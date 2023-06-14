Restaurant header imageView gallery

SQZBX Pizza Joint & Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

236 Ouachita Ave

Hot Springs, AR 71901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Large Meat-Head

$29.00

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, salami, finished with prosciutto and fresh basil

Large Cheese

$21.00

Whole milk mozzarella and house made pizza sauce

Large Biggie Small Pepperoni

$27.00

Our 3 inch pepperoni face off with the smaller cupping pepperonis for all the pepperoni one pizza can handle

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

Tiny Cheese

$7.00

Whole milk mozzarella and house made pizza sauce

Medium Cheese

$16.00

Whole milk mozzarella and house made pizza sauce

Large Cheese

$21.00

Whole milk mozzarella and house made pizza sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

Tiny Pepperoni

$8.00

Whole milk mozzarella with large pepperoni

Medium Pepperoni

$18.00

Whole milk mozzarella with large pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$24.00

Whole milk mozzarella with large pepperoni

Biggie Smalls Pepperoni Pizza

Tiny Biggie Small Pepperoni

$9.00

Our 3 inch pepperoni face off with the smaller cupping pepperonis for all the pepperoni one pizza can handle

Medium Biggie Small Pepperoni

$19.00

Our 3 inch pepperoni face off with the smaller cupping pepperonis for all the pepperoni one pizza can handle

Large Biggie Small Pepperoni

$27.00

Our 3 inch pepperoni face off with the smaller cupping pepperonis for all the pepperoni one pizza can handle

Sausage Pizza

Tiny Sausage

$8.00

Whole milk mozzarella with Italian sausage

Medium Sausage

$18.00

Whole milk mozzarella with Italian sausage

Large Sausage

$24.00

Whole milk mozzarella with Italian sausage

Ham and Pineapple Pizza

Tiny Ham and Pineapple

$9.00

Just like it sounds, but might we suggest some jalapeños?

Medium Ham and Pineapple

$19.00

Just like it sounds, but might we suggest some jalapeños?

Large Ham and Pineapple

$26.00

Just like it sounds, but might we suggest some jalapeños?

Fungal Jungle Pizza

Tiny Fungal Jungle

$9.00

Crimini, oyster, and portabella mushrooms with red onion and roasted garlic

Medium Fungal Jungle

$19.00

Crimini, oyster, and portabella mushrooms with red onion and roasted garlic

Large Fungal Jungle

$26.00

Crimini, oyster, and portabella mushrooms with red onion and roasted garlic

Vegan Dream Pizza

Tiny Vegan Dream

$10.00

Kalamata olives, mushroons, red onion, vegan cheese, and roasted garlic topped with frezh basil and arugula

Medium Vegan Dream

$21.00

Kalamata olives, mushroons, red onion, vegan cheese, and roasted garlic topped with frezh basil and arugula

Large Vegan Dream

$29.00

Kalamata olives, mushroons, red onion, vegan cheese, and roasted garlic topped with frezh basil and arugula

Veggie Pizza

Tiny Veggie

$9.00

Red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and roasted garlic finished with basil and arugula

Medium Veggie

$19.00

Red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and roasted garlic finished with basil and arugula

Large Veggie

$27.00

Red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and roasted garlic finished with basil and arugula

Greek Pizza

Tiny Greek

$9.00

Pesto & red sauce with feta, kalamata olives, mozzarella, and red onions topped with fresh basil

Medium Greek

$19.00

Pesto & red sauce with feta, kalamata olives, mozzarella, and red onions topped with fresh basil

Large Greek

$27.00

Pesto & red sauce with feta, kalamata olives, mozzarella, and red onions topped with fresh basil

Margherita Pizza

Tiny Margherita

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roma tomato

Medium Margherita

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roma tomato

Large Margherita

$26.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roma tomato

Meat-Head Pizza

Tiny Meat-Head

$10.00

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, salami, finished with prosciutto and fresh basil

Medium Meat-Head

$21.00

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, salami, finished with prosciutto and fresh basil

Large Meat-Head

$29.00

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, salami, finished with prosciutto and fresh basil

