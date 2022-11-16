Restaurant header imageView gallery

Viggiano's on Sunset, Cape May NJ

No reviews yet

109 Sunset Boulevard

Cape May, NJ 08204

Popular Items

Mom's Garlic Bread
Caesar Salad
Side Pasta

Family Style Menu's

*Family Style Takeout Menus *, First Choose Menu One or Menu Two., then course: Entree or Pasta, Salad & Dessert. Meal also includes bread.

Menu 1 - Family Style $78

$78.00

*Family Style Takeout Menu-1 * Feeds 3-4, Choose one from each course: Entree or Pasta, Salad & Dessert. Meal includes bread.

Menu 2 - Family Style $115

$115.00

*Family Style Takeout Menu-2 * Feeds 4-6, Choose course: TWO Entree or Pasta, ONE Salad & Dessert. Meal includes bread.

Appetizers

Antipasto

$20.95

An Italian festival of Kalamata olives, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted peppers, marinated fresh mozzarella, Genoa salami cones filled with basil cream cheese, along with prosciutto and provolone stuffed cherry peppers and topped with shaved prosciutto.

Appetizer Sampler

$32.95

(serves 4-6 people) Try a sample of Viggiano's favorite four appetizers: Calamari, Stuffed Cheese Wedges, Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms and Tomato Mozzarella Bruschetta.

Calamari

$14.95

A generous portion of tender, domestic, young calamari lightly fried and tossed in lemon, Roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and basil.

Crab-Stuffed Mushroom

Crab-Stuffed Mushroom

$19.95

Jumbo lump crab cake seasoned, served on a marinated portobello mushroom topped with roasted pepper aioli.

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms

$10.95

Portobello mushrooms marinated with balsamic vinegar , grilled, sliced and garnished with julienne roasted peppers.

Mussels Marinara

Mussels Marinara

$13.95

Fresh mussels steamed with red wine, served in a garlic butter marinara sauce.

Roasted Peppers

$11.95

Marinated in garlic and olive oil, served with aged provolone, handmade mozzarella and Kalamata Olives.

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.95

Mushroom caps filled with savory sausage stuffing, topped with Parmesan cheese and baked.

Sauteed Clams

$15.95Out of stock

Little Neck clams sauteed with garlic butter and Chardonnay.

Stuffed Cheese Wedges

Stuffed Cheese Wedges

$12.95

Provolone cheese sandwiched around prosciutto, breaded and fried, accompanied by marinara sauce for dipping.

Bruschetta

Tomato mozz Bruschetta

$12.95

Made with fresh Italian bread, sliced and brushed with garlic butter, then lightly baked.

Mushroom Bruschetta

$12.95

Made with fresh Italian bread, sliced and brushed with garlic butter, then lightly baked.

Greens

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with the Viggiano family's own dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with croutons.

Greens w/Balsamic

$14.95

Baby greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette topped with dried cranberries, diced tomatoes, toasted pine nuts and Gorgonzola cheese.

Sm Caesar

$7.95

Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with the Viggiano family's own dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with croutons.

Sm Greens

$7.95

Baby greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette topped with dried cranberries, diced tomatoes, toasted pine nuts and Gorgonzola cheese.

Italian Wedding Soup

Bowl Soup

$4.95

An Italian classic of homemade chicken broth colored with escarole and accompanied by tiny meatballs.

Pasta

Sm Mushroom Cannelloni

Sm Mushroom Cannelloni

$18.95

Portobello & Button Mushrooms, Mascarpone Cheese sauteed in Marsala Wine, rolled in Pasta Sheets & baked with a Parmesan Cream Sauce.

Sm Cap Carb

Sm Cap Carb

$16.95

Piccolo Portion Capellini Carbonara with Pancetta Cream Sauce, Italian bacon, peas & onions sauteed & tossed with capellini pasta in a pancetta cream sauce

Sm Rig Country

Sm Rig Country

$17.95

Picollo Portion Rigatoni Country-Style, Rigatoni pasta tossed with onions, peppers, chicken, sweet & hot sausages sautéed with marinara sauce, and finished with fresh mozzarella cheese.

