
Toasted crostini with melted mozzarella, fresh tomato and basil bruschetta. Advance notice required.
Fried Chicken Slider Platter (10)
Burger Sliders (24)
24 Burger sliders. Advance notice required.
Chicken Fingers (20)
Fries - 1/2 Tray
Autumn Salad - 1/2 Tray
Baby arugula, honey crisp apples, roasted red and golden beets, crumbled goat cheese, dried cranberries, candied-spiced pecans, apple-cider vinaigrette. Dressing will be on the side. Please order 1 day in advance.
Caesar Salad - 1/2 Tray
Baby red romaine, oven-dried plum tomatoes, parmesan crisps. Caesar dressing packed on the side. Advance notice required.
Romaine Wedge Salad - 1/2 Tray
Romaine, praline-pecan bacon, blue cheese crumbles, roasted yellow tomatoes, onions. Russian dressing will be packed on the side. Advance notice required.
Grilled Chicken, Potatoes, Veggies - 1/2 Tray
6 grilled chicken breasts (boneless), baby potatoes, mixed spring vegetables, zucchini, onion, peppers. Advance notice required.
Bread Pudding 1/2 Tray
Bourbon Bread Pudding with fresh peaches and local blueberries, topped with salted caramel ice cream (will be packed on the side). Advance notice required.
Salmon Filet
Scottish Salmon Filet (1 piece approx 8 ounces)
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Seasonal American Cuisine
21 West River Road, Rumson, NJ 07760