Wide Load Pizza

Tiny Wide Load

$11.00

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, salami, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and kalamata olives topped with prosciutto and fresh basil

Medium Wide Load

$22.00

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, salami, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and kalamata olives topped with prosciutto and fresh basil

Large Wide Load

$31.00

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, salami, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and kalamata olives topped with prosciutto and fresh basil

Gluten-Free Pizzas

Gluten Free Cheese

$20.00

Whole milk mozzarella and house made pizza sauce

Gluten Free Pepperoni

$22.00

Whole milk mozzarella with large pepperoni

Gluten Free Sausage Pizza

$22.00

Whole milk mozzarella with Italian sausage

Gluten Free Greek

$23.00

Pesto & red sauce with feta, kalamata olives, mozzarella, and red onions topped with fresh basil

Gluten Free Margherita

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roma tomato

Gluten Free Veggie

$23.00

Red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and roasted garlic finished with basil and arugula

Gluten Free Vegan Dream

$25.00

Kalamata olives, mushrooms, red onion, vegan cheese, and roasted garlic topped with fresh basil and arugula

Gluten Free Biggie Smalls

$23.00

Our 3 inch pepperoni face off with the smaller cupping pepperonis for all the pepperoni one pizza can handle

Gluten Free Meat-Head

$25.00

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, salami, finished with prosciutto and fresh basil

Gluten Free Ham and Pineapple

$23.00

Just like it sounds, but might we suggest some jalapeños?

Gluten Free Fungal Jungle

$23.00

Crimini, oyster, and portabella mushrooms with red onion and roasted garlic

Gluten Free Wide Load

$26.00

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, salami, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and kalamata olives topped with prosciutto and fresh basil

Gluten Free Big Squeeze

$27.00

Choose from any of your favorite toppings, limit 8 and toppings cannot be doubled. Make your own way, but remember! It is but one crust!

Half/Half Specialty Pizza

Medium Half/Half Specialty Pizza

Can't decide? Can't agree? You can choose two different specialty pizzas for each side! This option promotes peace in the family.

Large Half/Half Specialty Pizza

Can't decide? Can't agree? You can choose two different specialty pizzas for each side! This option promotes peace in the family.

Gluten Free Half/Half

$4.00

Can't decide? Can't agree? You can choose two different specialty pizzas for each side! This option promotes peace in the family.

The Big Squeeze

Tiny Big Squeeze Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Choose from any of your favorite toppings, limit 8 and toppings cannot be doubled. Make your own way, but remember! It is but one crust!

Medium Big Squeeze Build Your Own Pizza

$23.00

Choose from any of your favorite toppings, limit 8 and toppings cannot be doubled. Make your own way, but remember! It is but one crust!

Large Big Squeeze Build Your Own Pizza

$32.00

Choose from any of your favorite toppings, limit 8 and toppings cannot be doubled. Make your own way, but remember! It is but one crust!

FOOD

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Our homemade bread dough, knotted and tossed in roasted garlic infused olive oil, with a side of marinara

Cheesy Garlic Knots

$10.00

Bread knots tossed in roasted garlic infused olive oil & parmesan with a side of marinara

Loaded Garlic Knots

$13.00

Bread knots tossed in roasted garlic infused olive oil & parmesan, with onion, sausage, and pepperoni topped with fresh basil and with a side of marinara

Pepperoni Chips

$9.00

Baked pepperoni with a side of marinara.

Regular Caprese Plate

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella sliced with fresh basil, sweety drops, and sweet heirloom cherry tomatoes

Large Caprese Plate

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella sliced with fresh basil, sweety drops, and sweet heirloom cherry tomatoes.

Regular Antipasto Plate

$12.00

A blend of Kalamata olives, fresh basil, ham, salami, capicola, sweet heirloom cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, sweety drops, fresh mozzarella, and homemade crostinis

Large Antipasto Plate

$20.00

A blend of Kalamata olives, fresh basil, ham, salami, capicola, sweet heirloom cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, sweety drops, fresh mozzarella, and homemade crostinis.

