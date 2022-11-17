Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe

No reviews yet

608 East Grand Avenue

Hot Springs, AR 71901

Order Again

Popular Items

P2 Steak - Phở Tái
A1 Crispy Egg Rolls (2)
10A Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

Hot Appetizers

A1 Crispy Egg Rolls (2)

A1 Crispy Egg Rolls (2)

$4.00

Crispy wonton shell rolled with minced pork, cilantro, white onion, and black pepper. Served with sweet chili sauce. Vietnamese egg rolls blow Chinese egg rolls out the water.

A2 Taro Egg Rolls (3)

A2 Taro Egg Rolls (3)

$6.00

Our famous egg roll is made with taro for our plant-based friends. A lot of people prefer these to the original pork egg rolls.

A3 Crab Rangoons (4)

A3 Crab Rangoons (4)

$6.00

Fried wontons with crab and cream cheese filling. Mama makes all of the Hot Appetizers by hand. A lot of places buy it bulk frozen. We know the difference.

A4 Pan-Seared Dumplings (5)

A4 Pan-Seared Dumplings (5)

$8.00

Mama's handmade pork and shrimp dumplings. Served with our special dumpling sauce. This is the star of the show.

Steamed Dumplings (5)

$8.00

Spring Rolls

10A Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

10A Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$5.00

This is the Hot Springs original. Vietnamese spring rolls are made with soft rice paper rolled with vermicelli, lettuce, Thai basil, and your choice of shrimp, pork & shrimp, or vegetarian tofu and a peanut dipping sauce. Extra spring rolls will come with additional sauce.

10B Pork and Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

10B Pork and Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

Vietnamese spring rolls are made with soft rice paper rolled with vermicelli, lettuce, Thai basil, and your choice of shrimp, pork & shrimp, or vegetarian tofu and a peanut dipping sauce. Extra spring rolls will come with additional sauce.

10C Tofu Spring Rolls (3)

10C Tofu Spring Rolls (3)

$7.00

Vietnamese spring rolls are made with soft rice paper rolled with vermicelli, lettuce, Thai basil, and your choice of shrimp, pork & shrimp, or vegetarian tofu and a peanut dipping sauce. Extra spring rolls will come with additional sauce.

10D Grilled Chicken Spring Roll (2)

10D Grilled Chicken Spring Roll (2)

$7.00

Grilled spring rolls include with pickled carrot & daikon. You can choose between grilled chicken, beef, or pork. Extra spring rolls will come with additional sauce.

10E Grilled Beef Spring Roll (2)

10E Grilled Beef Spring Roll (2)

$7.00

Grilled spring rolls also come with pickled carrot & daikon. You can choose between grilled chicken, beef, or pork. Extra spring rolls will come with additional sauce.

10F Grilled Pork Spring Roll (2)

10F Grilled Pork Spring Roll (2)

$7.00

Grilled spring rolls also come with pickled carrot & daikon. You can choose between grilled chicken, beef, or pork. Extra spring rolls will come with additional sauce.

10G Cured Salmon Spring Rolls (2)

$9.00Out of stock

Sushi grade raw with pickled carrot & daikon. Served with fish sauce.

Pho House Exclusives

P8 The Pho House Dumpling Soup

P8 The Pho House Dumpling Soup

$15.95

Exclusive to The Pho House. Dumplings, Brisket, Poached Egg in Pho broth. Rated as the top dish by our regulars and team members. No substitutions are crazy modifying allowed. It's perfect the way it is.

P10 Lil' Monster Pho

P10 Lil' Monster Pho

$17.95

The Hangover Cure. Steak, Brisket, Tendon, Meatball, Shrimp, Dumplings, Quail Egg, Crab Sticks, Mushrooms. Make it a Big Monster (Add $3)

P10 Big Monster Pho

P10 Big Monster Pho

$20.95

The Hangover Cure. Steak, Brisket, Tendon, Meatball, Shrimp, Dumplings, Quail Egg, Crab Sticks, Mushrooms. Make it a Big Monster (Add $3)

P21 Surf & Turf Pho

P21 Surf & Turf Pho

$15.95

Pho House Exclusive. A lot of people don't realize that there's no such thing as Seafood Pho in Vietnam. It's a commercial invention. Since it's not a traditional dish, we have made our own unique way of creating it that is closer to tradition with ingredients that harmonize to create an elevated pho.

Pho Soup

P1 House Special - Phở Đặc Biệt

P1 House Special - Phở Đặc Biệt

$15.95

Our classic house combination phở with steak, brisket, tendon, flank, and meatballs. Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, and lime on side.

