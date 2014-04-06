Westside Diner
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6301 W M-72, Grayling, MI 49738
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bear Lake Inn and Dingman's Beer Garden
No Reviews
19 West Bear Lake Rd Kalkaska, MI 49646
View restaurant