Wild Willy's

review star

No reviews yet

209 South Washington Street

Van Wert, OH 45891

Food

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$4.95

Homemade bread sticks fresh and hot.

Garlic Bread

$1.75+

Baked bread toppped with delicious garlic butter

Wild Cheesy Pizza

$10.95

12" pizza topped with garlic butter and cheese blend

Soft Pretzel

$5.95

Oven baked, brushed with butter and sprinkled with salt, served with beer cheese

Salad

Side Salad

$2.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons and choice of dressing

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, chicken breast, tomato, eggs, cheddar cheese, croutons and choice of dressing. Served with 2 breadsticks

Chef Salad

$7.45

Lettuce, ham, bacon, tomato, eggs, cheddar cheese, croutons, choice of dressing and served with 2 breadsticks

Sub

Chicken Club Sub

$5.45+

Mayo, chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese

Ham & Cheese Sub

$5.45+

Mayo, smoked ham, lettuce and cheese

Pizza Sub

$5.45+

Pizza sauce, three of your favorite toppings and cheese

Wild Buffalo Sub

$5.45+

Ranch dressing, chicken breast, drizzled with mild sauce and cheese

BLT Sub

$6.25+

Mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese

Italian Sub

$5.75+

Italian dressing, pepperoni, capicola ham, salami, lettuce, tomato and cheese

Philly Steak Sub

$5.75+

Ranch dressing, roast beef, onion, green peppers and cheese

Pulled Pork Sub

$6.75+

Your choice of sauce, pulled seasoned pork and cheese

Wings

Boneless wings

$7.95

Oven baked breaded wings

Bone-in Wings

$7.95

Oven roasted wings

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.45+

Fettuccine noodles in alfredo sauce topped with cheese

Manicotti

$7.45+

Tubed pasta filled with ricotta cheese, covered with pasta sauce and topped with cheese.

Spaghetti

$7.45+Out of stock

Spaghetti noodles in pasta sauce

Rotini Supreme

$7.45+

Baked rotini with pepperoni, green peppers, onions and smothered in pasta sauce and cheese

Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$7.95

pepperoni, ham and cheese wrapped in our fresh dough

Medium Stromboli

$9.95

Large Stromboli

$17.95

Small Willy's Stromboli

$8.95

Pepperoni, ham, pizza sauce, italian sausage and cheese wrapped in our fresh dough

Medium Willy's Stromboli

$10.95

Large Willy's Stromboli

$19.95

Calzone

Small Calzone

$7.95

Ricotta cheese, layers of pepperoni, pizza sauce and cheese wrapped in our fresh dough

Medium Calzone

$9.95

Large Calzone

$17.95

Small Calzone Supreme

$8.95

Ricotta cheese, layers of pepperoni, italian sausage, banana peppers, onion, green peppers, pizza sauce and cheese wrapped in our fresh dough

Medium Calzone Supreme

$10.95

Larger Calzone Supreme

$19.95

Desserts

Cherry Dessert Pizza

$7.45

10" pizza topped with cream cheese, cherry filling, cinnamon crumble and drizzled with vanilla icing

Peach Dessert Pizza

$7.45

10" pizza topped with cream cheese, peach filling, cinnamon crumble and drizzled with vanilla icing

Apple Dessert Pizza

$7.45

10" pizza topped with cream cheese, apple filling, cinnamon crumble and drizzled with vanilla icing

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.95

Homemade fresh bread bites smothered in a cinnamon sugar butter and topped with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing

Kids meal

Kids Spaghetti

$3.95

spaghetti noodles in pasta sauce served with apple sauce and breadstick

Kids Chicken Chunks

$3.95

Breaded boneless chunks served with choice of dipping sauce, apple sauce and breadstick

