Viggiano's on Sunset, Cape May NJ
109 Sunset Boulevard
Cape May, NJ 08204
Popular Items
Family Style Menu's
Menu 1 - Family Style $78
*Family Style Takeout Menu-1 * Feeds 3-4, Choose one from each course: Entree or Pasta, Salad & Dessert. Meal includes bread.
Menu 2 - Family Style $115
*Family Style Takeout Menu-2 * Feeds 4-6, Choose course: TWO Entree or Pasta, ONE Salad & Dessert. Meal includes bread.
Appetizers
Antipasto
An Italian festival of Kalamata olives, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted peppers, marinated fresh mozzarella, Genoa salami cones filled with basil cream cheese, along with prosciutto and provolone stuffed cherry peppers and topped with shaved prosciutto.
Appetizer Sampler
(serves 4-6 people) Try a sample of Viggiano's favorite four appetizers: Calamari, Stuffed Cheese Wedges, Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms and Tomato Mozzarella Bruschetta.
Calamari
A generous portion of tender, domestic, young calamari lightly fried and tossed in lemon, Roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and basil.
Crab-Stuffed Mushroom
Jumbo lump crab cake seasoned, served on a marinated portobello mushroom topped with roasted pepper aioli.
Grilled Portobello Mushrooms
Portobello mushrooms marinated with balsamic vinegar , grilled, sliced and garnished with julienne roasted peppers.
Mussels Marinara
Fresh mussels steamed with red wine, served in a garlic butter marinara sauce.
Roasted Peppers
Marinated in garlic and olive oil, served with aged provolone, handmade mozzarella and Kalamata Olives.
Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom caps filled with savory sausage stuffing, topped with Parmesan cheese and baked.
Sauteed Clams
Little Neck clams sauteed with garlic butter and Chardonnay.
Stuffed Cheese Wedges
Provolone cheese sandwiched around prosciutto, breaded and fried, accompanied by marinara sauce for dipping.
Bruschetta
Greens
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with the Viggiano family's own dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with croutons.
Greens w/Balsamic
Baby greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette topped with dried cranberries, diced tomatoes, toasted pine nuts and Gorgonzola cheese.
Sm Caesar
Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with the Viggiano family's own dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with croutons.
Sm Greens
Baby greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette topped with dried cranberries, diced tomatoes, toasted pine nuts and Gorgonzola cheese.
Italian Wedding Soup
Pasta
Sm Mushroom Cannelloni
Portobello & Button Mushrooms, Mascarpone Cheese sauteed in Marsala Wine, rolled in Pasta Sheets & baked with a Parmesan Cream Sauce.
Sm Cap Carb
Piccolo Portion Capellini Carbonara with Pancetta Cream Sauce, Italian bacon, peas & onions sauteed & tossed with capellini pasta in a pancetta cream sauce
Sm Rig Country
Picollo Portion Rigatoni Country-Style, Rigatoni pasta tossed with onions, peppers, chicken, sweet & hot sausages sautéed with marinara sauce, and finished with fresh mozzarella cheese.
Sm Cav w/Chicken
Picollo Portion Cavatappi with Chicken, Cavatappi pasta in a fresh Rosa sauce sautéed with chicken.
Sm Rig w/Mussels
Piccolo Portion, Rigatoni with Mussels, Rigatoni pasta sautéed with mussels in a garlic butter, red wine marinara sauce.
Sm Penne Spin
Piccolo Portion, Penne Rigata with Prosciutto & Spinach - Penne pasta sautéed with julienne prosciutto, fresh spinach & sun-dried tomatoes, in a garlic butter sauce.
Sm Shrimp Penne
Piccolo Portion, Penne Rigata with Shrimp & Roasted Peppers - Penne pasta sautéed with shrimp & roasted peppers in a garlic butter sauce.
Sm Vegetable Cav
Piccolo Portion, Cavatappi with Roasted Vegetables - Cavatappi pasta sautéed with fresh roasted eggplant, zucchini, carrots, tomatoes, onions & asparagus in a Pomodoro sauce.
