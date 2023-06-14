- Home
SQZBX Pizza Joint & Brewery
236 Ouachita Ave
Hot Springs, AR 71901
Popular Items
Large Meat-Head
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, salami, finished with prosciutto and fresh basil
Large Cheese
Whole milk mozzarella and house made pizza sauce
Large Biggie Small Pepperoni
Our 3 inch pepperoni face off with the smaller cupping pepperonis for all the pepperoni one pizza can handle
PIZZA
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Biggie Smalls Pepperoni Pizza
Tiny Biggie Small Pepperoni
Medium Biggie Small Pepperoni
Large Biggie Small Pepperoni
Sausage Pizza
Ham and Pineapple Pizza
Fungal Jungle Pizza
Vegan Dream Pizza
Tiny Vegan Dream
Medium Vegan Dream
Large Vegan Dream
Veggie Pizza
Tiny Veggie
Medium Veggie
Large Veggie
Greek Pizza
Tiny Greek
Medium Greek
Large Greek
Margherita Pizza
Meat-Head Pizza
Wide Load Pizza
Tiny Wide Load
Medium Wide Load
Large Wide Load
Gluten-Free Pizzas
Gluten Free Cheese
Whole milk mozzarella and house made pizza sauce
Gluten Free Pepperoni
Whole milk mozzarella with large pepperoni
Gluten Free Sausage Pizza
Whole milk mozzarella with Italian sausage
Gluten Free Greek
Pesto & red sauce with feta, kalamata olives, mozzarella, and red onions topped with fresh basil
Gluten Free Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roma tomato
Gluten Free Veggie
Red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and roasted garlic finished with basil and arugula
Gluten Free Vegan Dream
Kalamata olives, mushrooms, red onion, vegan cheese, and roasted garlic topped with fresh basil and arugula
Gluten Free Biggie Smalls
Gluten Free Meat-Head
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, salami, finished with prosciutto and fresh basil
Gluten Free Ham and Pineapple
Just like it sounds, but might we suggest some jalapeños?
Gluten Free Fungal Jungle
Crimini, oyster, and portabella mushrooms with red onion and roasted garlic
Gluten Free Wide Load
Gluten Free Big Squeeze
Choose from any of your favorite toppings, limit 8 and toppings cannot be doubled. Make your own way, but remember! It is but one crust!
Half/Half Specialty Pizza
Medium Half/Half Specialty Pizza
Large Half/Half Specialty Pizza
Gluten Free Half/Half
The Big Squeeze
Tiny Big Squeeze Build Your Own Pizza
Medium Big Squeeze Build Your Own Pizza
Large Big Squeeze Build Your Own Pizza
FOOD
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
Our homemade bread dough, knotted and tossed in roasted garlic infused olive oil, with a side of marinara
Cheesy Garlic Knots
Bread knots tossed in roasted garlic infused olive oil & parmesan with a side of marinara
Loaded Garlic Knots
Bread knots tossed in roasted garlic infused olive oil & parmesan, with onion, sausage, and pepperoni topped with fresh basil and with a side of marinara
Pepperoni Chips
Baked pepperoni with a side of marinara.
Regular Caprese Plate
Fresh mozzarella sliced with fresh basil, sweety drops, and sweet heirloom cherry tomatoes
Large Caprese Plate
Fresh mozzarella sliced with fresh basil, sweety drops, and sweet heirloom cherry tomatoes.
Regular Antipasto Plate
A blend of Kalamata olives, fresh basil, ham, salami, capicola, sweet heirloom cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, sweety drops, fresh mozzarella, and homemade crostinis
Large Antipasto Plate
A blend of Kalamata olives, fresh basil, ham, salami, capicola, sweet heirloom cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, sweety drops, fresh mozzarella, and homemade crostinis.
