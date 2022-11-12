Wagaya imageView gallery
Ramen

Wagaya

36 Reviews

$$

2080 S King St

Honolulu, HI 96826

Wagaya Ramen (Shiro)
Garlic Wagaya Ramen (Kuro)
Gyoza

Vegetables

Need Utensils?

Please add the number of utensil sets you would like us to include with your order.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.25

Organic edamame with Hawaiian sea salt

Chili Cucumbers

Chili Cucumbers

$4.75

Chili spiced Japanese cucumbers

Daikon Salad

Daikon Salad

$9.75

Daikon and mizuna salad with a shiso leaf vinaigrette

Cold Tofu Crunch

Cold Tofu Crunch

$6.75

Cold soft tofu with wakame, negi, and chili tempura crunch.

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Fried tofu in katsuo fish dashi with grated daikon, ginger, and green onion.

Potato Mochi

Potato Mochi

$6.25

Potato with mochiko, tossed in a sweet shoyu butter glaze and wrapped in nori.

Corn Tempura

Corn Tempura

$9.25

Deep fried corn kernels fritters served with Hawaiian sea salt

Yasai Harumaki

$6.75

Deep-fried vegetable spring rolls (cabbage, carrots, mushroom, onion)

Koshihikari Rice

$2.50

Seafood & Meat

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.50

Japanese style pork, cabbage and chive gyoza. Prepared pan-fried.

Deep Fried Gyoza

$6.50

Japanese style pork, cabbage, and chive gyoza. Deep-fried.

Mini Char Siu Bowl

Mini Char Siu Bowl

$6.50

Diced char-siu, nori and green onion over rice. Served with a shichimi aioli.

Beef Tongue

Beef Tongue

$12.95

Seared thin sliced beef tongue with green onion and garlic sauce

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$10.75

Seasoned fried chicken served with tangy green onion dipping sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$8.75

Tender Japanese squid in aonori tempura served with a shoyu aioli

Aji Fry

Aji Fry

$7.95

Butterflied horse mackerel is coated in panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried

Ebi Harumaki

Ebi Harumaki

$9.75

Plump shrimp in a crisp spring roll served with a gently spiced thousand island sauce.

Pepper Teba

Pepper Teba

$8.95

Fried chicken wings tossed in a peppered garlic shoyu sauce

Tori Nankotsu Karaage

$8.95

Deep fried chicken cartilage bits.

Koshihikari Rice

$2.50

Tonkotsu

Wagaya Ramen (Shiro)

Wagaya Ramen (Shiro)

$14.45

Our classic tonkotsu broth - pure comfort. Topped with 2pc char siu, a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, sesame seeds, nori, and green onion.

Tan Tan Men

Tan Tan Men

$15.95

Rich sesame broth is perfectly balanced with mild spice and miso ground pork. Topped with ground pork miso, 2pc char siu, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, sesame, nori, and shredded chili.

Sparerib Tan Tan Men

Sparerib Tan Tan Men

$19.75

Melt-in-your-mouth tangy braised pork sparerib perfectly complements the richness of the mildly spiced tan tan sesame soup. Topped with ground pork miso, 2pc char siu, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, sesame, nori, and shredded chili.

Hakata Style Wagaya Ramen

Hakata Style Wagaya Ramen

$14.75

Thin firm noodles are paired with beni shoga (pickled ginger) for a refreshing addition to the traditional tonkotsu broth. Topped with 2pc char siu, soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, sesame, nori, and green onion.

Garlic Wagaya Ramen (Kuro)

Garlic Wagaya Ramen (Kuro)

$14.95

Our classic tonkotsu ramen is kicked up a notch with garlic. Our most popular ramen! Topped with 2pc char siu, a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, sesame seeds, nori, green onion, and fried garlic bits.

Tsukemen

Tsukemen

$14.95

Our tonkotsu broth is reduced down and combined with a light fish broth to produce an explosion of flavors. It's bold, savory, slightly tangy, and a perfect complement to our thick chilled dipping noodles. Topped with diced char siu, a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, chili bamboo, green onion, sesame seeds, and nori.

Tsukemen Garlic

Tsukemen Garlic

$15.75

Our tonkotsu broth is reduced down and combined with a light fish broth to produce an explosion of flavors. It's bold, savory, slightly tangy, garlicky and a perfect complement to our thick chilled dipping noodles. Topped with diced char siu, a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, chili bamboo, green onion, sesame seeds, nori, garlic oil, and fried garlic bits.

