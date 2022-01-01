Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whistle Pig Korean

25 North Wilson Avenue

Bozeman, MT 59715

Popular Items

Japchae Bap

Starters

Oyster Mushroom Bun

$8.00

Lion's Mane Mushroom and Scallion bun. Baked daily.

Japchae

$11.00

Sweet potato starch noodles stir-fried with veggies. This item is vegan and gluten-free.

Bibim Mandu

$11.00

Scallion dumpling shells served with seasoned veggies and gochujang (fermented red pepper paste). This item is vegan.

Veggie Mandu

$11.00

Fried Dumplings with Tofu and Veggie. This item is vegan.

Pork Mandu

$12.00

Fried Dumplings with Pork

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

$13.00

Fried Chicken Wings tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Lion's Mane and Scallion Pancake

$11.00

A traditional scallion pancake cooked with lions mane mushrooms. Vegan.

Spicy Fried Tofu

$8.00

Fried Tofu in a spicy sesame soy sauce. This item is vegan and gluten free.

Locally Grown Gourmet Mushrooms

$7.00

Grown at Spore Attic LLC in Bozeman. The mushroom varieties include Blue Oyster, King Blue Oyster, Black Pearl Oyster, Chestnut, Comb's Tooth, Lion's Mane.

Side of Rice

$2.00

A mix of white and forbidden black rice.

Side of Protein

House Pickles

$3.00

Hobak Juk

$8.00Out of stock

Entrees

Bibimbap

$13.00

Bibimbap is seasoned spinach, zucchini, mung bean sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, a fried over-easy egg and a side of gochujang (fermented red pepper paste) over a bed of traditional purple rice. This item is vegetarian and can be prepared gluten-free upon request.

Spicy Bibimbap

$15.00

Bibimbap is kimchi, seasoned spinach, zucchini, mung bean sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, a fried over-easy egg and a side of gochujang (fermented red pepper paste) over a bed of traditional purple rice. This can be prepared gluten-free upon request.

Vegetarian High Protein Bibimbap

$16.00

Bibimbap with 2 eggs and tofu. This item is vegetarian and can be prepared gluten-free upon request.

Vegan Bibimbap

$13.00

Bibimbap with pan fried tofu and no egg. This item is vegan and can be prepared gluten-free.

Japchae Bap

$14.00

Sweet potato starch noodles stir-fried with veggies over rice. This item is vegan and gluten-free.

Dwaegi Gogi

$15.00

Spicy pork over rice.

Dak Bulgogi

$15.00

Chicken in a sweet and savory marinade over rice. This item is gluten-free.

Galbi

$22.00

Barbequed short ribs with rice and chef selected side dishes.

Dessert

Brown Butter Miso Chocolate Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

3 cookies per order

Hotteok OG

$7.00

Korean street donut filled with brown sugar, nuts and seeds. This item is vegan.

Pumpkin Hand Pie

$8.00

Personal Sized Ginger Peach Rustic Tarts

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Authentic Korean in Downtown Bozeman since 2014

25 North Wilson Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715