Salads
Entree Antipasto Salad
Take our antipasto plate and put it on the garden salad. Served with a side of greek dressing
Entree Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, sweety drops, and house croutons tossed in our house Caesar dressing
Entree Caprese Garden Salad
Take our caprese plate and put it on the garden salad. Served with a side of greek dressing
Entree Garden Salad
Mixed greens & arugula with sweety drops, cucumbers, tomatoes, red & green bell peppers, onions, and your choice of house dressing
Entree Greek Salad
Mixed greens & arugula with Kalamata olives, feta, tomato, red onion and sweety drops tossed in our housemade Greek dressing
Family Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, sweety drops, and house croutons tossed in our house Caesar dressing (Typically serves 6-8)
Family Garden Salad
Mixed greens & arugula with sweety drops, cucumbers, tomatoes, red & green bell peppers, onions, and your choice of house dressing (Typically serves 6-8)
Family Greek Salad
Mixed greens & arugula with Kalamata olives, feta, tomato, red onion and sweety drops tossed in our housemade Greek dressing (Typically serves 6-8)
Side Antipasto Salad
Take our antipasto plate and put it on the garden salad. Served with a side of greek dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, sweety drops, and house croutons tossed in our house Caesar dressing
Side Caprese Garden Salad
Take our caprese plate and put it on the garden salad. Served with a side of greek dressing
Side Garden Salad
Mixed greens & arugula with sweety drops, cucumbers, tomatoes, red & green bell peppers, onions, and your choice of house dressing
Side Greek Salad
Mixed greens & arugula with Kalamata olives, feta, tomato, red onion and sweety drops tossed in our housemade Greek dressing
Subs
Italian Sub
Salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar on our toasted house made roll
Veggie Sub
Thinly sliced lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, provolone cheese, arugula, mushrooms, pesto, and oil & vinegar served on our toasted house made roll
Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Our toasted house made roll with ham, havarti cheese, mayo, and dijon mustard
Chicken Sandwich
Baked chicken breast, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of ranch, served on our toasted housemade roll
Muffuletta
Ham, salami, and provolone cheese topped with our house made olive blend served on our toasted house made roll
Caprese Sandwich
Caprese sandwich is served with basil, arugula, fresh mozz, balsamic glaze drizzle, and tomato, served on our toasted house made roll
Gluten Free Subs
Gluten Free Italian Sub
Salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar on our toasted house made roll
Gluten Free Veggie Sub
Thinly sliced lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, provolone cheese, arugula, mushrooms, pesto, and oil & vinegar served on our toasted house made roll
Gluten Free Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Our toasted house made roll with ham, havarti cheese, mayo, and dijon mustard
Gluten Free Chicken Sandwich
Baked chicken breast, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of ranch, served on our toasted housemade roll
Gluten Free Muffuletta
Ham, salami, and provolone cheese topped with our house made olive blend served on our toasted house made roll
Gluten Free Caprese Sandwich
Caprese sandwich is served with basil, arugula, fresh mozz, balsamic glaze drizzle, and tomato, served on our toasted house made roll
Desserts
Sides
Anchovies
$3 gets you the whole tin of anchovies
Balsamic Glaze
A 2 oz side of delicious reduced balsamic glaze
Balsamic Vinaigrette Small
A 2 oz ramekin of our house made Balsamic Vinaigrette
Balsamic Vinaigrette Medium
A 4 oz ramekin of our house made Balsamic Vinaigrette
Balsamic Vinaigrette Large
A 8 oz ramekin of our house made Balsamic Vinaigrette
Blue Cheese Small
A 2 ounce ramekin of our house made blue cheese dressing, with real chunks of cheese.
Blue Cheese Medium
A 4 ounce ramekin of our house made blue cheese dressing, with real chunks of cheese.
Blue Cheese Large
An 8 ounce ramekin of our house made blue cheese dressing, with real chunks of cheese.
Caesar Dressing Small
A 2 ounce ramekin of our house made caesar dressing
Caesar Dressing Medium
A 4 ounce ramekin of our house made caesar dressing
Caesar Dressing Large
An 8 ounce ramekin of our house made caesar dressing
Chicken
A baked chicken breast, the whole thing! Just for you.
Funky Fusion Chips
A bag of our funky fusion potato chips. Kettle cooked, sweet and spicy
Greek Dressing Small
A 2 oz ramekin of our house made Greek dressing
Greek Dressing Medium
A 4 oz ramekin of our house made Greek dressing
Greek Dressing Large
An 8 oz ramekin of our house made Greek dressing
Jalapeño Chips
A whole bag of kettle cooked jalapeno flavored chips
Jalapeños
A side of fresh cut jalapeno peppers... sometimes they are hot, sometimes they are not!
Marinara
A 2 ounce ramekin of our delicious marinara
Opera Sauce Small
A 2 ounce rameking of OPERA SAUCE Mediterranean Hot Sauce
Opera Sauce Medium
A 4 ounce ramekin of OPERA SAUCE Mediterranean Hot Sauce
Opera Sauce Large
An 8 oz ramekin of OPERA SAUCE Mediterranean Hot Sauce
Pesto
Can't get enough pesto? Me either.
Pickle
Just a pickle. One, delicious, crunchy pickle spear.
Pizza Sauce
Need more? This is a 2 oz ramekin of our amazing pizza sauce.
Plain Chips
A gorgeous little bag of plain Lay's chips.
