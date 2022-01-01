Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Whistle Stop Cafe

11133 I-45 South

Suite 250

Conroe, TX 77302

Combos

Brakeman

$7.00

Box Car

$9.00

Conductor

$11.00

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.00

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

$12.00

8oz Sirloin & Eggs

$14.00

Pork Chop & Eggs

$12.00

The Western

$9.00

12oz Ribeye and Eggs

$21.00

Breakfast Burrito Combo

$9.00

ENGINEER

$8.00

Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Omeletts

Egg & Cheese Omelet

$7.00

Veggie Omelet

$9.00

Three Meat Omelet

$11.00

Denver Omelet

$11.00

Country Omlete

$11.00

Chicken Fajita

$12.00

BYO Omelet

$8.00

BYO Omelet with NO SIDES

$5.00

Biscuits & Gravy

Full Order B&G

$5.00

1/2 Order B&G

$3.00

Full OrderB&G/Sausage Gravy

$6.00

1/2 OrderB&G/Sausage Gravy

$4.00

16oz Gravy

$2.49

Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Fried Sandwich

$7.50

Egg on Avocado Toast

$7.00

Tacos And Burritos

Tacos (3)

$8.00

Taco (1) - FLOUR TORTILLA

$3.00

Taco (1)- CORN TORTILLA

$3.00

Burrito - NO SIDE

$5.00

Breakfast Burrito Combo

$9.00

Breakfast Quesadillas

Breakfast Veggie Quesadilla

$7.00

Breakfast Denver Quesadilla

$8.00

Breakfast Three Meat Quesadilla

$9.00

Breakfast Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$9.00

Breakfast BYO Quesadilla

$5.00

SWEET STUFF

One Pancake

$2.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$4.00

Tall Stack Pancakes

$6.00

French Toast

$6.00

Waffle

$4.00

Chicken And Waffles

$11.00

Sides

Egg

$1.25

English Muffin

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Homemade Biscuit

$2.50

Grits

$2.00

Hash Brown

$3.00

Country Potatoes

$3.00

Loaded Hash Brown

$5.00

Ham Steak

$4.00

Bacon(3)

$3.50

Sausage(2)

$3.50

One Pancake

$2.00

Sliced Tom

$0.50

Side of Cream Gravy

$1.00

Side of Sausage Gravy

$1.50

Cup Of Fruit- Blueberries & Strawberries

$3.00

Side Sliced Avo

$1.25

Catering

$200.00

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomato (10)

$9.00

Fried Cheese Sticks (8)

$7.00

Onion Rings Appetizer (10)

$8.00

Hush Puppies (10)

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Fried Okra Appetizer

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms (12)

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Sampler

$14.00

Cheesy FF

$4.00

BOTTLE CAPS

$8.00

Soups & Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled Salmon Stk Salad

$13.00

Shrimp Salad

$13.00

8 oz Steak Salad

$14.00

12oz Ribeye Salad

$17.00

Cup Tuna Salad

$5.00

Cup Chicken Salad

$5.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Cup Chili

$4.00

Bowl Chili

$8.00

4oz Ranch

$1.50

Pint chk salad 16OZ

$9.00

BYO Spud

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Daily Specials

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.00

Meatloaf

$10.00+

Spaghetti

$10.00

Pork Chop

$9.00

Catfish Special

$14.00

Chicken n Dumplings

$4.00+

Kids Catfish With FF

$8.00

kids Spahgetti

$7.00

STEAK & WINE SPC.

$39.00

Pot Roast Special

$8.50

12oz Ribeye Couples Special

$48.00

Beef Tip Special

$7.99

Chicken Spaghetti Half Pan

$24.99

Taco Tuesday

$5.99

1/4lb Chop Steak Special

$7.00

1/2lb Chop Stk Special

$10.00

Corn Bread

$23.99

65 Chk/Stk Fingers

$520.00

CHEESE QUESDILLAS

$3.00

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN SP

$9.00

Prim Rib Special

$24.99

Burgers

Burger Basket

$8.00+

First Class Burger

$11.00+

Whistle Stop Burger

$11.00+

All Aboard Burger

$13.00

1/4lb Burger Only

$6.00

Sandwiches and Baskets

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

PattyMelt

$8.50+

Open Face Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Open Face Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Club Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Chili Dog Basket

$8.00

Steak Finger Basket

$8.00

Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.00

French Dip Sub

$8.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.00

BLT Sandwich

$7.50

Bacon Lettuce FGT Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

6 Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Fish n Chips Basket

$10.00

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Half Chicken Salad Sandwich And Cup Soup

$8.00

Half Tuna Salad Sandwich and Cup Soup

$8.00

Grld salmon Sand

$10.00

Shrimp Poboy

$10.00

Catfish Poboy

$10.00

Veggie Sub

$6.00

Plates

8oz Sirloin

$15.00

12oz Ribeye

$22.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00+

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Pork Chop

$11.00+

Chicken Strip Dinner

$11.00

Veggie Plate

$8.00

Grilled Chop Steak

$9.00+

Catfish

$12.00+

8 Shrimp

$15.00

Salmon Steak

$14.00

Steak & Shrimp

$25.00+

Kids Meals

K. Mac & Cheese Bsk

$4.00

K. Grilled Cheese Bsk

$4.00

K. Hotdog Bsk

$4.00

K. Chicken Strip Bsk

$5.00

K. Hamburger Bsk

$5.00

K. Cheeseburger Bsk

$5.00

Kids Breakfast Plate

$5.00

Kids Shrimp Basket (4)

$7.00

Kids Drink

$1.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Onion Rings Side

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Corn

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Okra

$3.00

Charo Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Half Order Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.00

Half Order Fried Pickles

$4.00

Chips

$0.50

Half Order Mushrooms

$4.00

Chicken Strip

$1.25

TOTS

$4.00

Misc.

