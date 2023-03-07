Wild Willy's
209 South Washington Street
Van Wert, OH 45891
Food
Appetizers
Salad
Side Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons and choice of dressing
Chicken Salad
Lettuce, chicken breast, tomato, eggs, cheddar cheese, croutons and choice of dressing. Served with 2 breadsticks
Chef Salad
Lettuce, ham, bacon, tomato, eggs, cheddar cheese, croutons, choice of dressing and served with 2 breadsticks
Sub
Chicken Club Sub
Mayo, chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese
Ham & Cheese Sub
Mayo, smoked ham, lettuce and cheese
Pizza Sub
Pizza sauce, three of your favorite toppings and cheese
Wild Buffalo Sub
Ranch dressing, chicken breast, drizzled with mild sauce and cheese
BLT Sub
Mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese
Italian Sub
Italian dressing, pepperoni, capicola ham, salami, lettuce, tomato and cheese
Philly Steak Sub
Ranch dressing, roast beef, onion, green peppers and cheese
Pulled Pork Sub
Your choice of sauce, pulled seasoned pork and cheese
Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles in alfredo sauce topped with cheese
Manicotti
Tubed pasta filled with ricotta cheese, covered with pasta sauce and topped with cheese.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles in pasta sauce
Rotini Supreme
Baked rotini with pepperoni, green peppers, onions and smothered in pasta sauce and cheese
Stromboli
Calzone
Small Calzone
Ricotta cheese, layers of pepperoni, pizza sauce and cheese wrapped in our fresh dough
Medium Calzone
Large Calzone
Small Calzone Supreme
Ricotta cheese, layers of pepperoni, italian sausage, banana peppers, onion, green peppers, pizza sauce and cheese wrapped in our fresh dough
Medium Calzone Supreme
Larger Calzone Supreme
Desserts
Cherry Dessert Pizza
10" pizza topped with cream cheese, cherry filling, cinnamon crumble and drizzled with vanilla icing
Peach Dessert Pizza
10" pizza topped with cream cheese, peach filling, cinnamon crumble and drizzled with vanilla icing
Apple Dessert Pizza
10" pizza topped with cream cheese, apple filling, cinnamon crumble and drizzled with vanilla icing
Cinnamon Sticks
Homemade fresh bread bites smothered in a cinnamon sugar butter and topped with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing
Kids meal
Kids Spaghetti
spaghetti noodles in pasta sauce served with apple sauce and breadstick
Kids Chicken Chunks
Breaded boneless chunks served with choice of dipping sauce, apple sauce and breadstick
Kids Prairie Dogs
Mini corndogs served with choice of dipping sauce, apple sauce and breadstick
Pizza
Alfredo Pizza
10" Alfredo
Garlic butter, alfredo sauce, rotini and cheese blend
12" Alfredo
Garlic butter, alfredo sauce, rotini and cheese blend
14" Alfredo
Garlic butter, alfredo sauce, rotini and cheese blend
16" Alfredo
Garlic butter, alfredo sauce, rotini and cheese blend
18" Alfredo
Garlic butter, alfredo sauce, rotini and cheese blend
BBQ Chicken Pizza
10" BBQ Chicken
Sweet BBQ sauce topped with chicken breast, red onion, bacon and cheese
12" BBQ Chicken
Sweet BBQ sauce topped with chicken breast, red onion, bacon and cheese
14" BBQ Chicken
Sweet BBQ sauce topped with chicken breast, red onion, bacon and cheese
16"BBQ Chicken
Sweet BBQ sauce topped with chicken breast, red onion, bacon and cheese
18" BBQ Chicken
Sweet BBQ sauce topped with chicken breast, red onion, bacon and cheese
Cheeseburger Pizza
10" Cheeseburger
Mayo, hamburger, onion, ketchup, pickle, tomato and cheese
12"Cheeseburger
Mayo, hamburger, onion, ketchup, pickle, tomato and cheese
14" Cheeseburger
Mayo, hamburger, onion, ketchup, pickle, tomato and cheese
16" Cheeseburger
Mayo, hamburger, onion, ketchup, pickle, tomato and cheese
18" Cheeseburger
Mayo, hamburger, onion, ketchup, pickle, tomato and cheese
Wild Buffalo Pizza
10" Wild Buffalo
Ranch, chicken breast drizzled with mild sauce and cheese
12" Wild Buffalo
Ranch, chicken breast drizzled with mild sauce and cheese
14" ,Wild Buffalo
Ranch, chicken breast drizzled with mild sauce and cheese
16" Wild Buffalo
Ranch, chicken breast drizzled with mild sauce and cheese
18" Wild Buffalo
Ranch, chicken breast drizzled with mild sauce and cheese
Hawaiian Pizza
10" Hawaiian
Choice of pizza sauce or BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and cheese
12" Hawaiian
Choice of pizza sauce or BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and cheese
14" Hawaiian
Choice of pizza sauce or BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and cheese
16" Hawaiian
Choice of pizza sauce or BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and cheese
18" Hawaiian
Choice of pizza sauce or BBQ sauce, canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple and cheese
Wild Meat Pizza
10" Wild Meat
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, ham, choice of american or italian sausage and cheese
12" Wild Meat
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, ham, choice of american or italian sausage and cheese
14" Wild Meat