P2 Steak - Phở Tái

$14.95

Hot Vietnamese beef noodle soup served with side of bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, and lime.

P3 Steak & Brisket - Phở Tái Chín

P3 Steak & Brisket - Phở Tái Chín

$14.95

Hot Vietnamese beef noodle soup served with side of bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, and lime.

P4 Steak, Flank & Tendon - Phở Tái Nạm Gân

P4 Steak, Flank & Tendon - Phở Tái Nạm Gân

$14.95

Hot Vietnamese beef noodle soup served with side of bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, and lime.

P5 Steak & Meatballs - Phở Tái Bò Viên

P5 Steak & Meatballs - Phở Tái Bò Viên

$14.95

Hot Vietnamese beef noodle soup served with side of bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, and lime.

P6 Brisket - Phở Chín

$14.95

Hot Vietnamese beef noodle soup served with side of bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, and lime.

P7 Dumplings in Pho Broth

P7 Dumplings in Pho Broth

$14.95

Dumplings do not traditionally go in Pho broth -- but it tastes so good that we're doing it anyway. Served with side of bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, and lime.

P9 Rebel Pho

$14.95

Some of our guests loved this combination when we had Hu Tieu (Rebel broth). We stopped making the broth to prioritize freshness. In the mean time, you can have those same toppings (minus the squid) in our Pho broth.

P12 Chicken Pho - Phở Gà

$12.95

Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup for the soul. Served with side of bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, and lime.

P16 Vegetarian Pho - Phở Chay

$14.45

Vegan friendly. Gluten Free. Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, and Mushrooms in vegetarian broth. Vegan friendly. Gluten Free

Large Pho Broth (28 oz)

$8.95

Angel Hair Bowl

21 Glazed Chicken Angel Hair

21 Glazed Chicken Angel Hair

$11.95

Vermicelli, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, Thai basil, peanuts and nuoc cham.

22 Marinated Pork Angel Hair

22 Marinated Pork Angel Hair

$11.95

Vermicelli, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, Thai basil, peanuts and nuoc cham.

23 Grilled Shrimp Angel Hair

23 Grilled Shrimp Angel Hair

$13.95

Vermicelli, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, Thai basil, peanuts and nuoc cham.

24A Grilled Pork & Shrimp Angel Hair

24A Grilled Pork & Shrimp Angel Hair

$12.95

Vermicelli, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, Thai basil, peanuts and nuoc cham.

24B Grilled Chicken & Shrimp Angel Hair

24B Grilled Chicken & Shrimp Angel Hair

$12.95

Vermicelli, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, Thai basil, peanuts and nuoc cham.

25 Lemongrass Chicken Angel Hair

25 Lemongrass Chicken Angel Hair

$12.95

Vermicelli, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, Thai basil, peanuts and nuoc cham.

26 Lemongrass Beef Angel Hair

26 Lemongrass Beef Angel Hair

$12.95

Vermicelli, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, Thai basil, peanuts and nuoc cham.

27 Tofu Vegetarian Stirfry Angel Hair

27 Tofu Vegetarian Stirfry Angel Hair

$12.95

Vermicelli, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, daikon, Thai basil, peanuts and nuoc cham.

Wok Stirfry

12 Egg Noodle Stirfry

12 Egg Noodle Stirfry

$15.00

Hot off the Wok specialty stirfry with Baby Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Mushrooms, Onions, Carrots on bed of soft egg noodles. Choose Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, or Combination (Add $2). Vegetarian Tofu available as well.

14 Bird Nest Stirfry

14 Bird Nest Stirfry

$18.00

A beautifully crafted bird nest filled with Baby Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Mushrooms, Onions, Carrot stirfry. Choose Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, or Combination (Add $2). Vegetarian Tofu available as well.

15 Wide Noodle Stirfry

15 Wide Noodle Stirfry

$16.00

A 2-step stirfry that begins with tossing garlic wide flat rice noodles on the wok. Then topping them with our specialty Baby Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Mushrooms, Onions, Carrots stirfry. Choose Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, or Combination (Add $2). Vegetarian Tofu available as well.

16 Rice Stirfry

16 Rice Stirfry

$14.00

Hot off the Wok specialty stirfry with Baby Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Mushrooms, Onions, Carrots served with a side of rice. Choose Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, or Combination (Add $2). Vegetarian Tofu available as well.

