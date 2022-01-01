Main picView gallery

West Meadow Pub

review star

No reviews yet

74 Main St

Ogunquit, ME 03907

Order Again

Starters

Pub Tenders

$12.00

Beef Chili & Cheese Bowl

$8.00

Beef Chili Cup

$6.00

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Clam Chowder Bowl

$11.00

Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00

Fries

$5.00

Mozzarella Stick

$10.00

Regular Wing

$13.00

Sweet Chilli Wings

$12.00

To Go

Nachos

$12.00

Pub Wings BBQ

$13.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

French Onion Soup Cup

$9.00

Basket Of Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Of Chicken

$4.50

Chef Salad

$16.00

French Onion Soup Bowl

$12.00

Soups, Salads and App

House Salad with Chicken

$18.00

House Salad With Shrimp

$18.00

Mixed greens with traditional garnishes with a choice of dressing.

Caeser Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$18.50

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, gorgonzola, garlic roasted potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion topped with marinated steak tips and served with a choice of dressing.

To Go

Dinning

Pool

Side Fries

$5.00

Ceasar Salad With Chicken

$18.00

House Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktails

$14.00

Kids And Desert

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$10.00

To Go

Van Icecream

$3.00

Brandy

B&B Dom

$10.50

Christian Brother's

$10.00

E&J VSOP

$10.00

Vergin Drink

$6.00

Vergin Daiquiri

$6.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$12.00

Hennessy XO

$14.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Courvoisier

$13.00

Gin

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.50

Gordons Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.50

Tanqueray

$11.00

Poland Spring Dry Gin

$10.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Campari

$7.00

Chartreuse, Green

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.90

Irish Mist

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Mathilde Cassis

$7.00

Mentholmint

$8.00

Disaronno

$9.50

Sambvca

$10.00

Chambord

$8.00

Water Melon Liqueur

$8.50

Peach Schnapps

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$8.50

Apircot Brandy

$8.50

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$11.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.50

Gosling

$9.00

Myer's Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$10.00

Cruzan

$9.50

Scotch

Johnny Walker Red Label

$10.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$13.50

Dewars

$11.00

Dewars 12Yr

$14.00

J & B

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$13.50

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Tequila

Tequila

Casamigos

$12.00

Horintos

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Café

$12.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Xo Café

$12.00

1800 Anejo

$14.00

1800 Reposado

$12.50

Casamigos Silver

$13.50

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.50

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$12.50

TresGeneraciones

$13.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.50

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

Patron Silver

$11.50

Sauza Gold

$11.00

Sauza Silver

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Vodka

Absolut

$11.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos - House Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.50

Stoli

$13.50

Sminoff

$10.00

Viking Fjord

$11.00

Deep Eddy

$9.50

Whiskey

Bulliet Rye

$13.50

CanadianClub

$10.50

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.50

Fireball

$10.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.50

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$9.50

Makers 46

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Seagram's XO

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$10.50

Bullet Bourbon

$12.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

$10.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Blue Hawaii

$11.00

Breeze

$10.00

ButterBall

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Grateful Dead

$13.00

GreenTea Shot

$9.00

Sangria Specials

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Midori Sour

$10.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$12.00

Miami Voice

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Floater

$2.50

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.50

Mudslide

$11.50

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Rum Punch

$11.50

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.50

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$12.00

B-52

$11.00

Bartenders Special

$11.50

Pumpkin Martini

$16.00

Specialty Cocktails

1800 Magarita

$14.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Deep Eddy lemon vodka, fresh muddled lemon, limoncello, dash of sour mix, topped with a splash of bubbles

Peach Bellini

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, fresh squeezed lemon, soda water

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, Gran Mariner, splash OJ, and Sour mix

Patron Magarita

$14.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Bacardi Silver Rum, Coco Reàl, Oj, Pineapple Juice, topped with Nutmeg

French 75

$11.00

Blackberry Champagne Punch

$11.00

Iced Drunken Mocha

$13.00

Casamigas Marg

$17.00

Draft Beer

Allagash White

$8.00

Lone Pine IPA

$8.00

Sea Dog Blue

$8.00

Geary's Brown

$7.00

Happy Hour Peak

$9.00

Shipyard Pumpkin Ale

$8.50

Happy Hour Peak

$9.00

Baxter

$8.00

Sam Summer Ale

$8.50

Miller Lite Draft

$8.50

Bottled Beer

St Pauli N.A

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.50

Bud Light BTL

$8.00

Budweiser BTL

$8.00

Coors Light BTL

$8.00

Corona BTL

$8.00

Guiness

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$8.00

Miller Lite BTL

$8.00

Samuel Adams

$8.00

Sparkling Seltzer

$6.00

Stella Artios BTL

$8.00

Truly

$7.50

White Claw

$7.50

Corona Light

$8.50

House Cabernet

House Cabernet

$11.00

Broadside Cabernet

$11.00

Broadside Bt

$42.00

Robert Mondavi Merlot

$40.00

House Merlot

House Merlot

$10.00

Murphy Merlot

$11.00

House Chardonnay

House Chardonnay

$10.00

House Pinto Grigio

House Pinot Grigio

$10.00

House Zinfandel

House Zinfandel

$9.00

Tinto Negro Malbec

Tinto Malbec

$10.00

Clean Slate Riesling

Clean Slate Riesling

$10.00

R Collection Cabernet

R Collection Cabernet

$10.00

Castle Rock Pinot Noir

Castle Rock Pinot Noir

$12.00

Castle Rock Pinot Nior Bt

$43.00

Cest La Vie Syrah

Cest Syrah

$11.00

La Vieille Ferme Bt

$42.00

7 Daughters Moscato

7 Daughters Moscato

$10.00

KJ Chard

KJ Chard

$12.00

Kj Chard Bt

$45.00

Moet

$65.00

Miraval Provence Rose

$11.50

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Laguna Pinot Grigio

Laguna Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Laguna Pinot Bt

$45.00

Lobster Reef Sauv Blanc

Lobster Sav Blanc

$10.90

Lobster Sav Blanc Bt

$50.00

Prosecco

Prosecco

$12.50

Artisan Pinot Noir

$10.90

Prosecco Bt

$50.00

La Bella Prosecco

$60.00

Champagne

Korbel Glass

$12.00

Moet Glass

$12.00

Korbel Btl

$60.00

Moet Btl

$80.00

BROADSIDE

$11.00

Jaume Serra Cristalino

$55.00

NA Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

San Pel

$7.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

St Pellecrino Small

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The West Meadow Pub at the Meadowmere Resort provides a cozy atmosphere. Our pub is perfect for a relaxing cocktail after a day spent enjoying Ogunquit. Served with warm hospitality, enjoy the evening next to a roaring fire in the field stone fireplace. Cheer on your favorite sports team or kick back in the summer with the family and our summer kid’s menu. A quaint Maine experience, the West Meadow Pub is comfortably located at the center of our hotel.

Location

74 Main St, Ogunquit, ME 03907

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