Sm Lasagna
Piccolo Portion, Lasagna - This recipe is a Viggiano family favorite & is often served for special occasions. A tasty marinara sauce, layers of pasta, Italian cheeses, ground meatballs & sweet & hot sausages. Delizioso!
Sm Spag w/Meatball
Piccolo Portion, Spaghetti with Oversized Meatball - An old homemade tradition. Spaghetti with Italian-style meatball in marinara sauce. Truly satisfying!
Sm Cheese Ravs
Piccolo Portion, Classic Cheese Ravioli - Always a favorite, Ravioli in our homemade marinara sauce with an Italian style meatball.
Sm Sea Fett
Piccolo Portion, Seafood Fettuccini - Fettuccini pasta sautéed with shrimp & salmon in a vodka rosa sauce.
Sm Alfredo
Piccolo Portion Classic creamy Alfredo, served with fettuccini pasta. Add Asparagus, Broccoli & Peas $2.00, Add Chicken $3.00, Add Shrimp $5.00
Sm Gnocchi
Piccolo Portion Gnocchi sautéed is a Rosa sauce and served with baby meatballs topped with Ricotta cheese.
Lg Cap Carb
Grande Portion Capellini Carbonara with Pancetta Cream Sauce, Italian bacon, peas & onions sauteed & tossed with capellini pasta in a pancetta cream sauce
Lg Rig Country
Grande Portion Rigatoni Country-Style, Rigatoni pasta tossed with onions, peppers, chicken, sweet & hot sausages sautéed with marinara sauce, and finished with fresh mozzarella cheese.
Lg Cav w/Chicken
Grande Portion Cavatappi with Chicken, Cavatappi pasta in a fresh Rosa sauce sautéed with chicken.
Lg Rig w/Muss
Grande Portion, Rigatoni with Mussels, Rigatoni pasta sautéed with mussels in a garlic butter, red wine marinara sauce.
Lg Penne Spin
Grande Portion, Penne Rigata with Prosciutto & Spinach - Penne pasta sautéed with julienne prosciutto, fresh spinach & sun-dried tomatoes, in a garlic butter sauce.
Lg Shrimp Penne
Grande Portion, Penne Rigata with Shrimp & Roasted Peppers - Penne pasta sautéed with shrimp & roasted peppers in a garlic butter sauce.
Lg Veg Cav
Grande Portion, Cavatappi with Roasted Vegetables - Cavatappi pasta sautéed with fresh roasted eggplant, zucchini, carrots, tomatoes, onions & asparagus in a Pomodoro sauce.
Lg Lasagna
Grande Portion, Lasagna - This recipe is a Viggiano family favorite & is often served for special occasions. A tasty marinara sauce, layers of pasta, Italian cheeses, ground meatballs & sweet & hot sausages. Delizioso!
Lg Spag w/Meatball
Grande Portion, Spaghetti with Oversized Meatball - An old homemade tradition. Spaghetti with Italian-style meatball in marinara sauce. Truly satisfying!
Lg Cheese Ravs
Grande Portion, Classic Cheese Ravioli - Always a favorite, Ravioli in our homemade marinara sauce with an Italian style meatball.
Lg Sea Fett
Grande Portion, Seafood Fettuccini - Fettuccini pasta sautéed with shrimp & salmon in a vodka rosa sauce.
Lg Alfredo
Grande Portion Classic creamy Alfredo, served with fettuccini pasta. Add Asparagus, Broccoli & Peas $2.00, Add Chicken $3.00, Add Shrimp $5.00
Lg Gnocchi
Grande Portion Gnocchi sautéed is a Rosa sauce and served with baby meatballs topped with Ricotta cheese.
Entrees
Sm Eggplant Parm
Piccolo Portion Eggplant Parmesan - Fresh Eggplant seasoned, breaded, fried and topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheeses.
Sm Chicken Marsala
Piccolo Portion Chicken Marsala - Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts sautéed in a wild mushroom Marsala wine demi-glace.
Sm Chicken Parm
Piccolo Portion Chicken Parmesan - Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Breaded, fried and topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheese.
Sm Chicken Cacciatore
Piccolo Portion Chicken Cacciatore - Boneless, Skinless Chicken breasts sautéed with Chardonnay Wine, onions, peppers and mushrooms in a marinara sauce.
