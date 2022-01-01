Restaurant info

The West Meadow Pub at the Meadowmere Resort provides a cozy atmosphere. Our pub is perfect for a relaxing cocktail after a day spent enjoying Ogunquit. Served with warm hospitality, enjoy the evening next to a roaring fire in the field stone fireplace. Cheer on your favorite sports team or kick back in the summer with the family and our summer kid’s menu. A quaint Maine experience, the West Meadow Pub is comfortably located at the center of our hotel.