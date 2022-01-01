Go
Banner pic

The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

608 East Grand Avenue

Hot Springs, AR 71901

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

P16 Vegetarian Pho - Phở Chay$12.45
Vegan friendly. Gluten Free. Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, and Mushrooms in vegetarian broth. Vegan friendly. Gluten Free
10A Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)$5.00
This is the Hot Springs original. Vietnamese spring rolls are made with soft rice paper rolled with vermicelli, lettuce, Thai basil, and your choice of shrimp, pork & shrimp, or vegetarian tofu and a peanut dipping sauce. Extra spring rolls will come with additional sauce.
P3 Steak & Brisket - Phở Tái Chín$12.95
Hot Vietnamese beef noodle soup served with side of bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, and lime.
P8 The Pho House Dumpling Soup$15.95
Exclusive to The Pho House. Dumplings, Brisket, Poached Egg in Pho broth. Rated as the top dish by our regulars and team members. No substitutions are crazy modifying allowed. It's perfect the way it is.
P2 Steak - Phở Tái$12.95
Hot Vietnamese beef noodle soup served with side of bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, and lime.
A4 Pan-Seared Dumplings (5)$8.00
Mama's handmade pork and shrimp dumplings. Served with our special dumpling sauce. This is the star of the show.
A1 Crispy Egg Rolls (2)$4.00
Crispy wonton shell rolled with minced pork, cilantro, white onion, and black pepper. Served with sweet chili sauce. Vietnamese egg rolls blow Chinese egg rolls out the water.
P12 Chicken Pho - Phở Gà$10.95
Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup for the soul. Served with side of bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, and lime.
A3 Crab Rangoons (4)$6.00
Fried wontons with crab and cream cheese filling. Mama makes all of the Hot Appetizers by hand. A lot of places buy it bulk frozen. We know the difference.
P7 Dumplings in Pho Broth$12.95
Dumplings do not traditionally go in Pho broth -- but it tastes so good that we're doing it anyway. Served with side of bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, and lime.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

608 East Grand Avenue, Hot Springs AR 71901

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Grateful Head Pizza Oven & Tap Room - Hot Springs
orange starNo Reviews
100 Exchange St Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext
Maxwell Blade Theatre Of Magic
orange starNo Reviews
817 Central Ave Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext
V2 Lounge by Vault
orange starNo Reviews
723 Central Suite 100 Hot Springs, AR 71913
View restaurantnext
420eats
orange starNo Reviews
420 Malvern Avenue Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston