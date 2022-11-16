Viggiano's on Sunset, Cape May NJ

CAN Red Flying Press 375ml

$15.98

CAN | A red table wine is meant to be light, fruit-forward and easy drinking, and with the Flying Press Red that's exactly what you get. We think this red is easy enough to enjoy on its own, but if you'd like to pair it with food it is delightful as a pizza and pasta wine. Cherry, pomegranate, and cinnamon stick on the nose, followed by smooth notes of cinnamon, raspberry, red cherry, and a touch of vanilla on the palate. Short clean finish filled with light oak tannins and lingering notes of baker's chocolate and clove. Blend: 56% Merlot, 40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 4% Petite Sirah