Westside Diner

review star

No reviews yet

6301 W M-72

Grayling, MI 49738

Order Again

Popular Items

French Toast (2)
Blueberry Pancakes (3)
Meatlovers Omelet

Sunrise Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99
Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99
Country Chicken

Country Chicken

$9.99
Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$10.99
Full Biscuits and Gravy

Full Biscuits and Gravy

$6.99
Half Biscuits and Gravy

Half Biscuits and Gravy

$4.99

Ham Scramble

$9.99
The Belly Smacker

The Belly Smacker

$12.99
Westside Breakfast

Westside Breakfast

$9.99

Sweeter Side Of Breakfast

Blueberry Pancake (1)

$3.99

Blueberry Pancakes (2)

$5.99

Blueberry Pancakes (3)

$6.99

Buttermilk Pancakes (2)

$4.99
Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$5.99
Chocolate Cherry Walnut Pancakes

Chocolate Cherry Walnut Pancakes

$8.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (2)

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

$6.99

French Toast (2)

$4.99

French Toast (3)

$5.99

M & M Pancake (1)

$3.99

M & M Pancakes (3)

$6.99

M&M Pancakes (2)

$5.99

Mickey Pancake

$4.99

Pancake (1)

$2.99

Fireside Skillet

Biscuit Skillet

Biscuit Skillet

$9.99

BYO Skillet

$10.99

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$11.99

Country Fried Steak Skillet

$10.99

Sunrise Skillet

$11.99
Western Skillet

Western Skillet

$10.99

The Omelet Shop

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.99

Farmers Omelet

$11.99

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$9.99
Meatlovers Omelet

Meatlovers Omelet

$11.99

Sunrise Omelet

$11.99

Mini Meals

One Cake & 2 Meat

$4.99

One Egg With Toast

$2.99

One Egg, 2 Meat, 1 Tst

$5.99

One French Toast & 2 Meat

$4.99

Two Eggs With Meat & Toast

$7.99

Two Eggs With Pot & Toast

$5.99

Two Eggs With Toast

$3.99

1 Cake, 1 Patty, 1 Egg

$5.99

Sandwiches/Burgers

1/2 Sandwich

$6.99
Ace Of Clubs

Ace Of Clubs

$13.99

BLT

$10.99
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crunchy Chicken

$11.99
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Grouper Sandwich

$10.99
Hot Sandwich

Hot Sandwich

$10.99
Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$9.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Toadstool Burger

$10.99

Viking Burger

$11.99
Westside Burger

Westside Burger

$9.99

Whole Deli Sand

$10.99

Rodeo Burger

$11.99

New York Burger

$12.99

Olive Burger

$10.99

Salad

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$11.99
Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Dinner Round Up

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.99

Country Fried Steak Platter

$12.99

Fish Basket (2)

$12.99

Fish Basket (3)

$14.99

Grouper Basket (1)

$10.99
Grouper Basket (2)

Grouper Basket (2)

$12.99

Hand Dipped Chicken Strip Dinner

$15.99

Shrimp Basket

$8.99
Two Piece Cod Basket

Two Piece Cod Basket

$12.99

South Of The Border

Big As Texas Nacho

Big As Texas Nacho

$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99
Jumbo Wet Burrito

Jumbo Wet Burrito

$10.99
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

Drinks

Coffee

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.19

Hot Tea

$1.99

Large Choc Milk

$4.00

Large Juice

$4.50

Large Milk

$3.90

Lemonade

$2.99

Mt Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Reg. Chocolate Milk

$2.19

Reg. Milk

$1.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Water

APPS

Baked Potato

$2.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Chips n Cheese

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.59

Dinner Roll

$0.99

French Fry Basket

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Loaded Wedges

$3.99

Mashed Pot and Gravy

$1.99
O-Ring Basket

O-Ring Basket

$2.99
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$6.99

Seasoned Fry Basket

$3.98

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99
White Cheddar Curds

White Cheddar Curds

$5.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Fish

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