Salads

Entree Antipasto Salad

$18.00

Take our antipasto plate and put it on the garden salad. Served with a side of greek dressing

Entree Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, sweety drops, and house croutons tossed in our house Caesar dressing

Entree Caprese Garden Salad

$16.00

Take our caprese plate and put it on the garden salad. Served with a side of greek dressing

Entree Garden Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens & arugula with sweety drops, cucumbers, tomatoes, red & green bell peppers, onions, and your choice of house dressing

Entree Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens & arugula with Kalamata olives, feta, tomato, red onion and sweety drops tossed in our housemade Greek dressing

Family Caesar Salad

$25.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, sweety drops, and house croutons tossed in our house Caesar dressing (Typically serves 6-8)

Family Garden Salad

$25.00

Mixed greens & arugula with sweety drops, cucumbers, tomatoes, red & green bell peppers, onions, and your choice of house dressing (Typically serves 6-8)

Family Greek Salad

$25.00

Mixed greens & arugula with Kalamata olives, feta, tomato, red onion and sweety drops tossed in our housemade Greek dressing (Typically serves 6-8)

Side Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Take our antipasto plate and put it on the garden salad. Served with a side of greek dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, sweety drops, and house croutons tossed in our house Caesar dressing

Side Caprese Garden Salad

$10.00

Take our caprese plate and put it on the garden salad. Served with a side of greek dressing

Side Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens & arugula with sweety drops, cucumbers, tomatoes, red & green bell peppers, onions, and your choice of house dressing

Side Greek Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens & arugula with Kalamata olives, feta, tomato, red onion and sweety drops tossed in our housemade Greek dressing

Subs

Italian Sub

$12.00

Salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar on our toasted house made roll

Veggie Sub

$10.00

Thinly sliced lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, provolone cheese, arugula, mushrooms, pesto, and oil & vinegar served on our toasted house made roll

Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Our toasted house made roll with ham, havarti cheese, mayo, and dijon mustard

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Baked chicken breast, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of ranch, served on our toasted housemade roll

Muffuletta

$11.00

Ham, salami, and provolone cheese topped with our house made olive blend served on our toasted house made roll

Caprese Sandwich

$11.00

Caprese sandwich is served with basil, arugula, fresh mozz, balsamic glaze drizzle, and tomato, served on our toasted house made roll

Gluten Free Subs

Gluten Free Italian Sub

$13.00

Salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar on our toasted house made roll

Gluten Free Veggie Sub

$11.00

Thinly sliced lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, provolone cheese, arugula, mushrooms, pesto, and oil & vinegar served on our toasted house made roll

Gluten Free Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Our toasted house made roll with ham, havarti cheese, mayo, and dijon mustard

Gluten Free Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Baked chicken breast, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of ranch, served on our toasted housemade roll

Gluten Free Muffuletta

$12.00

Ham, salami, and provolone cheese topped with our house made olive blend served on our toasted house made roll

Gluten Free Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Caprese sandwich is served with basil, arugula, fresh mozz, balsamic glaze drizzle, and tomato, served on our toasted house made roll

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

House made New York Style cheesecake topped with mixed berry topping

Cinnamon Knots

$9.00

Cinnamon and honey bread knots drizzled with real cream icing and powdered sugar

Sides

Anchovies

$3.00

$3 gets you the whole tin of anchovies

Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

A 2 oz side of delicious reduced balsamic glaze

Balsamic Vinaigrette Small

$0.75

A 2 oz ramekin of our house made Balsamic Vinaigrette

Balsamic Vinaigrette Medium

$1.50

A 4 oz ramekin of our house made Balsamic Vinaigrette

Balsamic Vinaigrette Large

$3.00

A 8 oz ramekin of our house made Balsamic Vinaigrette

Blue Cheese Small

$0.75

A 2 ounce ramekin of our house made blue cheese dressing, with real chunks of cheese.

Blue Cheese Medium

$1.50

A 4 ounce ramekin of our house made blue cheese dressing, with real chunks of cheese.