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, ham, choice of american or italian sausage and cheese
16" Wild Meat
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, ham, choice of american or italian sausage and cheese
18" Wild Meat
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, ham, choice of american or italian sausage and cheese
Chicken Ranch Pizza
10" Chicken Ranch
Ranch, chicken breast, bacon, onion, tomato and cheese
12" Chicken Ranch
Ranch, chicken breast, bacon, onion, tomato and cheese
14" Chicken Ranch
Ranch, chicken breast, bacon, onion, tomato and cheese
16" Chicken Ranch
Ranch, chicken breast, bacon, onion, tomato and cheese
18" Chicken Ranch
Ranch, chicken breast, bacon, onion, tomato and cheese
Veggie Lovers Pizza
10" Veggie Lovers
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and cheese
12" Veggie Lovers
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and cheese
14" Veggie Lovers
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and cheese
16" Veggie Lovers
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and cheese
18" Veggie Lovers
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and cheese
Philly Steak Pizza
10" Philly Steak
Ranch, roast beef, green peppers, onion and cheese
12" Philly Steak
Ranch, roast beef, green peppers, onion and cheese
14" Philly Steak
Ranch, roast beef, green peppers, onion and cheese
16" Philly Steak
Ranch, roast beef, green peppers, onion and cheese
18" Philly Steak
Ranch, roast beef, green peppers, onion and cheese
Taco Pizza
10" Taco
Refried beans, hamburger, onion, tomato, lettuce, doritos and mexican cheese (salsa comes with and sour cream available upon request with additional charge)
12" Taco
Refried beans, hamburger, onion, tomato, lettuce, doritos and mexican cheese (salsa comes with and sour cream available upon request with additional charge)
14" Taco
Refried beans, hamburger, onion, tomato, lettuce, doritos and mexican cheese (salsa comes with and sour cream available upon request with additional charge)
16" Taco
Refried beans, hamburger, onion, tomato, lettuce, doritos and mexican cheese (salsa comes with and sour cream available upon request with additional charge)
18" Taco
Refried beans, hamburger, onion, tomato, lettuce, doritos and mexican cheese (salsa comes with and sour cream available upon request with additional charge)
Wild Pepperoni Pizza
10" Wild Pepperoni
Pizza sauce, layers of pepperoni and layers of cheese
12" Wild Pepperoni
Pizza sauce, layers of pepperoni and layers of cheese
14" Wild Pepperoni
Pizza sauce, layers of pepperoni and layers of cheese
16" Wild Pepperoni
Pizza sauce, layers of pepperoni and layers of cheese
18" Wild Pepperoni
Pizza sauce, layers of pepperoni and layers of cheese
Supreme Pizza
10" Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and cheese
12" Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and cheese
14" Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and cheese
16" Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and cheese
18" Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and cheese
Everything but the Kitchen Sink Pizza
10" Everything But the Kitchen Sink
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and cheese
12" Everything But the Kitchen Sink
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and cheese
14" Everything But the Kitchen Sink
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and cheese
16" Everything But the Kitchen Sink
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and cheese
18" Everything But the Kitchen Sink
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and cheese
The Kitchen Sink Pizza
10" The Kitchen Sink
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, italian sausage, canandian bacon, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese
12" The Kitchen Sink
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, italian sausage, canandian bacon, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese
14" The Kitchen Sink
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, italian sausage, canandian bacon, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese
16" The Kitchen Sink
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, italian sausage, canandian bacon, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese
18" The Kitchen Sink
Pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, american sausage, hamburger, ham, italian sausage, canandian bacon, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese
Toppings-Create
10" Create Your Own Pizza
Cheese pizza with toppings of your choice for an additional charge
12" Create Your Own Pizza
Cheese pizza with toppings of your choice for an additional charge
14" Create Your Own Pizza
Cheese pizza with toppings of your choice for an additional charge
16" Create Your Own Pizza
Cheese pizza with toppings of your choice for an additional charge
18" Create Your Own Pizza
Cheese pizza with toppings of your choice for an additional charge
HALF Specialty Pizza
209 South Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891