Fried Rice

F1 Chicken Fried Rice

F1 Chicken Fried Rice

$11.00

Cooked Fresh on a Roaring Torch with 2 eggs

F4 Combination Fried Rice

F4 Combination Fried Rice

$15.00

Cooked Fresh on a Roaring Torch with 2 eggs

Rice Plate

30 Pork Chop Rice Plate

30 Pork Chop Rice Plate

$14.95

Classic Saigon street fare - Rice Plate with fried egg, shredded pork skin, sausage quiche served with tomato, cucumber, carrot, daikon, and fish sauce.

31 Grilled Chicken Rice Plate

31 Grilled Chicken Rice Plate

$13.95

Classic Saigon street fare - Rice Plate with fried egg, shredded pork skin, sausage quiche served with tomato, cucumber, carrot, daikon, and fish sauce.

32 Marinated Pork Rice Plate

32 Marinated Pork Rice Plate

$13.95

Classic Saigon street fare - Rice Plate with fried egg, shredded pork skin, sausage quiche served with tomato, cucumber, carrot, daikon, and fish sauce.

35 Lemongrass Chicken Stirfry w/ Rice

35 Lemongrass Chicken Stirfry w/ Rice

$12.95

Lemongrass and Chicken tossed Hot on the Wok and served with rice and side of tomato, cucumber, carrot, daikon, and fish sauce.

36 Lemongrass Beef Stirfry w/ Rice

36 Lemongrass Beef Stirfry w/ Rice

$12.95

Lemongrass and Beef tossed Hot on the Wok and served with rice and side of tomato, cucumber, carrot, daikon, and fish sauce.

37 Tofu Veggie Stirfry w/ Rice

37 Tofu Veggie Stirfry w/ Rice

$12.95

Vegetarian Tofu stirfry with Baby Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Mushrooms, Onions, Carrots served with rice and side of tomato, cucumber, carrot, daikon, and fish sauce.

Sandwich

S1 Sunny Eggs Bánh Mì

$7.00

Baguette, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalepeno, soy sauce

S2 Grilled Pork Bánh Mì

S2 Grilled Pork Bánh Mì

$7.00

Baguette, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalepeno, soy sauce

S3 Grilled Chicken Bánh Mì

S3 Grilled Chicken Bánh Mì

$7.00

Baguette, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalepeno, soy sauce

S4 Grilled Beef Bánh Mì

S4 Grilled Beef Bánh Mì

$7.00

Baguette, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalepeno, soy sauce

S5 Fried Tofu Bánh Mì

S5 Fried Tofu Bánh Mì

$7.00

Baguette, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalepeno, soy sauce

Dessert

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Brewed and Squeezed

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00
Vietnamese Lemonade

Vietnamese Lemonade

$4.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00

Authentic Cha Tra Mue from Thailand

Ginger Tea

$3.60
Hot Milk Tea

Hot Milk Tea

$4.00

Hot Milk Tea with Boba Pearls

Lipton Sweet Iced Tea

Lipton Sweet Iced Tea

$2.00
Lipton Unsweet Iced Tea

Lipton Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.00
Green Tea (Hot/Iced)

Green Tea (Hot/Iced)

$2.50
Jasmine Tea (Hot/Iced)

Jasmine Tea (Hot/Iced)

$2.50

Boba Smoothies

Chocolate Smoothie

Chocolate Smoothie

$5.00

Chocolate Smoothie with Boba Pearls

Coconut Smoothie

Coconut Smoothie

$5.00

All-Natural Coconut Smoothie with Boba Pearls

Coffee Smoothie

Coffee Smoothie

$5.00

Fresh Coffee Frappe with Boba Pearls

Honeydew Smoothie

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.00Out of stock

Honeydew Smoothie with Boba Pearls

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.00

Mango Smoothie with Boba Pearls

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$5.00

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie with Boba Pearls

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Smoothie with Boba Pearls

Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$5.00

Taro Smoothie with Boba Pearls

Vanilla Smoothie

Vanilla Smoothie

$5.00

Vanilla Smoothie with Boba Pearls

Fresh Fruit Smoothies

Fresh Avocado Smoothie

$7.00

Very Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00

Asian Import Cans

Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$3.00

Coconut Soda

$3.00

Coco Rico Coconut Soda

Grass Jelly Drink

Grass Jelly Drink

$3.00
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.00
Soy Bean Drink

Soy Bean Drink

$2.00

Water

MV Spring Water

$2.00Out of stock

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We're ready to take it to the next level. If there is any issue or recommendation, please talk to us!

Location

608 East Grand Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71901

Directions