Ranch Small
A 2 ounce ramekin of Arkansas' favorite sauce, Ranch Dressing
Ranch Medium
A 4 ounce ramekin of Arkansas' favorite sauce, Ranch Dressing
Ranch Large
An 8 ounce ramekin of Arkansas' favorite sauce, Ranch Dressing. Will there ever be enough?
Salt and Vinegar Chips
A bag of very very very crunchy kettle cooked salt and vinegar chips.
Sweety Drops
Life hasn't been the same since we discovered these peruvian pickled pepper delights.
SODAS AND SUCH TOGO
Soda
Mountain Valley Waters
Mountain Valley Water Blackberry/Pomegranate 1 Liter Glass Bottle
A chilled 1 Liter Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley Water Blackberry/Pomegranate, sourced right here in Garland County!
Mountain Valley Spring Water 1 Liter
A chilled 1 Liter Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley still spring water, sourced right here in Garland County!
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water, 1 Liter
A chilled 1 Liter Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley sparkling water, sourced right here in Garland County!
Mountain Valley Spring Water, 11.3 oz
A chilled 11.3 oz Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley spring water, sourced right here in Garland County!
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water, 11.3 oz
A chilled 11.3 oz Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley sparkling water, sourced right here in Garland County!
Mountain Valley Blackberry/Pomegranate Sparkling Water, 11.3 oz
A chilled 11.3 oz Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley Blackberry/Pomegranate sparkling water, sourced right here in Garland County!
Mountain Valley Lime Sparkling Water, 11.3 oz
A chilled 11.3 oz Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley Lime sparkling water, sourced right here in Garland County!
Mountain Valley Peach Sparkling Water, 11.3 oz
A chilled 11.3 oz Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley Peach flavored sparkling water, sourced right here in Garland County!
GROWLERS/WINE/CANNED BOOZE TO-GO
Growlers
The Perfecta American Light Ale - Growler
Session ale, focused on drinkability, lightest beer on tap
Hale's Pale Ale - Growler
Dry, hoppy, strong, brownish: not a kangaroo, a beer. Our “Best Bitter”.
Lush Life Ale - Growler
A deceptively smooth spring ale: in like a lamb, out like I’m lying
Sunshine Wheat - Growler
A light bodied wheat beer perfect for picnics pairs well with a good friend, not your in-laws.,
Amarillo Biscuit - Growler
A hoppy, borderland style Czexas maibock, featuring Amarillo hops, Biscuit malts, lager yeast
Breakfast Porter- Growler
A rich, caramelly ale based on dark Munich malt, better than coffee for setting the day straight.
House Made Cider - Growler
Farmhouse style, unfiltered, still fermenting in the keg, slightly drier each day till it's gone. Made by Zac the brewer.
Core Scarlett Letter Seltzer - Growler
The Scarlet Letter is a delectable alcoholic sparkling water with a blend of passion fruit, elder flower, coriander, and key lime. The incredibly clean finish and remarkably refreshing flavor profile make this a beverage for all occasions but it pairs incredibly well on a warm fall day.
Montelvini Prosecco
Prosecco Veneto, Italy
Wine by the Bottle
Post Familie White Moscato
This sweet American White Moscato table wine is crisp, refreshing and fruity with a light touch of sparkle. Enjoyed chilled or over ice. 750 ml
Post Familie Red Moscato
Sweet, light and slightly effervescent with cotton-candy aromas.
Rainstorm Pinot Gris
Crisp rounded, white peach & stone fruit. Willamette Valley, Oregon
Malene' Rose
Dry yet fruit forward, watermelon, floral. San Luis Obispo, California
Silver Totum Cabernet Sauvignon
Full bodied, cherry, cedar, balanced. Columbia Valley, Washington
Row Eleven Pinot Noir
Jammy, red fruits, raspberry and cherry. Sonoma County, California
CANNED CIDER/BEER TOGO
MERCH
Quarter Liter Mug
Half Liter Mug
Wine Carafe
Flight Glass
Glass Pitcher
Growler 32 oz
Growler 64 oz
Soda Glass
Sticker
T-Shirt XS
T-Shirt S
T-Shirt M
T-Shirt L
T-Shirt XL
T-Shirt XXL
Wine Caraf with two glasses
Wine Glass
Baseball Cap
SQZBX Pin
Baseball T-Shirt XS
Baseball T-Shirt S
Baseball T-Shirt M
Baseball T-Shirt L
Baseball T-Shirt XL
Baseball T-Shirt XXL
SQZBX Bottle Opener
A bottle opener, and a keychain! Who could ask for anything more.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Handmade pizza, subs, salads in a historical building in beautiful downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas. Oh, and hand crafted beer made by our famous local brewster, Zac. And house made hard cider. And authentic, real people who will bring all of this to your copper plated table. What could be better?!?
236 Ouachita Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901