1 pc Catfish

$4.00

1 GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.00

Porkchops - Single

$4.00

Side of Cream Gravy

$1.00

Side of Brown gravy

$1.00

1/4lb patty only

$3.00

1/2lb patty only

$4.50

1/2 Pan Mashed Potatoes

$20.00

16oz Ranch

$3.00

1 Chicken Strip - Fried

$2.00

CFC NO SIDES

$4.00

100 Hush Puppies

$30.00

12 Oz Ribeye No Sides

$16.00

CUP PULLED PORK

$3.50

Shrimp Al Carte

$1.75

Knight

$130.00

Austins Kid Buger

1/2 Pan Green Beans

$18.00

Austins Sandwhich

Catering Order

$188.00

Catoring

$590.00

20pc Catfish Filet

$60.00

Chk Ques

$5.00

Gb

$100.00

Mccullum

$160.00

4 Hushpuppies

$1.00

1 Piece Of FISH N CHIPS

$3.25

GIFTCARDS$

$10 Giftcard

$10.00

$15 Giftcard

$15.00

$20 Giftcard

$20.00

$25 Giftcard

$25.00

$30 Giftcard

$30.00

$40 Giftcard

$40.00

$50 Giftcard

$50.00

$100 Giftcard

$100.00

Merchandise

Solid Colored T-Shirt

$12.00+

TIEDYE SHIRT

$20.00+

Coffee Mug

$12.00+

Wine Glasses

$14.00+

Hat

$29.00

Hat For Employees

$21.00

CODE 19 SPECIALS

1/4 Burger Basket With FRIES

$7.00

Club Sandwich With FRIES

$7.00

BLT Sandwich With Fries

$7.00

BLT WITH FGT Sandwich With Fries

$7.00

Chop Beef Sandwich With Fries

$7.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich With Fries

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich With Fries

$7.00

SUMMER MENU

Bottle Caps

$8.00

Nachos

$12.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Tacos (3)

$8.00

Quesadilla LUNCH

$9.00

Wraps

$9.00

Shrimp Po-Boy

$9.00

CHEESE TOTS

$6.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$8.00

PULLED PORK TOTS

$11.00

Apps as Entrees

Fried Green Tomatoes App As Meal

$9.00

Onions Ring App As Meal

$8.00

Fried Okra App As Meal

$8.00

Fried Pickles App As Meal

$7.00

Cheese Sticks App As Meal

$7.00

Hush Puppies App As Meal

$5.00

Fried Mushrooms App As Meal

$9.00

Chips and Salsa As Meal

$5.00

NA Beverages

Water

Coffee

$2.25

Sr. Coffee

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweeted Tea

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

SM To-Go

$1.50

LG To-Go

$2.50

Kids Drink

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Small OJ

$1.00

Small Milk

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Dish Soap

$84.50

Bucklew order

$582.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Ziegenbock

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Domestic 6 Pack

$12.00

Import 6 Pack

$15.00

Red Wine

House Cabernet-Mann

$6.00

House Pinot Noir-Mann

$6.00

House Merlot-Mann

$6.00

Bottle Mann

$19.00

White Wine

Champagne

$5.00+

Cupcake Moscato

$7.00+

Forrest Creek Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Mimosa

$7.00

Three Thives Pinot Grigio

$6.50

LLANO Sweet Blush

$7.00

Three Thives Bottle

$19.00

House Chardonnay- Mann

$6.00

Bottle Mann Chardonnay

$19.00

Happy Hour And Specials

Mann House Wine

$5.00

Domestic Beer Bottle

$3.00

Imported Beer Bottle

$4.00

Big Wave Golden Ale

$5.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Poinsettia Mimosa

$7.00

Carafe Mimosa

$14.00

Sangria

$7.00

LLANO Sweet Blush

$7.00

Draft Beer

14oz Michelobe Ultra

$3.50

22oz Michelobe Ultra

$4.50

14oz Stella Artois

$4.75

22oz Stella Artois

$5.75

14oz Lawnmower

$4.75

22oz Lawnmower

$5.75

14oz Love Street

$4.75

22oz Love Street

$5.75

14oz Hopidillo

$4.75

22oz Hopadillo

$5.75

14oz Crawford bock

$4.75

22oz crawford bock

$5.75

14 Oz Corona

$3.50

22oz Corona

$4.50

14oz Octoberfest

$4.75

22oz Octoberfest

$5.75

Saint Arnold 22

$5.75

Saint Arnold 14

$3.75

Desserts

Cake

$3.00+

Pie

$3.00+

Cobbler

$4.00+

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Ice Cream

$1.50+

Eruption

$6.00

Cookie

$0.75

Brownie

$1.25

PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIES

$2.50

1/2 Pan Banana Pudding

$30.00

Whole Eruption

$60.00

Brownie Sundae

$3.50

Cake Ball

$3.00

1/2 Portion Dessert

$2.50

Cupcake

$2.75

Muffin

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whistle Stop Cafe is the place to go when you're hungry! We have got a nice, welcoming family atmosphere here! Try our food today!

Website

Location

11133 I-45 South, Suite 250, Conroe, TX 77302

Directions

Gallery
Whistle Stop Cafe image
Whistle Stop Cafe image