Kids Prairie Dogs

$3.95

Mini corndogs served with choice of dipping sauce, apple sauce and breadstick

Pizza

Alfredo Pizza

10" Alfredo

$13.75

Garlic butter, alfredo sauce, rotini and cheese blend

12" Alfredo

$15.95

Garlic butter, alfredo sauce, rotini and cheese blend

14" Alfredo

$18.45

Garlic butter, alfredo sauce, rotini and cheese blend

16" Alfredo

$22.95

Garlic butter, alfredo sauce, rotini and cheese blend

18" Alfredo

$26.95

Garlic butter, alfredo sauce, rotini and cheese blend

BBQ Chicken Pizza

10" BBQ Chicken

$13.75

Sweet BBQ sauce topped with chicken breast, red onion, bacon and cheese

12" BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Sweet BBQ sauce topped with chicken breast, red onion, bacon and cheese

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.45

Sweet BBQ sauce topped with chicken breast, red onion, bacon and cheese

16"BBQ Chicken

$22.95

Sweet BBQ sauce topped with chicken breast, red onion, bacon and cheese

18" BBQ Chicken

$26.95

Sweet BBQ sauce topped with chicken breast, red onion, bacon and cheese

Cheeseburger Pizza

10" Cheeseburger

$13.75

Mayo, hamburger, onion, ketchup, pickle, tomato and cheese

12"Cheeseburger

$15.95

Mayo, hamburger, onion, ketchup, pickle, tomato and cheese

14" Cheeseburger

$18.45

Mayo, hamburger, onion, ketchup, pickle, tomato and cheese

16" Cheeseburger

$22.95

Mayo, hamburger, onion, ketchup, pickle, tomato and cheese

18" Cheeseburger

$26.95

Mayo, hamburger, onion, ketchup, pickle, tomato and cheese

Wild Buffalo Pizza

10" Wild Buffalo

$13.75

Ranch, chicken breast drizzled with mild sauce and cheese

12" Wild Buffalo

$15.95

Ranch, chicken breast drizzled with mild sauce and cheese

14" ,Wild Buffalo

$18.45

Ranch, chicken breast drizzled with mild sauce and cheese

16" Wild Buffalo

$22.95

Ranch, chicken breast drizzled with mild sauce and cheese

18" Wild Buffalo

$26.95

Ranch, chicken breast drizzled with mild sauce and cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

10" Hawaiian

$13.75

Choice of pizza sauce or BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and cheese

12" Hawaiian

$15.95

Choice of pizza sauce or BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and cheese

14" Hawaiian

$18.45

Choice of pizza sauce or BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and cheese

16" Hawaiian

$22.95

Choice of pizza sauce or BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and cheese

18" Hawaiian

$26.95

Choice of pizza sauce or BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and cheese

Wild Meat Pizza

10" Wild Meat

$13.75

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, ham, choice of american or italian sausage and cheese

12" Wild Meat

$15.95

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, ham, choice of american or italian sausage and cheese

14" Wild Meat

$18.45

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, ham, choice of american or italian sausage and cheese

16" Wild Meat

$22.95

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, ham, choice of american or italian sausage and cheese

18" Wild Meat

$26.95

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, ham, choice of american or italian sausage and cheese

Chicken Ranch Pizza

10" Chicken Ranch

$13.75

Ranch, chicken breast, bacon, onion, tomato and cheese

12" Chicken Ranch

$15.95

Ranch, chicken breast, bacon, onion, tomato and cheese

14" Chicken Ranch

$18.45

Ranch, chicken breast, bacon, onion, tomato and cheese

16" Chicken Ranch

$22.95

Ranch, chicken breast, bacon, onion, tomato and cheese

18" Chicken Ranch

$26.95

Ranch, chicken breast, bacon, onion, tomato and cheese

Veggie Lovers Pizza

10" Veggie Lovers

$13.75

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and cheese

12" Veggie Lovers

$15.95

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and cheese

14" Veggie Lovers

$18.45

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and cheese

16" Veggie Lovers

$22.95

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and cheese

18" Veggie Lovers

$26.95

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and cheese

Philly Steak Pizza

10" Philly Steak

$13.75

Ranch, roast beef, green peppers, onion and cheese

12" Philly Steak

$15.95

Ranch, roast beef, green peppers, onion and cheese

14" Philly Steak

$18.45

Ranch, roast beef, green peppers, onion and cheese

16" Philly Steak

$22.95

Ranch, roast beef, green peppers, onion and cheese

18" Philly Steak

$26.95

Ranch, roast beef, green peppers, onion and cheese

Taco Pizza

10" Taco

$13.75

Refried beans, hamburger, onion, tomato, lettuce, doritos and mexican cheese (salsa comes with and sour cream available upon request with additional charge)