Sm Cav w/Chicken

Sm Cav w/Chicken

$16.95

Picollo Portion Cavatappi with Chicken, Cavatappi pasta in a fresh Rosa sauce sautéed with chicken.

Sm Rig w/Mussels

Sm Rig w/Mussels

$18.95

Piccolo Portion, Rigatoni with Mussels, Rigatoni pasta sautéed with mussels in a garlic butter, red wine marinara sauce.

Sm Penne Spin

Sm Penne Spin

$16.95

Piccolo Portion, Penne Rigata with Prosciutto & Spinach - Penne pasta sautéed with julienne prosciutto, fresh spinach & sun-dried tomatoes, in a garlic butter sauce.

Sm Shrimp Penne

Sm Shrimp Penne

$18.95

Piccolo Portion, Penne Rigata with Shrimp & Roasted Peppers - Penne pasta sautéed with shrimp & roasted peppers in a garlic butter sauce.

Sm Vegetable Cav

Sm Vegetable Cav

$14.95

Piccolo Portion, Cavatappi with Roasted Vegetables - Cavatappi pasta sautéed with fresh roasted eggplant, zucchini, carrots, tomatoes, onions & asparagus in a Pomodoro sauce.

Sm Lasagna

Sm Lasagna

$15.95

Piccolo Portion, Lasagna - This recipe is a Viggiano family favorite & is often served for special occasions. A tasty marinara sauce, layers of pasta, Italian cheeses, ground meatballs & sweet & hot sausages. Delizioso!

Sm Spag w/Meatball

Sm Spag w/Meatball

$14.95

Piccolo Portion, Spaghetti with Oversized Meatball - An old homemade tradition. Spaghetti with Italian-style meatball in marinara sauce. Truly satisfying!

Sm Cheese Ravs

Sm Cheese Ravs

$14.95

Piccolo Portion, Classic Cheese Ravioli - Always a favorite, Ravioli in our homemade marinara sauce with an Italian style meatball.

Sm Sea Fett

Sm Sea Fett

$22.95

Piccolo Portion, Seafood Fettuccini - Fettuccini pasta sautéed with shrimp & salmon in a vodka rosa sauce.

Sm Alfredo

Sm Alfredo

$14.95

Piccolo Portion Classic creamy Alfredo, served with fettuccini pasta. Add Asparagus, Broccoli & Peas $2.00, Add Chicken $3.00, Add Shrimp $5.00

Sm Gnocchi

Sm Gnocchi

$14.95

Piccolo Portion Gnocchi sautéed is a Rosa sauce and served with baby meatballs topped with Ricotta cheese.

Lg Cap Carb

$31.95

Grande Portion Capellini Carbonara with Pancetta Cream Sauce, Italian bacon, peas & onions sauteed & tossed with capellini pasta in a pancetta cream sauce

Lg Rig Country

$33.95

Grande Portion Rigatoni Country-Style, Rigatoni pasta tossed with onions, peppers, chicken, sweet & hot sausages sautéed with marinara sauce, and finished with fresh mozzarella cheese.

Lg Cav w/Chicken

$31.95

Grande Portion Cavatappi with Chicken, Cavatappi pasta in a fresh Rosa sauce sautéed with chicken.

Lg Rig w/Muss

$35.95

Grande Portion, Rigatoni with Mussels, Rigatoni pasta sautéed with mussels in a garlic butter, red wine marinara sauce.

Lg Penne Spin

$31.95

Grande Portion, Penne Rigata with Prosciutto & Spinach - Penne pasta sautéed with julienne prosciutto, fresh spinach & sun-dried tomatoes, in a garlic butter sauce.

Lg Shrimp Penne

$35.95

Grande Portion, Penne Rigata with Shrimp & Roasted Peppers - Penne pasta sautéed with shrimp & roasted peppers in a garlic butter sauce.

Lg Veg Cav

$27.95

Grande Portion, Cavatappi with Roasted Vegetables - Cavatappi pasta sautéed with fresh roasted eggplant, zucchini, carrots, tomatoes, onions & asparagus in a Pomodoro sauce.

