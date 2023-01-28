Main picView gallery

Wingers Chicken & Biscuits

review star

No reviews yet

4656 North State Highway 7 Suite T

Hot Springs Village, AR 71909

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bone-in Fried Chicken

2 Piece Bone-in Chicken Dinner

$8.55

2 pieces bone-in chicken, 1 side, 1 biscuit

2 Piece Bone-in Chicken Combo

$9.95

2 pieces bone-in chicken, 1 side, 1 biscuit, 1 regular drink

3 Piece Bone-in Chicken Combo

3 Piece Bone-in Chicken Combo

$11.95

1 Breast, 1 Leg, 1 Thigh, 1 side, 1 biscuit, 1 regular drink

4 Piece Bone-In Chicken Combo

4 Piece Bone-In Chicken Combo

$12.95

1 Breast, 1 Leg, 1 Thigh, 1 wIng, 1 side, 1 biscuit, 1 regular drink

8 Piece Chicken Only

$15.95

2 Breasts, 2 legs, 2 Thighs, 2 Wings

8 Pc Bone-in Chicken Combo for 1

$20.45

2 Breasts, 2 legs, 2 Thighs, 2 Wings, 1 regular side, 1 biscuit, 1 regular drink

8 Pc Bone-in Chicken Combo for 2

$24.95

2 Breasts, 2 legs, 2 Thighs, 2 Wings, 2 regular sides, 2 biscuits, 2 regular drinks

16 Piece Chicken Only

16 Piece Chicken Only

$26.95

4 Breasts, 4 legs, 4 Thighs, 4 Wings

16 Piece Chicken Family Dinner

$38.95

4 Breasts, 4 legs, 4 Thighs, 4 Wings, 2 family sides, 4 biscuits

16 Piece Chicken Family Combo

$46.95

4 Breasts, 4 legs, 4 Thighs, 4 Wings, 2 Family Sides, 4 biscuits, 4 regular drinks

16 Pc Bone-in Chicken Family Jumbo Combo

$49.95

4 Breasts, 4 legs, 4 Thighs, 4 Wings, 3 family sides, 4 biscuits, 4 regular drinks

Tenders & Wings

6 Piece Buffalo Wing-Chicken only

6 Piece Buffalo Wing-Chicken only

$8.95

6 pc bone in wings, choice of sauce

6 Piece Buffalo Wing Combo

6 Piece Buffalo Wing Combo

$11.95

6 pc bone in wings, choice of sauce, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink

10 Piece Buffalo Wing-Chicken only

10 Piece Buffalo Wing-Chicken only

$13.95

10 pc bone in wings, choice of sauce

3 Piece Tender Combo

3 Piece Tender Combo

$9.95

3 Boneless Tenders, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink

5 Piece Tender Combo

5 Piece Tender Combo

$11.95

5 Boneless Tenders, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink

9 Piece Boneless Wing Combo

9 Piece Boneless Wing Combo

$11.95

9 Boneless Wings, choice of sauce, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink

Chicken & Waffle Combo

Chicken & Waffle Combo

$9.95

3 Boneless Tenders, 1 large belgian style waffle, 1 regular drink

Fish

2 pc Catfish Combo

2 pc Catfish Combo

$12.95
Whitefish Combo

Whitefish Combo

$12.95

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Croissant Combo

Chicken Salad Croissant Combo

$9.95

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad on croissant, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink

Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo

Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo

$10.95

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad on sourdough, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink

Wingers Chicken Sandwich Combo

Wingers Chicken Sandwich Combo

$8.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ pickles & winger sauce, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink

Wingers Deluxe Chicken Sandwich Combo

Wingers Deluxe Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich w/cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Wingers Sauce, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink

Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink

The Hula Chicken Sandwich Combo

The Hula Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.95

Soups & Salads

Chicken Tetrazzini Salad

Chicken Tetrazzini Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad on a bed of linguine & spring mix, choice of dressing

Seasonal Salad

Seasonal Salad

$11.95

Seasonal Salad with grilled or fried chicken on a bed of spring mix, choice of dressing