Blue Cheese Large

$3.00

An 8 ounce ramekin of our house made blue cheese dressing, with real chunks of cheese.

Caesar Dressing Small

$0.75

A 2 ounce ramekin of our house made caesar dressing

Caesar Dressing Medium

$1.50

A 4 ounce ramekin of our house made caesar dressing

Caesar Dressing Large

$3.00

An 8 ounce ramekin of our house made caesar dressing

Chicken

$3.00

A baked chicken breast, the whole thing! Just for you.

Funky Fusion Chips

$1.50

A bag of our funky fusion potato chips. Kettle cooked, sweet and spicy

Greek Dressing Small

$0.75

A 2 oz ramekin of our house made Greek dressing

Greek Dressing Medium

$1.50

A 4 oz ramekin of our house made Greek dressing

Greek Dressing Large

$3.00

An 8 oz ramekin of our house made Greek dressing

Jalapeño Chips

$1.50

A whole bag of kettle cooked jalapeno flavored chips

Jalapeños

$2.00

A side of fresh cut jalapeno peppers... sometimes they are hot, sometimes they are not!

Marinara

$1.00

A 2 ounce ramekin of our delicious marinara

Opera Sauce Small

$0.75

A 2 ounce rameking of OPERA SAUCE Mediterranean Hot Sauce

Opera Sauce Medium

$1.50

A 4 ounce ramekin of OPERA SAUCE Mediterranean Hot Sauce

Opera Sauce Large

$3.00

An 8 oz ramekin of OPERA SAUCE Mediterranean Hot Sauce

Pesto

$2.00

Can't get enough pesto? Me either.

Pickle

$0.75

Just a pickle. One, delicious, crunchy pickle spear.

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Need more? This is a 2 oz ramekin of our amazing pizza sauce.

Plain Chips

$1.50

A gorgeous little bag of plain Lay's chips.

Ranch Small

$0.75

A 2 ounce ramekin of Arkansas' favorite sauce, Ranch Dressing

Ranch Medium

$1.50

A 4 ounce ramekin of Arkansas' favorite sauce, Ranch Dressing

Ranch Large

$3.00

An 8 ounce ramekin of Arkansas' favorite sauce, Ranch Dressing. Will there ever be enough?

Salt and Vinegar Chips

$1.50

A bag of very very very crunchy kettle cooked salt and vinegar chips.

Sweety Drops

$3.00

Life hasn't been the same since we discovered these peruvian pickled pepper delights.

SODAS AND SUCH TOGO

Soda

Coca-Cola

$3.00

A 16.9 oz plastic bottle of Coca-Cola, chilled in the fridge

Diet Coke

$3.00

A 16.9 oz plastic bottle of Diet Coca-Cola, chilled in the fridge

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

A 16.9 oz plastic bottle of Dr. Pepper, chilled in the fridge

Sprite

$3.00

A 16.9 oz plastic bottle of Sprite, chilled in the fridge

Mountain Valley Waters

Mountain Valley Water Blackberry/Pomegranate 1 Liter Glass Bottle

$6.00

A chilled 1 Liter Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley Water Blackberry/Pomegranate, sourced right here in Garland County!

Mountain Valley Spring Water 1 Liter

$6.00

A chilled 1 Liter Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley still spring water, sourced right here in Garland County!

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water, 1 Liter

$6.00

A chilled 1 Liter Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley sparkling water, sourced right here in Garland County!

Mountain Valley Spring Water, 11.3 oz

$3.00

A chilled 11.3 oz Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley spring water, sourced right here in Garland County!

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water, 11.3 oz

$3.00

A chilled 11.3 oz Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley sparkling water, sourced right here in Garland County!

Mountain Valley Blackberry/Pomegranate Sparkling Water, 11.3 oz

$3.00

A chilled 11.3 oz Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley Blackberry/Pomegranate sparkling water, sourced right here in Garland County!

Mountain Valley Lime Sparkling Water, 11.3 oz

$3.00

A chilled 11.3 oz Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley Lime sparkling water, sourced right here in Garland County!