Lg Lasagna

$29.95

Grande Portion, Lasagna - This recipe is a Viggiano family favorite & is often served for special occasions. A tasty marinara sauce, layers of pasta, Italian cheeses, ground meatballs & sweet & hot sausages. Delizioso!

Lg Spag w/Meatball

$27.95

Grande Portion, Spaghetti with Oversized Meatball - An old homemade tradition. Spaghetti with Italian-style meatball in marinara sauce. Truly satisfying!

Lg Cheese Ravs

$27.95

Grande Portion, Classic Cheese Ravioli - Always a favorite, Ravioli in our homemade marinara sauce with an Italian style meatball.

Lg Sea Fett

$43.95

Grande Portion, Seafood Fettuccini - Fettuccini pasta sautéed with shrimp & salmon in a vodka rosa sauce.

Lg Alfredo

$27.95

Grande Portion Classic creamy Alfredo, served with fettuccini pasta. Add Asparagus, Broccoli & Peas $2.00, Add Chicken $3.00, Add Shrimp $5.00

Lg Gnocchi

$27.95

Grande Portion Gnocchi sautéed is a Rosa sauce and served with baby meatballs topped with Ricotta cheese.

Entrees

Sm Eggplant Parm

$14.95

Piccolo Portion Eggplant Parmesan - Fresh Eggplant seasoned, breaded, fried and topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheeses.

Sm Chicken Marsala

$19.95

Piccolo Portion Chicken Marsala - Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts sautéed in a wild mushroom Marsala wine demi-glace.

Sm Chicken Parm

$19.95

Piccolo Portion Chicken Parmesan - Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Breaded, fried and topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheese.

Sm Chicken Cacciatore

$19.95

Piccolo Portion Chicken Cacciatore - Boneless, Skinless Chicken breasts sautéed with Chardonnay Wine, onions, peppers and mushrooms in a marinara sauce.

Sm Chicken Piccata

$19.95

Piccolo Portion Chicken Piccata - Boneless, skinless chicken breasts sautéed in a lemon butter caper Chardonnay wine sauce.

Sm Veal Parm

$22.95

Piccolo Portion Veal Parmesan - Tender medallions of veal seasoned and sautéed. Topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheeses.

Sm Veal Mediteranean

Sm Veal Mediteranean

$23.95

Piccolo Portion Veal Mediterranean - Tender medallions of Veal seasoned and sautéed with Roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke heart and capers, in a Chardonnay lemon pesto sauce.

Sm Veal & Shrimp

$29.95

Piccolo Portion Sautéed Veal and Shrimp - Tender medallions of Veal seasoned and sautéed with Shrimp and roasted peppers in a Pomodoro sauce.

Sm Grilled Salmon

$25.95

Piccolo Portion Grilled Salmon - Fresh Salmon grilled over open coals and complimented with Roma Tomatoes and capers in a lemon butter Chardonnay wine sauce.

Lg Eggplant Parm

$27.95

Grande Portion Eggplant Parmesan - Fresh Eggplant seasoned, breaded, fried and topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheeses.

Lg Chicken Marsala

$37.95

Grande Portion Chicken Marsala - Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts sautéed in a wild mushroom Marsala wine demi-glace.

Lg Chicken Parm

$37.95

Grande Portion Chicken Parmesan - Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Breaded, fried and topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheese.

Lg Chicken Cacciatore

$37.95

Grande Portion Chicken Cacciatore - Boneless, Skinless Chicken breasts sautéed with Chardonnay Wine, onions, peppers and mushrooms in a marinara sauce.

Lg Chicken Piccata

$37.95

Grande Portion Chicken Piccata - Boneless, skinless chicken breasts sautéed in a lemon butter caper Chardonnay wine sauce.

Lg Veal Parm

$43.95

Grande Portion Veal Parmesan - Tender medallions of veal seasoned and sautéed. Topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheeses.

Lg Veal Mediterranean

$45.95

Grande Portion Veal Mediterranean - Tender medallions of Veal seasoned and sautéed with Roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke heart and capers, in a Chardonnay lemon pesto sauce.

Lg Veal & Shrimp

$57.95

Grande Portion Sautéed Veal and Shrimp - Tender medallions of Veal seasoned and sautéed with Shrimp and roasted peppers in a Pomodoro sauce.

