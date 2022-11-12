- Home
Wagaya
36 Reviews
$$
2080 S King St
Honolulu, HI 96826
Popular Items
Vegetables
Need Utensils?
Please add the number of utensil sets you would like us to include with your order.
Edamame
Organic edamame with Hawaiian sea salt
Chili Cucumbers
Chili spiced Japanese cucumbers
Daikon Salad
Daikon and mizuna salad with a shiso leaf vinaigrette
Cold Tofu Crunch
Cold soft tofu with wakame, negi, and chili tempura crunch.
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu in katsuo fish dashi with grated daikon, ginger, and green onion.
Potato Mochi
Potato with mochiko, tossed in a sweet shoyu butter glaze and wrapped in nori.
Corn Tempura
Deep fried corn kernels fritters served with Hawaiian sea salt
Yasai Harumaki
Deep-fried vegetable spring rolls (cabbage, carrots, mushroom, onion)
Seafood & Meat
Gyoza
Japanese style pork, cabbage and chive gyoza. Prepared pan-fried.
Deep Fried Gyoza
Japanese style pork, cabbage, and chive gyoza. Deep-fried.
Mini Char Siu Bowl
Diced char-siu, nori and green onion over rice. Served with a shichimi aioli.
Beef Tongue
Seared thin sliced beef tongue with green onion and garlic sauce
Chicken Karaage
Seasoned fried chicken served with tangy green onion dipping sauce
Calamari
Tender Japanese squid in aonori tempura served with a shoyu aioli
Aji Fry
Butterflied horse mackerel is coated in panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried
Ebi Harumaki
Plump shrimp in a crisp spring roll served with a gently spiced thousand island sauce.
Pepper Teba
Fried chicken wings tossed in a peppered garlic shoyu sauce
Tori Nankotsu Karaage
Deep fried chicken cartilage bits.
Tonkotsu
Wagaya Ramen (Shiro)
Our classic tonkotsu broth - pure comfort. Topped with 2pc char siu, a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, sesame seeds, nori, and green onion.
Tan Tan Men
Rich sesame broth is perfectly balanced with mild spice and miso ground pork. Topped with ground pork miso, 2pc char siu, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, sesame, nori, and shredded chili.
Sparerib Tan Tan Men
Melt-in-your-mouth tangy braised pork sparerib perfectly complements the richness of the mildly spiced tan tan sesame soup. Topped with ground pork miso, 2pc char siu, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, sesame, nori, and shredded chili.
Hakata Style Wagaya Ramen
Thin firm noodles are paired with beni shoga (pickled ginger) for a refreshing addition to the traditional tonkotsu broth. Topped with 2pc char siu, soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, sesame, nori, and green onion.
Garlic Wagaya Ramen (Kuro)
Our classic tonkotsu ramen is kicked up a notch with garlic. Our most popular ramen! Topped with 2pc char siu, a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, sesame seeds, nori, green onion, and fried garlic bits.
Tsukemen
Our tonkotsu broth is reduced down and combined with a light fish broth to produce an explosion of flavors. It's bold, savory, slightly tangy, and a perfect complement to our thick chilled dipping noodles. Topped with diced char siu, a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, chili bamboo, green onion, sesame seeds, and nori.
Tsukemen Garlic
Our tonkotsu broth is reduced down and combined with a light fish broth to produce an explosion of flavors. It's bold, savory, slightly tangy, garlicky and a perfect complement to our thick chilled dipping noodles. Topped with diced char siu, a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, chili bamboo, green onion, sesame seeds, nori, garlic oil, and fried garlic bits.
Shoyu & Hiyashi
Gyodashi Shoyu Ramen
Our take on the classic shoyu ramen, with a light chicken and fish broth, served with our thin noodles. Topped with 2pc char siu, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, chili bamboo, kikurage mushroom, sesame, nori, iwanori, and green onion.
Curry Ramen
A hint of curry brings complexity and spice to our light shoyu broth. Topped with ground pork miso, 2pc char siu, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, sesame, nori, and green onion.
Hiyashi Tan Tan Men
A cold version of our popular tonkotsu tan tan men, served with a lightly spiced sesame dressing. Topped with ground pork miso, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, wakame seaweed, chili tempura flakes and garlic chili oil.
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Ramen
A gentle vegetable broth is given depth and flavor with miso and sesame. Topped with a soft-boiled egg, miso cabbage, corn, choi sum, kikurage, sesame, nori, green onion, and fried garlic.
Vegetarian Hiyashi
A cold version of our vegetarian ramen with a lightly spiced sesame dressing. Topped with shredded cabbage, corn, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, wakame seaweed, chili tempura flakes, and a garlic chili oil.
Cook at Home Ramen Kit
Extra Toppings
Side Extra Noodles
Side Soft Boiled Egg
Side 3pc Char Siu
Side Spareribs
Side Spicy Level 4
Side Spicy Level 5
Side Chili Bamboo
Side Kimchi
Side Fried Garlic
Side Garlic Oil
Side Choi Sum
Side Green Onion
Side Corn
Side Beni Shoga
Side Nori (5 pc)
Soda
Beer & Liquor
Sake
Youth
Women
XS Women's T-Shirt - Grey
S Women's T-Shirt - Grey
M Women's T-Shirt - Grey
L Women's T-Shirt - Grey
XL Women's T-Shirt - Grey
XXL Women's T-Shirt - Grey
XS Women's T-Shirt - Blue
S Women's T-Shirt - Blue
M Women's T-Shirt - Blue
L Women's T-Shirt - Blue
XL Women's T-Shirt - Blue
XXL Women's T-Shirt - Blue
Men
XS Men's T-Shirt - Grey
S Men's T-Shirt - Grey
M Men's T-Shirt - Grey
L Men's T-Shirt - Grey
XL Men's T-Shirt - Grey
XXL Men's T-Shirt - Grey
3XL Men's T-Shirt - Grey
XS Men's T-Shirt - Blue
S Men's T-Shirt - Blue
M Men's T-Shirt - Blue
L Men's T-Shirt - Blue
XL Men's T-Shirt - Blue
XXL Men's T-Shirt - Blue
3XL Men's T-Shirt - Blue
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Wagaya is a homey Japanese ramen shop located in Honolulu, HI serving amazing bowls of ramen created from scratch with lot's of love.
2080 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96826