Shoyu & Hiyashi

Gyodashi Shoyu Ramen

Gyodashi Shoyu Ramen

$14.25Out of stock

Our take on the classic shoyu ramen, with a light chicken and fish broth, served with our thin noodles. Topped with 2pc char siu, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, chili bamboo, kikurage mushroom, sesame, nori, iwanori, and green onion.

Curry Ramen

Curry Ramen

$14.25Out of stock

A hint of curry brings complexity and spice to our light shoyu broth. Topped with ground pork miso, 2pc char siu, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, sesame, nori, and green onion.

Hiyashi Tan Tan Men

Hiyashi Tan Tan Men

$14.25

A cold version of our popular tonkotsu tan tan men, served with a lightly spiced sesame dressing. Topped with ground pork miso, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, wakame seaweed, chili tempura flakes and garlic chili oil.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Ramen

Vegetarian Ramen

$14.75

A gentle vegetable broth is given depth and flavor with miso and sesame. Topped with a soft-boiled egg, miso cabbage, corn, choi sum, kikurage, sesame, nori, green onion, and fried garlic.

Vegetarian Hiyashi

Vegetarian Hiyashi

$14.25

A cold version of our vegetarian ramen with a lightly spiced sesame dressing. Topped with shredded cabbage, corn, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, wakame seaweed, chili tempura flakes, and a garlic chili oil.

Cook at Home Ramen Kit

Ramen Kit for Four

$40.00

Cook at home ramen kit for four. Includes: 2 x 24 oz containers of any of our broths, 4 servings of uncooked noodles, and 6 choices of your favorite toppings. Perfect for families and for freezing!

Extra Toppings

Side Extra Noodles

$2.50

Side Soft Boiled Egg

$2.50

Side 3pc Char Siu

$3.25

Side Spareribs

$4.95

Side Spicy Level 4

$0.75

Side Spicy Level 5

$1.25

Side Chili Bamboo

$3.50

Side Kimchi

$3.50

Side Fried Garlic

$2.00

Side Garlic Oil

$1.50

Side Choi Sum

$2.50

Side Green Onion

$1.50

Side Corn

$1.50

Side Beni Shoga

$1.00

Side Nori (5 pc)

$1.50

Soda

Sprite

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.95

Oolong Tea

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Fruit Juice

$3.50

Beer & Liquor

Coors Light

$4.75

Sapporo

$8.00

Iichiko Bottle

$45.00

Kurokirishima Bottle

$45.00

All Free 0% Beer

$4.95

Sake

Yuzu Bottle

$45.00

Nigori

$18.00

Ippin Jumai

$18.00Out of stock

Otokoyama 720ml

$55.00

Otokoyama 300ml

$28.00

Dassai 45 300ml

$27.00

Hana Awaka 250ml

$16.00

Wine

Riff Pinot Grigio Bottle

$33.00

Greyson Cabernet Bottle

$33.00

Youth

Youth T-Shirt 2T

$15.00

Youth T-Shirt 3T

$15.00

Youth T-Shirt XS (4-5)

$15.00

Youth T-Shirt S (6-7)

$15.00

Youth T-Shirt M (8)

$15.00

Women

XS Women's T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00Out of stock

S Women's T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

M Women's T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

L Women's T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

XL Women's T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

XXL Women's T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

XS Women's T-Shirt - Blue

$20.00Out of stock

S Women's T-Shirt - Blue

$20.00

M Women's T-Shirt - Blue

$20.00

L Women's T-Shirt - Blue

$20.00

XL Women's T-Shirt - Blue

$20.00

XXL Women's T-Shirt - Blue

$20.00

Men

XS Men's T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

S Men's T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00Out of stock

M Men's T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

L Men's T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

XL Men's T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00

XXL Men's T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00Out of stock

3XL Men's T-Shirt - Grey

$20.00Out of stock

XS Men's T-Shirt - Blue

$20.00

S Men's T-Shirt - Blue

$20.00Out of stock

M Men's T-Shirt - Blue

$20.00

L Men's T-Shirt - Blue

$20.00

XL Men's T-Shirt - Blue

$20.00

XXL Men's T-Shirt - Blue

$20.00Out of stock

3XL Men's T-Shirt - Blue

$20.00Out of stock
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
Sunday4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Wagaya is a homey Japanese ramen shop located in Honolulu, HI serving amazing bowls of ramen created from scratch with lot's of love.

2080 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96826

Wagaya image
Wagaya image