Sm Chicken Piccata
Piccolo Portion Chicken Piccata - Boneless, skinless chicken breasts sautéed in a lemon butter caper Chardonnay wine sauce.
Sm Veal Parm
Piccolo Portion Veal Parmesan - Tender medallions of veal seasoned and sautéed. Topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheeses.
Sm Veal Mediteranean
Piccolo Portion Veal Mediterranean - Tender medallions of Veal seasoned and sautéed with Roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke heart and capers, in a Chardonnay lemon pesto sauce.
Sm Veal & Shrimp
Piccolo Portion Sautéed Veal and Shrimp - Tender medallions of Veal seasoned and sautéed with Shrimp and roasted peppers in a Pomodoro sauce.
Sm Grilled Salmon
Piccolo Portion Grilled Salmon - Fresh Salmon grilled over open coals and complimented with Roma Tomatoes and capers in a lemon butter Chardonnay wine sauce.
Lg Eggplant Parm
Grande Portion Eggplant Parmesan - Fresh Eggplant seasoned, breaded, fried and topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheeses.
Lg Chicken Marsala
Grande Portion Chicken Marsala - Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts sautéed in a wild mushroom Marsala wine demi-glace.
Lg Chicken Parm
Grande Portion Chicken Parmesan - Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Breaded, fried and topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheese.
Lg Chicken Cacciatore
Grande Portion Chicken Cacciatore - Boneless, Skinless Chicken breasts sautéed with Chardonnay Wine, onions, peppers and mushrooms in a marinara sauce.
Lg Chicken Piccata
Grande Portion Chicken Piccata - Boneless, skinless chicken breasts sautéed in a lemon butter caper Chardonnay wine sauce.
Lg Veal Parm
Grande Portion Veal Parmesan - Tender medallions of veal seasoned and sautéed. Topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheeses.
Lg Veal Mediterranean
Grande Portion Veal Mediterranean - Tender medallions of Veal seasoned and sautéed with Roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke heart and capers, in a Chardonnay lemon pesto sauce.
Lg Veal & Shrimp
Grande Portion Sautéed Veal and Shrimp - Tender medallions of Veal seasoned and sautéed with Shrimp and roasted peppers in a Pomodoro sauce.
Lg Grilled Salmon
Grande Portion Grilled Salmon - Fresh Salmon grilled over open coals and complimented with Roma Tomatoes and capers in a lemon butter Chardonnay wine sauce.
Chefs Creations
Lg Chx Brancato
***Tuesday's ONLY!*** Grande Portion! Chicken Breast sauteed in Olive Oil, topped with Spinach, Roasted Peppers and Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Lemon White Wine Butter.
Sm Chx Brancato
***Tuesday's ONLY!*** Piccolo Portion! Chicken Breast sauteed in Olive Oil, topped with Spinach, Roasted Peppers and Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Lemon White Wine Butter.
Lg Penne Vodka
***Wednesday's Only*** Grande Portion Vodka Shrimp Penne, Sauteed shrimp with roasted peppers and penne is a sweet vodka cream sauce.
Sm Penne Vodka
***Wednesday's Only*** Piccolo Portion Vodka Shrimp Penne, Sauteed shrimp with roasted peppers and penne is a sweet vodka cream sauce.
Lg Shrimp/Scallop Cav
***Thursday's Only*** Grande Portion Scallop and Shrimp Cavatappi, Scallops and Shrimp sauteed with artichokes and cavatappi pasta in a Rose sauce.
Sm Shrimp/Scallop Cav
***Thursday's Only*** Piccolo Portion Scallop and Shrimp Cavatappi, Scallops and Shrimp sauteed with artichokes and cavatappi pasta in a Rose sauce.
Lg Diablo
***Friday's Only*** Grande Portion Seafood Fra Diablo, Shrimp, mussels and clams sautéed in white wine and served over pasta in a spicy red sauce.
Sm Diablo
***Friday's Only*** Piccolo Portion Seafood Fra Diablo, Shrimp, mussels and clams sautéed in white wine and served over pasta in a spicy red sauce.