Mountain Valley Peach Sparkling Water, 11.3 oz

$3.00

A chilled 11.3 oz Glass Bottle of Mountain Valley Peach flavored sparkling water, sourced right here in Garland County!

GROWLERS/WINE/CANNED BOOZE TO-GO

Growlers

The Perfecta American Light Ale - Growler

$9.00+

Session ale, focused on drinkability, lightest beer on tap

Hale's Pale Ale - Growler

$9.00+

Dry, hoppy, strong, brownish: not a kangaroo, a beer. Our “Best Bitter”.

Lush Life Ale - Growler

$9.00+

A deceptively smooth spring ale: in like a lamb, out like I’m lying

Sunshine Wheat - Growler

$9.00+

A light bodied wheat beer perfect for picnics pairs well with a good friend, not your in-laws.,

Amarillo Biscuit - Growler

$9.00+

A hoppy, borderland style Czexas maibock, featuring Amarillo hops, Biscuit malts, lager yeast

Breakfast Porter- Growler

$9.00+

A rich, caramelly ale based on dark Munich malt, better than coffee for setting the day straight.

House Made Cider - Growler

$15.00+

Farmhouse style, unfiltered, still fermenting in the keg, slightly drier each day till it's gone. Made by Zac the brewer.

Core Scarlett Letter Seltzer - Growler

$9.00+

The Scarlet Letter is a delectable alcoholic sparkling water with a blend of passion fruit, elder flower, coriander, and key lime. The incredibly clean finish and remarkably refreshing flavor profile make this a beverage for all occasions but it pairs incredibly well on a warm fall day.

Montelvini Prosecco

$27.00

Prosecco Veneto, Italy

Wine by the Bottle

Post Familie White Moscato

$15.00

This sweet American White Moscato table wine is crisp, refreshing and fruity with a light touch of sparkle. Enjoyed chilled or over ice. 750 ml

Post Familie Red Moscato

$15.00

Sweet, light and slightly effervescent with cotton-candy aromas.

Rainstorm Pinot Gris

$18.00

Crisp rounded, white peach & stone fruit. Willamette Valley, Oregon

Malene' Rose

$18.00

Dry yet fruit forward, watermelon, floral. San Luis Obispo, California

Silver Totum Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Full bodied, cherry, cedar, balanced. Columbia Valley, Washington

Row Eleven Pinot Noir

$18.00

Jammy, red fruits, raspberry and cherry. Sonoma County, California

CANNED CIDER/BEER TOGO

BLACK APPLE HIBISCUS HARD CIDER

$4.00

DAURA DAM LAGER GLUTEN REDUCED BEER LAGER

$4.00

STONE IPA GLUTEN REDUCED BEER

$4.00

MERCH

Quarter Liter Mug

$11.00

Half Liter Mug

$14.00

Wine Carafe

$14.00

Flight Glass

$7.00

Glass Pitcher

$25.00

Growler 32 oz

$4.00

Growler 64 oz

$6.00

Soda Glass

$7.00

Sticker

$1.00

T-Shirt XS

$20.00

T-Shirt S

$20.00

T-Shirt M

$20.00

T-Shirt L

$20.00

T-Shirt XL

$20.00

T-Shirt XXL

$20.00

Wine Caraf with two glasses

$25.00

Wine Glass

$7.00

Baseball Cap

$25.00

SQZBX Pin

$7.00

Baseball T-Shirt XS

$30.00

Baseball T-Shirt S

$30.00

Baseball T-Shirt M

$30.00

Baseball T-Shirt L

$30.00

Baseball T-Shirt XL

$30.00

Baseball T-Shirt XXL

$30.00

SQZBX Bottle Opener

$5.00

A bottle opener, and a keychain! Who could ask for anything more.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handmade pizza, subs, salads in a historical building in beautiful downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas. Oh, and hand crafted beer made by our famous local brewster, Zac. And house made hard cider. And authentic, real people who will bring all of this to your copper plated table. What could be better?!?

Website

Location

236 Ouachita Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901

Directions