Lg Grilled Salmon

$49.95

Grande Portion Grilled Salmon - Fresh Salmon grilled over open coals and complimented with Roma Tomatoes and capers in a lemon butter Chardonnay wine sauce.

Chefs Creations

Daily Specials Only Available on the Day of the Week being Ordered.

Lg Chx Brancato

$37.95

***Tuesday's ONLY!*** Grande Portion! Chicken Breast sauteed in Olive Oil, topped with Spinach, Roasted Peppers and Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Lemon White Wine Butter.

Sm Chx Brancato

Sm Chx Brancato

$21.95

***Tuesday's ONLY!*** Piccolo Portion! Chicken Breast sauteed in Olive Oil, topped with Spinach, Roasted Peppers and Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Lemon White Wine Butter.

Lg Penne Vodka

$35.95

***Wednesday's Only*** Grande Portion Vodka Shrimp Penne, Sauteed shrimp with roasted peppers and penne is a sweet vodka cream sauce.

Sm Penne Vodka

$18.95

***Wednesday's Only*** Piccolo Portion Vodka Shrimp Penne, Sauteed shrimp with roasted peppers and penne is a sweet vodka cream sauce.

Lg Shrimp/Scallop Cav

$53.95

***Thursday's Only*** Grande Portion Scallop and Shrimp Cavatappi, Scallops and Shrimp sauteed with artichokes and cavatappi pasta in a Rose sauce.

Sm Shrimp/Scallop Cav

$28.95

***Thursday's Only*** Piccolo Portion Scallop and Shrimp Cavatappi, Scallops and Shrimp sauteed with artichokes and cavatappi pasta in a Rose sauce.

Lg Diablo

$61.95

***Friday's Only*** Grande Portion Seafood Fra Diablo, Shrimp, mussels and clams sautéed in white wine and served over pasta in a spicy red sauce.

Sm Diablo

$32.95

***Friday's Only*** Piccolo Portion Seafood Fra Diablo, Shrimp, mussels and clams sautéed in white wine and served over pasta in a spicy red sauce.

Lg Saltimbocca

$45.95

***Saturday's Only*** Grande Portion Veal Saltimbocca, Tender medallions of veal seasoned , sauteed with sage, prosciutto and fontina cheese in a Chardonnay white wine demi-glace.

Sm Saltimbocca

$23.95

***Saturday's Only*** Picollo Portion Veal Saltimbocca, Tender medallions of veal seasoned , sauteed with sage, prosciutto and fontina cheese in a Chardonnay white wine demi-glace.

Lg Rav Special

$43.95

***Sunday's Only*** Grande Portion | Give us a call.. changes weekly!

Sm Rav Special

$22.95

***Sunday's Only*** Picollo Portion | Give us a call.. changes weekly!

Sides

*Prices reflect the purchase with an entree!

Asparagus

$6.95

Fresh asparagus spears sauteed with lemon butter.

Broccoli Rabe

$6.95

Fresh broccoli rabe sauteed with garlic and olive oil.

Escarole

$4.50

Sauteed with garlic and olive oil.

Zucchini

$5.50

Fresh zucchini sauteed in garlic olive oil with Roma tomatoes.

Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Fresh Yukon potatoes boiled and mixed with butter, milk and seasonings.

Side Pasta

$5.50

A side portion of your choice of Capellini, Spaghetti, Fettucini, Rigatoni, Penne Rigata or Cavatappi.

Meatball in Marinara

$5.50

Just the right combination of ground pork, veal & beef seasoned & cooked in our delicious marinara sauce.

Sausage in Marinara

$5.50

Mom's Garlic Bread

$4.95

Fresh Italian bread lightly seasoned with garlic butter, parmesan cheese, fresh parsley and paprika wrapped in foil and baked. ( Add melted mozzarella cheese $2.00 )

Desserts

Sm cheesecake

$9.95

Ricotta Cheese Cake with a Lorna Doone Cookie Crust and Strawberry Sauce Drizzle.