Lg Saltimbocca
***Saturday's Only*** Grande Portion Veal Saltimbocca, Tender medallions of veal seasoned , sauteed with sage, prosciutto and fontina cheese in a Chardonnay white wine demi-glace.
Sm Saltimbocca
***Saturday's Only*** Picollo Portion Veal Saltimbocca, Tender medallions of veal seasoned , sauteed with sage, prosciutto and fontina cheese in a Chardonnay white wine demi-glace.
Lg Rav Special
***Sunday's Only*** Grande Portion | Give us a call.. changes weekly!
Sm Rav Special
***Sunday's Only*** Picollo Portion | Give us a call.. changes weekly!
Sides
Asparagus
Fresh asparagus spears sauteed with lemon butter.
Broccoli Rabe
Fresh broccoli rabe sauteed with garlic and olive oil.
Escarole
Sauteed with garlic and olive oil.
Zucchini
Fresh zucchini sauteed in garlic olive oil with Roma tomatoes.
Mashed Potatoes
Fresh Yukon potatoes boiled and mixed with butter, milk and seasonings.
Side Pasta
A side portion of your choice of Capellini, Spaghetti, Fettucini, Rigatoni, Penne Rigata or Cavatappi.
Meatball in Marinara
Just the right combination of ground pork, veal & beef seasoned & cooked in our delicious marinara sauce.
Sausage in Marinara
Mom's Garlic Bread
Fresh Italian bread lightly seasoned with garlic butter, parmesan cheese, fresh parsley and paprika wrapped in foil and baked. ( Add melted mozzarella cheese $2.00 )
Desserts
Kids Menu
Hawk Haven Wines
Flying Press White 750ml
Hint of sweetness, honeydew, cantaloupe 750ml bottle
CAN White Flying Press 375ml
CAN | This white blend is both fun and harmonious. With just a hint of sweetness, you will find notes of kiwi, honeydew, citrus and lemongrass. The finish is smooth and refreshing with vibrant tropical fruits and melon. Blend: 36% Riesling, 31% Sauvignon Blanc, 18% Chardonnay, 15% Pinot Grigio (1.2% residual sugar)
Naked Chardonnay, Hawk Haven
Toasted coconut, mango, pineapple 750ml bottle
Pinot Grigio, Hawk Haven
Lemon zest, white peach, nectarine 750ml bottle
Sauvignon Blanc, Hawk Haven
Green apple, lime, gooseberry 750ml bottle
Chardonnay, Hawk Haven
Flying Press Red 750ml
Cherry, cinnamon, short clean finish 750ml bottle
CAN Red Flying Press 375ml
CAN | A red table wine is meant to be light, fruit-forward and easy drinking, and with the Flying Press Red that's exactly what you get. We think this red is easy enough to enjoy on its own, but if you'd like to pair it with food it is delightful as a pizza and pasta wine. Cherry, pomegranate, and cinnamon stick on the nose, followed by smooth notes of cinnamon, raspberry, red cherry, and a touch of vanilla on the palate. Short clean finish filled with light oak tannins and lingering notes of baker's chocolate and clove. Blend: 56% Merlot, 40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 4% Petite Sirah
‘Q’, Hawk Haven
Black currant, blackberry, plum 750ml bottle
Talon, Hawk Haven
Merlot, Hawk Haven
Raspberry, cranberry, hint of vanilla 750ml bottle
Flying Press Rose 750ml
Strawberry, pink grapefruit, slightly sweet 750ml bottle
CAN ROSE Flying Press 375ml
CAN | This rose has a beautifully aromatic bouquet of strawberry, grapefruit and cherry blossom. A hint of sweetness gives way to berry flavors, accompanied by blood orange, cranberry and watermelon. Clean, smooth and refreshing on the finish.
Dry Rose, Hawk Haven
Signature series | Tart cherry, watermelon, floral 750ml bottle
T-SHIRT'S | Viggiano's on Sunset Logo
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Italian Restaurant & BYOB in beautiful West Cape May NJ! Dedicated parking lot, Outdoor deck dining ( weather permitting ), accept all major credit cards! Online ordering for Curbside/Takeout available.
109 Sunset Boulevard, Cape May, NJ 08204