12" Taco

$15.95

Refried beans, hamburger, onion, tomato, lettuce, doritos and mexican cheese (salsa comes with and sour cream available upon request with additional charge)

14" Taco

$18.45

Refried beans, hamburger, onion, tomato, lettuce, doritos and mexican cheese (salsa comes with and sour cream available upon request with additional charge)

16" Taco

$22.95

Refried beans, hamburger, onion, tomato, lettuce, doritos and mexican cheese (salsa comes with and sour cream available upon request with additional charge)

18" Taco

$26.95

Refried beans, hamburger, onion, tomato, lettuce, doritos and mexican cheese (salsa comes with and sour cream available upon request with additional charge)

Wild Pepperoni Pizza

10" Wild Pepperoni

$13.75

Pizza sauce, layers of pepperoni and layers of cheese

12" Wild Pepperoni

$15.95

Pizza sauce, layers of pepperoni and layers of cheese

14" Wild Pepperoni

$18.45

Pizza sauce, layers of pepperoni and layers of cheese

16" Wild Pepperoni

$22.95

Pizza sauce, layers of pepperoni and layers of cheese

18" Wild Pepperoni

$26.95

Pizza sauce, layers of pepperoni and layers of cheese

Supreme Pizza

10" Supreme

$13.75

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and cheese

12" Supreme

$15.95

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and cheese

14" Supreme

$18.45

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and cheese

16" Supreme

$22.95

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and cheese

18" Supreme

$26.95

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and cheese

Everything but the Kitchen Sink Pizza

10" Everything But the Kitchen Sink

$16.95

Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and cheese

12" Everything But the Kitchen Sink

$20.25

Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and cheese

14" Everything But the Kitchen Sink

$23.55

Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and cheese

16" Everything But the Kitchen Sink

$26.95

Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and cheese

18" Everything But the Kitchen Sink

$31.95

Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and cheese

The Kitchen Sink Pizza

10" The Kitchen Sink

$17.95

Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, italian sausage, canandian bacon, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese

12" The Kitchen Sink

$22.95

Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, italian sausage, canandian bacon, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese

14" The Kitchen Sink

$25.95

Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, italian sausage, canandian bacon, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese

16" The Kitchen Sink

$29.95

Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, italian sausage, canandian bacon, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese

18" The Kitchen Sink

$35.95

Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, italian sausage, canandian bacon, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese

Toppings-Create

10" Create Your Own Pizza

$8.85

Cheese pizza with toppings of your choice for an additional charge

12" Create Your Own Pizza

$10.95

Cheese pizza with toppings of your choice for an additional charge

14" Create Your Own Pizza

$12.95

Cheese pizza with toppings of your choice for an additional charge

16" Create Your Own Pizza

$14.95

Cheese pizza with toppings of your choice for an additional charge

18" Create Your Own Pizza

$16.95

Cheese pizza with toppings of your choice for an additional charge

HALF Specialty Pizza

10" Half&Half

12" Half&Half

14" Half&Half

16" Half&Half

18" Half&Half

Beverages

Mt. Dew

$2.45

Dr. Pepper

$2.45

Cola Zero

$2.45

Lemon Lime

$2.45

Rootbeer

$2.45

Lemonade

$2.45

Unsweet Tea

$2.45

Pepsi

$2.45

Dipping Sauce

Side Of

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Jalapeno Cheese

$1.50

Beer Cheese

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

209 South Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891

Directions