Lg cheesecake

$18.95

Sm tiramisu

$8.95

Lg tiramisu

$16.95

Sm cannoli

$5.95

Lg cannoli

$15.95
Sm zucchetto

Sm zucchetto

$9.95

Lg zucchetto

$18.95

Dessert Sampler

$29.95

Kids Menu

K/chicken fingers

$9.95

Kids Menu - Chicken Fingers with French Fries

K/pizza

$9.95

Kids Menu - Personal Cheese Pizza

K/ravioli mb

$9.95

Kids Menu - Ravioli & Meatball in our marinara sauce

K/spag mb

$9.95

Kids Menu - Spaghetti and Meatball with our marinara sauce.

Add ons

Add Shrimp (3)

$8.00

Add Salmon (1)

$9.95

Add Chicken (1)

$7.95

Add Meatball (1)

$5.50

Hawk Haven Wines

Flying Press White 750ml

$30.91

Hint of sweetness, honeydew, cantaloupe 750ml bottle

CAN White Flying Press 375ml

CAN White Flying Press 375ml

$15.98

CAN | This white blend is both fun and harmonious. With just a hint of sweetness, you will find notes of kiwi, honeydew, citrus and lemongrass. The finish is smooth and refreshing with vibrant tropical fruits and melon. Blend: 36% Riesling, 31% Sauvignon Blanc, 18% Chardonnay, 15% Pinot Grigio (1.2% residual sugar)

Naked Chardonnay, Hawk Haven

$32.99

Toasted coconut, mango, pineapple 750ml bottle

Pinot Grigio, Hawk Haven

$35.18

Lemon zest, white peach, nectarine 750ml bottle

Sauvignon Blanc, Hawk Haven

$35.18Out of stock

Green apple, lime, gooseberry 750ml bottle

Chardonnay, Hawk Haven

$34.99

Flying Press Red 750ml

$30.98

Cherry, cinnamon, short clean finish 750ml bottle

CAN Red Flying Press 375ml

CAN Red Flying Press 375ml

$15.98

CAN | A red table wine is meant to be light, fruit-forward and easy drinking, and with the Flying Press Red that's exactly what you get. We think this red is easy enough to enjoy on its own, but if you'd like to pair it with food it is delightful as a pizza and pasta wine. Cherry, pomegranate, and cinnamon stick on the nose, followed by smooth notes of cinnamon, raspberry, red cherry, and a touch of vanilla on the palate. Short clean finish filled with light oak tannins and lingering notes of baker's chocolate and clove. Blend: 56% Merlot, 40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 4% Petite Sirah

‘Q’, Hawk Haven

$53.30

Black currant, blackberry, plum 750ml bottle

Talon, Hawk Haven

$49.99

Merlot, Hawk Haven

$49.04

Raspberry, cranberry, hint of vanilla 750ml bottle

Flying Press Rose 750ml

$30.91

Strawberry, pink grapefruit, slightly sweet 750ml bottle

CAN ROSE Flying Press 375ml

CAN ROSE Flying Press 375ml

$15.98

CAN | This rose has a beautifully aromatic bouquet of strawberry, grapefruit and cherry blossom. A hint of sweetness gives way to berry flavors, accompanied by blood orange, cranberry and watermelon. Clean, smooth and refreshing on the finish.

Dry Rose, Hawk Haven

$36.99

Signature series | Tart cherry, watermelon, floral 750ml bottle

T-SHIRT'S | Viggiano's on Sunset Logo

Viggiano's on Sunset Logo T-Shirt | Specify Size

Specify Size | T-SHIRT - Viggiano's Cape May

$20.00

T-SHIRT-Viggiano's Cape May | Specify Size ( S-M-L-XL )

XX-Large ONLY | T-SHIRT - Viggiano's Cape May

$22.00

T-Shirt XX-Large ONLY | Viggiano's on Sunset Logo

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian Restaurant & BYOB in beautiful West Cape May NJ! Dedicated parking lot, Outdoor deck dining ( weather permitting ), accept all major credit cards! Online ordering for Curbside/Takeout available.

Website

Location

109 Sunset Boulevard, Cape May, NJ 08204

Directions

Gallery
Viggiano's on Sunset image
Viggiano's on Sunset image
Viggiano's on Sunset image
Viggiano's on Sunset image