Soup of The Day-cup

Soup of The Day-cup

$4.95
Soup of The Day-bowl

Soup of The Day-bowl

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$6.95

6 oz basket of cheese curds, choice of rance or marinara

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.95

Large basket of onion rings, side of wingers sauce

Dessert

Fried Pie

Fried Pie

$3.95

1 fried pie, choice of filling

Cinnamon Apple Cobbler

Cinnamon Apple Cobbler

$3.95
Ice Cream Cone-small

Ice Cream Cone-small

$2.50
Ice Cream Cone-large

Ice Cream Cone-large

$3.00
Ice Cream-dish

Ice Cream-dish

$3.00
Cookie

Cookie

$1.50

Cheesecake (small)

$3.95

Cheesecake (large)

$5.95

Kid's Meals

Drumstick Meal

Drumstick Meal

$6.95

1 drumstick, 1 side, 1 cookie, & choice of drink (Capri Sun, Yoo Hoo, or Mini Fountain Soda)

Tender Meal

Tender Meal

$6.95

1 chicken tender, 1 side, 1 cookie, and choice of drink (Capri Sun, Yoo Hoo, or Mini Fountain Soda)

Sides

Baked Potato Salad

Baked Potato Salad

$2.95
French Fries-crispy

French Fries-crispy

$3.95
French Fries-fresh cut

French Fries-fresh cut

$3.95
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$2.95
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.95
Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.50
Mango Slaw

Mango Slaw

$2.95
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.95
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.95
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95
Biscuits 4 Pack

Biscuits 4 Pack

$3.95

Extra Sauces

Wingers Sauce ($.50)

Wingers Sauce ($.50)

$0.50
Mild Buffalo ($.50)

Mild Buffalo ($.50)

$0.50
Hot Buffalo ($.50)

Hot Buffalo ($.50)

$0.50
Garlic Buffalo ($.50)

Garlic Buffalo ($.50)

$0.50
Kickin' Bourbon BBQ ($.50)

Kickin' Bourbon BBQ ($.50)

$0.50

Sweet BBQ ($.50)

$0.50
Sweet Chili ($.50)

Sweet Chili ($.50)

$0.50
Mango Habanero ($.50)

Mango Habanero ($.50)

$0.50
Garlic Parmesan ($.50)

Garlic Parmesan ($.50)

$0.50
Nashville Hot ($.50)

Nashville Hot ($.50)

$0.50
Golden BBQ ($.50)

Golden BBQ ($.50)

$0.50
Honey Mustard ($.50)

Honey Mustard ($.50)

$0.50
Ranch ($.50)

Ranch ($.50)

$0.50
Blue Cheese ($.50)

Blue Cheese ($.50)

$0.50
Marinara ($.50)

Marinara ($.50)

$0.50

Fountain

Coca-cola

$2.35

Diet Coke

$2.35

Coke Zero

$2.35

Dr Pepper

$2.35

Sprite

$2.35

Orange Fanta

$2.35

Lemonade

$2.35

Sweet Tea

$2.35

Raspberry Tea

$2.35

Unsweet Tea

$2.35

Root Beer (no refills)

$2.35

Root Beer (free refills)

$3.35

Bottled Drinks

Coca-cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dasani

$2.75

Powerade Red

$2.75

Powerade Purple

$2.75

Powerade Blue

$2.75

Powerade Zero Red

$2.75

Powerade Zero Purple

$2.75

Powerade Zero Blue

$2.75

Dasani

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4656 North State Highway 7 Suite T, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Home Plate Cafe & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
5110 North Highway 7 Hot Springs Village, AR 71909
View restaurantnext
Vault
orange starNo Reviews
723 Central Ave #100 Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext
The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
608 East Grand Avenue Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice Frozen Fruit Bar - --117 Piper St Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
--117 Piper St Suite A Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
orange starNo Reviews
2215 Malvern Ave Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext
Mr. Whiskers
orange star4.5 • 2,299
4195 Malvern Ave Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hot Springs Village
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
North Little Rock
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston